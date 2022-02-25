You are here

  • Home
  • Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest
Eight months after his heart attack during the EURO 2020, Denmark’s Christian Eriksen is aiming for a return to action on Saturday with Brentford in the English Premier League. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2a53q

Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest
  • Frank confirmed on Friday that Eriksen would play some part this weekend at the Brentford Community Stadium
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed Christian Eriksen will make his first competitive appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest last year when the Dane is given his debut against Newcastle on Saturday.
Frank confirmed on Friday that Eriksen would play some part this weekend at the Brentford Community Stadium after proving his fitness in two behind-closed-doors friendlies.
Eriksen’s brush with death occurred while he was playing for Denmark against Finland in the European Championship in June.
He was released by Inter Milan after the incident due to health regulations in Italy and has been training with Premier League club Brentford for several weeks.
“Christian will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow,” Frank told reporters. “It is a big day for all of us, but especially Christian and his family,“
“When is he in training, it is really remarkable the things he has been doing.”

Topics: Christian Eriksen Brentford Premier league

Related

Eriksen excited to prove he can play after cardiac arrest
Sport
Eriksen excited to prove he can play after cardiac arrest
Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham
Sport
Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham

LIVE: Saudi Cup - International Jockeys Challenge Day One

(AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
(AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 45 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Saudi Cup - International Jockeys Challenge Day One

(AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 45 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cup 2022 is here, Arab News kicks off its live coverage with the stc International Jockeys Challenge on Day 1 at King Abdulaziz Raccetrack in Riyadh.

Eight races are taking place:

1. The Jahez Fillies Handicap (Dirt, 1600m) - 3:15pm KSA

2. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 1 (Dirt, 1600m) - 3:45pm KSA

3. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 2 (Turf, 1200m) - 4.15pm KSA

4. The Saudi International Handicap presented by Al Rajhi Bank (Turf, 2100m) - 4.45pm KSA

5. Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib Handicap (Dirt, 1400m) - 5.15pm KSA

6. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 3 (Dirt, 1800m) - 5.45pm KSA

7. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 4 (Dirt, 1400m) - 6.25pm KSA

8. The Al Mneefah Cup presented by The Ministry of Culture (Turf, 2100m) - 6.55pm KSA

Here is a live update of the main developments in Ukraine as they happen. (All timings are in GMT)

14:30 - In the fifth race of the day, Deebagee takes the honors, Baatooa second and Seif Turkey third in the Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib Handicap.

14:10 - Lauderdale takes first, King Shalaa second and My Frankel comes in third in the Saudi International Handicap, in the fourth race of of Friday's Saudi Cup action.

13:30 - Raaed takes first, Newbolt second and Pagan third in the STC International Jockeys Challenge round 2, race three of eight of the day's racing.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2022

Related

Andrew Balding looking for maiden Saudi Cup win
Sport
Andrew Balding looking for maiden Saudi Cup win
Grad 1 status and return of Mishriff shows Saudi Cup has come of age
Sport
Grad 1 status and return of Mishriff shows Saudi Cup has come of age

Champions League final in Paris is 'extra motivation' for PSG - Pochettino

Champions League final in Paris is 'extra motivation' for PSG - Pochettino
Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

Champions League final in Paris is 'extra motivation' for PSG - Pochettino

Champions League final in Paris is 'extra motivation' for PSG - Pochettino
  • UEFA announced on Friday that the final would be played at the Stade de France
  • "For me personally it is an extra source of motivation," Pochettino told reporters
Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said Friday the prospect of this season's Champions League final being played in the French capital provided added incentive for his team as they aim to lift the trophy for the first time.
UEFA announced on Friday that the final would be played at the Stade de France after stripping Saint Petersburg of the game in response to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
"For me personally it is an extra source of motivation. It is exciting to have the possibility of hosting the final in Paris at the Stade de France," Pochettino told reporters.
"We hope to be lucky enough to take part in it. It would be incredible for us to be able to be there but we have a lot of work in front of us before that."
PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie earlier this month, with the return to come in Spain on March 9.
The current Ligue 1 leaders have never won European club football's biggest prize but did reach the final in 2020, losing to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Paris Saint-Germain champions league Mauricio Pochettino

