Profits of Saudi Yanbu Cement drop 43% in 2021 as selling prices fall

Profits of Saudi Yanbu Cement drop 43% in 2021 as selling prices fall
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Profits of Saudi Yanbu Cement drop 43% in 2021 as selling prices fall

Profits of Saudi Yanbu Cement drop 43% in 2021 as selling prices fall
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement Co., one of the Kingdom’s largest cement producers, reported a decline in profit of 43 percent in 2021, as lower selling prices weighed on its revenue.

Net income went down to SR160 million ($43 million) from SR281 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Along with the profit drop, the Jeddah-based firm saw its annual revenue fall slightly from SR940 million to SR934 million year-on-year.

This came as lower prices dragged down sales in addition to an increase in general and administrative expenses, the cement producer said.

 

#SAUDI ARABIA #cement Profit

Updated 10 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks rise slightly as oil prices soar: closing bell

Saudi stocks rise slightly as oil prices soar: closing bell
Updated 10 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks were up slightly on Sunday, despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict dragging global stock markets down, as oil surged to multi-year highs.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, gained 0.38 percent to reach 12,804, while the parallel market declined 0.06 percent to 24,752.

In the energy market, Brent crude oil spiked to $118.11 per barrel whereas US WTI crude climbed to $115.68 per barrel.

The Saudi industrial exporter, known as SIECO, gained 9.97 percent, after announcing it has narrowed its cumulative losses to 24 percent of capital.

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. ranked second on the gainers list, with a 9.94 percent rise, as its board approved a capital increase of 12.5 percent.

Further among the gainers, Methanol Chemicals Co. gained 8.67 percent, as it turned from losses into profit of SR244 million ($65 million) in 2021.

Leading the decliners, Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., slipped 3.76 percent

Shares in Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, rose 0.68 percent.

Riyad Bank fell 2.44 percent, despite reporting a 28 percent increase in profit in 2021.

Elsewhere in the financial sector, Alinma Bank shares dropped 3.38 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank's shares gained 0.38 percent.

#economy #SAUDI ARABIA #Saudi stock exchange

Saudi Arabia partners with Chinese firm to locally manufacture unmanned aerial vehicle payload systems

Saudi Arabia partners with Chinese firm to locally manufacture unmanned aerial vehicle payload systems
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia partners with Chinese firm to locally manufacture unmanned aerial vehicle payload systems

Saudi Arabia partners with Chinese firm to locally manufacture unmanned aerial vehicle payload systems
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Co. has partnered with China Electronics Technology Group to manufacture unmanned aerial vehicle payload systems in the Kingdom. 

WSD

RIYADH: With wheat prices hitting record highs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Egypt may see its wheat bill increase dramatically this year.

The country’s finance minister, Mohamed Maait, expects wheat import bills to soar as much as 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($955 million), Al Arabiya reported.

As exports are being halted from the world’s major breadbaskets – Ukraine and Russia, wheat prices jumped by 37 percent so far this year and maize prices are up by 21 percent.

This poses a threat to all wheat importers, especially Egypt, given its position as the world’s top importer.

Russia topped the countries from which Egypt imported wheat during the first eleven months of 2021, accounting for almost 70 percent, or $1.2 billion, of the latter’s wheat imports.

Ukraine came next with 10.7 percent of wheat imports, valued at $650 million dollars.

wheat Egypt exporters

Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272m in costs

Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272m in costs
Updated 46 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272m in costs

Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272m in costs
Updated 46 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, or ADIA, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, has cut dozens of jobs over the past year as part of a one billion dirham ($272.29 million) cost saving program, two sources told Reuters.

The cost savings will help Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, which manages $700 billion in assets, divert money into new projects such as quantitative research and development.

ADIA, which manages capital on behalf of the oil rich Abu Dhabi government, has focused on trimming its bloated management team, cutting expensive, long-tenured staff who have worked there for decades, said the sources, declining to be identified as the matter is not public.

The fund had a cost-saving target of around one billion dirhams which has been communicated internally to management, said the sources.

A spokesperson for ADIA said the fund “continuously evaluates its operations to ensure its capabilities, structures and processes are aligned with long term objectives, and enable ADIA to evolve with the investment environment.”

The changes are aimed at making ADIA, which was set up in 1976 to invest the emirate’s petro-dollar surpluses, nimbler and efficient, sources say.

The fund has been focusing on how to integrate investment decisions with machine learning and artificial intelligence following in the footsteps of Singapore’s state funds GIC and Temasek.

In 2020, it merged its external and internal equities teams and closed its internal Japanese equities desk.

The changes led to the creation of an equities department, the core portfolio department, as well as the Central Investment Services department.

ADIA’s moves are aimed at empowering front-line managers, consolidating technology systems, and simplifying governance structures, one of the sources said.

“We expect the fund to slightly tilt towards private markets, and to start allocating capital into more innovative and perhaps aggressive strategies and products,” said Diego Lopez, managing director at Global SWF, a sovereign wealth fund consultancy.

He said Gulf sovereign wealth funds are flush with liquidity, after the good results of 2020 and 2021, and the increase in oil prices.

“We estimate that ADIA had a single-year return of 20.9 percent in 2020, and expect 2021 was very strong, too,” Lopez said.

“Such excess of capital and firepower is allowing - and pressuring - the fund to rethink their strategy and align with the new economy and new themes.”

ADIA had a workforce of 1,680, the fund said in last year’s annual review.

#fund #abudhabi #jobs

Riyad Bank's annual profit soars to $1.6bn on lower expenses

Riyad Bank’s annual profit soars to $1.6bn on lower expenses
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Riyad Bank’s annual profit soars to $1.6bn on lower expenses

Riyad Bank’s annual profit soars to $1.6bn on lower expenses
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank has seen its annual profit soar by 28 percent to SR6.03 billion ($1.6 billion) in 2021 due to lower expenses. This was up from SR4.72 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a bourse filing.

As net impairment charges for credit losses fell during the year, the bank’s expenses were narrowed by 16 percent.

The profit hike was attributed to lower expenses as well as higher operating income, up by 3.2 percent due to an “increase in fee and commission income, net, gains on disposal of non-trading investments and special commission income,” accoridng to the filing.

Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

