Ukraine Crisis: Markets react to Russian assault on nuclear power station

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine took yet another dramatic turn on March 4 as its forces attacked a nuclear power plant.

The assault caused a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — the largest in Europe — prompting condemnation from world leaders.

The fire was extinguished by Ukranian emergency services, but Russia troops are believed to now be in control of the facility.

Highlights

  • Asian markets tumbled Friday and crude bounced as news that Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant was on fire after Russian shelling.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency warned of “severe damage” if the reactors were hit, while Ukrainian authorities said the situation was now secured.
  • Tokyo and Hong Kong led losses across Asia while Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Wellington were also well down.
  • The Spanish clothing design and manufacturing company MANGO has taken the decision to temporarily suspend its operations in Russia, closing its stores, online platform, and the delivery of goods to the country.
  • Early Friday, US benchmark crude was up $1.34 to $109.01 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $2.93 to $107.67 per barrel on Thursday.
  • Brent crude, the international price standard, added $1 to $111.46.
  • The London Stock Exchange has suspended the trading of several Russian companies, including Sistema and Magnit.
  • Australia’s foreign minister says 45 million Australian dollars ($33 million) have been frozen in an Australian financial institution under new sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday declined to identify the institution or who owned the money.
  • Deutsche Bank revealed it has been stress-testing its operations given that it has a big technology centre in Russia and that it was assured of its ability to run its everyday business globally. 
  • London aluminum prices were set on Friday for their biggest weekly gain on record.
  • South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. said on Friday it has not decided when to resume operations at its assembly plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, citing ongoing issues with components delivery.
RIYADH: Fintech company Malaa Technologies has obtained a permit from the Saudi Central bank, or SAMA, to engage in open banking activities in the Kingdom. 

The company, which was incubated by Aramco Wa’ed, was authorized to operate 12 months after it launched its services within the experimental environment as the first fintech to deploy its solution in the market, according to a statement. 

Malaa has also concluded its integration efforts with the Arab National Bank’s systems to become the first lender whose customers can link their bank accounts directly through open banking. 

"The financial sector in the kingdom is witnessing a remarkable development in adopting the best legislative and technical practices that are in the direct interest of the end consumers,” CEO of Malaa, Ali Alorainy said. 

Founded in November 2020, the company focuses on low financial literacy of individuals and the low household savings rate.

It seeks to contribute to the National Savings Strategy and plans to work with the financial sector development program partners to achieve these goals.

RIYADH: Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase will not impose a ban on Russians using its services unless the US government issues sanctions in the sector, according to CEO, Brian Arrmstrong.

In a Twitter thread, Armstrong said he didn’t believe there’s a high risk of Russian oligarchs using crypto to avoid sanctions.

He added that since it is an open ledger, trying to sneak lots of money through crypto would be more traceable than using US dollars cash, art, gold, or other assets.

Armstrong said his firm was still working to enable crypto services for the people of Ukraine who are in need of help.

“We are not preemptively banning all Russians from using Coinbase, we believe everyone deserves access to basic financial services unless the law says otherwise,” he said.

Some ordinary Russians are using crypto as a lifeline now that their currency has collapsed, according to Armstrong.

Many Russians likely oppose what their country is doing, and a ban would hurt them, too, and that said, if the US government decides to impose a ban, we will of course follow those laws, he said.

Sanctions are a complex issue, and the situation is changing fast, so we’ll keep working with law enforcement and governments, and will take more steps as needed, Armstrong added.

RIYADH: Dubai-based real estate platform Stake is targeting the Saudi market after signing a strategic partnership agreement with MBC Group, its founders have told Arab News.

Stake is a fintech that allows anyone from anywhere in the world to buy property in Dubai in under three minutes, making it the Deliveroo of real estate, according to one of the people behind the company, Rami Tabbara.

The firm’s deal with media conglomerate MBC will allow it to grow thanks to the access to digital platforms, TV channels, events, adverts, and interviews.

Speaking to Arab News, Manar Mahmassani, Stake’s other co-founder said: “Saudi Arabia is going to be a key market for us to enter and having the partnership with MBC is going to put us on the front.”

