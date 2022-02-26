Andrey Rublev and Jiri Vesely to clash in final of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

DUBAI: Andrey Rublev will face qualifier Jiri Vesely in Saturday’s final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after the No. 2 seed claimed a tense 3-6 7-5 7-6 victory over Hubert Hurkacz and Vesely outlasted sixth seed Denis Shapovalov 6-7 7-6 7-6.
Rublev, who is attempting to win his second title in two weeks after claiming the Marseille trophy on Sunday, had started his last two matches on the back foot, suffering an early break of serve, losing the opening set and then fighting back to win in the third. And he did exactly the same again in the semifinals, surviving a barrage of 27 aces from Hurkacz and squeezing his way through by the narrowest of margins.
“After the first win, I said whatever happen this week is already [a] bonus,” said Rublev. “Like I said, I’m tired and I don’t really have much energy, so [I] try not to spend extra. If you can save a bit of energy, try to do it. On court, just to try to fight till the end. Even if you don't have energy, just do your best and that’s it.”
“I wish to play shorter,” he said. “I mean, [on Thursday] I think I was losing 5-0 in less than 15 minutes or something like that. I [told] myself, ‘No way, it’s only 15 minutes and one set down. Please at least try to make it one hour.’
“Today I was thinking the same. I lost the first set 6-3 in 20-something minutes. It was so fast. He broke me. Till the end of the set, he was serving aces. I [told] myself the same, ‘Try second set to at least go to the tiebreak…I was just saying, ‘Okay, keep fighting no matter what.’”
Rublev lost his first service game to fall behind 2-0, and that was enough to decide the outcome of the first set. Breakpoint opportunities continued to be at a premium in the second set, with just one chance falling to Rublev, which Hurkacz saved with an ace to hold for 2-2. Then, as it appeared the set was heading for a tiebreak, Rublev broke at 6-5 to take the match to a deciding set.
Yet again, in the closest of battles, each player had only one chance to break serve as the match moved to a dramatic tiebreak, which Rublev secured with just one mini-break to lead 6-4 before winning it 7-5.
But the drama of that match was eclipsed by the monumental battle that followed, as Vesely needed three hours and 12 minutes to follow up his quarterfinal defeat of Novak Djokovic with a win over Shapovalov.
Vesely, at 123 the lowest-ranked semifinalist in the 30-year history of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, had several windows of opportunity, including in the first set two breakpoints that would have left him serving at 5-3 and a set point at 7-6 in the tiebreak, which he lost 9-7.
Vesely also squandered the only break point of the second set at 1-1, but he dominated the tiebreak to win it 7-2 to take the match to a decider. The final set saw Shapovalov break to lead 5-4 but he failed to serve out the match, and Vesely once again took charge in the tiebreak to win it 7-3.
“Of course, I was physically tired, but I think in matches like that, you just got to fight until the last point,” said Vesely. “It’s a semifinal of a 500 event. It’s a big thing, a huge thing for me. You never know when you get to chance to be in the semis again. I was really trying hard to do everything possible.
“The week is just fantastic. Really enjoying here in Dubai,” he said. “I think this week can be really a big changer in my career. It has to. I have to take all the positives with me. I have to take the fact that I beat really amazing guys. That’s something that I have to really take with me and believe in myself much more than maybe sometimes I do.”
Spurs crush Leeds to keep Premier League top-four hopes alive
The visitors were 3-0 up at half-time after goals from Matt Doherty, new recruit Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane
The win lifts Tottenham to seventh in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United
Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
AFP
LEEDS, United Kingdom: Tottenham hammered Leeds 4-0 on Saturday to put a smile back on the face of Antonio Conte and plunge Marcelo Bielsa’s team deeper into trouble toward the foot of the Premier League.
The visitors, who had lost four of their previous five league matches, were 3-0 up at half-time after goals from Matt Doherty, new recruit Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane.
A late strike from Son Heung-min following a pinpoint pass from Kane completed the rout at Elland Road.
The win lifts Tottenham to seventh in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand as they bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
It also brightened the mood of Spurs boss Conte, who insisted on Friday he was committed to his job after comments following their midweek loss at Burnley had cast doubt on his future at the club.
Leeds enjoyed the bulk of possession in the first half and had an early chance to take the lead but Pascal Struijk’s header flew just wide.
Spurs took the lead in the 10th minute with a breakaway goal.
