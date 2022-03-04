Ukraine Crisis: Markets react to Russian assault on nuclear power station

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine took yet another dramatic turn on March 4 as its forces attacked a nuclear power plant.
The assault caused a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — the largest in Europe — prompting condemnation from world leaders.
The fire was extinguished by Ukranian emergency services, but Russia troops are believed to now be in control of the facility.
Highlights
- Asian markets tumbled Friday and crude bounced as news that Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant was on fire after Russian shelling.
- The International Atomic Energy Agency warned of “severe damage” if the reactors were hit, while Ukrainian authorities said the situation was now secured.
- Tokyo and Hong Kong led losses across Asia while Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Wellington were also well down.
- The Spanish clothing design and manufacturing company MANGO has taken the decision to temporarily suspend its operations in Russia, closing its stores, online platform, and the delivery of goods to the country.
- Early Friday, US benchmark crude was up $1.34 to $109.01 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $2.93 to $107.67 per barrel on Thursday.
- Brent crude, the international price standard, added $1 to $111.46.
- The London Stock Exchange has suspended the trading of several Russian companies, including Sistema and Magnit.
- Australia’s foreign minister says 45 million Australian dollars ($33 million) have been frozen in an Australian financial institution under new sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday declined to identify the institution or who owned the money.
- Deutsche Bank revealed it has been stress-testing its operations given that it has a big technology centre in Russia and that it was assured of its ability to run its everyday business globally.
- London aluminum prices were set on Friday for their biggest weekly gain on record.
- South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. said on Friday it has not decided when to resume operations at its assembly plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, citing ongoing issues with components delivery.