Related

Update Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg — UEFA
Sport
Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg — UEFA
UEFA to hold emergency meeting over Russian invasion of Ukraine
Sport
UEFA to hold emergency meeting over Russian invasion of Ukraine

Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
Updated 25 February 2022
Reuters

Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
  • The race was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi’s Olympic park
  • Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday
Updated 25 February 2022
Reuters

Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this season, saying it was “impossible” to do so after the country launched an invasion on neighboring Ukraine.
The race was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi’s Olympic park.
“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” the sport said in a statement.
“On Thursday evening Formula One, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is ... that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”
Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday.
Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel told a news conference that he would not take part in the Russian Grand Prix if it went ahead.
World champion Max Verstappen also said racing in a country at war was “not correct.”
US-owned Haas ran their car in Barcelona testing on Friday in an all-white livery, having taken off all branding representing title sponsor and Russian potash producer Uralkali.
Team principal Guenther Steiner also acknowledged that the outfit’s Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, whose father owns Uralkali, faces an uncertain future.
European soccer’s governing body UEFA, earlier on Friday, said it had moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris.
The cancelation of the Russian race brings Formula One’s calendar back down to 22 races from a planned record 23-round schedule.
But the sport, which pulled off 17 races in the pandemic-hit 2020 season and held 22 races last year, has options it can pick to fill the spot vacated by Russia, after a number of venues held races as COVID-19 stand-ins over the last two seasons.
The Russian race debuted on the calendar in 2014 and was set to move to a new track outside St. Petersburg from its current Sochi Olympic park venue next year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has attended the race in the past, even handing out the trophies on the podium.
The title sponsor of the race is the VTB Group whose VTB Bank was hit with sanctions by the United States and Britain following the Russian invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Formula One Russia

Related

Live LIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second day
World
LIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second day
Update Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg — UEFA
Sport
Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg — UEFA

Andrew Balding looking for maiden Saudi Cup win

Andrew Balding looking for maiden Saudi Cup win
Updated 25 February 2022
Ali Khaled

Andrew Balding looking for maiden Saudi Cup win

Andrew Balding looking for maiden Saudi Cup win
  • British trainer’s Happy Power runs in 351 Turf Sprint
Updated 25 February 2022
Ali Khaled

In 2021, Andrew Balding came very close to a first Saudi Cup meeting victory in the Red Sea Turf Handicap with Spanish Mission, but his horse ultimately finished second behind Gifts of Gold.

Balding is keen to improve on that result when he returns to Riyadh on Saturday with Happy Power running the 1351 Turf Sprint at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack.

And the British trainer is looking forward to returning to the Kingdom after enjoying the trip last year.

“It really was excellent,” Balding said. “Obviously, it was a very positive experience from a financial point of view — the rewards are enormous, if you’re successful at the meeting. (But also) the staff felt the horses were very well looked after. All in all, it was a very positive experience for all of us.”

Balding also mentioned “tremendous condition” of the turf track in Riyadh last year, saying that it more than matched up to other turf circuits in the region.

“I think both Nad Al-Sheba and Meydan (in Dubai) have always had wonderful turf tracks, grass husbandry now in the Gulf is fantastic. And I found that also in Doha and Bahrain, it seems to be that the Gulf states can produce fantastic turf tracks. We haven’t had any complaints in any of the places raised horses.

“And that’s obviously a huge plus to provide a safe racing surface at this time of the year,” he continued. “So, for European horses, it is all that we want and the main requirement is that the horses come back from their races (in good condition), which is always important.”

Balding believes Happy Power is in as good a shape as can be to take up the challenge.

