SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m

SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m
Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s SABB Takaful will be fully merged into Walaa Insurance following an agreement between both companies on Feb. 24.

Upon completion of the deal, SABB Takaful’s assets, liabilities, and rights will be transferred to Walaa Insurance and the former will “cease to exist”, a bourse filing revealed.

Walaa Insurance will see its share capital jump to SR850 million ($227 million), of which 24 percent will be held by SABB Takaful’s shareholders.

The merger will be conducted through a share swap where Walaa will issue 0.6 shares against each share issued by SABB Takaful, the insurers said in a statement.

Saudi mining giant won't pay dividends for 2021 even as it turned into profit

Saudi mining giant won't pay dividends for 2021 even as it turned into profit
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, won't pay any dividends for shareholders for 2021 even as it turned to profit.

The minig giant reported a net profit of SR5.2 billion ($1.4 billion), after making losses of SR280 million, according to a filing.

Despite the rise in net profit, the company decided not to give cash dividends for the year 2021, it said in a statement.

 

Lower prices push Saudi Cement profit down in 2021

Lower prices push Saudi Cement profit down in 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Cement Co. recorded a 27-percent drop in profit in 2021 as revenues fell on the back of lower selling prices.

Net income was down to SR331 million ($88 million) from SR456 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Along with the profit drop, the Dammam-based company saw its annual revenues fall by 10 percent to SR1.41 billion..

This came as lower prices weighed on sales, despite an increase in quantities sold locally, the cement producer said.

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem sees 1,942% jump in annual profit

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem sees 1,942% jump in annual profit
RIYADH: Sahara International Petrochemical Co, or Spichem, reported a net profit increase of 1,942 percent in 2021. 

The company's net income reached SR3.59 billion ($957 million), compared to a loss of SR175 million in 2020, according to a bourse filing. 

Sipchem also succeeded in reducing the long-term loans by SR2.1 billion compared to the end of the year 2020.

The gearing ratio went down to 34 percent in 2021. In 2020, the gearing ratio of the company was 54 percent. 

Sipchem distributed a total dividend of SR1.64 billion equivalent to SR2.25 per share, which is considered the highest in the company's history. 

 

Saudi Kingdom Holding swings into $271m profit in 2021

Saudi Kingdom Holding swings into $271m profit in 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. swung into profit in 2021, with its net income jumping 169 percent year-on-year.

Net profit stood at SR1.017 billion ($271 million), compared to a loss of SR1.46 billion a year ago, the investment company revealed in a filing. 

Revenues soared by 46 percent during the year, reaching SR1.51 billion.

Kingdom Holding attributed the results to factors including an increase in the share of results from "equity-accounted investees, higher dividend income, and a fall in financial charges." 

Separately, the board of the firm proposed the distribution of SR0.28 per share, representing a total of SR1.04 billion, as dividends for 2022.

Luxury retailer Chalhoub plans to almost double Saudi staff

Luxury retailer Chalhoub plans to almost double Saudi staff
WAEL MAHDI

  • ‘We would see ourselves at 5,000 to 6,000 people within the next five years,’ CEO tells Arab News
RIYADH: Luxury retailer Chalhoub plans to almost double its staff in the Kingdom to up to 6,000 over the next five years as it looks to tap the growing demand for high-end fashion.

“Definitely, we would see ourselves at 5,000 to 6,000 people within the next five years,” the CEO of Chalhoub Group, Patrick Chalhoub, told Arab News in an interview.

The retail group, which currently employs around 3,400 people in the Kingdom, sells multiple international brands such as Louis Vuitton, Nina Ricci and Marc Jacobs.

The CEO pointed out that the majority of the company’s staff in the Kingdom consists of Saudi nationals.

“We have 90 percent of Saudis in our business here, which is absolutely normal. A few years ago, we probably were at around 20 percent. This has motivated us to continue to grow in the Middle East and especially in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

At around 35 million, Saudi Arabia has the biggest population among the Gulf Cooperation Council states, with a significant percentage of it being young people — one of the key factors that are pushing the luxury goods retailer to grow in the Kingdom.     

Chalhoub pointed out that Saudi Arabia currently accounts for around 40 percent of its retail and beauty goods and 20 percent of its fashion revenue.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Dubai-based group, which runs over 600 outlets and department stores, sells everything from jewelry and perfume to the latest Paris fashions.

• It also runs its brands such as Faces beauty products, Level Shoes and the Christofle jewelry outlet.

• Saudi Arabia currently accounts for around 40 percent of Chalhoub’s retail and beauty goods and 20 percent of its fashion revenue.

“Nearly 80 percent of our business is in the Gulf area and the Middle East. So, the Kingdom is by far the biggest market, the biggest population, the biggest potential, and much more than the 50 percent of our activity should be there.”

The Dubai-based group, which runs over 600 outlets and department stores, sells everything from jewelry and perfume to the latest Paris fashions. It also runs its brands such as Faces beauty products, Level Shoes and the Christofle jewelry outlet.

The family business, which employs around 12,500 staff across 14 countries, including the UAE and the wider Gulf region, was founded in 1955 by Chalhoub’s Syrian-born father Michel and his wife, Widad.

Chalhoub stressed that the luxury retail market in the Middle East and most notably the GCC, have grown rapidly in recent years, prompting the group to expand.

The CEO also wants to focus on the growing role of online sales and social media across the group.

“We are acquiring a lot of competencies that are fairly new to our operation, such as digital engineers, so we can capture, understand, engage with customer data on social media.

“More than ever, people don’t just look to a few opinion leaders for fashion tips, but engage through social networks, with a large circle of friends about what is happening in fashion today,” he added.

Chalhoub said his company wants to be “an integral part of this conversation.”

The retail group wants to ensure that it has the right people, well-groomed and well-developed, to do the job.

“And obviously, a lot of front liner staff and marketing people who we can develop to understand fashion beauty,” he said.

From doubling staff in one of its biggest markets to Paris fashion shows to fierce competition in the digital luxury market — Chalhoub has a lot on his elegant silver platter.

