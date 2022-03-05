You are here

Native species return home as Saudi Arabia heeds call of the wild

  • Saudi Arabia marks World Wildlife Day with release of endangered animals in AlUla nature reserve
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has answered the call of the wild by releasing some of its most revered endangered native species into their ancestral home at AlUla’s Sharaan Nature Reserve.

The 20 Arabian oryx, 50 sand gazelles and 10 Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday.
Commenting on the animal release program, Amr Al-Madani, the commission’s CEO, said that by sustaining ecosystems and wildlife, “our teams are unleashing the power of nature.”
He added that the program is a living example of the commission’s commitment to Saudi sustainability goals, as well as those of the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.




Saudi Arabia declared Feb. 10 ‘Arabian Leopard Day’ in a bid to raise awareness of the endangered big cat. (SPA)

In line with global conservation guidelines, the commission will monitor the animals with satellite tracking collars, camera trapping and other high-tech tools.
Ahmed Al-Malki, the commission’s director of nature reserves, said that the release program will be expanded in coming years as part of a long-term goal to reintroduce 12 native species by 2035.
The Sharaan Nature Reserve is located in the eastern part of AlUla governorate. In all, the commission is creating six reserves covering about 12,400 square kilometers.

It is also collaborating with the International Union for Conservation of Nature to develop a “protected area network” plan for the reserves to ensure sustainable adaptive management, enable movement of species and enhance climate change resilience.
Saudi animal reserves where endangered animals, such as the Arabian oryx, are being sheltered include Prince Saud Al-Faisal Center for Wildlife Research in Taif and Prince Mohammed Al-Sudairy Center for the Breeding of Reem Gazelles in Al-Qassim.




Twenty Arabian oryx were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla into Sharaan Nature Reserve. (Shutterstock)

The Prince Saud Al-Faisal center was established more than 35 years ago on an area of about 35 square kilometers. Today the desert-like nature reserve is fenced off, and surrounded by Talh trees and wild herbs. Houbara and Arabian oryx, two important endangered species, are cared for at the center.
The Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture and CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, last month inspected the King Khalid Wildlife Research Center in Al-Thumama to check on progress of the breeding and resettlement programs for endangered native species.
He also inaugurated a new veterinary clinic and research laboratory after attending a presentation about the center. The minister’s tour included antelope breeding units, oryx and mountain ibex units, and a review of a rehabilitation area. He also released 20 goitered antelopes in the rehabilitation area.
In December 2020, Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan established a global fund to protect the Arabian leopard from extinction, with the aim of sustaining the leopard population and its prey, and protect its natural habitat in the Sharaan Nature Reserve.
Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, launched the nonprofit foundation Catmosphere to raise awareness of the many endangered cat species around the world, including the Arabian leopard.
The Kingdom also works closely with Panthera, which is devoted to the conservation of the world’s wild cat species.
Last month, Saudi Arabia declared Feb. 10 “Arabian Leopard Day” in a bid to raise awareness of the endangered big cat.
The move, which was announced by the Council of Ministers last month, is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to protect the species, now classed as critically endangered, from extinction.
The Arabian leopard is the chief predator in Saudi Arabia and plays a major role in the Kingdom’s culture. But overhunting and a lack of natural prey means there are now fewer than 200 left in the wild.
Meanwhile, 10 billion mangrove trees will be planted across Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi Green Initiative launched last year with the aim of tackling climate change, reducing carbon emissions and improving the environment.
The initiative is expected to “turn the desert green” and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land in coming decades.
A study is underway to develop a masterplan for planting the trees, which will help to improve air quality, reduce sandstorms, combat desertification and lower temperatures in nearby areas.
Saudi Arabia is also helping the Middle East region and Africa to protect the environment, reduce emissions and raise regional coordination.
Following an invitation by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Middle Eastern and African leaders, along with international officials in the environment and climate change sector, gathered last year for the inaugural Middle East Green summit in the Saudi capital.
The forum reviewed several targeted programs and projects announced by the Kingdom to help achieve the Middle East Green Initiative’s goals.
Ambitious green plans will support efforts and cooperation in the region to reduce and eliminate carbon emissions through natural solutions and adaptations.
This includes the planting of 50 billion trees in the region, equivalent to 5 percent of the global target for afforestation and the most extensive program of its kind worldwide, according to a Middle East Green Initiative summit statement.