“I couldn’t have been happier with his work at Kingsclere before he left for Saudi Arabia and he’s a high-class seven-furlong specialist,” he said. “He had a disappointing year last year, but the frustration was that he never really got his optimum conditions, which are seven furlongs on good ground, essentially. I’ve been very happy with his work.”

Balding’s main concern pre-race is Happy Power’s starting position. “Obviously, being drawn wide on a turning seven furlongs isn’t ideal,” he said. “We’re going to need a little bit of luck to overcome the draw. Prior to that, I was fairly hopeful of a big run but that’s added another slight negative to the race, because he’s going to need a lot of luck to run well from that door.”

Balding became the licensed trainer at Kingsclere in 2003, when he succeeded his father Ian, who famously trained Mill Reef. His training career got off to a perfect start when he saddled Casual Look to win the 2003 Epsom Oaks.

Many more domestic and international Group winners have followed, including Phoenix Reach (Group 1 Canadian International, Group 1 Hong Kong Vase and Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic) and Blond Me (Group 1 E P Taylor Stakes, Canada).

Last year was Balding’s best yet; he was the leading trainer at the Goodwood Festival and runner-up trainer at Royal Ascot, finishing second in the British Trainer’s Championship with over $5.9m (£4.4m) in UK prize money won, and a further $1.47m earned abroad.

Happy Power is owned by King Power Racing, which was established by the late Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who not only fell in love with football when he arrived on the British scene as the new owner of Leicester City Football Club, but also quickly developed a passion for horse-racing.

After Vichai’s death in 2018 in a helicopter accident, his son Aiyawatt — known as Top — continued his father’s legacy with King Power Racing.

“They’re a fabulous family,” Balding said. “I mean, obviously, it was such a tragedy losing the chairman, whose whole idea was the drive behind King Power Racing, but I’m so delighted the Srivaddhanaprabha family have taken it up and embraced it with huge enthusiasm and they’ve been fabulous people to train for.

“They understand horses — they’re all involved with horses on a personal level — and are fabulous owners and very sporting people,” he continued. “Obviously, they’ve got other sporting interests which everyone knows about, but they seem to be very keen on the racing and have taken great pleasure in the successes we’ve had.”

Chief among those successes came in 2019 for Balding, whose win with Cleonte in the final race of Royal Ascot, the Queen Alexander Stakes, was particularly poignant.

“It was huge, because that was the chairman’s absolute number one objective: To have success at Royal Ascot.” Balding said. “We’ve achieved that on a couple of occasions, and it’s very special for all of us involved and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him; to try and fulfil his ambitions was obviously the priority. He’d be getting huge pleasure out of competing in these big international races also.”

Last year was a record year for British trainers collectively, with their collective overseas winnings breaking the £30million mark for the first time.

“Obviously, the prize money makes it very attractive,” said Balding. “And I’ve been lucky — since I started training, we’ve had important international success. With the purse structure as it is, it’s a big deal. I think with Saudi, Bahrain, Qatar and Dubai, obviously, now having good international programs that means our winter focus is very much in that area, and it’s added a new dimension to our racing season, which is very welcome.”

 

Topics: Saudi Cup 2022

Related

The Wizard of Eye giving new owners the ride of their lives as they head into Saudi Cup weekend
Sport
The Wizard of Eye giving new owners the ride of their lives as they head into Saudi Cup weekend
‘Story of Mishriff’ documents journey of Saudi Cup winner ahead of Riyadh return
Sport
‘Story of Mishriff’ documents journey of Saudi Cup winner ahead of Riyadh return

Sharjah’s dramatic President’s Cup win over Al-Wasl shows UAE football at its very best

Sharjah’s dramatic President’s Cup win over Al-Wasl shows UAE football at its very best
Updated 25 February 2022
Paul Williams

Sharjah’s dramatic President’s Cup win over Al-Wasl shows UAE football at its very best

Sharjah’s dramatic President’s Cup win over Al-Wasl shows UAE football at its very best
  • Great goals and full stands don’t always come together in Emirati football, but Tuesday’s intoxicating clash showed the unrivaled entertainment that can be produced when they do
Updated 25 February 2022
Paul Williams

If you could bottle up a game of football, one that captured all the magic, skill and drama the game entails, what game would you choose?