Harry Winks set Ryan Sessegnon free on the left and his center was perfect for Doherty to arrive at the far post and slam home.
Five minutes later it was 2-0. Kulusevski did not appear to pose a danger when he had a ball by the corner flag but he wriggled free, exchanged passes with Doherty and beat Illan Meslier at his near post.
The home side went agonizingly close when defender Robin Koch hit the post with a left footed shot from the center of the box.
But Spurs, looking sharp on the break, were 3-0 up in the 27th when Kane passed the ball into the net from a tight angle following a delightful ball over the top from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Tottenham were again more dangerous side after the break and went close to extending their lead on multiple occasions.
Leeds should have pulled one back with about 15 minutes to go when Hugo Lloris flew out of his goal but fluffed his clearance.
Stuart Dallas dribbled toward an open goal but took far too long and his eventual shot was blocked.
Son made it 4-0 in the 85th minute, finishing smartly after a pin-point pass from Kane.
It meant Kane and Son have combined for a Premier League goal for the 37th time, overtaking Chelsea’s Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard as the pair who have assisted one another for the most goals in the competition’s history.
Leeds, in their second season back in the Premier League, remain three points above the relegation zone but have played more games than all but one of the teams below them.
Argentine manager Bielsa is stubbornly sticking to his attacking gameplan but time is running out for his team, who have conceded 60 goals in the league this season.
Leeds have also been hit by costly injuries.
England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and center-back Liam Cooper have both been sidelined for long periods, while forward Patrick Bamford has only played one game since September.
RIYADH: All eyes turned to the Kingdom on Friday and some of the world's best thoroughbred racehorses as the annual Saudi Cup meeting got underway in Riyadh.
On Saturday, horse racing fans around the world will be glued to their screens for the big race of the day — the $20 million Saudi Cup.
The field is headed by three-time Group 1 winner and last year’s Saudi Cup champion, Irish-bred Mishriff. A historic second win in the race would see the John and Thady Gosden-trained runner surpass Winx and become the highest-earning racehorse of all time.
Poland refuses to play Russia in WC qualifier, cites Ukraine
Cezary Kulesza made the announcement on Twitter and indicated Poland was in talks with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA
“I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues,” said Poland striker Robert Lewandowski
Updated 26 February 2022
AP
WARSAW, Poland: Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish soccer federation president said Saturday.
Cezary Kulesza made the announcement on Twitter and indicated Poland was in talks with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA, which is responsible for the March 24 game in Moscow.
“No more words, time to act!” Kulesza wrote, saying the move was prompted by the “escalation of the aggression.”
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, the nation’s all-time leading scorer and winner of FIFA’s best-player award for the past two years, immediately responded to say it’s the “right decision!”
“I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues,” the Bayern Munich star said on Twitter. “Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”
FIFA has yet to take a clear position on Russia hosting or even playing against Poland.
European soccer body UEFA said Friday that in its competitions all Russian and Ukrainian teams must now move their home games to play in other countries.
A potential precedent for action is from 1992. Both FIFA and UEFA removed Yugoslavia from their competitions following sanctions imposed by the United Nations at the outbreak of war there.
Previously, Poland had only said it did not want to play the qualifying playoff semifinal in Moscow.
The winner is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the World Cup being played in Qatar from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.
The head of Sweden’s federation, Karl-Erik Nilsson, is also first vice president at UEFA which has stripped Russia of hosting the Champions League final in St. Petersburg in May. UEFA decided Friday to move that game to Paris.
Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground.
It was not immediately clear how far Russian troops had advanced. Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital.
Eddie Howe: Newcastle's Premier League safety will not be handed on a plate
After playing Brentford on Saturday, Newcastle take on Southampton, Chelsea and Everton away, as well as a home tie with Crystal Palace, in the space of 11 days
Updated 26 February 2022
Liam Kennedy
Newcastle: If anyone at Newcastle United believes Premier League safety will be handed to the Magpies on a silver platter, they're sadly mistaken - that's the view of head coach Eddie Howe.
Having stretched their gap to the bottom three to five points with a 1-1 draw at West Ham United last weekend, that became four by last Saturday evening due to results elsewhere, then just two points in midweek as fellow relegation-threatened side Burnley recorded their second win on the bounce.
And, while that buffer may have led to some thinking safety and a place in the top flight next season is a given, Howe is under no illusions.
