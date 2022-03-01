You are here

London court orders Lebanese banks to pay $4m to locked-out depositor

London court orders Lebanese banks to pay $4m to locked-out depositor
(Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

London court orders Lebanese banks to pay $4m to locked-out depositor

London court orders Lebanese banks to pay $4m to locked-out depositor
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Two Lebanese banks have been ordered to pay about $4 million to a British businessman by a court in London in the first-known ruling in the UK ordering Lebanon’s banks to pay locked-out deposits. 

According to the London court order, stamped Feb. 28, the funds are tied up in Bank Audi SAL and Societe Generale De Banque Au Liban SAL. 

The court also ordered the transfer to be made to the businessman before March 4. 

“This is the first case relating to the Lebanese financial crisis to be successfully brought in the UK,” said Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, the law firm representing British-Lebanese businessman Vatche Manoukian, Bloomberg reports. 

The law firm added: “This decision is likely to be of interest to other English and EU domiciled individuals with funds held in Lebanese banks.” 

Lebanon imposed informal capital controls in 2019, after the collapse of its financial system. In 2019, banks in Lebanon imposed tight controls on accounts, and customers could withdraw from US dollar deposits in Lebanese pounds at varying rates. 

In December 2020, a French court had ordered Lebanon's Saradar Bank to pay $2.8 million to a client residing in France, in the first-known international ruling against informal capital controls imposed by Lebanese banks since 2019.

Topics: Lebanon Bank Audi SAL Societe Generale De Banque Au Liban SAL.

Shell to exit joint ventures with Russia's Gazprom; to abandon Nord Stream 2

Shell to exit joint ventures with Russia's Gazprom; to abandon Nord Stream 2
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Shell to exit joint ventures with Russia's Gazprom; to abandon Nord Stream 2

Shell to exit joint ventures with Russia's Gazprom; to abandon Nord Stream 2
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

British multinational oil and gas company Shell Plc has decided to exit all joint ventures with Russian gas giant Gazprom.

This includes its 27.5 percent stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, and its 50 percent stake in the Salym Petroleum Development. 

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Shell also said that it is intending to withdraw its involvement in Nord Stream 2, the offshore gas pipelines project. 

Last week Germany announced it was halting progress on the controversial pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to the country.

The decision from Shell comes just a day after BP abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, a move that could cost the British behemoth $25 billion. 

Topics: economy Shell Oil BP Rosneft Gazprom Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Mitsubishi Motors says it may suspend car production, sales in Russia due to sanctions

Mitsubishi Motors says it may suspend car production, sales in Russia due to sanctions
Updated 34 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Mitsubishi Motors says it may suspend car production, sales in Russia due to sanctions

Mitsubishi Motors says it may suspend car production, sales in Russia due to sanctions
Updated 34 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors, said on Tuesday that it may suspend production and sale of its cars in Russia as economic sanctions imposed on Russia could trigger supply chain disruptions.


Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. owns 141 Mitsubishi dealerships in Russia, according to its website.


Japan on Tuesday joined the United States and other allies in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of the country’s leaders and three financial institutions.

Topics: economy

Here's what you need know ahead of Tuesday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need know ahead of Tuesday trading on Tadawul
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need know ahead of Tuesday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need know ahead of Tuesday trading on Tadawul
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks surged for a second consecutive day on Monday as investors’ sentiment improved on the back of solid earnings, despite growing Ukraine-Russia conflicts.

At the closing bell, the main index TASI, rose 1.4 percent to 12,590, closing the month 2.6 percent higher. The parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.28 percent to 25,022.

Saudi Arabia’s Scientific & Medical Equipment House topped TASI gainers on its first-day of trading, with a 30 percent increase.

This came in line with a regional stock market rebound, fueled by strong commodity prices.

Bourses of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar soared between 1.3 and 2.3 percent, while the Bahraini index and Oman’s MSX30 inched up by 0.2 and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 dipped 0.3 percent.

In energy trading, May Brent crude futures reached $101 in early trading hours on Tuesday, and US benchmark WTI traded at $96.7 per barrel as of 8:39 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • National Medical Care Co. reported a 40 percent increase in profit to SR136 million ($36 million) for the year ending 2021
  • Watani Iron Steel Co. posted profit hike of 51 percent in 2021, reaching SR47 million
  • Hail Cement Co. recorded a 60 percent decline in profit to SR42 million in 2021
  • The board of Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. approved the distribution of SR1.5 per share as cash dividends for 2021
  • Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co.’s board has approved the appointment of Fahd Al-Sherehy as a board representative for SABIC instead of Khalid Al-Garni
  • Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a 21 percent increase in profit before Zakat to SR48 million in 2021
  • Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. was awarded a contract worth SR40 million to provide general and motor insurance services to Aljomaih Group
  • Makkah Construction and Development Co. recovered from earlier losses of SR59 million to generate profits of SR4 million in 2021, fueled by a 30 percent increase in revenue.
  • Leading Saudi fitness chain Leejam Sports Co. announced the opening of a new fitness center in Riyadh
  • Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s board recommended a capital increase of 20 percent to SR2.6 billion to support future expansions
  • Saudi Capital Market Authority imposed an SR80,000 fine on Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. for the violation of listing rules
  • Following the board’s approval, Saudi stock market regulator CMA issued a regulation aimed at implementing rules and reporting capital market law violations

Calendar

March 1, 2022

  • Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. will list on the parallel market Nomu
  • Nahdi Medical Co. will begin IPO book-building

March 2, 2022

  • Aljouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. will debut on the parallel market Nomu

March 3, 2022

  • Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., known as Tibbiyah, will list on the parallel market Nomu

March 7, 2022

  • Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO book-building ends

 

Topics: #finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Makkah Construction and Development Co. turned into profit by the end of 2021, recording SR4 million ($1.1 million).

The Company swung to profit from a net loss of SR59 million during the same period in 2020, according to Tadwaul.

Results were attributed to an increase of 30 percent in revenue.

Despite the gains, the developer said it would not distribute cash dividends to shareholders in 2021, according to a seperate statement to the bourse.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant
Updated 32 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant
Updated 32 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Lucid Group, in which Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund holds a major stake, has signed a deal for the construction of a plant in the Kingdom that will produce 150,000 electric vehicles per year.

The company signed agreements on Feb. 28 with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, and the Economic City at King Abdullah Economic City.

Lucid estimates its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia may lead up to $3.4 billion of value over 15 years, it said in a statement.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Once full manufacturing capacity is achieved, the firm plans to employ thousand of workers at its KAEC factory, the majority of whom will be Saudi nationals.

Lucid believes that Saudi Arabia's initiatives to build an automotive ecosystem through its Saudi Vision 2030 would result in cost savings for the company as well as environmental benefit by reducing traditional transportation to customers. 

“We are proud to partner with Lucid to enable this new industry in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the future’s most complex and technology-dependent industries, and a major contributor to the supply chain development of other related industries that intersect with auto manufacturing,” said Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of SIDF.  

“Attracting a global leader in electric vehicles such as Lucid to open its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia reflects our commitment to creating long-term economic value in a sustainable, enduring, and globally integrated way” said Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, in a press release on Monday.

“The US government welcomes Saudi Arabia’s effort to diversify its economy and fight climate change,” said Martina Strong, the head of the US mission to Saudi Arabia.

 

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Lucid Motors

