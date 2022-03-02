You are here

Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4bn in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt

Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4bn in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4bn in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt

Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4bn in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt
  • Exxon operates three large offshore oil and gas fields with operations based on Sakhalin Island
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.


The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia’s Far East, and puts the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas facility there in doubt.


“We deplore Russia’s military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people,” the company said in a statement critical of the intensifying military attacks.


Its planned exit follows dozens of other Western companies ranging from Apple and Boeing to BP PLC, Shell and Norway’s Equinor ASA that have halted business or announced plans to abandon their Russia operations.


Exxon, which is scheduled to meet with Wall Street analysts on Wednesday, did not provide a timetable for its exit, nor comment on potential asset writedowns. Its Russia assets were valued at $4.055 billion in its latest annual report, filed in February.


Earlier, Exxon began removing US employees from Russia, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of staff being evacuated was unclear. The company sent a plane to Sakhalin Island to retrieve staff, one of the people said.


Exxon operates three large offshore oil and gas fields with operations based on Sakhalin Island on behalf of a consortium of Japanese, Indian and Russian companies that included Russia’s Rosneft.

The group had been advancing plans to add a LNG export terminal at the site.


“Exxon’s Russian business is relatively small in the context of its wider enterprise, so it does not have the same significance as it has to BP or TotalEnergies, if it were to abandon its Russian assets,” said Anish Kapadia, a director at energy and mining researcher Pallissy Advisers.


The company, which has been developing its Russian oil and gas fields since 1995, had come under pressure to cut its ties with Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”


The Sakhalin facilities, which Exxon has operated since production began in 2005, represents one of the largest single direct investments in Russia, according to a project description on Exxon’s website. The operation recently has pumped about 220,000 barrels per day of oil.


Japan’s Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development (SODECO), which owns a 30 percent stake in the Sakhalin-1 project, is trying to confirm details of Exxon’s announcement, a spokesperson said, adding that it will keep an eye on the Russia-Ukraine situation and decide what to do in the future.


State-backed oil producer Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (Japex), which owns 15.285 percent in SODECO, is also checking details of the Exxon’s announcement and will talk to its partners to decide a future plan, a Japex spokesperson said. 

Saudi SISCO sees 58% profit drop in 2021 after divesting stake in RSGT

Saudi SISCO sees 58% profit drop in 2021 after divesting stake in RSGT
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi SISCO sees 58% profit drop in 2021 after divesting stake in RSGT

Saudi SISCO sees 58% profit drop in 2021 after divesting stake in RSGT
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Services Co., SISCO, which is one of the biggest firms in the Kingdom investing in ports and terminals has recorded a decrease in profit of 58 percent in 2021 as it divested its stake in a major Jeddah terminal.

Annual profit dropped to SR57.9 million ($15.4 million), down from SR139 million a year earlier, the company said in a filing to the Saudi bourse.

In addition, as it divested a stake in the Red Sea Gateway Terminal, or RSGT, the company’s share of income from RSGT fell from 61 percent to 36.4 percent during 2021.

Towards the end of the year, global supply chain disruptions weighed on gateway volumes in the ports segment which in turn adversely impacted margins, the company added.

Even as it reported lower profit, the company’s board proposed dividends of SR0.4 per share for 2021.

SISCO had earlier announced a “strategy which aims to double revenues and improve margins over the next five years,” CEO Mohammed Al-Mudarres, said in a statement. This will be achieved by “expanding logistics services with an emphasis on an asset-light model, growing the ports segment beyond Saudi Arabia and driving the full potential of the existing portfolio,” he added.

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul's opening bell on March 2

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 2
Updated 7 min 37 sec ago
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 2

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 2
Updated 7 min 37 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi main stock index maintained its winning streak Mar. 2  in line with a rally in oil prices ahead of OPEC+ meeting as  the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members and its allies are expected to convene to discuss oil output.

Brent crude neared $110 during Tuesday overnight Trading, after settling at $105 a day earlier. US benchmark WTI climbed to $108 per barrel as of 6:56 a.m. Saudi time.

At the previous closing bell, TASI rose for a third straight day, closing 0.7 percent higher at 12,674, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged down 0.9 percent to 25,000.