Tabbara added: “The partnership also offers MBC the opportunity to invest in future funding rounds, giving them an entry into a platform that will be growing regionally and hopefully globally.”

Launched in late 2020, Stake is known for being the world’s first Shariah-certified property investment platform. It has gained over 17,000 users and $10 million in assets under management while seeing a monthly average growth of 27 percent.  

 “Just like you would order something on Amazon or Deliveroo or Hungerstation in Saudi, you can go onto our app, choose a property, upload your passport proof of address and own a piece of property in under three minutes,” Tabbara explained.

The partnership with MBC began after Stake closed a seed round in June, 2021. 

“It was a $4 million seed round that we announced in the press and we were very lucky enough to have an amazing gentleman out of MBC reach out to us, the business resonated with him and obviously his management,” Tabbara said in the interview.

He was excited to see MBC was interested in the startup but initially was not able figure out how it would be beneficial for both parties.

“The managing director, Fadel Zahreddine, just went back and forth asking, ‘How can we structure this?’ And we did. We sat down and realized that there’s a huge mutually beneficial relationship of having both of us come to a deal together,” Tabbara added.

The deal will support Stake’s expansion by serving a greater number of property investors as it grows in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and then the United Kingdom.

With plans of expansion globally, Mahmassani said: “MBC is going to be a high strategic value for us to enter Egypt where there’s a massive population.”

Mahmassani went on to add that, in the past year, Stake has been focusing on tech development operations and will roll out a mobile app that will give a “world-class investment experience.”

“The MENA region is made up of 400 million people who save an estimated amount of $500 billion a year that we can target through MBC with their leading viewership in the region,” Mahmassani told Arab News.  

Crude oil prices rebounded on Friday as traders stayed away from Russian crude on concern shipments will be disrupted by Western sanctions.

Crude’s rally was halted on Thursday as the resumption of talks on Iran’s nuclear deal raised the prospect of new supply hitting global markets.

Brent crude gained as high as $114.23 a barrel before trading little changed at $110.51 at midday in Riyadh. US benchmark WTI gained 0.5 percent to $108.17.

Both grades are headed for their biggest weekly advance since mid-2020. Brent is 12 percent higher and WTI 18 percent after hitting 10-year highs earlier in the week.

Prices spiked earlier in the session after reports of a fire at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid Russian bombing. However, Russia has since gained control of the facility and the fire has been extinguished.

While Western sanctions have yet to target Russian energy exports, traders are loath to purchase shipments as US President Joe Biden comes under increasing pressure to ban Russian crude imports.

“The escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine has not only caused geopolitical risks, but is adding to already elevated inflationary concerns as well as driving increased risk premiums,” RBC Capital analyst Christopher Louney wrote in a research note.

More oil supplies could be added from a coordinated release of 60 million barrels of oil reserves by developed nations. Japan said on Friday it plans to release 7.5 million barrels of oil, though that is a small fraction of its demand.

Brent crude will average $110 a barrel in the second and third quarters of this year but there is a risk that prices could rise as high as $150 a barrel, Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Thursday that the decision this week by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+ to stick with its plan to gradually increase output in the coming months was “disappointing.”

However, “we have more than enough stocks to take further action if warranted” he said, according to Reuters.

RIYADH: The Spanish clothing design and manufacturing company MANGO has taken the decision to temporarily suspend its operations in Russia, closing its stores, online platform, and the delivery of goods to the country.

This comes as the company tried to safeguard its operations in the country for as long as possible, with a statement saying it owed a "responsibility" to its 800 employees in Russia, as well as the company's franchisees and partners.

The franchisees, key partners for MANGO, and the marketplaces, will be able to continue to operate and distribute MANGO clothes, subject to their current stock availability, the company said.

MANGO has 120 stores in Russia of which 65 are franchises.

The company said it will guarantee coverage and support to its employees throughout the coming months.

MANGO will remain alert to any needs that arise in the region, to actively participate in efforts, in collaboration with other entities and organisations, to offer support and humanitarian aid, it said.

