TASI almost flat as investors struggle with war and oil prices soar: Closing bell

Aqila Alasaeed

Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed Monday almost flat on concerns and doubts raised by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which put global affairs back on investors' minds.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, edged up 0.3 percent to reach 12,808, while the parallel market declined 0.50 percent to 24,628.

In a record high month for oil prices, Brent crude climbed to $125.34 per barrel while US WTI crude reached $122.99 per barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.


ACWA POWER Co. led the gainers with a gain of 7.24 percent, while Saudi Reinsurance Co. led the fallers with a drop of 4.47 percent.

YANBU Cement Co. tumbled 1.02 percent, as its profit dropped by 43 percent to SR159 million ($42.4 million) in 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank's share price fell 3.93 percent, and Al Rajhi Bank's share price dropped 1.41 percent.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. fell 1.17 percent, after signing a SR85 million deal to provide catering services for Saudi airports' Altanfeethi terminals.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, rose 0.45 percent.

Spanish firm INDRA wants to deepen its collaboration with Saudi's defense sector

Spanish firm INDRA wants to deepen its collaboration with Saudi’s defense sector
Updated 16 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Spanish firm INDRA wants to deepen its collaboration with Saudi's defense sector

Spanish firm INDRA wants to deepen its collaboration with Saudi’s defense sector
Updated 16 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

RIYADH: Spanish defense firm INDRA looks to strengthen its collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s local companies and government agencies as it aims to align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 that promotes localization of the defense industry.  

Specialized in air traffic management, defense systems and transportation, INDRA unveiled its plans during the World Defense Show on Sunday, outlining strategies to establish business connections in the Kingdom.

The company wants to promote solutions in their primary areas of activity such as radar systems, electronic warfare systems and electronic attack systems for spectrum intelligence.

Francisco Jimenez, head of aerospace defense and airbase systems at INDRA, told Arab News that it had already established a “wide variety of contracts” in the Kingdom, valuing at one billion euros, providing the company traction until at least 2030.

“We have supplied systems in the defense sector, involving the electronic systems aboard the Royal Saudi Air Force,” he said.

The Spanish firm is eager to work with Saudi’s local companies, businesses and government agencies to develop ground-based solutions such as radar debris detection, information collection and ballistic missile defense tools.

“We are also keen on exploring alliances in new constellations providing services such as the internet of battlefield,” Jimenez added.

Present in Saudi Arabia since 2007, INDRA and its subsidiaries have been functioning in Riyadh and Jeddah with over 100 employees and 100 contracts drawn up. This year marks the firm’s 15th anniversary in the Kingdom.

Jimenez revealed that their technologies would furthermore introduce artificial intelligence software to understand on-field aspects and prepare to defeat various threats.

“This cooperation will help systems in the future to process the increasing amount of information received from smart sensors and data and support real-time decision-making. It will also aid the forces to understand better what's going on in the field,” he explained.

INDRA’s existing customers include NATO and other Middle Eastern countries.

The senior official pointed out that their next goal is to provide end-users with sophisticated technological solutions. “We may develop technology transfer and production transfer partnerships across numerous sectors and we want to maximize that cooperation,” concluded Jimenez. 
 

UAE's Sharjah expects $2.5bn budget deficit in 2022

UAE's Sharjah expects $2.5bn budget deficit in 2022
Updated 41 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

UAE's Sharjah expects $2.5bn budget deficit in 2022

UAE's Sharjah expects $2.5bn budget deficit in 2022
  This figure represents an estimated 7 percent of the emirate's gross domestic product
Updated 41 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The emirate of Sharjah in the UAE is expecting a budget deficit in 2022, amounting to 9.2 billion dirhams, a statement revealed, citing its finance department.

This figure represents an estimated 7 percent of the emirate’s gross domestic product, as opposed to the 8.8 percent recorded in the corresponding period in 2021.

Should the government achieve this target, the fiscal gap will remain among the largest in recent years.

The government’s debt is anticipated to rise by more than 50 percent of GDP by the end of the year, up from 46 percent of GDP in 2021 and 15 percent in 2017 respectively.

Projections indicate that Sharjah’s debt will go beyond 60 percent of GDP and 800 precent of government revenue over the span of the next three years, the statement disclosed, citing investors service Moody’s.

Sharjah’s eroding fiscal strength is anticipated to increase its exposure to potential shocks as a result of constraints in its fiscal and financial flexibility. 

This is especially true in the case of weakening debt affordability metrics and surging global interest rates.

