Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid edge past Rayo

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates with Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior after scoring the opening goal during their La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid on Saturday. (AP)
MADRID: Karim Benzema proved the difference again for Real Madrid on Saturday by scoring a late winner against Rayo Vallecano to send his team nine points clear at the top of La Liga.
Benzema struck in the 83rd minute, his 29th goal of the season enough to seal a scrappy victory at Vallecas but one that could put Madrid almost out of sight if Sevilla fail to beat local rivals Real Betis on Sunday. Betis sit third and have been in excellent form in recent weeks.
For an eighth match in a row, Madrid failed to score in the first half and this was their fifth game out of the last six that has seen them unable to score more than once.
Their lack of punch could prove problematic against more testing opponents, with a Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and then the second La Liga Clasico of the season against Barcelona both approaching next month.
A superb start to the campaign had Rayo in the hunt for the European places a few weeks ago but four consecutive defeats had seen them drop to 12th before kick-off.
They pushed Madrid hard here but were made to pay for a lack of ruthlessness in the final third, with Benzema and Vinicius Junior’s quality not for the first time proving decisive.
Marco Asensio and Benzema both had early chances but Rayo were the better team in the first half, drawing Madrid into a scrap and harrying them into mistakes.
Casemiro was particularly out of sorts but thought he had given Madrid the lead, banging a bouncing ball into the net after winning an aerial duel with Alejandro Catena.
The goal was ruled out, though, after replays showed he had pushed Catena in the back.
Both teams had chances early in the second half. Vinicius Junior’s finish from six yards had to be blocked before Thibaut Courtois did brilliantly to deny Mario Saurez from heading Rayo in front.
But Rayo tired and Madrid turned the screw in the last 20 minutes, Luka Modric curling against the crossbar, although Rayo had the best chance, Oscar Trejo and then Alvaro both thwarted by Courtois after Madrid failed to clear.
The miss proved costly because moments later, Benzema was celebrating in the corner.
He started the move, threading Vinicius through in the box before continuing his run. Vinicius could have shot but tapped it to his left, giving Benzema an open net.

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club’s foundation: club

Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP)
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP)
Updated 47 min 40 sec ago
AP

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club’s foundation: club

Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP)
  • The move comes with Russia under intense scrutiny following the invasion of Ukraine
Updated 47 min 40 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich handed over the “stewardship and care” of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees on Saturday in an apparent move to fend off calls for him to completely give up control following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian billionaire is not selling the club but is giving up any control for now after being targeted by figures, including politicians, over his ownership. The foundation is chaired by Bruce Buck, who is also chairman of the club. Chelsea director of finance Paul Ramos is also among the trustees.
Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, made no mention of the war in his statement.
“I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart,” he said. “I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.
“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”
Abramovich has invested more than $2 billion in Chelsea, transforming the club into one of the most successful in England. The west London club is currently world and European champion.
“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC,” he said, “I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.”
Abramovich is a former Russian provincial governor and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and became a steel and metals magnate. Now a dual Israeli citizen with a net worth estimated at more than $13 billion, Abramovich has used his fortune to buy Chelsea and homes in London and New York.
Abramovich has not had a British visa since 2018 when a renewal application was taking longer than usual to go through and was withdrawn.
That came at a time when Britain pledged to review the long-term visas of rich Russians in the aftermath of the poisonings of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury. Britain blames Russia for the pair’s exposure to a nerve agent, an allegation Moscow denies, and Abramovich is not linked to.
 

