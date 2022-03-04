You are here

Iran says nuclear deal subject to Tehran's red lines, E3 says agreement 'close'

Iran says nuclear deal subject to Tehran’s red lines, E3 says agreement ‘close’
Above, the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran. (Mehr News Agency/AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters




  • Negotiations on reviving a 2015 Iran nuclear accord appear near a climax
  • 'We are close', UK envoy to talks says as Europeans fly home

Reuters

VIENNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday the West’s “haste” to reach a nuclear deal “cannot prevent the observance of Iran’s red lines,” including economic guarantees.

Negotiations on reviving a 2015 Iran nuclear accord appear near a climax, amid talk of an imminent ministerial meeting. Such a meeting, said Amirabdollahian, “requires full compliance with the red lines.”

Jalina Porter, a US State Department spokesperson, said a possible deal was close, but cautioned that unsolved issues remained.

Indirect talks were close to reaching an agreement, the chief British envoy said on Friday as she and her French and German colleagues flew home to brief ministers.

“We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update Ministers on state of play. Ready to return soon,” Stephanie Al-Qaq said on Twitter.

“Our delegation will continue to work hard to reach a final and good agreement,” Iranian media quoted Amirabdollahian as telling the EU’s top diplomat Joseph Borrell by telephone.

“We are ready to finalize a good and immediate agreement,” he said, adding: “Most of Iran’s requests have been considered in the upcoming agreement.”

Among remaining issues is an effort by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resolve questions about nuclear material that the Vienna-based agency suspects Iran failed to declare.

The IAEA has found particles of processed uranium at three apparently old sites that Iran never declared and has repeatedly said Tehran has not provided satisfactory answers.

Iran wants the IAEA investigation ended as part of an accord, but Western powers have argued that the issue is beyond the scope of the 2015 deal, to which the IAEA is not a party.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi is to travel to Tehran on Saturday hoping to agree on a process that would lead to the end of the investigation, potentially clearing a way for the wider agreement, diplomats said.

The 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers was designed to make it harder for Iran to accumulate the fissile material for a nuclear weapons, an ambition it has long denied.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, reimposing tough economic sanctions on Tehran. Iran responded by breaching many of the deal’s restrictions.

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal

Turkey announces measures to protect women from violence

Turkey announces measures to protect women from violence
Updated 04 March 2022
AP

Turkey announces measures to protect women from violence

Turkey announces measures to protect women from violence
  • Under the plans, persistent stalking would be punishable by prison and women victims of violence would be assigned lawyers for free

AP

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a set of measures aimed at curbing acts of violence against women on Friday, a year after he withdrew Turkey from a landmark European treaty on protecting women from violence.
Erdogan said the planned judicial reforms would bring increased prison terms when acts of “wilful killing, deliberate injury, torture and ill-treatment” are perpetrated against women and raise the minimum prison term for crimes or threats against former or current spouses.
Under the plans, persistent stalking would be punishable by prison and women victims of violence would be assigned lawyers for free, Erdogan said.
Erdogan added that perpetrators would not be able to benefit from penal reductions unless they “show concrete signs of remorse” and not just display good behavior during trials.
Last year, Erdogan withdrew Turkey from the Istanbul Convention, sparking protests and international condemnation. Turkey was the first country to sign the treaty that bears the name of its largest city a decade ago.
Some officials from Erdogan’s Islam-oriented party had advocated a review of the agreement, arguing it is inconsistent with Turkey’s conservative values by encouraging divorce and undermining the traditional family unit. Critics also claimed the treaty promotes homosexuality.
Erdogan’s government had stated that it remained committed to protecting women, even though it was pulling out of the treaty.
A total of 72 women have been killed in Turkey since the start of the year, according to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform. At least 416 women were killed in 2021, with dozens of others found dead under suspicious circumstances, according to the group.
The Turkish leader said the reforms would soon be submitted to parliament for approval.

Topics: Turkey

UN Libya adviser seeks joint committee on constitution

UN Libya adviser seeks joint committee on constitution
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

UN Libya adviser seeks joint committee on constitution

UN Libya adviser seeks joint committee on constitution
  • Libya’s political process fell apart in December with the collapse of a scheduled election
  • Rival factions dispute the legitimacy of all the political bodies, including both the parliament and High State Council

Reuters

TUNIS: The United Nations Libya adviser Stephanie Williams said on Friday she had invited the parliament and High State Council to each nominate six members for a joint committee on Libya’s constitutional arrangements.
Libya’s political process fell apart in December with the collapse of a scheduled election, with major factions and political bodies pushing opposing plans for the path ahead and backing rival governments.
On Thursday the parliament based in Tobruk in eastern Libya swore in Fathi Bashagha as prime minister but the incumbent Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah in Tripoli, in the west, has refused to cede power risking a new conflict or territorial division.
The parliament in January approved its own political roadmap that involved putting an amended constitution to a referendum this year followed by elections next year.
Williams also urged factions to preserve security and stability and avoid escalation, adding “the solution to Libya’s crisis does not lie in forming rival administrations and perennial transitions.”
The parliament, which was elected in 2014, is recognized internationally through a 2015 political agreement that also recognized the High State Council as a legislative chamber formed from members of a previous parliament.
Although the High State Council initially appeared to agree the parliament’s constitutional plans and its installation of Bashagha’s government, it later rejected both.
Rival factions dispute the legitimacy of all the political bodies, including both the parliament and High State Council, and both Bashagha’s government and the Dbeibah administration which was installed a year ago through a UN-backed process.

