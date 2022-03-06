You are here

Conflict between world’s top wheat exporters may raise Egypt’s costs by $955m

Conflict between world’s top wheat exporters may raise Egypt’s costs by $955m
RIYADH: With wheat prices hitting record highs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Egypt may see its wheat bill increase dramatically this year.

The country’s finance minister, Mohamed Maait, expects wheat import bills to soar as much as 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($955 million), Al Arabiya reported.

As exports are being halted from the world’s major breadbaskets – Ukraine and Russia, wheat prices jumped by 37 percent so far this year and maize prices are up by 21 percent.

This poses a threat to all wheat importers, especially Egypt, given its position as the world’s top importer.

Russia topped the countries from which Egypt imported wheat during the first eleven months of 2021, accounting for almost 70 percent, or $1.2 billion, of the latter’s wheat imports.

Ukraine came next with 10.7 percent of wheat imports, valued at $650 million dollars.

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, or ADIA, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, has cut dozens of jobs over the past year as part of a one billion dirham ($272.29 million) cost saving program, two sources told Reuters.

The cost savings will help Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, which manages $700 billion in assets, divert money into new projects such as quantitative research and development.

ADIA, which manages capital on behalf of the oil rich Abu Dhabi government, has focused on trimming its bloated management team, cutting expensive, long-tenured staff who have worked there for decades, said the sources, declining to be identified as the matter is not public.

The fund had a cost-saving target of around one billion dirhams which has been communicated internally to management, said the sources.

A spokesperson for ADIA said the fund “continuously evaluates its operations to ensure its capabilities, structures and processes are aligned with long term objectives, and enable ADIA to evolve with the investment environment.”

The changes are aimed at making ADIA, which was set up in 1976 to invest the emirate’s petro-dollar surpluses, nimbler and efficient, sources say.

The fund has been focusing on how to integrate investment decisions with machine learning and artificial intelligence following in the footsteps of Singapore’s state funds GIC and Temasek.

In 2020, it merged its external and internal equities teams and closed its internal Japanese equities desk.

The changes led to the creation of an equities department, the core portfolio department, as well as the Central Investment Services department.

ADIA’s moves are aimed at empowering front-line managers, consolidating technology systems, and simplifying governance structures, one of the sources said.

“We expect the fund to slightly tilt towards private markets, and to start allocating capital into more innovative and perhaps aggressive strategies and products,” said Diego Lopez, managing director at Global SWF, a sovereign wealth fund consultancy.

He said Gulf sovereign wealth funds are flush with liquidity, after the good results of 2020 and 2021, and the increase in oil prices.

“We estimate that ADIA had a single-year return of 20.9 percent in 2020, and expect 2021 was very strong, too,” Lopez said.

“Such excess of capital and firepower is allowing - and pressuring - the fund to rethink their strategy and align with the new economy and new themes.”

ADIA had a workforce of 1,680, the fund said in last year’s annual review.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank has seen its annual profit soar by 28 percent to SR6.03 billion ($1.6 billion) in 2021 on the back of lower expenses according to a filing.

 

RIYADH: Citadel, a US hedge fund and asset management company, plans to start making markets in crypto in the coming months, the Chief Executive Officer and founder, Ken Griffin, said, in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday.

“To the extent that we’re trying to help institutions and investors solve their portfolio allocation problems, we have to give serious consideration to being a market maker in crypto,” Griffin said.

He added: “It’s fair to assume that over the months to come, you will see us engage in making markets in cryptocurrencies.”

Citadel manages assets of over $30 billion.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 2.22 percent to $38,239 at 2:32 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,599, down by 1.95 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

US business investment show Shark Tank star, Kevin O’Leary revealed in a series of tweets on Thursday that a group of US lawmakers is working on a policy to open crypto markets to institutional investors.

“Spent my day at the Senate with a bi-partisan group of policy makers who get the joke on crypto. They are working on policy that will open these markets to institutional investors,” O’Leary tweeted.

“The good news is they are all over it, and agree there is tremendous opportunity once they pass policy. Stay tuned, I left them feeling optimistic,” he added.

In a different tweet last week, O’Leary said: “Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, all these blockchains — it’s all software. The growth rate of these new innovations is phenomenal, and there’s capital coming in from all around the world.”

O'Leary has repeatedly said that many institutional investors are waiting to be able to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin.com reported.

 

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing plans to fly on 100 percent sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, the company’s top executive revealed during the World Defense Show currently taking place in Riyadh.

CEO Ted Colbert said that the commercial and defense aircraft manufacturer is trying hard to reduce carbon footprints so that sustainability can be ensured in the sector. 

Citing the example of the T-7 Red Hawk, he noted that Boeing is leveraging digital capabilities by delivering digitally-developed products. 

ROME: Plans for greater cooperation in the energy field in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict were at the core of talks between Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and his Qatari counterpart Mohammad bin Abdelrahman Al-Thani on Sunday.

“We are taking action to strengthen our cooperation on energy with other countries,” Di Maio said in a statement to the Italian press after the meeting in Doha.

“Italy needs to increase its gas supplies in the short, medium and long term so that it can be independent from Russian gas supply so that we can protect Italian families and businesses.”

Qatar is the world’s third-largest supplier of natural gas after Russia and Algeria.

An Italian diplomatic source told Arab News that “bilateral and regional issues” were also discussed, though energy was at “the core” of the meeting.

Di Maio also met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, and with Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The conversation, Draghi’s press office told Arab News, focused on “the excellent bilateral partnership that continues to strengthen over the years, on collaboration in energy, and on the assessment of the crisis in Ukraine.”

