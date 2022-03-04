You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Stocks sink as nuclear plant shelling adds to Ukraine fears

People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong on March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong on March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Updated 04 March 2022
AFP

Stocks sink as nuclear plant shelling adds to Ukraine fears

Stocks sink as nuclear plant shelling adds to Ukraine fears
Updated 04 March 2022
AFP

HONG KONG: Asian markets tumbled Friday and crude bounced as news that Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant was on fire after Russian shelling fueled a flight to safety and ramped up fears about the Ukraine war.
As Vladimir Putin’s forces stepped up their invasion, Ukraine’s foreign minister demanded an immediate cease-fire to avoid disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant after its power unit was hit.
The International Atomic Energy Agency warned of “severe damage” if the reactors were hit and while Ukrainian authorities said the situation was now secured traders remain on edge.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “nuclear terror.”
The news comes as Moscow presses ahead with its incursion into its neighbor that has sent global markets spiralling and commodities such as wheat, metals and particularly oil soaring. That has in turn fueled concerns the global recovery from Covid will be derailed.
Tokyo and Hong Kong led losses across Asia while Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Wellington were also well down.
The losses followed steep selling pressure in New York and Europe, and Wall Street futures were sharply down Friday.
The dollar dipped against the safe-haven yen though it rose against most other currencies, including sitting at its highest level against the euro since mid-2020.
Gold — a go-to asset in times of uncertainty — was also up.
At the same time both main crude contracts rose, having retreated Thursday partly on hopes for an Iran nuclear deal that would allow Tehran to restart exports to the world market.
While world governments have not included Russian oil in their wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow owing to concerns about the impact on prices and consumers, trade has become increasingly tough as banks pull financing and shipping costs rise.
On Friday, the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said it will suspend business related to Russia and its neighbor Belarus, saying it was “in the best interests of the bank.”
“The headlines about the Russian shelling of that nuclear plant are clearly driving a flight to quality trade,” Chamath de Silva at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney said. “It’s classic risk off right now.”
Others pointed out that the war has exacerbated selling by profit-takers after world markets enjoyed a near two-year rally thanks to pandemic-era financial support.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said he fears the “worst is to come” after a conversation with Putin, who has said he intends to topple the government in Kyiv.
The conflict further complicates attempts by governments and central bankers to bring down soaring inflation, which has been fanned by their Covid largesse as well as elevated energy costs and supply chain snarls.
Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell said this week that he intends to raise interest rates this month, though he tempered expectations of a half-point rise and instead indicated a considered approach to tightening policy.
“Rising commodity prices are a big concern for the market, prompting fears of stagflation,” Fiona Cincotta of City Index said.
“The economic clinch point of this war is commodity prices. Higher energy prices, slowing growth, and surging inflation are not a good outlook.”

 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine took yet another dramatic turn on March 4 as its forces attacked a nuclear power plant.

The assault caused a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — the largest in Europe — prompting condemnation from world leaders.

The fire was extinguished by Ukranian emergency services, but Russia troops are believed to now be in control of the facility.

  • Asian markets tumbled Friday and crude bounced as news that Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant was on fire after Russian shelling.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency warned of “severe damage” if the reactors were hit, while Ukrainian authorities said the situation was now secured.
  • Tokyo and Hong Kong led losses across Asia while Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Wellington were also well down.
  • The Spanish clothing design and manufacturing company MANGO has taken the decision to temporarily suspend its operations in Russia, closing its stores, online platform, and the delivery of goods to the country.
  • Early Friday, US benchmark crude was up $1.34 to $109.01 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $2.93 to $107.67 per barrel on Thursday.
  • Brent crude, the international price standard, added $1 to $111.46.
RIYADH: The Spanish clothing design and manufacturing company MANGO has taken the decision to temporarily suspend its operations in Russia, closing its stores, online platform, and the delivery of goods to the country.

This comes as the company tried to safeguard its operations in the country for as long as possible, with a statement saying it owed a "responsibility" to its 800 employees in Russia, as well as the company's franchisees and partners.

The franchisees, key partners for MANGO, and the marketplaces, will be able to continue to operate and distribute MANGO clothes, subject to their current stock availability, the company said.

MANGO has 120 stores in Russia of which 65 are franchises.

The company said it will guarantee coverage and support to its employees throughout the coming months.

MANGO will remain alert to any needs that arise in the region, to actively participate in efforts, in collaboration with other entities and organisations, to offer support and humanitarian aid, it said.

BANGKOK: Asian shares slipped Friday and oil prices moderated as investors assessed the likely global impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to AP.

Benchmarks fell more than 2 percent in Tokyo and Hong Kong and declined in most other Asian markets.

