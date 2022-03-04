You are here

Russia-Ukraine conflict puts global economy recovery at high risk: Moody's

Russia-Ukraine conflict puts global economy recovery at high risk: Moody’s
(Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Russia-Ukraine conflict puts global economy recovery at high risk: Moody’s

Russia-Ukraine conflict puts global economy recovery at high risk: Moody’s
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Russia-Ukraine conflict and subsequent sanctions have increased risks to the global economic outlook, with effects that will depend on the length and severity of the crisis, Moody's Investors Service said in a report. 

Europe's recovery would be at risk if the military conflict escalates, according to VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's, Kelvin Dalrymple.

“The rest of the world will be affected by commodity price shocks at a time when inflation is already high, and by financial repercussions from the sanctions against Russia and from financial market volatility,” he added.

Sanctions imposed by the US and its allies will have a direct impact on Russia and Belarus, and an indirect impact on foreign entities that do business with Russia, which would affect the global economy.

Rising prices for commodities from the region, such as oil, grains and metals, are increasing inflationary pressures, Moody's said. 

Metal prices climbed due to the crisis, as Russia is a big producer. Other countries that produce aluminum, platinum, copper and palladium will benefit from higher prices, while consumers will face higher costs as the increases are passed on to them, Moody's said.

Russia and Ukraine are dominants in global production of neon gas, a component in semiconductor manufacturing. Thus, the Ukraine-Russian war could further exacerbate chip shortages and supply problems in the auto industry.

Topics: Russia Ukraine Moody’s Investors Service

Serving Russian clients is both a risk and opportunity for exchanges: Crypto Moves

Serving Russian clients is both a risk and opportunity for exchanges: Crypto Moves
Updated 17 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

Serving Russian clients is both a risk and opportunity for exchanges: Crypto Moves

Serving Russian clients is both a risk and opportunity for exchanges: Crypto Moves
Updated 17 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Binance reiterated on Friday they do not plan to cut off their Russian clients from using their platforms, even as mainstream finance companies keep their distance.

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Feb. 27 asked crypto exchanges to block the digital wallet addresses of Russian users, effectively stopping them from trading crypto.

“We believe everyone deserves access to basic financial services unless the law says otherwise,” Coinbase CEOBrian Armstrong said in a series of tweets on Friday.

“We are not going to unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users’ accounts,” a spokesperson of Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The decision is a risk for the exchanges as they still have to comply with sanctions on Russian banks, companies and individuals, a list that has been growing almost daily as Western countries seek to isolate the Russian economy in response to its invasion of Ukraine. 

Most major Russian banks have been shut out of the SWIFT international payments system.

While crypto exchanges have increasingly been hiring experienced compliance staff, getting it wrong could be the end of the road for some of these businesses. 

BNP Paribas was hit with a $9 billion penalty from US authorities in 2015 for processing payments on behalf of sanctioned companies. HSBC and Société Générale have agreed to intrusive audits by regulators in lieu of financial punishments.

However, the rewards for getting it right are significant, both financially and reputationally. 

Trading volumes between the ruble and cryptocurrencies hit $141 million on Monday, a three-fold week-on-week increase according to Reuters.

Successfully serving Russian clients while complying with sanctions could also give the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges a seat at the table of mainstream finance if they can be seen to be trusted parties in the global financial system.

While cryptocurrencies have a reputation for being a conduit for the proceeds of crime, regulation is actually quite strict for the larger exchanges, which require government identification when signing up and often have to submit to “know-your-client” checks if moving larger amounts of money.

Cash is usually transferred to crypto accounts from traditional banks, meaning there is an extra layer of compliance for anyone wanting to use their crypto assets for illicit activity.

Binance said this week it will donate $10 million through its charitable foundation to help Ukraine, to be divided among non-profit organizations, including UNICEF.

Topics: cryptocurrency Russia Ukraine coinbase Binance bitcoin

Al Majdiah Residence listing on Saudi market delivers strategic goals, says CEO

Al Majdiah Residence listing on Saudi market delivers strategic goals, says CEO
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Al Majdiah Residence listing on Saudi market delivers strategic goals, says CEO

Al Majdiah Residence listing on Saudi market delivers strategic goals, says CEO
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Majdiah Residence is confident it will see solid growth rates from its public listing in the Saudi market thanks to ra ise in demand for new homes across the Kingdom, according to CEO Abdulsalam Al-Majed.

Listing the company’s shares on Tadawul will also increase its opportunities to secure credit and enhance its partnerships with investment funds, Al-Majed told Argaam.

Al Majdiah Residence aims to sell 3,000 residential units in 2022. It developed more than 12,000 homes in 850 buildings over the last five years.

The Riyadh-based company appointed Saudi Fransi Capital as financial advisor for its initial public offering on the Saudi exchange, Tadawul.

The boom coming from the Saudi real estate marketing and the related regulatory measures reshaped the real estate sector and enhanced the quality of projects, while reducing unplanned construction, Al-Majed said.

They helped the market reach maturity, he added.

All signals show that demand for residential units is on the rise across the Kingdom, including Riyadh and Jeddah, Argaam reported.

The cost of residential units will be affected by the fluctuations in the prices of building materials, Al-Majed said. The rise in prices of building materials is sometimes temporary, such as supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related lockdowns, he added.

