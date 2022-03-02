KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car’s profit doubles in 2021 on higher demand

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent a Car Co. doubled profit to SR126 million ($34 million) in 2021 compared to SR63 million a year earlier, fueled by a surge in demand for car rental services.

Revenues increased by 14 percent, with short-term rentals contributing a total of SR358 million, against SR255 million a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

The Riyadh-based vehicle rental firm said that the solid figures were mainly driven by an increased demand in 2021.

Established in 1991, Theeb Rent a Car, which started trading on the Saudi exchange in the first quarter of 2021, has a wide presence across domestic and international airports.