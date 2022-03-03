You are here

Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expands

An Amazon center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, Essonne, France, is shown in this photo taken on Dec. 14, 2021 (AFP)
An Amazon center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, Essonne, France, is shown in this photo taken on Dec. 14, 2021 (AFP)
Customers shop for books at an Amazon Books store on Nov. 20, 2017 in New York. (AP File Photo)
Customers shop for books at an Amazon Books store on Nov. 20, 2017 in New York. (AP File Photo)
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

Amazon.com Inc. said on Wednesday it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying toys and home goods in the United States and United Kingdom, ending some of its longest-running retail experiments.
The news marks a turning point for a company that began as an online bookseller and helped drive established rivals such as Borders to bankruptcy. Amazon said it would focus more on its grocery markets and a department store concept going forward.
After opening its first book shop in Seattle in 2015, Amazon has tried out an array of ideas in retail: convenience stores without cashiers, supermarkets, and a format called “4-star” in which it sells toys, household items and other goods with high customer ratings.
Amazon had aimed to reach shoppers in more places and bring its online touch into the real world. Its bookstores would pull from its vast data trove and showcase what people were reading, even the reviews they left on Amazon’s website.
But the company’s innovations were not enough to counter the march toward online shopping that Amazon itself had set off. Its “physical stores” revenue — a mere 3 percent of Amazon’s $137 billion in sales last quarter, largely reflective of consumer spending at its Whole Foods subsidiary — has often failed to keep pace with growth in the retailer’s other businesses.
Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said Internet-savvy Amazon was right to forgo the niche market of brick-and-mortar book shoppers, as bad a match as electric car maker Tesla Inc. opening gas stations.
Pachter said Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new chief executive, likely made this call as he reviewed the retailer’s myriad businesses since taking the top job in July. “Retail is hard, and they’re discovering that,” he said.
The company’s vice president of physical retail, Cameron Janes, departed Amazon after 14 years in November, he said in a LinkedIn post. Now chief commercial officer at retailer REI, he did not immediately return a request for comment.
Amazon will close its 4-star, pop-up and bookstore locations on various dates and notify customers via signage. Workers will receive severance or can receive help finding jobs at any company stores nearby, such as more than a dozen Amazon Fresh grocery locations it has announced, the retailer said.
Amazon declined to specify how many jobs would be cut. 

Brent touches nine-year high, supply issues roil oil markets

Brent touches nine-year high, supply issues roil oil markets
Updated 28 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $118 a barrel as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries, while US crude stocks fell to multi-year lows.
Brent crude futures rose as high as $118.22 a barrel, the highest since February 2013. The contract was at $116.60 a barrel, up $3.67, or 3.2 percent, by 0415 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate crude hit an 11-year high of $114.70 a barrel and was at $113.01 a barrel, up $2.41, or 2.2 percent.
The gains followed the latest round of US sanctions on Russia’s oil refining sector that raised concerns that Russian oil and gas exports could be targeted next.
So far, Washington has stopped short of targeting Russia’s oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and US energy prices.
“They may be saying that, but global financial institutions are doing the heavy lifting and blanket banning anything with Russia written on the documentation,” OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“I think as long as the West holds its nerve, oil will still go higher.”
Australia’s ANZ raised its short-term target for oil to $125 a barrel, adding that supply shortages could see further upside.
Russia is the world’s No. 3 oil producer and the largest exporter of oil to global markets, according to the International Energy Agency. Russian crude and oil products exports reached 7.8 million barrels per day in December, the agency said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, decided to maintain an increase in output by 400,000 barrels per day in March despite the price surge, ignoring the Ukraine crisis during their talks and snubbing calls from consumers for more crude.
“OPEC+ essentially punted on sending any production signals to calm the runaway oil market, rolling over the 400 kb/d production increase in record time,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note.
“While some remain transfixed with the idea that an Iran agreement will provide much needed relief, we again caution that the deal is still not done and the sums entailed would simply be too small to backfill a major Russian disruption.”
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, will visit Tehran on Saturday, Iranian news agency Nournews reported, suggesting this could help pave the way to a revival of Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers.
Meanwhile, US oil inventories continued to decline. Tanks at the key Cushing, Oklahoma crude hub were at their lowest since 2018, while US strategic reserves dropped to a near 20-year low — and that was before another release announced by the White House on Tuesday in tandem with other industrialized nations.