Russian forces gained ground, shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and sparking a fire early Friday as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city.

But authorities said the blaze was safely extinguished with no victims. US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that the Zaporizhzhia plant’s reactors were protected by robust containment structures and were being safely shut down.

China was preparing to open the annual session Saturday of its largely ceremonial legislature, with the focus likely to be squarely on boosting growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 2.2 percent to 25,985.47 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 2.6 percent to 21,876.28. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 1.2 percent to 2,713.43.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 1 percent to 3,447.65.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.6 percent to 7,119.80.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 23.05 points to 4,363.49. The Dow slid 0.3 percent to 33,794.66. The Nasdaq dropped 214.07 points to 13,537.94.

Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 index fell 26.46 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,032.41.

The pullback left the indexes on pace for weekly losses, as meanwhile bond yields were mostly steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.85 percent from 1.86 percent late Wednesday.

Stocks rallied mid-week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he favored a modest interest rate increase at a policy meeting later this month. That reassured investors worried he might back more aggressive moves to fight inflation.

Powell warned Thursday that the fighting in Ukraine is likely to further magnify the high inflation troubling world economies. Russia is a key oil producer and prices have been rising as global supplies are threatened by the conflict, raising concerns that persistent inflation could become even hotter.

Powell said he is committed to doing whatever is necessary to slow inflation, underscoring the high-risk challenge in raising interest rates enough to cool price pressures without triggering another recession.

“For a world that was already grappling with worryingly high (cost-push) inflation before Ukraine’s invasion, the surge in commodity prices from the geo-political spill-over is not merely an inconvenience, but rather a binding economic threat,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

Early Friday, US benchmark crude was up $1.34 to $109.01 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $2.93 to $107.67 per barrel on Thursday.
Brent crude, the international price standard, added $1 to $111.46.

Trading on the Moscow exchange was due to remain closed on Friday. Russia’s ruble lost about 5 percent against the US dollar and is worth less than 1 cent. It has plunged since Western governments imposed sanctions that cut off much of Russia’s access to the global financial system.

Investors will get an update on the US jobs market on Friday when the Labor Department releases its report for February.
In currency trading, the US dollar bought 115.52 Japanese yen, up from 115.47 on Thursday. The euro weakened to $1.1018 from $1.1066.

Ziad bin Houmod Al-Musallam has been president and CEO of Advanced Electronics Co., a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, since March 2021. He has also been executive vice-president of SAMI’s Defense Electronics division since December 2021.

AEC, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Riyadh, designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems and products for the aerospace, communications, security and energy sectors, among others.

Al-Musallam describes himself as “a seasoned corporate executive and technologist in the defense electronics and high-tech industry with an exceptional technical, operational and business track-record spanning a 30-year career.”

As the leader of AEC, Al-Musallam is responsible for the company’s overall strategic direction and financial profitability and oversees the commercial, fiscal and operational activities of the organization.

Al-Musallam has a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from King Saud University in Riyadh.

After starting his career in 1988 as a design engineer at the Ministry of Interior’s National Information Center, Al-Musallam joined AEC in 1991. Prior to his appointment as president and CEO, he held other key roles in AEC including senior vice-president of engineering and development, senior vice-president and general manager of the energy business unit, and executive vice-president of engineering and operations.

During his tenure with AEC, Al-Musallam has, in his own words, “delivered tremendous organizational value to all stakeholders in terms of technology localization; developed extensive in-house knowledge and capability over a sustained period; and led the organization in profitably delivering highly complex systems design, engineering, integration, manufacturing and MRO programs for a multitude of customers in Saudi Arabia and in the region.”

Alongside his executive positions, Al-Musallam sits on several prominent committees and councils. These include the Industrial Committee of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, the Executive Committee of the Saudi Space Commission, the Industrial Council of the Ministry of Industrial and Mineral Resources, the Saudi Council of Engineers and the Consulting Council of the Department of Computer Engineering at King Saud University.

KSA, UAE lead military R&D spending in GCC to build domestic capacity

KSA, UAE lead military R&D spending in GCC to build domestic capacity
Updated 04 March 2022
Mona Alami

KSA, UAE lead military R&D spending in GCC to build domestic capacity

KSA, UAE lead military R&D spending in GCC to build domestic capacity
  • Kingdom plans to spend over $20 billion for its military industry, with more than half of it going into R&D over the next decade
Updated 04 March 2022
Mona Alami

RIYADH: In a region where military threats abound, GCC countries are moving toward strengthening their military Research and Development capabilities, also known as R&D, as part of their strategy to ramp up the domestic manufacturing capacity of weapons and advanced military systems.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the movement, with the massive allocation of funds—a large sum of it will be spent locally.

