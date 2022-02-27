SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m

Luxury retailer Chalhoub plans to almost double Saudi staff

RIYADH: Luxury retailer Chalhoub plans to almost double its staff in the Kingdom to up to 6,000 over the next five years as it looks to tap the growing demand for high-end fashion.

“Definitely, we would see ourselves at 5,000 to 6,000 people within the next five years,” the CEO of Chalhoub Group, Patrick Chalhoub, told Arab News in an interview.

The retail group, which currently employs around 3,400 people in the Kingdom, sells multiple international brands such as Louis Vuitton, Nina Ricci and Marc Jacobs.

The CEO pointed out that the majority of the company’s staff in the Kingdom consists of Saudi nationals.

“We have 90 percent of Saudis in our business here, which is absolutely normal. A few years ago, we probably were at around 20 percent. This has motivated us to continue to grow in the Middle East and especially in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

At around 35 million, Saudi Arabia has the biggest population among the Gulf Cooperation Council states, with a significant percentage of it being young people — one of the key factors that are pushing the luxury goods retailer to grow in the Kingdom.

Chalhoub pointed out that Saudi Arabia currently accounts for around 40 percent of its retail and beauty goods and 20 percent of its fashion revenue.

“Nearly 80 percent of our business is in the Gulf area and the Middle East. So, the Kingdom is by far the biggest market, the biggest population, the biggest potential, and much more than the 50 percent of our activity should be there.”

The Dubai-based group, which runs over 600 outlets and department stores, sells everything from jewelry and perfume to the latest Paris fashions. It also runs its brands such as Faces beauty products, Level Shoes and the Christofle jewelry outlet.

The family business, which employs around 12,500 staff across 14 countries, including the UAE and the wider Gulf region, was founded in 1955 by Chalhoub’s Syrian-born father Michel and his wife, Widad.

Chalhoub stressed that the luxury retail market in the Middle East and most notably the GCC, have grown rapidly in recent years, prompting the group to expand.

The CEO also wants to focus on the growing role of online sales and social media across the group.

“We are acquiring a lot of competencies that are fairly new to our operation, such as digital engineers, so we can capture, understand, engage with customer data on social media.

“More than ever, people don’t just look to a few opinion leaders for fashion tips, but engage through social networks, with a large circle of friends about what is happening in fashion today,” he added.

Chalhoub said his company wants to be “an integral part of this conversation.”

The retail group wants to ensure that it has the right people, well-groomed and well-developed, to do the job.

“And obviously, a lot of front liner staff and marketing people who we can develop to understand fashion beauty,” he said.

From doubling staff in one of its biggest markets to Paris fashion shows to fierce competition in the digital luxury market — Chalhoub has a lot on his elegant silver platter.