This came as major Middle Eastern bourses registered gains, led by the Qatari index QSI that added up to 2.5 percent, even as the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Egypt bourses all advanced between 1.2 and 2.2 percent. 

Elsewhere, stock indexes of Bahrain and Oman recorded fractional gains of 0.3 and 0.5 percent, respectively.

  • Saudi Industrial Services Co., also known as SISCO, recorded a 58 percent decline in profit to SR57.9 million ($1.4 million) in 2021
  • SABB Takaful Co. renewed its money insurance policy with SABB bank in a SR3.25 million deal
  • Astra Industrial Group reported a 75 percent increase in profit to SR202 million in 2021
  • Taiba Investments Co. turned into losses of SR117 million in 2021
  • Saudi Steel Pipe Co. was awarded contracts worth SR88.5 million to supply oil and gas steel pipes to Uruguay’s Tenaris Global Services
  • Maharah Human Resources Co. extended its memorandum of understanding to acquire 40 percent in Salis for Trading and Marketing Co. for three more months
  • Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Co. renewed its SR664.5 million credit facility agreement with the Saudi Investment Bank, known as SAIB
  • Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. announced that accumulated losses reached 61 percent of capital
  • Saudi-based National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. extended its initial agreement with India’s IGL group to establish an aluminum foundry for six more months
  • Gulf General Cooperative Insurance was awarded a one-year contract to provide motor and general insurance to Abdullatif Al-Issa Group

March 2, 2022

  • Aljouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. will debut on the parallel market Nomu 

March 3, 2022

  • Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., known as Tibbiyah, will list on the parallel market Nomu

March 7, 2022

  • Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO book-building ends

 

Ukraine Crisis: Brent hits 8-year year high at $110; Boeing, Apple cut business ties with Russia

Ukraine Crisis: Brent hits 8-year year high at $110; Boeing, Apple cut business ties with Russia
Updated 21 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Ukraine Crisis: Brent hits 8-year year high at $110; Boeing, Apple cut business ties with Russia

Ukraine Crisis: Brent hits 8-year year high at $110; Boeing, Apple cut business ties with Russia
Updated 21 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are at their highest since 2014; while US businesses such as Boeing and Apple are taking measures against Russia.

  • Price of Brent crude reached $110 a barrel Mar. 2, the highest in in almost eight years despite efforts to calm the volatile market.
  • The price of US oil - West Texas Intermediate crude has also spiked up to $109 a barrel
  • Rise in oil prices came just a few hours after the International Energy Agency's members decided to release 60 million barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles.
  • Russia is one of the biggest energy producers in the world, and the ongoing armed war between the European giant and Ukraine has sparked concerns among investors that oil or gas supplies could be affected.
  • Apple Inc halted its product sales in Russia, Bloomberg said.
  • American aviation giant Boeing has decided to suspend all support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow, according to an FT report.
  • Russia's central bank kept stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange suspended for a third day in a row on Wednesday, but said it would allow a limited range of operations for the first time this week.

 

 

As Russia stages large military onslaught on Ukraine, several U.S. based businesses are cutting ties with the European giant, in an attempt to show solidarity with war victims.
Google and Meta have  restricted or withdrawn services in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
Since then, several top American companies partially or completely halted their business operations in Russia.
Apple Inc. the manufacturer of the iPhone has halted its product sales in Russia.
The American tech giant has also removed RT News and Sputnik News applications from App Stores outside Russia.
FedEx and UPS, two of the largest shipping companies in the world have now stopped shipping toRussia.
These companies  have also announced the suspension of both inbound and outbound packages in Ukraine citing security reasons.
The aviation industry is also strongly responding to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Delta Air Lines, one of the largest US carriers has suspended its "codeshare services" with Russia's Aeroflot. 
Boeing  announced soon Mar. 1the suspension of all support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow.
Big oil companies are  also shunning  Russia. Oil companies Shell and BP have dropped all Russian ventures, while TotalEnergies has decided not to invest in new Russian projects.

The British Columbia Investment Management Corp is actively working to sell Russian securities after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian province's public sector pension fund said on Tuesday.