Football produces countless moments each and every year that remind us just how beautiful the game really is. Some are more special than others.

The “Agueroooooooo” moment for Manchester City in 2012 is one that immediately comes to mind. If you’re South Korean, or perhaps just love a plucky underdog story, Ahn Jung-hwan’s golden goal against Italy in 2002 will be another.

If you’re the UAE Football Association, then this week’s dramatic President’s Cup semifinal second leg between Sharjah and Al-Wasl is one they would wish they could bottle up and sprinkle right across the domestic game.

It was intoxicating and showcased the very best Emirati football has to offer — high octane action, a dramatic comeback and some simply spectacular goals, none better than Caio’s audacious bicycle kick equalizer in the 90th minute.

And best of all, it was played against a backdrop of packed grandstands that provided a raucous and joyous atmosphere, one that reminded those watching just how good UAE football can be.

The match was everything that UAE football could and should be — local teams with mostly local players playing in front of passionate fans. It’s what makes live sport an unrivaled form of entertainment.

Unfortunately, as entertaining as Emirati football can often be, too often the spectacle on the pitch isn’t matched by that in the stands, with empty grandstands more often than not a spoiling backdrop to the entertaining action being played in front of it. Football is at its best when the grandstands are packed. The players feed off the energy the crowd provides. It fuels them to push just that little bit harder, to give that last bit of energy.

You could make a case that the dramatic scenes at the Sharjah Football Stadium wouldn’t have happened without the fans providing the energy from the stands. They are called the 12th Man for a reason.

Everyone who walked away from the Sharjah Stadium — euphoric or despondent depending on whether they were dressed in yellow or white — will have known they had witnessed an instant classic.

After a stalemate in the first leg, and again in the first 45 minutes of this week’s second leg, Al-Wasl scored twice in five minutes early in the second half to break the game wide open and looked to be headed for their first President’s Cup final since the 2017/18 season.

But spurred on by a passionate home crowd and guided by experienced Romanian coach Cosmin Olariou, Sharjah weren’t done yet.

A beautiful curling effort from Ousmane Camara from the edge of the area with just under 15 minutes to play put them back into the contest, but it was the Caio Lucas Show that won it for the home side.

Having missed a penalty in the first half, the Brazilian more than made amends in the second, single-handedly winning the game for the 2018/19 UAE Pro League champions.

His first goal, an equalizer in the 90th minute, was simply breathtaking — a stunning, vicious bicycle kick that nestled into the bottom corner. While it wasn’t the winning goal, it was a goal worthy of winning any contest. From the moment it hit the back of the net, there was only going to be one winner.

Having scored arguably the goal of the year, you could perhaps forgive Caio for basking in the glory and taking it easy as extra time approached. But that’s not in the makeup of the 27-year-old former Benfica winger.

No less than three minutes later, he found the back of the net again, this time getting the better of Salem Al-Azizi to head the ball past a helpless Ibrahim Essa to seal a historic victory, one that will live long in the memory of every Sharjah fan.

Having secured his side’s passage to the President’s Cup final for the first time since 2005/06, the Brazilian was in a grateful mood afterward, as he reflected on social media:

“What a special day. In my life, I’ve always learned that we have to embrace our mistakes and grow from them. Persist, keep believing, for God always has something prepared for you. I am blessed to do what I love and love what I do.”

Latest updates

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest
Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest
LIVE: Saudi Cup - International Jockeys Challenge Day One
(AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Champions League final in Paris is 'extra motivation' for PSG - Pochettino
Champions League final in Paris is 'extra motivation' for PSG - Pochettino
China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters
China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters
Invasion could drive 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad — UN
Invasion could drive 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad — UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.