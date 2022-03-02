Ukraine Crisis: Brent hits 8-year high at $110; Boeing, Apple cut business ties with Russia

RIYADH: Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are at their highest since 2014; while US businesses such as Boeing and Apple are taking measures against Russia.

Highlights:

Dubai’s Mashreqbank has halted lending to Russian banks due to heightened risk from the Russia-Ukraine war.

One of the first reported instances of a bank in the Middle East taking action it is also reviewing its existing Russian exposure, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Price of Brent crude reached $110 a barrel Mar. 2, the highest in in almost eight years despite efforts to calm the volatile market.

The price of US oil - West Texas Intermediate crude has also spiked up to $109 a barrel

Rise in oil prices came just a few hours after the International Energy Agency's members decided to release 60 million barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles.

Russia is one of the biggest energy producers in the world, and the ongoing armed war between the European giant and Ukraine has sparked concerns among investors that oil or gas supplies could be affected.

South Korea has also joined the list of western countries imposing bans on Russian banks, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Asian country has decided to ban seven Russian banks including Sberbank, VEB, PSB, VTB, Otkritie, Sovcom, and Novikom.

Apple Inc halted its product sales in Russia, Bloomberg said.

American aviation giant Boeing has decided to suspend all support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow, according to an FT report.

Russia's central bank kept stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange suspended for a third day in a row on Wednesday, but said it would allow a limited range of operations for the first time this week.

Minister Hagiuda participated in the Extraordinary IEA, International Energy Agency Ministerial, and agreed to a coordinated release of 60 million barrels of oil as an IEA member to stabilize the energy market in light of the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on oil supply. pic.twitter.com/Tac4BfksOE — METI, Japan (@METI_JPN) March 1, 2022

Oil majors depart

Exxon Mobil on Tuesday became the latest oil major to exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.



The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia’s Far East, and puts the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas facility there in doubt.

It joins Shell and BP who have dropped all Russian ventures, while TotalEnergies has decided not to invest in new Russian projects.

We issued the following statement regarding the situation in Ukraine today. https://t.co/TVF1yL3Ga6 pic.twitter.com/d29DWVEzDz — ExxonMobil (@exxonmobil) March 2, 2022

US businesses

As Russia stages large military onslaught on Ukraine, several US-based businesses are cutting ties with the European giant, in an attempt to show solidarity with war victims.

Google and Meta have restricted or withdrawn services in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, several top American companies partially or completely halted their business operations in Russia.

Apple Inc., the manufacturer of the iPhone, has halted its product sales in Russia.

The American tech giant has also removed RT News and Sputnik News applications from App Stores outside Russia.

FedEx and UPS, two of the largest shipping companies in the world have now stopped shipping to Russia.

These companies have also announced the suspension of both inbound and outbound packages in Ukraine citing security reasons.

The aviation industry is also strongly responding to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Delta Air Lines, one of the largest US carriers, has suspended its "codeshare services" with Russia's Aeroflot.

Boeing announced on Mar. 1 the suspension of all support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow.

Government funds

The British Columbia Investment Management Corp is actively working to sell Russian securities after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian province's public sector pension fund said on Tuesday.

"BCI has not only been working to sell the Russian shares in our clients' portfolios but also to have Russia removed from all global and emerging market indices," Chief Executive Gordon Fyfe said in a statement.