"BCI has not only been working to sell the Russian shares in our clients' portfolios but also to have Russia removed from all global and emerging market indices," Chief Executive Gordon Fyfe said in a statement.

 

 

Yellen: G7 will seek to seize assets of key Russian elites

Yellen: G7 will seek to seize assets of key Russian elites
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

Yellen: G7 will seek to seize assets of key Russian elites

Yellen: G7 will seek to seize assets of key Russian elites
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

BERLIN/WASHINGTON: The Group of Seven major economies will convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of key Russian elites as it aims to put further pressure on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.
The move “will inflict financial pain on the powerful individuals surrounding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and make clear that no one is beyond our collective reach,” Yellen said in a statement after a virtual G7 meeting of finance chiefs.
The G7 will also continue to endorse removing key Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT banking system, she said, adding that the group expects that sanctions imposed so far will “hamstring the Russian government’s ability to fund its invasion.”
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
The sanctions have had an immediate impact on Russia’s economy, with queues forming outside banks as Russians rush to salvage their savings. Oil company Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Tuesday became the latest big Western firm to pull out of the country.
The measures limit Moscow’s use of a $640 billion war chest to defend its currency but it remains to be seen whether Russia can find other channels for trade and financing of its economy.
Notably, Chinese businesses and banks are looking for ways to limit the impact of sanctions on their relations with Russia, with settlement of transactions in yuan seen rising at the expense of the dollar.
Earlier on Tuesday, Germany’s finance minister, Christian Lindner, said the G7 expected an agreement in the coming days on possible further sanctions, though he gave no details about what moves were under discussion.
“We want to isolate Russia politically, financially and economically,” Lindner told reporters after the virtual meeting chaired by Germany.
“We had an exchange on the implementation of the current sanctions and we also exchanged proposals on what additional measures could be taken,” he said, adding: “And in the coming days there will be an agreement on this.”
Lindner said the impact of measures curbing the activities of the Russian central bank and excluding Russian banks from the SWIFT inter-bank messaging system had already exceeded expectations.
“The rouble is in free-fall,” he said as the Russian currency weakened to around 112 to the dollar in trade on Tuesday.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said G7 capitals had stressed the need for tight coordination of their measures against Moscow during the talks, which Ukraine’s finance minister, Sergii Marchenko, also joined.
Meanwhile, France’s Bruno Le Maire declared an “all-out economic and financial war” against Russia to bring down its economy before rowing back on language he later said was inappropriate.

Al-Ohali overseeing localization of Kingdom's defense sector

Al-Ohali overseeing localization of Kingdom’s defense sector
Updated 02 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Al-Ohali overseeing localization of Kingdom’s defense sector

Al-Ohali overseeing localization of Kingdom’s defense sector
Updated 02 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali was appointed the governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries in March 2019.

GAMI is the regulator, enabler and licensor of the Kingdom’s military industries sector.

As governor, Al-Ohali “oversees the transformation and localization of Saudi Arabia’s defense and security sector, leading the development of a comprehensive business ecosystem within a solid regulatory framework,” according to GAMI’s website. This is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform program, which aims to localize over 50 percent of military expenditure by 2030,

Al-Ohali joined GAMI following a succession of high-profile executive positions in the petrochemicals sector.

After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Dammam’s King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, Al-Ohali joined Saudi Basic Industries Corp., the Kingdom’s leading processor and manufacturer of downstream petrochemical products.

After two years training in the US, he moved to SABIC’s industrial facilities in Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, where he served in various executive posts.

Al-Ohali left SABIC in early 1996 after launching several successful SMEs in the film and plastics sectors, playing a key role during the establishment of the Saudi International Petrochemical Co.

He was later appointed CEO of Sipchem and eventually became President of the company in November 1999.

Al-Ohali, in this capacity, spearheaded the growth and transformation of Sipchem into its current status as one of the world’s leading petrochemical companies.

Alongside his position as the governor of GAMI, Al-Olahi is a member of the board of directors of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association and the Saudi Committee of Petrochemical Manufacturers.

He also serves on the advisory board of the Center of Research Excellence in Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals at KFUPM.

Al-Ohali was considered among the top-10 figures in 2018’s Refining and Petrochemicals Middle East Power 50 List.

