Bahrain-based GFH plans listing on Tadawul, ADX

The financial group will reportedly discuss the option with its shareholders at the general meeting scheduled on March 20.
The financial group will reportedly discuss the option with its shareholders at the general meeting scheduled on March 20.
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain-based GFH plans listing on Tadawul, ADX

Bahrain-based GFH plans listing on Tadawul, ADX
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based Islamic investment bank GFH Financial Group is considering listing on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, Argaam reported on Sunday.

The financial group will reportedly discuss the option with its shareholders at the general meeting scheduled on March 20.

In a filing to Bahrain bourse, the company said shareholders will mandate the board of directors to complete the listing process and issuance of relevant documents and licenses, including setting the stock listing price.

According to Argaam, shareholders will vote on carrying forward $8.422 billion of 2021 net profit to the legal reserve, as well as allocating $1.483 billion to the non-profit, civil society organizations, and zakat fund. They will also discuss carrying forward $1.431 billion as retained earnings.

 

 

Four Saudis join UK's Jones Lang LaSalle as non-exec directors in Kingdom

Four Saudis join UK’s Jones Lang LaSalle as non-exec directors in Kingdom
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

Four Saudis join UK’s Jones Lang LaSalle as non-exec directors in Kingdom

Four Saudis join UK’s Jones Lang LaSalle as non-exec directors in Kingdom
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Four Saudis, Mohammad Al Khars, along with Huzan Nassif, Jihad Al Kadi, and Musaab Al Mouhaydib, have been assigned as non-executive directors in Saudi Arabia for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, or JLL.

The new board of directors is tasked with helping JLL advance its strategic directions in the Kingdom in the medium and long term, in addition to offering guidance on the company’s major business initiatives, according to JLL.  

“I ask God to help me and the rest of my colleagues in harnessing all our capabilities and experiences to provide advice and contribute to the renaissance of the real estate sector,” Al Khars said in a tweet on Sunday.

Transmed gas pipeline has spare capacity to increase supply to Europe: Sonatrach

Transmed gas pipeline has spare capacity to increase supply to Europe: Sonatrach
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters

Transmed gas pipeline has spare capacity to increase supply to Europe: Sonatrach

Transmed gas pipeline has spare capacity to increase supply to Europe: Sonatrach
Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters

Feb 27 : The trans-Mediterranean natural gas pipeline that links Algeria and Italy has spare capacity that can be used to increase supply to Europe, the CEO of the Algerian state-energy group Sonatrach, Toufik Hakkar, said on Sunday.


Hakkar, cited by state-run news agency APS, was commenting on Western European fears of gas supply disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.


Sonatrach will remain a “reliable supplier” of natural gas to Europe and is ready to support its partners in the continent in case of a “difficult situation,” he said, according to APS.


Algeria sends gas to Europe through pipelines across the Mediterranean to Italy and Spain, and on liquefied natural gas tanker vessels.

TASI regains momentum, amid retreating oil prices and positive earnings: Closing bell

TASI regains momentum, amid retreating oil prices and positive earnings: Closing bell
Updated 27 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI regains momentum, amid retreating oil prices and positive earnings: Closing bell

TASI regains momentum, amid retreating oil prices and positive earnings: Closing bell
Updated 27 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended Sunday on a high note, as oil prices dropped and earnings were strong, despite Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, rose 0.98 percent to 12,418 points. The parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.04 percent to 24,952 points

Brent crude reached $97.93 a barrel, while US benchmark WTI stood at $91.59  a barrel

Amara Cooperative Insurance Co. was the top gainer, with a 9.95 percent rise.

Despite leading the gainers in last week's closing session, Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. led the losers today, dropping 5 percent.

The stock of oil giant Aramco ended the session down 0.97 percent.

Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.13 percent, while Alinma Bank rose 2.97 percent.

 

 

 

Work on Saudi luxury tourism site AMAALA advances with new employee housing

Work on Saudi luxury tourism site AMAALA advances with new employee housing
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

Work on Saudi luxury tourism site AMAALA advances with new employee housing

Work on Saudi luxury tourism site AMAALA advances with new employee housing
  • The village will include residential homes, recreational facilities and amenities
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: AMAALA, the ultra-luxury destination located along Saudi Arabia’s north-western coast, has signed a major contract for the infrastructure development of the first phase of its world-class accommodations at the Employee Village in Triple Bay.

The contract was awarded to the local contractor Haif Trading and Contracting Co. to build infrastructure for world-class accommodations to lodge over 20,000 AMAALA employees.

“We are proud to partner with Haif Trading and Contracting Company, who share our vision to shape a new standard of excellence in accommodation, that addresses both the diverse needs of our workforce and ensures that each member of this community lives and breathes our sustainability ethos,” said John Pagano, CEO of AMAALA. 

The village will include residential homes, recreational facilities and amenities to provide employees with a central hub to live, work and relax, according to the company’s statement.

The works have started with site mobilization activities, followed by bulk earthworks in February and deep levels services in April.

Saudi Arabia discovers new gas fields in four areas

Saudi Arabia discovers new gas fields in four areas
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia discovers new gas fields in four areas

Saudi Arabia discovers new gas fields in four areas
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has discovered natural gas fields in four major areas around the Kingdom including the Empty Quarter, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the ministry of energy’s statement.

The four major areas are in the Central Region, the Empty Quarter, the Northern Border Region and the Eastern Region.

Located in the Central Region, the Shadun field was discovered following a flow of gas from Shadun-1 well at a rate of 27 million standard cubic feet per day, with 3,300 barrels of condensate. 

The Shehab natural gas field, located in the Empty Quarter, was discovered after gas flowed from the Shehab-1 well at a rate of 31 million standard cubic feet per day.

Al-Shorfa field has also been found in the same area. 

In the northern border area, Um Khanasser unconventional natural gas field has been uncovered after the flow of gas from Umm Khanasser-1 well at a rate of 2 million standard cubic feet per day with 295 barrels of condensate.

The Samna field of unconventional natural gas was found in the easter region, where gas flowed from the Samna-2 well at a rate of 5.8 million standard cubic feet per day with 24 barrels of condensate.

 

