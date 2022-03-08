WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call

You are here

The fast-spreading omicron is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. (AP)
AP

  • WHO said its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection
  • The updated recommendations came from an 18-member advisory group that focuses on the impact of "variants of concern"
AP

GENEVA: An expert group convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron.
This caps a reversal of the UN agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren’t necessary for healthy people and contributed to vaccine inequity.
In a statement, WHO said its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the continuing spread of the hugely contagious omicron variant. WHO eased back on its earlier position in January by saying boosters were recommended once countries had adequate supplies and after protecting their most vulnerable.
It said vaccination, including the use of boosters, was especially important for people at risk of severe disease.
Last year, WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on booster doses while dozens of countries embarked on administering the doses, saying rich countries should immediately donate those vaccines to poor countries instead. WHO scientists said at the time they would continue to evaluate incoming data.
The updated recommendations came from an 18-member advisory group that focuses on the impact of “variants of concern” — the most worrying variants, like omicron — and assesses the vaccines’ effectiveness against them.
Numerous scientific studies have proven that booster doses of authorized vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious COVID-19. Booster programs in rich countries including Britain, Canada and the US have been credited with preventing the surge in omicron infections from spilling over into hospitals and cemeteries.
WHO said it is continuing to monitor the global spread of omicron, including a “stealth” version known as BA.2, which has been documented to have re-infected some people after an initial case of omicron. There’s mixed research on whether it causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear just as effective against it.
WHO noted that the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are all based on the strain that was first detected in Wuhan, China more than three years ago.
“Since then, there has been continuous and substantial virus evolution and it is likely that this evolution will continue, resulting in the emergence of new variants,” the agency said. It added that coronavirus vaccines would likely need to be updated.

Topics: WHO omicron booster COVID-19

London police make arrest in 2008 murder of Norwegian

London police make arrest in 2008 murder of Norwegian
Updated 08 March 2022
AFP

London police make arrest in 2008 murder of Norwegian

London police make arrest in 2008 murder of Norwegian
  • Police said a woman in her 60s was arrested in central London on suspicion of assisting an offender and was taken into custody
  • A Yemeni man, Farouk Abdulhak, was identified as a suspect in the murder of Martine Vik Magnussen – he fled Britain, traveled to Egypt and then on to Yemen
Updated 08 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: London police investigating the 2008 murder of a Norwegian student on Tuesday said they had made an arrest, as they urged a Yemeni suspect who fled the country to give himself up.
Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, was found dead in the basement of a block of flats in central London, after a night out partying at a private members club popular with celebrities.
A Yemeni man, Farouk Abdulhak, was quickly identified as a suspect for her murder but fled Britain, traveling to Egypt then on to Yemen.
Police on Monday said a woman in her 60s was arrested in central London on suspicion of assisting an offender and was taken into custody.
The victim’s father, Odd Petter Magnussen, said he welcomed what he called a “very interesting” development, adding that he felt the case was “closer than ever to a conclusion.”
“Small details can put considerably more pressure on the suspect and his family,” he told broadcaster NRK.
“I have no information other than that (the arrested woman) is neither Norwegian nor English,” Magnussen said, adding that he believed the arrested woman “would have helped the suspect in his escape.”
Magnussen is due to visit the UK this week to mark the 14th anniversary of his daughter’s death.
Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, leading the investigation, said the development “represents a positive step,” but note that there was “still much more work for us to do.”
“Most importantly, Farouk Abdulhak should be aware that this matter has not, and will not, go away,” he said, promising to do everything to bring him back to Britain.
“His status as a wanted man will remain and we will not cease in our efforts to get justice for Martine’s family.
“I’m appealing to Farouk Abdulhak directly: come back to the UK. Come back to face justice.”
Magnussen and Abdulhak were both students at the private Regent’s University London — then known as Regent’s College — and knew each other socially.
He was also well known to her friends.
Abdulhak, who was 21 at the time and had lived in London since childhood, stayed at the flat in Great Portland Street, near Regent’s Park, where her body was found on March 16, 2008.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as compression to the neck. She had also been raped.
At an inquest in 2010, a coroner ruled that she was unlawfully killed.

