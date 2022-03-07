You are here

Shell justifies 100,000 metric tons Russian oil order

Shell justifies 100,000 metric tons Russian oil order
(Shutterstock)
RIYADH: UK oil and gas firm Shell Plc has ordered 100,000 metric tons of heavily discounted crude oil from Russia, CNBC reported.

This comes at a time where many corporations worldwide are trying to drift away from Russian supply.  

Defending the purchase, the energy giant stated that it will designate profits to a fund dedicated to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Moreover, the company’s purchase did not violate any of the Western sanctions imposed.

“We will continue to choose alternatives to Russian oil wherever possible, but this cannot happen overnight because of how significant Russia is to global supply,” CNBC reported, citing the company.

The oil and gas corporation is working around the security of supply issues closely with the government, according to a statement.

Shell has received heavy criticism by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba who is urging businesses worldwide to cut all ties with Russia.

Topics: Shell Russia Ukraine Oil

RIYADH: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to send ripples through the business world, and gasoline prices are skyrocketing as a consequence of the military conflict. 

While countries including Japan are imposing sanctions against Russia, firms such as UK’s Shell continue to import supplies from the country. 

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  • Japan intends to impose more sanctions against Russian imports as it stands in solidarity with Ukraine. Those sanctions could have a great impact on the Asian country’s energy sector, Reuters reported, citing Hiroshige Seko, upper house secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party.
  • Gasoline prices hit $4.0 per gallon on Sunday, its highest level since 2008, CNBC reported, citing the American Automobile Association. This is mainly attributed to the global surge in oil prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  •  Germany plans to invest 200 billion euros ($220 billion) in industrial transformation in the period between 2022 and 2026, Reuters reported, citing the country’s finance minister. The industrial transformation includes plans relating to climate protection, hydrogen technology, and the expansion of the electric vehicle charging network.

Through a micro lens: 

  • British publicly-traded multinational oil and gas firm Shell Plc has ordered 100,000 metric tons of heavily discounted crude oil from Russia, CNBC reported. This comes at a time where many corporations worldwide are trying to drift away from Russian supply.  In response to criticism of the purchase, the oil and gas giant stated it will designate profits to a fund dedicated to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Topics: Japan Russia Ukraine Shell

RIYADH: Gasoline prices hit $4 per gallon on Sunday, its highest level since 2008, CNBC reported, citing the American Automobile Association. 

This is mainly attributed to the global surge in oil prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The underlying costs of oil account for over half the cost of gasoline consumers use for their vehicles.

Customers are paying $0.4 more than a week ago — and $0.57 higher compared to a month ago.

An estimated 66 percent of Russian oil is struggling to find buyers because of the new imposed sanctions post the invasion.

“Oil buyers are reducing their purchases of refined products from Russia causing Russian refineries to shut down,” CNBC reported, citing Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

The national average is projected to reach $4.5 per gallon, he added.

As inflationary concerns ripple through the economy, customers are asking the government to halt the federal gas tax.

TASI climbs as oil reaches a record high: Opening bell

TASI climbs as oil reaches a record high: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 32 min 2 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI climbs as oil reaches a record high: Opening bell

TASI climbs as oil reaches a record high: Opening bell
Updated 32 min 2 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index opened higher on Monday for the second consecutive day, as oil prices continued to surge.

As of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time, TASI rose 0.57 percent to 12,876, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.28 percent to 24,683.

Brent oil jumped almost 10 percent to as high as $129.63 a barrel in early Monday trading, and US benchmark WTI gained 8.7 percent to $125.78.

The biggest mover of the day, Baazeem Trading Co. gained over 4 percent to lead the gainers in early trading.

Al Rajhi Cooperative Insurance was the biggest faller, down 5.56 percent, as its profit declined 54 percent in 2021.

Saudi Oil giant Aramco rose 2.80 percent, while Methanol Chemicals Co. climbed 2.22 percent.

Obeikan Glass Co. gained 3.99 percent, after reporting a 903 percent profit surge in 2021.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. rose 0.55 percent after securing a Shariah-compliant bank facility from Banque Saudi Fransi.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 7

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 7
Updated 07 March 2022
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 7

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 7
Updated 07 March 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started the trading week slightly higher on Sunday as oil traded at multi-year highs.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, gained 0.38 percent to 12,804, while the parallel market slipped 0.06 percent to 24,752.

Despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict rattling markets globally, stock exchanges in Bahrain and Oman advanced in line with the Saudi index.

Elsewhere, Kuwait’s BKP and the Egyptian index EGX30 lost 0.2 and 1.8 percent, respectively.

UAE stock markets slightly dipped on Friday, with the Abu Dhabi index dropping 0.6 percent and Dubai’s DFMGI down 0.9 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices extended their rally on growing supply chain worries.

Brent crude jumped almost 10 percent to as high as $129.63 a barrel in early Monday trading and US benchmark WTI gained 8.7 percent to $125.78.

Stock news

Arabian Contracting Services Co.’s board proposed the distribution of SR1.86 ($0.5) per share as dividends for 2021

Jadwa Investment Co. will distribute cash dividends of SR0.2 per share to unitholders of Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund for the fourth quarter of 2021

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. tuned into losses of SR2.1 million in 2021 due to a 28-percent decline in sales

Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance recorded a 54 percent decline in profit before Zakat to SR115 million in 2021

Riyad Bank saw its annual profit soar by 28 percent to SR6.03 billion in 2021

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. sealed an SR85 million deal to provide catering and hospitality services to Altanfeethi terminals in Saudi Arabian airports

Yanbu Cement Co. reported a decline in profit of 43 percent to SR159 million in 2021 as lower selling prices weighed on sales

Saudi Arabia’s Aseer Co. secured Shariah-compliant financing worth SR200 million from Al Rajhi Bank to finance working capital requirements

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. appointed board member Faisal Qamhiyah to replace Mohamed Alkhalifa

Calendar

March 7, 2022

Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO book-building ends

March 9, 2022

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., or AMAK, will start IPO retail subscription 

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan sees 900% jump in 2021 profits

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan sees 900% jump in 2021 profits
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan sees 900% jump in 2021 profits

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan sees 900% jump in 2021 profits
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan Glass Co. has reported an annual surge in profit of 903 percent profit in 2021

Profits hit SR173.6 million ($46.2 million), compared to SR17 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 77 percent year-on-year to SR463 million.

The firm, which recently joined the Saudi stock exchange, attributed the improved performance to an increase in sales volumes, as well as an increase in the selling prices of the company's products.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