Updated 02 March 2022
AP

NEW YORK: The leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its oil-producing allies are sticking with their plan to gradually increase oil production while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rattles markets, reshapes alliances, kills civilians and sends the price of crude skyrocketing.

The OPEC+ coalition of oil producers — made up of OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC members led by Russia — chose to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in April.

Since July, the coalition has been adding that amount of oil each month to gradually restore deep cuts to production made early in the coronavirus pandemic when demand for fuel plummeted. People have been driving and flying more as COVID-19 restrictions have eased in parts of the world, but the amount of oil on the market has not kept up with demand.

Both US and international benchmark crude oil pushed past $110 a barrel Wednesday as investors worried about the invasion by Russia, one of the world’s largest energy suppliers. The coalition of oil-producing nations can benefit from high prices, but those high energy prices can backfire and push oil-consuming economies — their customers — into recession.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency asked OPEC+ to boost production beyond its planned increase, due to tight global oil supplies. The IEA took its own action to ease climbing prices Tuesday when the Paris-based organization, which counts the US, Germany, France, the UK, Japan and Canada among its members, agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to send the message that oil supplies won’t fall short due to the war.

Adding to supply constraints, some oil buyers in recent days have shunned Russian crude, fearing that if sanctions were applied to Russian oil or gas, their purchased oil could be rendered unusable.

“Cargoes have already been rejected by European refiners in the market, because people are afraid sanctions might be coming, and so they don’t want to be caught with some cargo they can’t resell,” said Amy Myers Jaffe, research professor and managing director of the Climate Policy Lab at Tufts University.

Russia’s actions in Ukraine have made its crude oil “one of the most toxic barrels on the market,” said Louise Dickson, senior oil market analyst at Rystad Energy.

Also, Russia may end up reducing its oil exports because it’s using more fuel.

“Doing an invasion of the scale Russians are doing in Ukraine requires a lot of fuel, so their domestic use is going to go up,” Jaffe said. “So presumably, we’re going to see less exports of Russian oil, unless they increase production because their demand’s going up.” Some OPEC+ nations have spare production capacity and theoretically could boost their own output for a while if Russia supplies less oil to the market or more buyers reject Russian crude. But those other nations may be reluctant to turn up the pumps.

“They’ve always kind of fallen back on the idea that they don’t want to move into anybody else’s space,” said Jacques Rousseau, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners. “If it does get to the point where Russian oil is pushed away, then the question becomes, where does the replacement oil come from?”

Saudi Arabia has the most spare capacity, followed by Iran and then the UAE, according to Clearview.

Other OPEC+ nations, including Angola and Nigeria, have been producing below their target levels.

Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse

Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse
Updated 02 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Suliman Al-Mazroua has been CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program since September 2019.

Al-Mazroua leads the NIDLP’s objective to “transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub by maximizing the value of its mining and energy sectors while unlocking the full potential of local content and the 4th Industrial Revolution” as a key facet of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform program.

NIDLP promotes the economic diversification of the Kingdom towards more sustainable growth by nurturing an attractive commercial environment for both local and international investment.

Al-Mazroua obtained a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering in 2001 from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

He joined Saudi Aramco in 2001 and remained there on and off, in various engineering and supervisory roles, until July 2017. In the meantime, he completed his MBA in 2007 from the University of Hull, UK. 

Al-Mazroua was appointed executive director of Saudi Arabia’s Delivery and Rapid Intervention Center in July 2017. The DRIC is related to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning and is responsible for following up implementation of priority initiatives with great economic and developmental value.

He became director general of the DRIC in October 2018 and remained in that post until February 2019.

Al-Mazroua joined the NIDLP as executive vice-president in February 2019 and was named CEO in September of the same year.

“Overall, by 2030, NIDLP targets to add some $453 billion in private sector investment, contribute $320 billion to GDP, add 1.6 million new jobs, and generate $266 billion growth in exports and re-exports,” Al-Mazroua said in an interview with investment analysis portal The Business Year.