Topics: Al Majdiah Residence

Malaa Technologies becomes Saudi Arabia's first open banking product

Malaa Technologies becomes Saudi Arabia’s first open banking product
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Malaa Technologies becomes Saudi Arabia’s first open banking product

Malaa Technologies becomes Saudi Arabia’s first open banking product
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Fintech company Malaa Technologies has obtained a permit from the Saudi Central bank, or SAMA, to engage in open banking activities in the Kingdom. 

The company, which was incubated by Aramco Wa’ed, was authorized to operate 12 months after it launched its services within the experimental environment as the first fintech to deploy its solution in the market, according to a statement. 

Malaa has also concluded its integration efforts with the Arab National Bank’s systems to become the first lender whose customers can link their bank accounts directly through open banking. 

"The financial sector in the kingdom is witnessing a remarkable development in adopting the best legislative and technical practices that are in the direct interest of the end consumers,” CEO of Malaa, Ali Alorainy said. 

Founded in November 2020, the company focuses on low financial literacy of individuals and the low household savings rate.

It seeks to contribute to the National Savings Strategy and plans to work with the financial sector development program partners to achieve these goals.

Topics: Malaa Technologies Open Banking

Coinbase will not issue preemptive ban on Russians, says CEO

Coinbase will not issue preemptive ban on Russians, says CEO
Updated 04 March 2022
Jana Salloum

Coinbase will not issue preemptive ban on Russians, says CEO

Coinbase will not issue preemptive ban on Russians, says CEO
Updated 04 March 2022
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase will not impose a ban on Russians using its services unless the US government issues sanctions in the sector, according to CEO, Brian Arrmstrong.

In a Twitter thread, Armstrong said he didn’t believe there’s a high risk of Russian oligarchs using crypto to avoid sanctions.

He added that since it is an open ledger, trying to sneak lots of money through crypto would be more traceable than using US dollars cash, art, gold, or other assets.

Armstrong said his firm was still working to enable crypto services for the people of Ukraine who are in need of help.

“We are not preemptively banning all Russians from using Coinbase, we believe everyone deserves access to basic financial services unless the law says otherwise,” he said.

Some ordinary Russians are using crypto as a lifeline now that their currency has collapsed, according to Armstrong.

Many Russians likely oppose what their country is doing, and a ban would hurt them, too, and that said, if the US government decides to impose a ban, we will of course follow those laws, he said.

Sanctions are a complex issue, and the situation is changing fast, so we’ll keep working with law enforcement and governments, and will take more steps as needed, Armstrong added.

Topics: coinbase Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine cryptocurrency

MBC Group deal is key step in our expansion into Saudi market: Stake founders.

MBC Group deal is key step in our expansion into Saudi market: Stake founders.
Updated 04 March 2022
NOUR ELSHAERI  

MBC Group deal is key step in our expansion into Saudi market: Stake founders.

MBC Group deal is key step in our expansion into Saudi market: Stake founders.
Updated 04 March 2022
NOUR ELSHAERI  

RIYADH: Dubai-based real estate platform Stake is targeting the Saudi market after signing a strategic partnership agreement with MBC Group, its founders have told Arab News.

Stake is a fintech that allows anyone from anywhere in the world to buy property in Dubai in under three minutes, making it the Deliveroo of real estate, according to one of the people behind the company, Rami Tabbara.

The firm’s deal with media conglomerate MBC will allow it to grow thanks to the access to digital platforms, TV channels, events, adverts, and interviews.

Speaking to Arab News, Manar Mahmassani, Stake’s other co-founder said: “Saudi Arabia is going to be a key market for us to enter and having the partnership with MBC is going to put us on the front.”

Tabbara added: “The partnership also offers MBC the opportunity to invest in future funding rounds, giving them an entry into a platform that will be growing regionally and hopefully globally.”

Launched in late 2020, Stake is known for being the world’s first Shariah-certified property investment platform. It has gained over 17,000 users and $10 million in assets under management while seeing a monthly average growth of 27 percent.  

 “Just like you would order something on Amazon or Deliveroo or Hungerstation in Saudi, you can go onto our app, choose a property, upload your passport proof of address and own a piece of property in under three minutes,” Tabbara explained.

The partnership with MBC began after Stake closed a seed round in June, 2021. 

“It was a $4 million seed round that we announced in the press and we were very lucky enough to have an amazing gentleman out of MBC reach out to us, the business resonated with him and obviously his management,” Tabbara said in the interview.

He was excited to see MBC was interested in the startup but initially was not able figure out how it would be beneficial for both parties.

“The managing director, Fadel Zahreddine, just went back and forth asking, ‘How can we structure this?’ And we did. We sat down and realized that there’s a huge mutually beneficial relationship of having both of us come to a deal together,” Tabbara added.

The deal will support Stake’s expansion by serving a greater number of property investors as it grows in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and then the United Kingdom.

With plans of expansion globally, Mahmassani said: “MBC is going to be a high strategic value for us to enter Egypt where there’s a massive population.”

Mahmassani went on to add that, in the past year, Stake has been focusing on tech development operations and will roll out a mobile app that will give a “world-class investment experience.”

“The MENA region is made up of 400 million people who save an estimated amount of $500 billion a year that we can target through MBC with their leading viewership in the region,” Mahmassani told Arab News.  

Topics: MBC Group stake