Topics: Norway Yemen London Martine Vik Magnussen Farouk Abdulhak

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says
Updated 08 March 2022
AFP

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says
  • Pentagon spokesman John Kirby: ‘We do believe that the accounts of them — the Russians — seeking Syrian fighters to augment their forces in Ukraine, we believe there’s truth to that’
  • Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a former rebel-turned-Kremlin-ally, has shared videos of Chechen fighters joining the attack on Ukraine and said some had been killed in the fighting
Updated 08 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Russia is recruiting Syrians and other foreign fighters as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, the Pentagon said Monday.
Moscow entered the Syrian civil war in 2015 on the side of President Bashar Assad’s regime, and the country has been mired in a conflict marked by urban combat for more than a decade.
Now, US Department of Defense officials said, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was “on a recruiting mission” seeking to bring some of those fighters into the fray in Ukraine.
According to the Wall Street Journal, US officials said that Russia, which launched an invasion into its Eastern European neighbor on February 24, has in recent days recruited fighters from Syria, hoping they can help take the capital Kyiv and other cities.
One official told the daily that some fighters are already in Russia readying to join the fight in Ukraine, though it was not immediately clear how many combatants have been recruited.
Details were slight: officials would not speculate on how many mercenaries have joined the fight, or on the quality of the fighters, but the Pentagon said there was no reason to doubt the accuracy of the reports.
“We do believe that the accounts of them — the Russians — seeking Syrian fighters to augment their forces in Ukraine, we believe there’s truth to that,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
But with enormous firepower and more than 150,000 deployed troops at Putin’s disposal, the Pentagon said it was noteworthy that he would find it necessary to recruit mercenaries.
“It’s interesting that Mr. Putin would have to find himself relying on foreign fighters here,” Kirby said, though he acknowledged the Pentagon does not have “perfect visibility” on exactly who was joining the cause.
Earlier Monday, a senior defense official told reporters more directly: “We know that they’re trying to recruit Syrians for the fight.”
Foreign combatants have already entered the Ukrainian conflict on both sides.
Chechnya strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a former rebel-turned-Kremlin-ally, has shared videos of Chechen fighters joining the attack on Ukraine and said some had been killed in the fighting.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has claimed around 20,000 foreign volunteers have traveled to the country to join Kyiv’s forces.
Calling for restraint on all sides in the conflict during a UN Security Council session on Monday, China’s ambassador said an already dire situation could only be made worse by shipments of arms to Ukraine, as well as the deployment of “mercenaries,” without directly mentioning Russia, a Beijing ally.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in his daily briefing he “had no way of confirming or not confirming” reports of Russia recruiting mercenaries.
But he said the “conflict doesn’t need more people coming to the outside,” adding that the UN’s “focus is on the humanitarian end.”
The capital and the second-largest city Kharkiv are still held by Ukraine’s government, while Russia has seized the port city of Kherson and stepped up its shelling of urban centers across the country.
Russia’s nearly two-week-old assault has seen more than 1.7 million people flee the country in what the UN has called Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Syria Bashar Assad Ramzan Kadyrov

UN rights chief to visit Xinjiang as groups press for report

UN rights chief to visit Xinjiang as groups press for report
Updated 08 March 2022
AP

UN rights chief to visit Xinjiang as groups press for report

UN rights chief to visit Xinjiang as groups press for report
  • The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights told the Human Rights Council by video message that she was pleased to announce the visit
  • Bachelet has talked about hoping to visit Xinjiang nearly since she took office in 2018
Updated 08 March 2022
AP

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief said Tuesday that her office and China’s government have reached an agreement for her to visit in May the western region of Xinjiang.
Xinjiang is where human rights groups and Western governments have alleged that genocide and other crimes are being carried out against the predominantly Muslim minority group known as Uyghurs.
Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the Human Rights Council by video message that she was pleased to announce the visit and that concrete preparations have begun.
She said the Chinese government has also accepted the visit of an advance team from her office next month “to prepare my stay in China, including on-site visits to Xinjiang and other places.”
Bachelet has talked about hoping to visit Xinjiang nearly since she took office in 2018. Her office has also been compiling a long-awaited -– and much-delayed -– report into alleged human rights abuses in the region.
Separately, Human Rights Watch said a total of 195 human rights groups in an open letter released Tuesday are calling on Bachelet to “urgently” release the report on “Chinese government rights violations targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities.”
Diplomats in Geneva have said the report has been ready — or very close to it — for months. Speaking to the rights council on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Bachelet’s office to release the report.
Human rights groups and others have focused much of their criticism on what they call detention centers set up by the Chinese government for Uyghurs and others in the region.
Beijing says the sites are vocational training centers aimed at helping improve economic fortunes and counteract bouts of extremist violence in Xinjiang.
“Human rights groups have become increasingly concerned that the UN human rights office has still not published its long-awaited report on Xinjiang, even as the atrocity crimes pile up,” said Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch.