He's also not one to panic, believing Newcastle's destiny remains in their own hands.
Howe said: “There are no surprises in Burnley's results, as they will never give up. No team at the bottom of the table will give up.
“It is going to go right to the end of the season. The fight to stay in the league will go right to the wire. From our side, we have to take care of our own business. And that is consistently winning games, consistently getting points and trying to push, elevate ourselves away from trouble.
"If anyone thought safety would be given to us by the other teams they are mistaken. This is the hardest league in the world for a reason. Our destiny is in our own hands - and that's the way we wanted it to be.”
If Howe's team are to retain their top-flight status, they'll definitely have to do it the hard way.
After their trip to Brentford this weekend, Newcastle then host Brighton before taking on Southampton, Chelsea and Everton away, as well as a home tie with Crystal Palace, all in the space of just 11 days.
When asked about the rearranged fixtures against the Saints and Toffees being sandwiched in two March midweeks - both are on Thursday evenings - Howe said: “Not ideal. We were surprised by the fixture congestion, especially as we have a lot of away games in such a short space of time. But what can we do about it? Nothing. So we will play the games and we will play the best way possible.”
Brentford at home - which ended in a 3-3 draw at St. James’ Park in November - marked the start of the Howe era at United. Well, of sorts.
Despite it being Howe's first game in charge of the Magpies, he had to watch the game from his Newcastle Quayside hotel room having tested positive for COVID-19 in squad testing the previous night.
“I have said many times, that was one of the worst 90 minutes of my football life, as I was powerless to control a game that was so important.
“Thomas Frank has done a tremendous job at Brentford. Getting promoted in the manner they did, the way they've played this season - they've been very good. We do not underestimate them, especially not at home. I think we have got to be prepared for a tough encounter and maintain our standards.”
A win for United this afternoon could take them above the Bees, while defeat, depending on results elsewhere, could result in them ending the weekend dipped back into the dropzone.
How a Saudi basketball coach is giving local talent a chance to shine
Bringing sports to the country’s youth is at the heart of US-educated coach Mohanned Shobain’s philosophy
Inaugural Saudi women’s basketball tournament is being held in collaboration with Swish Basketball Academy
Updated 26 February 2022
Caline Malek
DUBAI: When Mohanned Shobain fell in love with basketball at the age of 15, little did he realize that it would become his full-time career. Nor could he have imagined that he would one day be coaching the next generation of Saudi stars and encouraging young women to take up what was until recently a male-dominated sport in the Kingdom.
Now, as Saudi Arabia hosts its first-ever women’s basketball tournament, Shobain is at the forefront of efforts to promote and develop the sport among women in the country and give local talent the chance to shine in the international arena.
A Saudi Premier League champion, he opened his first Swish Basketball Academy in Jeddah in 2017. It was followed by four more in the city and one in Riyadh.
His leading role in developing the sport of basketball in the Kingdom, particularly among women, is a serendipitous continuation of work he began as a student, when he wrote a thesis focusing on gender inequalities in sports. He said that when he returned home to the Kingdom after completing his studies, it served as a major motivation for him to improve the sports environment for both genders.
To that end, Shobain took a team of girls to Romania to compete in a three-on-three World Cup qualification tournament in 2019, and a boys’ team to take part in a competition in Dubai in 2018. Last year, the club helped to host the Saudi Kingdom Cup in Jeddah. This summer, he will take a girls’ team to Europe to take part in a basketball camp and develop their skills.
In the meantime, the Swish Basketball Academy is one of the organizers of the All-Women Saudi Basketball Tournament, the first event of its kind for women in the country, which began on Jan. 22 and continues until March 3, with games taking place in Jeddah and Riyadh.
“Just having this (women’s basketball) tournament and having this opportunity for them here is amazing,” Shobain said.
He added that community building is the main motivation for his work, in an effort to bring together local people and families and encourage them to get active and embrace a new lifestyle in a rapidly changing country.
Shobain, who is also a full-time physical education teacher at the American International School of Jeddah, has big plans to improve on this record by helping to train a new generation of male and female players.
At the heart of his philosophy is a desire to encourage the country’s youth to participate in sport. He said he sees great demand and hunger among local young people to take advantage of such opportunities.
He believes there is the talent and potential in the Kingdom not only for sports to increase in popularity as hobbies, but for Saudi men and women to make their mark in international competitions and at the Olympics.