Online Saudi brand introduces sustainable streetwear

JEDDAH: Fashion comes at a startling environmental and social cost so, as awareness grows, brands are moving toward creating sustainable fashion that will reduce the industry’s environmental footprint.

Taking bold steps to embrace and implement sustainable fashion, Saudi brand Glamming Sisters launched their eco-friendly streetwear line to promote ethical fashion and its production.
Founded by four sisters and a brother, the online brand aims to create eco-friendly contemporary clothing that will inspire the Kingdom’s fashion culture while giving customers fresh looks with a comfortable fit.

One hundred percent of our fabric cutting scraps are recycled into fiber and used in new products and 33 percent of the energy used to manufacture our products comes from renewable resources. We believe that small contributions from different people will create a big positive impact in the future.

Fadiah Metaki, Glamming Sisters founder

It was created in line with Saudi Vision 2030 which has, as one of its goals, entrepreneurs helping to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and society.
Glamming Sisters founder Fadiah Metaki said: “One hundred percent of our fabric cutting scraps are recycled into fiber and used in new products and 33 percent of the energy used to manufacture our products comes from renewable resources. We believe that small contributions from different people will create a big positive impact in the future.
“We focus on using sustainable materials by taking small steps to improve environmental performance, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester made from plastic bottles, though our biggest challenge was to find a recycling factory in Saudi Arabia for which we had to collaborate with factories in Europe that are aware of sustainability and produce organic as well as recycled wearable high quality fabrics.”
Metaki’s modern urban streetwear fashion designs are based on two concepts. First, it is inspired by the Kingdom’s culture and society and second, the positivity and pleasant vibes it evokes when worn.
“Besides allowing customers to buy from our sustainable collections, our objective is to raise awareness on sensible consumerism and help the consumers to understand the importance of a sustainable environment and ways to save our nature for the future generation.”
The raw materials for the Glamming Sister is sourced from abroad, but the founders wish to make their brand 100 percent Made in Saudi to support the In-Kingdom Total Value Add program and local businesses.
Metaki added: “We have a future plan to build a recycling factory in Saudi Arabia with zero carbon emissions producing high standard eco-friendly fabrics.”
Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a growing hub for entrepreneurs, designers and local brands, and the Kingdom is coming up with ways to establish and promote sustainable fashion and maximizing local talent.

Golf buggies rolled out as KSA steps up Umrah planning

  • Each of the buggies can carry up to 12 elderly and people with special needs
  • Six of the vehicles have already started operating
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is wasting no opportunity to cater for the large numbers of people expected to perform Umrah during Ramadan.
The presidency’s plans include the use of about 10 golf buggies to help those with special needs, as well as the elderly and ailing worshippers, to comfortably perform Umrah rituals.
Each of the buggies can carry up to 12 elderly and people with special needs, Jihad Al-Otaibi, public relations manager at the Grand Mosque, told Arab News.
Six of the vehicles have already started operating, and the presidency will add four more to help serve the elderly, ailing and those with disabilities during Ramadan, which usually witnesses high numbers of Umrah performers.
Al-Otaibi said that the service previously had been halted halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last August, the presidency provided 25 new paths at the Mataf courtyard in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, including four for the elderly and people with disabilities. The move was part of a bigger plan to manage crowds amid the pandemic.
Nizar Alaa El-Din, assistant undersecretary general of the presidency for grouping affairs and crowd management, said that the presidency manages groups of pilgrims “based on many factors and objectives.”
The presidency used its considerable experience to coordinate with other parties and ensure effective communication with all groups working in the Grand Mosque, he added.
El-Din said that the presidency has benefited from numerous studies and approaches that have helped to provide smooth and organized entry and exit points at the holy site.
Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, Adel bin Obaid Al-Ahmadi, the presidency’s vice president for public relations, institutional communication and community partnerships, said that the presidency is keen to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, especially the elderly and those with special needs, within the courtyards of the holy mosques.
Al-Ahmadi said that service points staffed by qualified presidency employees have been set up to help worshippers from the time they approach the Grand Mosque to the end of their Umrah.
Health and precautionary measures, including cleaning and social distancing, will help protect worshippers from illness.
The presidency has also intensified its efforts in preparation for the month of Ramadan, which normally sees increasing numbers of Umrah performers, Al-Ahmadi said.