Eddie Howe hails Joelinton after Newcastle’s fourth win in five Premier League matches

Eddie Howe hails Joelinton after Newcastle’s fourth win in five Premier League matches
Updated 56 min 45 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe hails Joelinton after Newcastle’s fourth win in five Premier League matches

Eddie Howe hails Joelinton after Newcastle’s fourth win in five Premier League matches
  • Brazilian whose form has been transformed since Howe took over at St. James’ Park set the Magpies up for a 2-0 win over Brentford
  • Following Joelinton’s opener, Joe Willock also netted his second goal of the campaign
Updated 56 min 45 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has hailed the transformation of Joelinton after the Brazilian’s goal set the Magpies on their way to their fourth Premier League win in five matches.
The forward has divided opinion since his $53 million switch from Hoffenheim in 2019.
But after handing over the club’s famous No.9 shirt, worn by record goalscorer Alan Shearer, and dropping back into a more defensive midfield role, Joelinton has been a revelation under Howe.
His second goal of the season, a booming header at the Brentford Community Stadium, was welcomed by Howe post-match.
“The biggest compliment I can give him is he hasn’t made it look hard,” Howe said of Joelinton’s move into midfield.
“It hasn’t required too much information from me. His ability to take on the information I have given him, whether that be in a training session or analysis situation, he absorbs it so quickly and is able to deliver it.”
Howe added: “His defensive performance has been at the highest level tactically. He has been perfect in that respect. And, naturally, he has an attacking eye from his history and takes up some positive positions.
“Ultimately we need him to score from that position and it was important he got that first one for us. Hopefully he can get many more from arriving late in the box.”
Following Joelinton’s opener, Joe Willock also netted his second goal of the campaign, hot on the heels of his leveller at West Ham last weekend.
Both goals came after the hosts were deservedly reduced to 10 men, following a horror tackle by Josh Dasilva on Matt Targett.
Howe said: “Really pleased with our response to the red card because as you saw with our game against Norwich earlier in the season, it doesn’t guarantee you anything. It just gives you a different solution to fix.
“We knew we’d have a lot of the ball and it was about having the quality and ability to break them down.
“We had some really good moments and the first goal was crucial. It was a great finish from Joe, and I’m really pleased he managed to get that goal.”
While talisman Allan Saint-Maximin remained sidelined with injury, one player who was a welcome spectator at Brentford was Kieran Trippier.
Despite being ruled out for much of the season with a broken left foot, Trippier traveled with the players and his impact was felt by the Magpies’ squad.
Howe said: “Kieran stayed with us last night, wanted to be around the players and that is credit to him. He wants to make a difference even though he is not on the pitch.
“He was in and around the dressing room. He wasn’t necessarily making speeches, but he was there as a support for the players if they needed him.”

Newcastle’s rise up the Premier League table continues after 2-0 win at Brentford

Newcastle’s rise up the Premier League table continues after 2-0 win at Brentford
Updated 26 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle’s rise up the Premier League table continues after 2-0 win at Brentford

