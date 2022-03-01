TotalEnergies stops investing in new projects in Russia in latest move by oil giants

You are here

(Shutterstock)
RIYADH: TotalEnergies has decided to stop investing in new projects in Russia, the company confirmed on March 1., joining other Big Oil in condemning Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

However, the French company has not followed its peers BP and Shell and exited the Russian market, potentially losing tens of billions of dollars in assets. 

That means it is keeping its 19.4 percent stake in Novatek, Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas. 

“TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences on its activities in Russia. TotalEnergies will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia,” the company said in a statement. 

Apart from its stake in Novatek, the French firm also has a 20 percent stake in the Yamal LNG project as well as a 10 percent interest in Arctic LNG 2. 

British multinational oil and gas company Shell Plc has already announced it will exit all joint ventures with Russian gas giant Gazprom. The British firm also expressed its intention to withdraw from the Nord 2 stream project. 

British energy giant BP PLC also exited its nearly 20 percent stake in Russian government-controlled oil producer Rosneft. 

With this move, the British company will face a potential loss of as much as $25 billion. 

Currently, BP relies on Rosneft for roughly one-third of its oil-and-gas production.

Topics: TotalEnergies Russia Ukraine Oil

  SABB Takaful Co. led the fallers from early trading through close, dropping 4.87 percent
RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with Saudi oil prices remaining unaffected by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Saudi Oil is currently selling between $45 and $50, which is a 60 percent decrease compared to June 2021, as reported by the Middle East Policy Council.


As of the closing bell, TASI closed 0.67 percent higher to reach 12,674 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged down 0.9 percent to 25,000 points.


May Brent crude futures were up $6.10 to $104.07 a barrel by 1252 GMT. The benchmark touched a seven-year high of $105.79 after the invasion began last week.


US West Texas Intermediate April crude futures were up $5.38 at $101.10, its highest since July 2014.

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. was the top gainer for the second day, rising 16.57 percent.

SABB Takaful Co. led the fallers from early trading through close, dropping 4.87 percent.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. edged up 2.65 percent, as its board appointed Fahd Al-Sherehy as a representative of SABIC.

Advanced Petrochemical Co. gained 3.20 percent, as its board recommended a 20 percent capital increase to SR2.6 billion ($693 million).

Leading Saudi fitness chain Leejam Sports Co. climbed 2.53 percent, following the announcement of its new Riyadh gym.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank shares rose 0.70 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank's shares edged down 0.25 percent.

The shares of the largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco closed, down 0.24 percent.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

New York: The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine could worsen the global chip shortage, according to a Moody’s Analytics report.

Ukraine is a key supplier of rare gasses like neon, used in the production of semiconductor fab lasers, while Russia is a critical producer of rare metals like palladium. 

As both of these countries are now engaged in an armed war, Moody’s report states that it could disrupt the global semiconductor chips supply chain.

“There is potential to extend the stress in the supply chain of semiconductors, which are key to manufacturing autos and other electronic equipment in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Moody's Analytics, in the report titled: ‘Limited Trade Between Ukraine and APAC.’

Ukrainian companies like Cryoin play a crucial role in maintaining the global semiconductor supply chain. These companies produce specialty gases like neon, helium, xenon, krypton, and their isotopes, which are later used in semiconductor fab units.

Meanwhile, Russia is the world’s largest producer of palladium, and the second-largest producer of platinum. Due to the ongoing war and the fear of supply chain shortages, spot palladium prices are already at a six-month high.

Topics: Russia Ukraine chip shortage Moody's Analytics

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members and its allies, known as OPEC+, will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday amid mounting concerns of a potential supply distribution in light of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. 

Although OPEC+ — which includes Russia — is expected to stick to its plans of adding a supply of 400,000 barrels per day in April, it is meeting tomorrow to set policy and decide on whether to increase its output.

Signalling market tightness, the group has revised down its forecast for an oil market surplus this year by around 200,00 barrels per day to 1.1 million bpd three days ahead of the meeting. 

This happens as rising concerns about disruptions of Russian energy supplies are pressing higher oil and gas prices. 

