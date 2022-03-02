You are here

  • Home
  • Cypriot president welcomes Saudi green initiative in meeting with crown prince

Cypriot president welcomes Saudi green initiative in meeting with crown prince

Cypriot president welcomes Saudi green initiative in meeting with crown prince
The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v5mwa

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Cypriot president welcomes Saudi green initiative in meeting with crown prince

Cypriot president welcomes Saudi green initiative in meeting with crown prince
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, started an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.   

Official talks were held between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Cypriot president during which they reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations and ways to develop them.  
The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations and stressed the importance of developing them in all fields to serve common interests and enhance mutual benefits. 
The two sides reaffirmed their desire to work towards developing an Action Plan of strategic orientation and practical deliverables for further strengthening the excellent existing relations. 

They agreed to explore areas of joint cooperation in a number of energy fields, including petrochemicals, energy efficiency, electricity, renewable energy, innovation, clean technologies for hydrocarbons, and low-carbon fuels, including hydrogen, and to work on localizing the energy sector products and its related supply chains. 

Cyprus welcomed the Kingdom's launch of the Saudi Green and the Middle East Green initiatives. Moreover, it expressed its support for the Kingdom's efforts in the field of climate change.

They also stressed the importance of increasing the pace of cooperation in the field of tourism and development of tourism activities in the two countries. 

In the field of defense and security cooperation, the two sides agreed on the importance of continuing to develop military cooperation between them in a way that meets the interests of both sides in order to achieve security and stability in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cyprus

Related

Saudi crown prince, Cyprus president hold talks in Riyadh video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Cyprus president hold talks in Riyadh
Cyprus’ offer is a world-class opportunity to promote the rich culture and civilization of the island. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Cyprus seeks to attract more Saudi tourists: Minister

Saudi border guards seize 547 kg of hashish in smuggling crackdown

Saudi border guards seize 547 kg of hashish in smuggling crackdown
Updated 23 sec ago
SPA 

Saudi border guards seize 547 kg of hashish in smuggling crackdown

Saudi border guards seize 547 kg of hashish in smuggling crackdown
Updated 23 sec ago
SPA 

RIYADH: Saudi border guards seized 547 kg of hashish and more than 17 tons of khat as part of an operation to thwart smuggling operations in the Kingdom’s Jazan, Asir and Najran regions.

Border guards spokesman Lt. Col. Misfer bin Ghannam Al-Quraini said on Wednesday that 51 suspects have been arrested, including 31 Saudi citizens along with 14 Ethiopians, five Yemenis and one Eritrean who had breached border security.

Legal measures have been taken against the detainees and the seized narcotics handed over to authorities, Al-Quraini said.

Topics: crime Saudi Arabia drugs

Related

A firefighter from the civil defense team in Hail (northern Saudi Arabia) tries to put out a fire in a factory in October 2020. (Photo/Civil Defense)
Saudi Arabia
World Civil Defense Day marked in Saudi Arabia with workshops, demos
Saudi Arabia supports de-escalation in Ukraine: Cabinet
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia supports de-escalation in Ukraine: Cabinet

Shoura Council drafts anti-blood profiteering law

Shoura Council drafts anti-blood profiteering law
Updated 02 March 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Shoura Council drafts anti-blood profiteering law

Shoura Council drafts anti-blood profiteering law
Updated 02 March 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A draft decision of the Shoura Council today related to the reconciliation system in Qisas halted the exploitation of blood profiteering, setting a maximum ceiling for blood money that does not exceed SR5 million ($1.33 million) in the event where blood heirs desire compensation.

After being studied by the Islamic and Judicial Affairs Committee, which submitted a report containing its opinions and recommendation, the Shoura Council approved on Tuesday a proposal for a draft system of reconciliation in Qisas submitted by several council members, based on Article 23 of the council’s system.

It came during the work of the 28th ordinary session of the second year’s eighth term, which was held virtually on March 1, headed by the Council Deputy Chairman Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami.

The council made the decision to approve the draft system proposal submitted by council members. It included the committee’s view on the council members’ observations and opinions during the proposal’s discussion in a previous session.

In accordance with the report of the Islamic and Judicial Affairs Committee on 18 articles, the draft system regulates the process of collecting compensation sums for Qisas, and estimating and organizing compensations for Qisas in the case of premeditated crime.

The law contains the mechanism for paying the compensation sum and the parties concerned with regulating it, determining the procedures resulting from the compensation and the relations between the various relevant parties. It also raises the level of awareness among members of society regarding the provisions of collecting the compensation sums for Qisas and the importance of forgiveness.

The articles of the proposed draft system apply to everyone who has been subjected to a legal Qisas judgment, where the victims or their families agreed to pardon with or without compensation.

The proposed draft also regulates in its articles the conditions related to promoting for the purpose of collecting sums. One of the draft’s articles prohibits offenders or their families from publicizing by any means, or making gatherings for the purpose of collecting donations as compensations. The proposed draft stipulates in another article that neither the offenders or the offenders’ families are entitled to contact the victims, or the victims’ families, or assign anyone to contact them, except after the approval of the Reconciliation Committee in the region’s Emirate.

Shoura Council member Dr. Sultana Al-Badawi told Arab News that great efforts were made to make the reconciliation project successful. She said that it was presented by Dr. Sultan Al-Fareh, Dr. Sultana Al-Badawi, Dr. Suleiman Al-Fifi, Dr. Mastoura Al-Shammari, Dr. Faisal Al-Fadil and former council member Dr. Abdullah Al-Balawi.

She added that this project was based on Article 23 of the council’s system that perceived a social problem represented by the exaggerated demand for blood money in compensation and its transformation into blood-profiteering events.

This phenomenon occupied the community for many years, necessitating the need to organize the demand for blood money and fill any legislative void that contributes to exacerbating this phenomenon.

