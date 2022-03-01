You are here

  • Home
  • Here’s what you need know ahead of Tuesday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need know ahead of Tuesday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need know ahead of Tuesday trading on Tadawul
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8yw8q

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need know ahead of Tuesday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need know ahead of Tuesday trading on Tadawul
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks surged for a second consecutive day on Monday as investors’ sentiment improved on the back of solid earnings, despite growing Ukraine-Russia conflicts.

At the closing bell, the main index TASI, rose 1.4 percent to 12,590, closing the month 2.6 percent higher. The parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.28 percent to 25,022.

Saudi Arabia’s Scientific & Medical Equipment House topped TASI gainers on its first-day of trading, with a 30 percent increase.

This came in line with a regional stock market rebound, fueled by strong commodity prices.

Bourses of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar soared between 1.3 and 2.3 percent, while the Bahraini index and Oman’s MSX30 inched up by 0.2 and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 dipped 0.3 percent.

In energy trading, May Brent crude futures reached $101 in early trading hours on Tuesday, and US benchmark WTI traded at $96.7 per barrel as of 8:39 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • National Medical Care Co. reported a 40 percent increase in profit to SR136 million ($36 million) for the year ending 2021
  • Watani Iron Steel Co. posted profit hike of 51 percent in 2021, reaching SR47 million
  • Hail Cement Co. recorded a 60 percent decline in profit to SR42 million in 2021
  • The board of Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. approved the distribution of SR1.5 per share as cash dividends for 2021
  • Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co.’s board has approved the appointment of Fahd Al-Sherehy as a board representative for SABIC instead of Khalid Al-Garni
  • Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a 21 percent increase in profit before Zakat to SR48 million in 2021
  • Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. was awarded a contract worth SR40 million to provide general and motor insurance services to Aljomaih Group
  • Makkah Construction and Development Co. recovered from earlier losses of SR59 million to generate profits of SR4 million in 2021, fueled by a 30 percent increase in revenue.
  • Leading Saudi fitness chain Leejam Sports Co. announced the opening of a new fitness center in Riyadh
  • Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s board recommended a capital increase of 20 percent to SR2.6 billion to support future expansions
  • Saudi Capital Market Authority imposed an SR80,000 fine on Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. for the violation of listing rules
  • Following the board’s approval, Saudi stock market regulator CMA issued a regulation aimed at implementing rules and reporting capital market law violations

Calendar

March 1, 2022

  • Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. will list on the parallel market Nomu
  • Nahdi Medical Co. will begin IPO book-building

March 2, 2022

  • Aljouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. will debut on the parallel market Nomu

March 3, 2022

  • Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., known as Tibbiyah, will list on the parallel market Nomu

March 7, 2022

  • Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO book-building ends

 

Topics: #finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Makkah Construction and Development Co. turned into profit by the end of 2021, recording SR4 million ($1.1 million).

The Company swung to profit from a net loss of SR59 million during the same period in 2020, according to Tadwaul.

Results were attributed to an increase of 30 percent in revenue.

Despite the gains, the developer said it would not distribute cash dividends to shareholders in 2021, according to a seperate statement to the bourse.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Lucid Group, in which Saudi Public Investment Fund holds a major stake, signed agreements for its first Saudi plant to produce electric vehicles with a value of $3.4 billion.

The company signed agreements with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, MISA,, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, or SIDF, and the Economic City at King Abdullah Economic City, better known as KAEC, for the plant that targets 150,000 vehicles per year.

Lucid estimates that the location of Lucid’s first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia may result in up to $3.4 billion of value over 15 years, it said in a statement.

 

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Lucid Motors

Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi plans to collect up to $1.36bn from IPO

Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi plans to collect up to $1.36bn from IPO
Updated 54 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi plans to collect up to $1.36bn from IPO

Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi plans to collect up to $1.36bn from IPO
Updated 54 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Nahdi Medical Co., which operates one of the largest pharamcy chains in Saudi Arabia, plans to collect up to SR5.12 billion ($1.36 billion) from its initial share sales to the public.

Nahdi set a price range between SR119 and SR131 per share for the 39 million shares offered, representing 30 percent of its capital, according to a bourse filing. 

The book-building process, led by SNB Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia, will begin on March 1 and run through March 7.

SNB Capital Co. and HSBC Saudi Arabia are the joint financial advisors, bookrunners, and underwriters on the potential IPO.

Ahead of its IPO, Nahdi posted a net profit of SR849 million in 2020. The Jeddah-based pharma retailer made revenues of SR8.6 billion during the year, it earlier said in a filing to the Saudi bourse.

With presence across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the company held a 31 percent market share of total pharmacy sales in the Kingdom as end of 2021.