The Kingdom is investing heavily in its local defense industries as part of the broader diversification plans outlined under Vision 2030. Last year, a senior Saudi military official reiterated that the Kingdom plans to spend over $20 billion for its military industry, with more than half of it will go into R&D over the next decade.

Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries, known as GAMI, said that R&D spending will be increased from 0.2 percent to around 4 percent of armaments expenditure by 2030.

In the UAE, too, the Ministry of Defense is streamlining its domestic military capabilities. Last year, it signed an agreement with Tawazun, delegating the management of defence and security R&D planning and execution.

The defense and security acquisitions authority for the UAE Armed Forces and Abu Dhabi Police, Tawazun, will foster economic growth and the development of the UAE defense and security industry.

“A key dynamic that shapes the current defense market in the GCC is that it is robust in several types of weapons and enabling systems, including aircraft, drones, maritime and littoral systems, and anti-air and anti-munition defense,” said Nick Heras, deputy director, Human Security Unit, at Newsline Institute, in an interview with Arab News.

He added that some of the other emerging technologies include systems for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, artificial intelligence, munitions, computer systems, and information warfare tools. Led by the UAE and KSA, the regional countries are consolidating their military industry and R&D platforms by initiating various measures off late.

In 2019, for instance, Abu Dhabi placed several state-run companies under a single organization to restructure its defense industry. Around 25 businesses with combined annual revenue of $5 billion were consolidated under a new conglomerate, called EDGE, which will position the country as a global player.

Some of the companies placed under EDGE include the Abu Dhabi Ship Building and the Advanced Military Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Center. The latter is a joint venture with Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary.

A similar venture was formed in the UAE in 2014 when Mubadala and Tawazun launched Emirates Defense Industries Company, known as EDIC, which consolidated a dozen government-owned companies under one organization. EDIC is now part of EDGE.

“EDGE is at the moment the most advanced conglomerate in the region in the field of defense industry, and it plays the role of a model for the Saudis with SAMI and the Qataris with Barzan Holdings,” said Jean Loup Semaan, a senior research fellow at the Middle East Institute of the National University of Singapore, in an interview with Arab News.

Some of the major UAE defense firms operate nonetheless in independence of EDGE. These include Aquila Aerospace, which modifies aircraft for spying, and Calidus, a producer of light-attack aircraft, according to a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

In Saudi, too, several entities have been created to manage and oversee the budding military industry.

In 2017, the Kingdom established the GAMI, which oversees military research and development and procurement. It is also a regulator and licensor for the military industry in Saudi Arabia.

In the same year, the state-owned Saudi Public Investment Fund, commonly known as PIF, launched the national Saudi Arabian Military Industries, or SAMI, as part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.

“The GCC market is still developing, and there is a lot of room for growth. It is also a competitive market with a diverse array of countries in it, including all three great powers—China, Russia, and the United States, and European states such as Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, and rising powers including Turkey and even India,” said Heras.

Through its partnership with the UAE and Bahrain, Israel is also beginning to grab a share of the market, including potentially in R&D in partnership with the UAE, he added.

Whether EDGE or SAMI, all these regional projects have several goals, including building talent within the UAE and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

EDGE aims to attract “elite industry experts and talent from around the globe, to help on a wide spectrum of modern product development,” the company reportedly said in a press statement during the launch.

EDGE, which has five core specialties—platforms and systems, missiles and weapons, cyber defense, electronic warfare and intelligence, and mission support, employs over 12,000 people.

Whereas Saudi is expected to create around 100,000 jobs for the locals in the military sector as part of Vision 2030.

“There is definitely a strategy both in the UAE and KSA to foster their local defense industry in coordination with the education system,” said Samaan, giving the example of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence.

But he pointed out that R&D is a long process, “so it’s too early to see a significant contribution from the local universities to the development of military technologies.”

In his previous interview with Arab News, Al-Ohali underlined the importance of forming a healthy ecosystem that included academic institutions, research centers, universities, public and private institutions in order to ensure the sustainability of the local military industry.

He added that the vision was to establish partnerships with academic institutions in order to overcome the local skills gap in strategic areas, such as engineering and skilled labor.

Yet, one challenge that GCC countries may face while building their own R&D sector is that military research is often a matter of national security. This makes other international players often hesitant to share their military innovations.

“R&D sharing is one of the tricky subjects in the global arms trade. Companies have to navigate complicated export control laws, and especially for classified type systems, it can be a burdensome process,” said Heras.

He explained that sharing research and development is often a national security decision that is weighed against the potential commercial opportunities.

“China and some countries such as Turkey have an advantage in this regard because the military technology they sell is often tied to the commercial benefit of the state or to companies close to the elites of the governing regime, which balances the national security concerns they might have,” concluded Heras.