Newcastle’s rise up the Premier League table continues after 2-0 win at Brentford
  • Eddie Howe in line for February manager of the month award as Magpies extend unbeaten run to seven matches
  • The introduction of Christian Eriksen off the bench — his emotional return to senior football after suffering a heart attack in Euro 2020 playing for Denmark — brought about a renewed confidence in the hosts
Updated 26 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe looks to be within touching distance of his first trophy at Newcastle United, albeit a personal, rather than collective one.
Howe’s Magpies made it three wins from four to finish off the month of February, putting the head coach in the running for Premier League manager of the month after the team’s unbeaten exploits.
More importantly, the gap to the top flight’s bottom three was again stretched to four points, having been cut to two in the week, following a 2-0 victory over 10-man Brentford in West London.
Goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock in the opening 45 were enough to seal this one, as Howe’s Newcastle continued their charge away from the Premier League basement boys.
Sticking with the same team who served Newcastle so well last week, the Magpies got off to a flier at the Brentford Community Stadium — and their cause was helped when Josh Dasilva’s shocking challenge saw referee Mike Dean brandish red.
There were just 12 minutes on the clock when Matt Targett’s attempt to get the ball under control on the edge of the Bees’ box was thwarted illegally by the Brentford full-back.
In fact, it was a shockingly timed tackle, that on another occasion could easily have broken the on-loan defender’s leg. Luckily, though, this time it was just a card with no injury after a short VAR check by Dean.
Often it can be tough to break teams down when they go down to 10 men, but the Magpies made light work of it, spraying passes from left to right to stretch the play at will. Targett and Ryan Fraser were a particular thorn in the side of the home outfit.
The duo both carved out headed opportunities for the as yet goalless Chris Wood. Both chances were headed straight at David Raya in the Brentford goal. Both chances were gilt-edged and should have put Newcastle in front.
While Wood is struggling in front of goal, Joelinton, a man who knows all about that kind of thing, is thriving in this Howe setup.
Another colossus-like performance in his fresh midfield role was capped with yet another goal, this his second of the season, and second against Brentford.
A chipped Fraser cross found the towering Brazilian, who crashed a header past the helpless Raya for 1-0.
Soon after it was two goals to the good for the dominant Magpies as they broke at speed from a home corner with defender Fabian Schar taking down a high ball, beating the last man before putting one on a plate for Willock, who made it two in two with a stroked finish, having gone 21 games without a goal previously.
After the break the game was a little more fractured. Where Newcastle were pass-perfect in the opener, they let that dominance shift more in the second 45.
Having turned provider for the second, Schar went close on 47 minutes with a close-range header, but apart from that it was the home side who began to assert themselves, despite being a man light.
The introduction of Christian Eriksen off the bench — his emotional return to senior football after suffering a heart attack in Euro 2020 playing for Denmark — brought about a renewed confidence in the hosts, as hopes of a comeback threatened to impact what had, to this point, been a Newcastle-controlled encounter.
However, the introduction of Newcastle’s own magician off the bench Bruno Guimaraes helped to put out any fires, taking the sting out of the Bees’ mini-revival.
As ole after ole rang out from the corner holding the traveling Magpies hordes, Newcastle saw out this one with relative ease in the end, as the hosts understandably ran out of steam.
Vitaly Janelt had Brentford’s best chance of the game in added time, but Martin Dubravka, a spectator for much of this one, was equal to it.
And with that the Magpies went seven games unbeaten, recording four wins in their last five, which is some turnaround given the Magpies won only one of their first 20 this campaign.
If Howe does claim the manager of the month title for February it will be well-deserved. His tireless work behind closed doors has not gone unnoticed by the club hierarchy. Finally, those results are flowing on the pitch.
And while safety is not yet secured, with 25 points on the board it is edging ever closer.
The future at Newcastle is bright, of that there is no doubt, and while the not-too-distant past has been dark in nature, the present is delivering some much needed light, pride and most importantly, points.

Emotional Rublev wins title in Dubai after plea for peace

Emotional Rublev wins title in Dubai after plea for peace
Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

Emotional Rublev wins title in Dubai after plea for peace

Emotional Rublev wins title in Dubai after plea for peace
  • The second-seeded Russian won the singles and doubles titles in Marseille last Sunday
  • Rublev’s plea for peace in Ukraine after his win the previous night went viral across news stations worldwide
Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