Massive sandstorm envelops Riyadh

  • Authorities warn motorists to drive slowly with headlights on
  • Inclement weather likely to continue for the weekend, warns meteorology body
RIYADH: A massive sandstorm spurred on by high winds hit Riyadh on Friday, enveloping the Saudi capital with heavy dust.

The traffic department warned motorists to drive slowly with their headlights switched on.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense also advised Riyadh residents to avoid various picnic spots at the weekend because of the possibility of the inclement weather continuing for the next few days.

The wind speed in Riyadh in the afternoon was recorded at about 29 km per hour.

Though not infrequent at this time of the year, as winter ends, the large sandstorm created warm conditions, with the maximum temperature at 30 degrees Celsius and minimum at 16 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was pegged at 20 percent.

The National Center for Meteorology has in its daily forecast stated that the weather across the Kingdom would likely see sandstorms and low temperatures. It stated that active surface winds would continue in the Northern Border region, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Qassim, reducing visibility.

The report added that the surface wind on the Red Sea would be northerly to northwesterly with speeds between 25 km and 50 km per hour. Similar wind speeds would likely be recorded across the Kingdom.

As sandstorms cause breathing ailments, people with respiratory problems were advised to avoid going outside where possible.

Wasla festival canceled due to high winds in Riyadh

  • Event organizers informed media outlets that the event will remain “canceled until further notice” and that they will make an announcement once a decision has been made on a potential future date
RIYADH: Wasla music festival organizers have canceled the entire two-day event due to high winds and sandstorms in Riyadh.

The festival, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, was set to take place on March 4-5 in the Hidden Valley of Riyadh.

Wasla was launched in Dubai, but this year was set to be held in the Kingdom for the first time. The two-day festival features Arab and Saudi alternative and indie talents, including headline acts that have dominated the Middle East and North Africa music industry over the last decade.

A total of 15 bands were set to play genres including rock, alternative, indie rock, indie pop, jazz, soul, funk, electropop and fusion.

On Friday, winds in Riyadh reached speeds of 50 kilometers per hour, bringing dust storms that covered the entire city.

Festival doors were set to open at 3 p.m. on Friday, but event organizers initially delayed the festival until 6 p.m. However, due to the continuing sandstorms, the Wasla media team shared on Instagram that the first day of the festival has been postponed for safety.

On Friday evening the Wasla media team announced they were canceling the festival completely “due to weather circumstances and to ensure the safety of all.”

Located 80 kilometers from the center of Riyadh, the festival was deemed unsafe for attendees. Sandstorms can cause severe breathing problems for people with underlying respiratory conditions.

Initially, organizers aimed to postpone day one of the festival and continue as planned on March 5.

Festivalgoers took to Instagram to request refunds, with many having traveled from Jeddah to see many of the performers such as Skeleton Crowd, Souad Massi, Aziz Maraka, Cairokee and Hamza Namira.

By Friday evening, The Saudi National Center for Meteorology reported that wind speeds had reached 29 kilometers per hour in Riyadh — deemed unsafe for travel. The traffic department warned motorists to drive slowly with headlights on as the dust makes roads difficult to navigate.

Event organizers informed media outlets that the event will remain “canceled until further notice” and that they will make an announcement once a decision has been made on a potential future date.

Saudi Arabia registers 363 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

  • Health ministry says 559 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday confirmed 363 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 746,836 people have now contracted the disease.
According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 105, followed by Jeddah with 35, Dammam with 23, Madinah confirmed 16, and Makkah recorded 15.
Of the total number of cases, 461 remain in critical condition.
The ministry confirmed one new coronavirus related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,005 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 559 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 726,351.
Over 61.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 24.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 434 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.95 million.