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European benchmark Brent crude prices have skyrocketed to reach over $105 per barrel for the first time since 2014, with US West Texas Intermediate crude surging past $100 per barrel by 1252 GMT.

Analysts have been warning against a further surge in oil prices to hit $125 per barrel by this summer, a note from the global investment bank Goldman Sachs showed. 

Fears towards higher oil prices are driven by the uncertainty and sanctions that could result in a supply shock in an already tight global energy market coupled with the geo-political fallout from Russia's invasion. 

Recent days have seen the US and its allies, including the UK and the EU, impose harsh sanctions against Russia to impede its ability to do business, including blocking certain banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system. 

The sanctions imposed have disrupted one of the world’s large oil exporters, as buyers of Russian oil experience difficulties with payments and vessel availability.

Although a surge in oil prices might be benefiting oil producers, it would result in rising costs and slower economic activity. 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russia Ukraine Russia Saudi Arabia Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate (WTI)

DUBAI: The Dubai International Financial Centre has announced the launch of a ground-breaking artificial intelligence  and coding license in cooperation with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office.

Touted to be the first in the UAE, the license is expected to advance the country’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.

With this license, companies can work within a stimulating environment at the DIFC Innovation Hub, the region’s largest cluster of fintech and innovation companies.

Moreover, the license will provide an opportunity to obtain UAE Golden Visas for employees working in those companies.

“Such initiatives reflect positively on the country’s readiness to become a global destination for pioneering the industries of the future by adopting advanced technology and stimulating innovation in various fields,” said Omar Sultan Al-Olama, minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy, and remote work applications.

DIFC Gov. Essa Kazim said: “DIFC is proud to be collaborating with the UAE AI Office, confirming our commitment to the country’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and leveraging the potential of AI to drive the future of finance.”

Topics: AI UAE fintech

  Britain meanwhile has banned all ships with any Russian connection from entering British ports
LONDON: Oil prices surged on Tuesday as concerns over supply disruptions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions outweighed talks of a coordinated global crude stocks release.


May Brent crude futures were up $3.63, or 3.71 percent, to $101.60 a barrel by 1116 GMT, after early hitting $102.32 a barrel. The benchmark touched a seven-year high of $105.79 after the invasion began last week.


US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) April crude futures were up $3.08, or 3.22 percent, at $98.80. The contract touched a high of $99.10 a barrel the previous day, ending up more than 4 percent.


A huge Russian military convoy approached Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Tuesday after talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to reach a breakthrough.


Russia’s economic isolation deepened as the world’s biggest shipping firm Maersk on Tuesday said it would halt container movement to and from Russia.

Britain meanwhile has banned all ships with any Russian connection from entering British ports.


“The fragile situation in Ukraine and financial and energy sanctions against Russia will keep the energy crisis stoked and oil well above $100 per barrel in the near-term and even higher if the conflict escalates further,” Louise Dickson, senior oil market analyst from Rystad Energy, wrote in a note.


Major oil and gas companies, including BP and Shell , have announced plans to exit Russian operations and joint ventures while Total said it would not invest further capital in its Russian operations.


Buyers of Russian oil are facing difficulty over payments and vessel availability due to sanctions with BP canceling fuel oil loadings from a Russian Black Sea port.


Still, the market mood was helped by the United States and allies discussing a coordinated release of crude stocks to mitigate supply disruption. That release could reach 60 million to 70 million barrels, media outlets reported.


“OPEC will likely stick to its original plan of a monthly 400,000 bpd increase, which will not alleviate fears,” Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers — including Russia — will meet on Wednesday.


“The US is coordinating an additional SPR (strategic petroleum reserve) release and today, the IEA’s extraordinary meeting should also address the issue of energy security. These might provide short-term relief,” Varga added.


The International Energy Agency is set to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday to discuss what role its members can play in stabilising the oil market.


Meanwhile, Asia’s factories sustained a brisk recovery in February amid signs the coronavirus pandemic was having less of an impact on business, implying an uptick in oil demand.


Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation,” exports some 4 million to 5 million barrels per day of crude oil, and 2 million to 3 million barrels per day of refined products.

Topics: Oil Russia Ukraine