Shobain’s efforts to develop local basketball talent are already bearing fruit; four players who train with him have made it to the Saudi national team, and two women are playing for university teams while studying in the US.
“The results are out there,” he said. “All the (academy’s basketball) coaches are currently playing professionally and they teach as a part-time job, just to represent themselves and represent the academy in a great way, where they can be good role models.
“I feel like we’ve built a great culture of not just basketball but a lifestyle of how basketball players and athletes would live.”
Participants in the inaugural All-Women Saudi Basketball Tournament are relishing the competition and the chance it has given them to gain experience and develop their skills.
Layane Chemaitily, who started playing when she was 10 years old in Lebanon, said that the chance to compete on such a stage, in a big arena, is a dream come true. She admitted that she is feeling the pressure of competition, partly because at the age of 17 she is the youngest player on her team and in the tournament.
“I was scared and got butterflies in my stomach but I also wanted to compete and fight, and without my team around me cheering me on we wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressure of the competition,” she said.
“There is a lot of adrenaline and pressure but we were also very happy to represent Saudi Arabia as girls (from) different cities across the Kingdom. It was really fun, and it helps you gain a lot of experience.”
Chemaitily added that she hopes the tournament not only will be a step for her personally toward earning a place on a professional team one day, but will also motivate other girls and young women in Saudi Arabia to pursue their dreams in areas of society that were once the sole preserve of men.
“I can see that gender barriers are falling in the Kingdom, especially because previously male-dominated sports are starting to organize leagues and tournaments for women,” she said. “There is a lot coming for us in the future.”
Shobain is certainly doing his part to increase and develop the opportunities for women. In addition to its basketball activities, Swish also offers a boot camp that includes fitness classes; scholarship opportunities; and community-service activities such as helping to build and maintain basketball courts, and providing sports kits, shoes and basketballs to people who cannot afford them.
“These community activities, as well as the sport itself, are things that can develop (a child’s) character to become a better person and to learn how to give and not just take,” he said, referring to the life skills learned alongside sporting abilities.
Shobain, who is 31 years old, recalled his first encounter with basketball as a child, when he came across a street court close to his house during walks with his mother along the corniche. Soon after, he bought a ball and started to join in pick-up games with other players.
“Day by day, I fell in love with it,” he said. “I started coming every day and then I started to show up twice a day, and more than twice a day. I would stay late at nights just to practice and shoot around, and that’s when I realized my passion for it.”
Shobain hopes to instill in others the joy and excitement that accompanied his own discovery of the sport and his subsequent journey within it. An active teenager, he said he tried many sports, including soccer, swimming, track and field, and martial arts before basketball became his full-time passion. His soccer skills had even earned him a youth spot with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli but it was basketball that called loudest to him.
While a student in Malaysia, where he was studying business, he played for the University of Kuala Lumpur’s basketball team. As he honed his skills with them, he was spotted by a dean from Alfaisal University in Riyadh, who offered Shobain a full basketball scholarship to study there, play for the university’s team, and help to develop its sports program.
“It took me a week to think about it and then I made my decision and felt more comfortable about coming back home and continuing my bachelor’s education here,” he said.
After graduating, he explored a number of options to take his game to the next level and, with the help of a Saudi scholarship, he traveled to the US where he studied for a master’s degree in sports management at Cleveland State University in Ohio. It proved pivotal in the development of his game.
“I worked with the NBA (the National Basketball Association) and (NBA team) the Cleveland Cavaliers,” he said. “During my time there I also helped work with the men’s and women’s teams, playing and coaching.”
As the sport began to grow in popularity in the Kingdom, Shobain said he felt compelled to come back home to build a career and give something back to his community, despite receiving an attractive job offer in the US.
“I felt like the reason that I went to study outside was to bring it back to my community in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“That was a big drive for me to come back as soon as I was done, maybe not with 20 years of experience but at least with a little bit of knowledge that I can at least spread out now and start something that could benefit the next generation or the current generation.”
Shobain has high hopes for the sport in the Kingdom and believes its future looks bright, although he admitted change does not happen overnight.
“Everything takes time,” he said. “I’m very patient and I know our time will come and we will hopefully get there.
“There’s big potential for young Saudis, who could even make it to the NBA — they just need the right facilities, equipment, atmosphere, environment and training.”