Saudi Amlak renews $177m loan from SAIB to bolster real estate finance

Saudi Amlak renews $177m loan from SAIB to bolster real estate finance
Updated 20 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Amlak International for Real Estate Finance has renewed its SR665 million ($177 million) credit facility agreement with the Saudi Investment Bank, known as SAIB.

Specialized in providing Shariah-compliant real estate financing, the company will use the funds in “facilitating the company’s business and increasing its ability to finance its clients,” it said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.

As per the agreement, the financing duration shall be one year. 

Amlak, which is regulated by the Saudi central bank, offers a range of financing solutions to institutions, high net worth individuals, and real estate developers. 

RIYADH: Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has announced that it will donate at least $10 million to help the Ukrainian people through its charitable foundation.

The donation, which will be made by the Binance Charitable Foundation, will be divided between non-profit organizations and government organizations based in the country.

Among them is UNICEF, which has a long history of cooperating with exchanges on humanitarian issues.

Other organizations that will manage part of the funds include UNHCR, Isans, and People in Need, which will focus their efforts on supporting displaced children and their families.

Binance also launched a crowdfunding initiative called “Humanity First – Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund,” where anyone can put part of their crypto funds toward this initiative.

“These funds will be directed to help provide emergency relief to refugees and children and to support logistics on the ground such as food, fuel, and supplies for refugees,” according to the company.

Meanwhile, amid Ukraine’s conflict with Russia, bitcoin trading volumes tied to Russian ruble pairs have surged in recent days.

Metrics recorded by the crypto analytics provider, Kaiko, show that ruble-denominated bitcoin volume reached close to 1.5 billion rubles four days ago on Feb. 24.

The data also shows that bitcoin-ruble pairs saw a significant premium on Feb. 28, jumping 16 percent above the global average.

Bitcoin saw its biggest rally on Monday as it jumped over $6,000 at one point to cross $44,000.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 17.42 percent to $44,650 at 4:34 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,998, up by 14.57 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

RIYADH: Condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, TotalEnergies has decided to stop investing in new projects in Russia, the company confirmed on March 1. 

However, the French company has not followed its peers BP and Shell and exited the Russian market, potentially losing tens of billions of dollars in assets. 

That means it is keeping its 19.4 percent stake in Novatek, Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas. 

“TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences on its activities in Russia. TotalEnergies will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia,” the company said in a statement. 

Apart from its stake in Novatek, the French firm also has a 20 percent stake in the Yamal LNG project as well as a 10 percent interest in Arctic LNG 2. 

British multinational oil and gas company Shell Plc has already announced it will exit all joint ventures with Russian gas giant Gazprom. The British firm also expressed its intention to withdraw from the Nord 2 stream project. 

British energy giant BP PLC also exited its nearly 20 percent stake in Russian government-controlled oil producer Rosneft. 

With this move, the British company will face a potential loss of as much as $25 billion. 

Currently, BP relies on Rosneft for roughly one-third of its oil-and-gas production.

TASI closes higher; global oil prices surge: Closing bell

TASI closes higher; global oil prices surge: Closing bell
Updated 19 min 54 sec ago
  • SABB Takaful Co. led the fallers from early trading through close, dropping 4.87 percent
RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with Saudi oil prices remaining unaffected by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Saudi Oil is currently selling between $45 and $50, which is a 60 percent decrease compared to June 2021, as reported by the Middle East Policy Council.


As of the closing bell, TASI closed 0.67 percent higher to reach 12,674 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged down 0.9 percent to 25,000 points.


May Brent crude futures were up $6.10 to $104.07 a barrel by 1252 GMT. The benchmark touched a seven-year high of $105.79 after the invasion began last week.


US West Texas Intermediate April crude futures were up $5.38 at $101.10, its highest since July 2014.

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. was the top gainer for the second day, rising 16.57 percent.

SABB Takaful Co. led the fallers from early trading through close, dropping 4.87 percent.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. edged up 2.65 percent, as its board appointed Fahd Al-Sherehy as a representative of SABIC.

Advanced Petrochemical Co. gained 3.20 percent, as its board recommended a 20 percent capital increase to SR2.6 billion ($693 million).

Leading Saudi fitness chain Leejam Sports Co. climbed 2.53 percent, following the announcement of its new Riyadh gym.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank shares rose 0.70 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank's shares edged down 0.25 percent.

The shares of the largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco closed, down 0.24 percent.

New York: The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine could worsen the global chip shortage, according to a Moody’s Analytics report.

Ukraine is a key supplier of rare gasses like neon, used in the production of semiconductor fab lasers, while Russia is a critical producer of rare metals like palladium. 

As both of these countries are now engaged in an armed war, Moody’s report states that it could disrupt the global semiconductor chips supply chain.

“There is potential to extend the stress in the supply chain of semiconductors, which are key to manufacturing autos and other electronic equipment in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Moody's Analytics, in the report titled: ‘Limited Trade Between Ukraine and APAC.’

Ukrainian companies like Cryoin play a crucial role in maintaining the global semiconductor supply chain. These companies produce specialty gases like neon, helium, xenon, krypton, and their isotopes, which are later used in semiconductor fab units.

Meanwhile, Russia is the world’s largest producer of palladium, and the second-largest producer of platinum. Due to the ongoing war and the fear of supply chain shortages, spot palladium prices are already at a six-month high.

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members and its allies, known as OPEC+, will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday amid mounting concerns of a potential supply distribution in light of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. 

Although OPEC+ — which includes Russia — is expected to stick to its plans of adding a supply of 400,000 barrels per day in April, it is meeting tomorrow to set policy and decide on whether to increase its output.

Signalling market tightness, the group has revised down its forecast for an oil market surplus this year by around 200,00 barrels per day to 1.1 million bpd three days ahead of the meeting. 

This happens as rising concerns about disruptions of Russian energy supplies are pressing higher oil and gas prices. 

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European benchmark Brent crude prices have skyrocketed to reach over $105 per barrel for the first time since 2014, with US West Texas Intermediate crude surging past $100 per barrel by 1252 GMT.

Analysts have been warning against a further surge in oil prices to hit $125 per barrel by this summer, a note from the global investment bank Goldman Sachs showed. 

Fears towards higher oil prices are driven by the uncertainty and sanctions that could result in a supply shock in an already tight global energy market coupled with the geo-political fallout from Russia's invasion. 

Recent days have seen the US and its allies, including the UK and the EU, impose harsh sanctions against Russia to impede its ability to do business, including blocking certain banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system. 

The sanctions imposed have disrupted one of the world’s large oil exporters, as buyers of Russian oil experience difficulties with payments and vessel availability.

Although a surge in oil prices might be benefiting oil producers, it would result in rising costs and slower economic activity. 

