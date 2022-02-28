Saudi Shams shares surge over 2%, highest since 2013

RIYADH: Shares in Tourism Enterprise Co., known as Shams, soared over 2 percent to SR220.2 ($58.72), the highest level since 2013.

Most recently, Shams board of directors recommended a capital increase through the issuance of SR525.2 million in rights, according to a statement carried by Argaam.

Currently it has a non-binding agreement with Shuaa Capital to acquire 100 percent of hotels for SR735 million excluding real estate taxes.

Founded in 1991, Shams became a joint stock company in 1996, and listed on the Saudi stock exchange in 1999.