World’s exciting startups to chase Saudi Arabia's massive defense market

World’s exciting startups to chase Saudi Arabia's massive defense market
Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
NOUR ELSHAERI  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host some of the world’s most exciting startups to be part of over 800 exhibitors participating at the World Defense Show, WDS, early next week in Riyadh. 
As the Kingdom pushes ahead with localizing 50 percent of its defense spending under the Vision 2030 objectives, contracts worth millions of dollars will be up for grabs in the coming years – a slice of which these companies will be chasing during the four-day event.  
Consultancy firm Ernst & Young has estimated the WDS to create SR700 million ($186.6 million) of economic activity by 2030 as the event will boost visitor spend, imports and exports.  
The biennial event will offer a unique platform for defense companies to present their solutions from the air, sea, land, space and security sectors. Hundreds of startups and entrepreneurs have registered for the event to present their innovative ideas and defense-related technologies in a five-minute pitch under the Start-Up Hub program. 

World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcey


The program will also act as a networking platform to introduce startups to investors and venture capital firms while offering an opportunity for all entrepreneurs to create an impact. 
Speaking exclusively to Arab News, World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcey said that the show would seek to overturn export licenses restrictions for startups and support their growth ambitions. 
“The dedicated Start-Up Zone is a structured channel for this. It will enable small- and medium-sized companies to pitch their ideas, capabilities and business strategies to generate interest for investors,” he said. 
Explaining how the participating startups will benefit from the WDS, Pearcey said, “We expect these startups to make the most of what World Defense Show has to offer — from unparalleled access to key industry stakeholders to investment opportunities.” 
He said the startups would seek to connect with the decision-makers, public and private investors and venture capitalists to exploit their unique selling proposition and growth potential. 
Defensphere is one of the many startups outside the Kingdom that has already set up its booth and is ready to present advanced technologies in defense. The one-year-old Estonia-based startup is a privately owned defense company specializing in tech-based military equipment. 

We expect these startups to make the most of what World Defense Show has to offer — from unparalleled access to key industry stakeholders to investment opportunities

Andrew Pearcey, CEO of WDS

Its CEO, Ingvar Parnamae, a former undersecretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, said the future of military power would be based on technology solutions.  
His company has created Vegvisir, a disruptive mixed-reality situational awareness system, also called XRSAS, that provides armored vehicles with a visual understanding of the immediate surroundings, or as Parnamae calls it, “we enable the see-through-the-wall capability”.  
As Defensphere is excited to present Vegvisir at the five-minute pitch to investors, Parnamae said, “the full Vegvisir system enables the fusion and visualization of all collected data in one platform for increased situational awareness and support for decision making in the battle-field.”  
Defensphere looks to collaborate with countries in the Gulf region, “including Saudi Arabia, and supporting their military forces in building up the most advanced land forces”. 
The inaugural event will also offer opportunities to explore the latest defense technologies through interactive displays, live demonstrations and product areas.
Consulting agency startups like Makville LLC are also taking part in the exhibition to expand their connections and be part of the networking platform of the Start-Up Hub program.  
The Egypt-based business consulting agency provides military-related business support through its ex-military and highly experienced team.  
“Our edge is translated through our continuous understanding of client’s objectives in markets by customizing our partners’ marketing strategy, increasing their
profitability and leading them to success,” CEO of Makville, Mostafa El-Kabany, who is also a 19-year experienced ex-military officer, told Arab News.  
Startups like Makville believe that the show will offer opportunities for business expansion through networking with partners, investors and other small- and medium-sized businesses.  
With the presence of large-sized companies at the show, El-Kabany pointed out that the future of military defense would be built through “the integration and strengthening for all defense industry leaders, small and mid-size manufacturers with related complementary industries for the mutual benefits of them besides their clients”.  
Designed to amplify these entrepreneurial ideas, the Start-up Hub is set to provide a dedicated space to demonstrate businesses and new technologies throughout the four-day event, to be attended by over 30,000 visitors.  
Founded by the General Authority of Military Industries, also known as GAMI, the WDS will also include networking opportunities for its participants, visitors and partners with access to innovation hubs and programs.

Halliburton opens chemical plant in Saudi Arabia

Halliburton opens chemical plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Halliburton, the global oil company and Saudi Aramco’s partner, inaugurated its MultiChem facility in Jubail PlasChem Park on Tuesday. 
“The facility will equip the industry with the specialty chemicals and stimulation fluids needed to achieve production and reliability goals in applications from (the) reservoir to (the) refinery,” said Nasir K. Al-Naimi, senior vice president upstream at Saudi Aramco.
“This project captures the transformative dynamism of contemporary Saudi Arabia,” he added. 
“Pivoting our nation from (an) importer of specialty products to exporter. Catering not only to our own domestic needs but also to those of the broader region,” Al-Naimi said. 