Nahdi currently operates over 1,150 pharmacies across the Kingdom and a rising number in the UAE, the company’s chief executive, Yasser Joharji, said in a press briefing last month.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) initial public offerings (IPOs)

Related

Update Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi posts $226m net profit in 2020 ahead of planned IPO
Business & Economy
Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi posts $226m net profit in 2020 ahead of planned IPO
Special Nahdi Medical plans e-pharmacists service as it prepares for IPO video
Business & Economy
Nahdi Medical plans e-pharmacists service as it prepares for IPO

Dubai tops 100 international cities in luxury homes price rise: Knight Frank

Dubai tops 100 international cities in luxury homes price rise: Knight Frank
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Dubai tops 100 international cities in luxury homes price rise: Knight Frank

Dubai tops 100 international cities in luxury homes price rise: Knight Frank
  • Moscow came in second place, with price growth of 42 percent
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury home prices rose at fastest rate on record with Dubai leading at 44 percent in a year, according to a latest research report from Knight Frank.

According to The Wealth Report, prime prices in Dubai accelerated in 2021, sending the Emirate to the top of Knight Frank’s Prime International Residential Index 100 — PIRI 100 — which covers prime price performance in 100 city and second home markets worldwide. 

Dubai saw seven years of negative price growth with overall prices still 30 percent below their 2014 peak.

Moscow came in second place, with price growth of 42 percent due to Russia’s mortgage subsidy programme and tight supply.

San Diego, Miami, and The Hamptons make up the rest of the top five on Knight Frank's list.

Topics: real estate

Ukraine Crisis: Russian banks start to feel sanctions; Industrial activities shrank in Feb.

Ukraine Crisis: Russian banks start to feel sanctions; Industrial activities shrank in Feb.
Updated 25 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Ukraine Crisis: Russian banks start to feel sanctions; Industrial activities shrank in Feb.

Ukraine Crisis: Russian banks start to feel sanctions; Industrial activities shrank in Feb.
Updated 25 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: British banking group HSBC, France’s Societe Generale and South Korean lenders are winding down relationships with a host of Russian banks, as they put Western sanctions against Russia into practice.

Highlights:

  • The US, Britain, Europe and Canada announced new sanctions on Russia — including blocking certain banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system — following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • The London Stock Exchange has suspended the membership of VTB Capital, which is owned by VTB. The suspension means VTB Capital can no longer trade on the LSE.

  • Two leading banks in South Korea confirmed on Monday that while they have not yet received specific guidelines from SWIFT, they stopped trade financing with at least seven Russian banks.

  • International departments of Chinese banks are likely to be monitoring their links with Russian banks, Han-Shen Lin, senior adviser for advisory firm The Asia Group, said.

  • MCSI said removing Russia from indexes is a natural step. 

  • Russian oil tanker Linda is set to arrive at Sungai Linggi port on Malaysia’s west coast on Sunday. However, it is still unclear whether authorities in Malaysia plan to allow the ship to anchor. 

  • The Ukraine crisis has rapidly emerged as a fresh risk for Asian factory activities.

  • Russian manufacturing activity shrank in February as new orders fell for the first time in six months

 

The natural next step that we could potentially implement — we haven’t made any decision yet — but the natural next step might be to actually consider removing MSCI Russia or removing Russian securities from our indices

Dimitris Melas, MSCI’s head of index research and chair of the Index Policy Committee

 

Russian PMI

Russian manufacturing activity shrank in February as new orders fell for the first time in six months as businesses felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Markit Purchasing Managers' Index, PMI, fell to 48.6 in February from 51.8 in the previous month, slipping below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction for the first time since September.

India's SBI stops processing transactions

India's SBI stops processing transactions involving sanctioned Russian entities 

The State Bank of India or SBI, India's largest public-sector lender has decided to stop processing transactions involving sanctioned Russian entities, according to CNBC. 

According to the report, the bank will complete the transactions that are already in the pipeline, but they will refrain from processing new transactions that involve sanctioned Russian entities. 

Moreover, SBI has also advised clients to be cautious while doing Russian transactions. However, no ban has been advised yet. 

Banks measures

An advisory notice from HSBC, seen by Reuters, told staff how they should apply the new global sanctions on Russia.

Headed “Action Require” and dated Feb. 27, it highlights the fact that the UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation had authorized “The wind down of certain transactions involving VTB Bank and certain UK subsidiaries.” VTB, one of Russia’s biggest banks, is affected by British sanctions.

Mastercard's move

Mastercard Inc. said late on Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mastercard will continue to work with regulators in coming days, the company said in a statement. It also promised to contribute a $2 million for humanitarian relief.
 

Latest updates

Here’s what you need know ahead of Tuesday trading on Tadawul
Here’s what you need know ahead of Tuesday trading on Tadawul
Messi’s Parisian adventure could yet have a happy ending with Champions League glory
Messi’s Parisian adventure could yet have a happy ending with Champions League glory
Gigi, Bella Hadid and more supermodels honor Virgil Abloh in Off-White Fall 2022 show
Gigi, Bella Hadid and more supermodels honor Virgil Abloh in Off-White Fall 2022 show
Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling
Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling
Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m
Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.