Ukraine raises $50m in cryptocurrencies within a week: Crypto Moves

Ukraine raises $50m in cryptocurrencies within a week: Crypto Moves
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Ukraine raises $50m in cryptocurrencies within a week: Crypto Moves

Ukraine raises $50m in cryptocurrencies within a week: Crypto Moves
  Most of the donations were in Bitcoin and Ethereum
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The Ukrainian government has raised $50 million in cryptocurrency within a week since Russia launched its invasion, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Alex Bornyakov, said.

The government has so far spent $15 million in donated cryptocurrency to purchase military supplies, including bulletproof vests, Bloomberg reported.

Many people have donated cryptocurrency to the Ukrainian government since the beginning of the war with Russia.

“The Crypto Fund of Ukraine raised $50M in crypto in a week to support Ukraine. An incredible unity before Putin's encroachment on freedom and democracy. Aiming for $100M this week. We will win!,” Mykhailo Fedorov, the vice prime minister of Ukraine tweeted.

Most of the donations were in Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

Bornyakov also said that the Ukrainian government expects to double its $50 million in cryptocurrency donations in the next two to three days, according to Bloomberg.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation indicated that about 40 percent of suppliers are willing to accept cryptocurrency payments.

The rest is paid by converting cryptocurrencies into euros and dollars, according to Bitcoin.com.

The ministry is also working with two companies to launch a non-fungible token collection to raise additional funds.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 0.05 percent to $38,385 at 3:03 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,541, down by 2.68 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, governments around the world have raised concerns that cryptocurrency could be used to circumvent sanctions imposed by Western countries.

“Currently, the media and politicians are spending a lot of effort and focus on crypto and sanctions. The truth is, crypto is too small for Russia,” the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao said.

Zhao added: “Another reason Russia would not want to use crypto is that it is too traceable. And governments around the world are already very adept at tracking it.”

In addition, Zhao said using privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, such as Monero, will also not work because the market capitalization of it is $3 billion compared with Russia’s GDP of $1.5 trillion, according to Bitcoin.com.

Noting that every crypto transaction can be scrutinized by anyone, he stressed that crypto assets are “not an effective tool for illicit activities.”

GAMI partners with Lockheed Martin on two localization projects

GAMI partners with Lockheed Martin on two localization projects
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

GAMI partners with Lockheed Martin on two localization projects

GAMI partners with Lockheed Martin on two localization projects
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Military Industries has partnered with Lockheed Martin on two projects, as part of the localization of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Weapon System program. 

Announced during the World Defense Forum in Riyadh, the first project is for localizing the manufacture of missile interceptor launchers, while the second is for producing the missile interceptor canisters locally, the authority said in a statement. 

The projects come in line with GAMI’s strategy to bolster relations with its international partners to achieve the target of localizing over 50 percent of expenditure on defense equipment and services by the year 2030.

“Lockheed Martin is engaged with its Saudi partners across several capacity building programs that are formulated to contribute to the realization of the country’s development goals,” said Joseph Rank, CEO for Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia and Africa. 

“This announcement will significantly boost global and regional security while supporting job creation and economic prosperity in Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

Established in 2017, GAMI is the regulator, enabler and licensor for the Kingdom’s military industry.

It seeks to secure its core national priorities, namely military readiness, strategic autonomy, transparency and efficiency of spend, sustainability of local military industries and interoperability within and across entities.

Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia

Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 March 2022
 ARAB NEWS

Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia

Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 March 2022
 ARAB NEWS

 

RIYADH:  American multinational aerospace and defense conglomerate Raytheon Technologies has inaugurated the new headquarters of it's Saudi Arabian subsidiary company in Riyadh.

Addressing an audience of senior military officials and strategic industry partners during an official ceremony, Raytheon Saudi Arabia CEO David Hanley said the new building affirms the company’s multi-decade commitment to the Kingdom.

“The opening of our new headquarters is a natural step following the creation of Raytheon Saudi Arabia five years ago and symbolizes our ongoing collaboration with the Kingdom to develop greater self-sufficiency within its military and security ecosystem, and to sustain jobs and create value in the Saudi economy,” said Hanley.

He assured continuous investment in technology transfer, skills development, and the engagement of the local supply chain system, which could help Saudi Arabia address its existing and future threats effectively.

Walid Abukhaled, CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, or SAMI, expressed his desire for further cooperation between the two companies during the ceremony. 

“We join Raytheon Saudi Arabia in celebrating the inauguration of their new head office, which will undoubtedly serve as a catalyst to accelerating the company’s defense localization efforts, and continue to contribute to the Kingdom’s security needs,” said Abukhaled.