Topics: UN Libya

UAE announces Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

UAE announces Ramadan working hours for federal authorities
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

UAE announces Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

UAE announces Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE government has announced official working hours for ministries and federal authorities throughout the holy month of Ramadan. 


The fasting month is expected to start on April 2, but the final date has yet to be confirmed by the country’s moon-sighting committee.


According to the announcement, working hours for federal entities will begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Fridays. 


The new decision will allow staff in government bodies to enjoy flexible working hours on Fridays, while 40 percent of employees will be permitted to work remotely. 


The rules for working from home will oblige both employees and employers to meet certain requirements. 


Moreover, federal authorities must identify the jobs that can be done from home by organizing tasks and duties for employees on Fridays. 


The mentioned tasks must be pre-approved by direct supervisors, in coordination with heads of departments and human resources departments.


The new system will help federal government entities prioritize employees who live far from their workplaces or have specific conditions that make it hard for them to travel.

 

Topics: UAE Federal authorities working hours

Yemeni authorities destroy large quantities of hashish, pills linked to Houthi gangs in Hajjah

Yemeni army destroys more than 1,100 kilograms of hashish and nearly 8,000 narcotic tablets north of Hajjah. (SPA)
Yemeni army destroys more than 1,100 kilograms of hashish and nearly 8,000 narcotic tablets north of Hajjah. (SPA)
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Yemeni authorities destroy large quantities of hashish, pills linked to Houthi gangs in Hajjah

Yemeni army destroys more than 1,100 kilograms of hashish and nearly 8,000 narcotic tablets north of Hajjah. (SPA)

Arab News

LONDON: Security officials in Yemen on Thursday destroyed a large quantity of hashish and thousands of narcotic tablets north of Hajjah province, which were seized from smugglers linked to Houthi criminal gangs, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The National Army forces in the Fifth Military Region destroyed 1,158 kilograms of hashish and 7,700 illicit pills, which had been seized during the last four months, in the presence of the representative of the joint operations, representatives of the region’s intelligence and military police and security officials from Hajjah governorate.
“Gangs linked to the Houthi militia rely on the trade of contraband as a source of financing for their war against the Yemenis, but the forces of the Fifth Military Region are on high alert to pursue and arrest hashish and drug smugglers in the governorate,” the statement said.
The move comes four months after more than 1,000 kilograms of hashish and 48,000 narcotic tablets were destroyed in October, bringing the total amount of hashish destroyed in the last three years to more than four tons.

Topics: Yemen hajjah hashish narcotics drugs Houthi

Possible nuclear deal with Iran near but difficult issues remain, US State Dept. says

Possible nuclear deal with Iran near but difficult issues remain, US State Dept. says
Updated 04 March 2022
AFP

Possible nuclear deal with Iran near but difficult issues remain, US State Dept. says

Possible nuclear deal with Iran near but difficult issues remain, US State Dept. says
  • A number of difficult issues still remain unresolved

AFP

WASHINGTON: The US said Thursday that “a possible deal” on a new Iranian nuclear accord is close but several sticking points have prevented an agreement and time is running out.
Negotiators meeting in Vienna to try and salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, which is meant to prevent Tehran from acquiring an atomic bomb, have made “significant progress,” State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters, echoing other nations in recent weeks.
“We are close to a possible deal, but a number of difficult issues still remain unsolved,” she said.
“We will not have a deal unless we resolve quickly the remaining issues,” she added.
However, “if Iran shows seriousness, we can and should reach an understanding of mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days,” she said, using the acronym for the 2015 accord.
Enrique Mora, the European Union’s coordinator for the talks, also said they were in the “final stages.”
“Some relevant issues are still open and success is never guaranteed,” he tweeted, adding “we are definitely not there yet.”
The so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed in 2015, secured sanctions relief for Iran in return for strict curbs on its nuclear program.
The agreement was between Iran on one side and Germany, China, the United States, France, Britain and Russia on the other.
The agreement unraveled when former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it, with Israeli encouragement, in 2018.
Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has now reached more than 15 times the limit set out in the 2015 accord, the UN’s IAEA nuclear watchdog said Thursday.
The coming days are seen as critical by the West, which believes that the agreement could soon be irrelevant at the rate Iran is making nuclear advances.
Several observers believe that the West could leave the negotiating table and chalk the deal up to a failure if a compromise is not reached by this weekend.
Among the problem points, Tehran is calling for the closure of the IAEA’s investigation into the presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites.
IAEA Director General Rafael Gross, who has said the agency would “never abandon” its attempts to get Iran to clarify the previous presence of nuclear material at the sites, will travel to Iran on Saturday to meet with officials from the country.

Topics: Iran US nuclear deal