She said that the system took into account moral and physical abuse to which the usual penalty is Qisas. It contains penalties indicating that this regulation is applied only if the blood heirs agree to pardon with or without financial compensation.

Al-Badawi added: “The system made it clear that whoever wishes to pardon without financial compensations, will be rewarded with King Abdulaziz Medal of the first degree and honored by the region’s governor. As for those who pardon and ask for a financial compensation, they must abide by what is stated in the reconciliation report issued by a specialized committee and signed by blood heirs in the Emirate of the region.

“The compensation amount has been set at no more than SR5 million and the committee can take into account some of the additional conditions set by the blood heirs in the reconciliation,” she said.

“The system also stressed the importance of depositing the money in a designated bank account that is opened after the approval of the Interior Ministry and the Central Bank, where the compensation amount is considered part of the victim’s estate and distributed among the heirs in accordance with the inheritance provisions.

“The system took an important issue into account. In the event that offenders have a precedent and what they have done is recidivism for the crime of deliberate killing or assaulting, they will be sentenced to death or imprisonment for a period that does not exceed 20 years. This system took into account the importance of educating the community about the need to preserve lives and to bear in mind that any violation of this system’s articles subjects its perpetrators to penalties.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia anti-blood profiteering law

Related

Saudi Shoura Council speaker and Jordan’s Senate speaker discuss activating parliamentary ties 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council speaker and Jordan’s Senate speaker discuss activating parliamentary ties 
Saudi Shoura Council approves draft law to ‘protect flag, emblem and national anthem’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council approves draft law to ‘protect flag, emblem and national anthem’

Saudi fund chief meets Kyrgyz deputy PM

Saudi fund chief meets Kyrgyz deputy PM
Updated 02 March 2022
SPA

Saudi fund chief meets Kyrgyz deputy PM

Saudi fund chief meets Kyrgyz deputy PM
Updated 02 March 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshed received a delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Arzybek Kogoshev and including the central Asian country’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Olukbek Maripov.

During the meeting they discussed ongoing SFD projects in Kyrgyzstan and ways to overcome challenges hindering the progress of other programs in the republic.

Kogoshev thanked the Kingdom for its continued support and praised the fund for financing development initiatives over a period of decades. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kyrgyzstan Saudi Fund for Development

Related

Saudi Arabia delivers $500,000 medical aid package to Kyrgyzstan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia delivers $500,000 medical aid package to Kyrgyzstan
A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development, headed by CEO Sultan Al-Marshad, meet Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh. (SPA)
Business & Economy
Saudi Fund for Development launches raft of development projects in Djibouti

Saudi clinics program starts in Tajikistan

Saudi clinics program starts in Tajikistan
Updated 02 March 2022
SPA

Saudi clinics program starts in Tajikistan

Saudi clinics program starts in Tajikistan
Updated 02 March 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Riyadh-based charity King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Program, an affiliate of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Foundation for Humanitarian Works, has started to operate its mobile medical clinics project in Tajikistan, in cooperation with the Jeddah-headquartered Islamic Development Bank.

The scheme provides five mobile clinics for four regions of Tajikistan offering primary and secondary healthcare services, disease detection, surgery and radiology, and training of medical staff to serve more than 700,000 people. 

Since its launch in Saudi Arabia five years ago, the project has established 75 mobile medical clinics in rural areas in seven Asian countries in addition to subsidizing the costs of medicines and medical supplies for people with acute and chronic diseases, and around 6 million people have benefitted.

The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Foundation for Humanitarian Works supervises a number of projects around the world, including education, health, social, and economic development programs in more than 15 countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Niger, Pakistan, Somalia, and Sudan. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tajikistan King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Foundation for Humanitarian Works

Related

Saudi ambassador to Tajikistan Walid Al-Rasheedan delivered the aid to the Tajik government. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi COVID-19 aid arrives in Tajikistan
KSrelief signs deal to dig 241 wells in Niger
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief signs deal to dig 241 wells in Niger

Tunisian President welcomes visiting Saudi interior minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied welcomes Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif in Tunis. (SPA)
Tunisian President Kais Saied welcomes Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif in Tunis. (SPA)
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Tunisian President welcomes visiting Saudi interior minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied welcomes Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif in Tunis. (SPA)
  • Prince Abdulaziz conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied welcomed Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif in Tunis on Tuesday.
Prince Abdulaziz conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as their wishes for the Tunisian government and people’s steady progress and prosperity.
During the reception, the two reviewed bilateral relations and security cooperation between the brotherly countries.
The reception was attended by the Saudi interior minister’s delegation and Tunisian Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine.

 

Topics: Tunisian President Kais Saied

Related

Minister of Commerce: Saudi-Tunisian relations witnessing remarkable development
Saudi Arabia
Minister of Commerce: Saudi-Tunisian relations witnessing remarkable development
Joint Saudi-Tunisian air drills conclude at Bizerte airbase 
Saudi Arabia
Joint Saudi-Tunisian air drills conclude at Bizerte airbase 

Latest updates

Cypriot president welcomes Saudi green initiative in meeting with crown prince
Cypriot president welcomes Saudi green initiative in meeting with crown prince
Saudi border guards seize 547 kg of hashish in smuggling crackdown
Saudi border guards seize 547 kg of hashish in smuggling crackdown
AMC theaters to begin accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu soon: Crypto Moves
AMC theaters to begin accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu soon: Crypto Moves
Transit of wheat and gas ships surges 15%, head of the Suez Canal Authority says
Transit of wheat and gas ships surges 15%, head of the Suez Canal Authority says
US’s Peabody Energy seeks clean energy after 139 years of coal mining 
US’s Peabody Energy seeks clean energy after 139 years of coal mining 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.