Egyptian parent and child ecommerce platform Mumerz raises $1.2m

RIYADH: Egypt-based platform for parent and child needs, Mumerz, has raised $1.2 million in a pre-seed round led by investment firm Disruptech.

The startup is planning to use its funding to expand its market share in Egypt and grow its e-commerce offerings, MAGNiTT reported.

Mumerz is a femtech platform that offers a support community for parents alongside child-need products.

Co-founders Amir Shenouda and Nadia Gamal Eldin are utilizing their past experience in the parent-child market to support parents in Egypt.