DUBAI: An emotional Andrey Rublev said he will sleep for two days after securing his third trophy in seven days by ending the dream run of Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely with a 6-3, 6-4 victory in the Dubai final on Saturday.
The second-seeded Russian won the singles and doubles titles in Marseille last Sunday before flying to the Emirates and clawing his way to a 10th career singles crown, and a fifth at the ATP 500 level.
“For sure for the next two days I will sleep, I won’t leave my bed,” said Rublev, whose plea for peace in Ukraine after his win the previous night went viral across news stations worldwide.
“Finally I can rest for maybe one week now. I feel super happy, even though maybe I’m tired.
“I think I was lucky today that Jiri also was super tired. He had really tough matches. He beat top players starting from the first round, so I was super lucky that he couldn’t perform the way he can.
“I was lucky today and that’s why I’m happy to be the champion, I didn’t expect this. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Rublev entered the Dubai final having contested 17 matches — across singles and doubles — in three weeks, 12 of which were three-setters.
The world number seven has been running on fumes all week and had to rally back from a set down in three of his five matches.
World number 123 Vesely is the lowest-ranked finalist in the Dubai tournament’s 30-year history.
The 28-year-old left-hander made it through the qualifying rounds before knocking out ex-US Open champion Marin Cilic, eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, world number one Novak Djokovic, and sixth seed Denis Shapovalov en route to the biggest final of his career.
His performance against Rublev on Saturday however was far from what he was able to showcase earlier in the week, as he double-faulted eight times and struggled to win points on his second serve.
Rublev fired 30 winners, including 13 aces on his way to an 80-minute triumph.
Some clever returning from Rublev helped him carve a 4-1 lead and that sole break was all he needed to scoop the opening set in 29 minutes.
The 24-year-old started the second set with a break and looked in control until the sixth game where Vesely managed to stall his momentum.
A bad call from chair umpire Carlos Bernardes, who missed an obvious let on a Rublev serve, did not go down well with the Russian, who went on a rant before receiving a code violation.
Vesely capitalized on his opponent’s loss of focus and broke back to level the set at 3-3 but the Czech dropped serve again after an eight-minute seventh game.
Back in the driver’s seat, Rublev closed out the victory comfortably, and sank to his knees after match point, realizing his marathon February was finally over.
Rublev is now 37-4 at ATP 500 tournaments since the tour resumed in August 2020 following a five-month suspension.

Spurs crush Leeds to keep Premier League top-four hopes alive

Spurs crush Leeds to keep Premier League top-four hopes alive
Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

Spurs crush Leeds to keep Premier League top-four hopes alive

Spurs crush Leeds to keep Premier League top-four hopes alive
  • The visitors were 3-0 up at half-time after goals from Matt Doherty, new recruit Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane
  • The win lifts Tottenham to seventh in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United
Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

LEEDS, United Kingdom: Tottenham hammered Leeds 4-0 on Saturday to put a smile back on the face of Antonio Conte and plunge Marcelo Bielsa’s team deeper into trouble toward the foot of the Premier League.
The visitors, who had lost four of their previous five league matches, were 3-0 up at half-time after goals from Matt Doherty, new recruit Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane.
A late strike from Son Heung-min following a pinpoint pass from Kane completed the rout at Elland Road.
The win lifts Tottenham to seventh in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand as they bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
It also brightened the mood of Spurs boss Conte, who insisted on Friday he was committed to his job after comments following their midweek loss at Burnley had cast doubt on his future at the club.
Leeds enjoyed the bulk of possession in the first half and had an early chance to take the lead but Pascal Struijk’s header flew just wide.
Spurs took the lead in the 10th minute with a breakaway goal.
Harry Winks set Ryan Sessegnon free on the left and his center was perfect for Doherty to arrive at the far post and slam home.
Five minutes later it was 2-0. Kulusevski did not appear to pose a danger when he had a ball by the corner flag but he wriggled free, exchanged passes with Doherty and beat Illan Meslier at his near post.
The home side went agonizingly close when defender Robin Koch hit the post with a left footed shot from the center of the box.
But Spurs, looking sharp on the break, were 3-0 up in the 27th when Kane passed the ball into the net from a tight angle following a delightful ball over the top from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Tottenham were again more dangerous side after the break and went close to extending their lead on multiple occasions.
Leeds should have pulled one back with about 15 minutes to go when Hugo Lloris flew out of his goal but fluffed his clearance.
Stuart Dallas dribbled toward an open goal but took far too long and his eventual shot was blocked.
Son made it 4-0 in the 85th minute, finishing smartly after a pin-point pass from Kane.
It meant Kane and Son have combined for a Premier League goal for the 37th time, overtaking Chelsea’s Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard as the pair who have assisted one another for the most goals in the competition’s history.
Leeds, in their second season back in the Premier League, remain three points above the relegation zone but have played more games than all but one of the teams below them.
Argentine manager Bielsa is stubbornly sticking to his attacking gameplan but time is running out for his team, who have conceded 60 goals in the league this season.
Leeds have also been hit by costly injuries.
England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and center-back Liam Cooper have both been sidelined for long periods, while forward Patrick Bamford has only played one game since September.