Topics: UN human rights Michelle Bachelet China Uyghur

More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN

More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN
Updated 08 March 2022
AFP

More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN

More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN
  • Before Russia invaded, more than 37 million people lived in Ukrainian territory under the control of the central government
  • Besides those who have left, an unknown number have been displaced from their homes within the country
Updated 08 March 2022
AFP

GENEVA: More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the latest data from the United Nations on Tuesday.
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, recorded 2,011,312 refugees on its dedicated website, 276,244 more than the previous count on Monday.
UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, believes hundreds of thousands of them are youngsters.
Authorities and the UN expect the flow to intensify as the Russian army advances deeper into Ukraine, particularly as it approaches the capital, Kyiv.
Before Russia invaded, more than 37 million people lived in Ukrainian territory under the control of the central government.
Besides those who have left, an unknown number have been displaced from their homes within the country.
The International Organization for Migration said that 103,000 third-country nationals were among those who have fled.
“There are countless tens of thousands of others who remain in the country stranded,” IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said, citing a mixture of overseas students and people who have been living or working in the country for years.
He announced a partnership with Airbnb to connect refugees to free or heavily-discounted short-term housing in neighboring countries, with more than 26,000 hosts having signed up so far.
Here is a breakdown of where Ukrainian refugees are, according to the UN Refugee Agency:

More than half of those who have fled Ukraine are now in Poland, with UNHCR saying on Monday 1,204,403 refugees were now in the country.
The number swelled by 176,800 in 24 hours.
Poland has championed the cause of Ukrainian refugees. The government has set up reception centers and charities have mobilized in a massive aid effort, helped by the estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians already living in the EU member state.
The Polish government on Monday proposed a law making it easier for Ukrainian refugees to stay by allowing Ukrainians to remain in Poland for 18 months and renew their permit for a further 18.
Ukrainians would also be allowed to work and access both health care and schools.

Some 210,239 people have fled Ukraine to other European countries, according to UNHCR.

Some 191,348 refugees are now in Hungary — 10 percent of the total who have fled Ukraine. The number was up 11,185 on Monday’s figure.
The country has five border crossings with Ukraine and several border towns, including Zahony, have turned public buildings into relief centers, where Hungarian civilians are offering food or assistance.

Across Ukraine’s shortest border, some 140,745 refugees are now in Slovakia.

UNHCR says the number of refugees who have crossed Ukraine’s longest border into Russia since the invasion is 99,300.
UNHCR says that an additional 96,000 people moved to Russia from the separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions between February 18 and 23, in the days before the Russian invasion.

Some 82,762 refugees were now in Moldova, according to figures updated to the end of Sunday, though many thousands more have passed through the non-EU state on their way to other countries.
According to the UNHCR, many refugees are continuing on to Romania or Hungary, often to reunite with family.
Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said Sunday that more than 230,000 people have crossed the border from Ukraine.

Some 82,062 refugees from Ukraine are now in Romania, according to latest figures dated to the end of Sunday.
Two camps have been set up, one in Sighetu Marmatiei and the other in Siret.

Some 453 refugees had made it to Belarus, according UNCHR.

Topics: UN Russia-Ukraine Conflict refugees

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure
Updated 08 March 2022
AFP

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure
Updated 08 March 2022
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will re-open to all vaccinated tourists from April 1, authorities said Tuesday, joining a growing number of countries removing restrictions in an attempt to live with COVID-19.
The tourism-reliant Southeast Asian country, known for its white-sand beaches and lush rainforests, shut its borders in March 2020 but will now require only a negative coronavirus test to enter.
“The government has decided to open its borders on April 1, 2022,” Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said in media briefing.
“We believe this decision will boost our economy and help revive our ailing tourism sector.”
The re-opening comes despite Malaysia reporting more than 25,000 infections a day in recent weeks, though most cases have been mild.
Its decision mirrors those of neighboring nations including Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines that are progressively easing entry rules to lure back tourists.
Malaysia’s economy contracted 5.6 percent in 2020 as Covid hit but rebounded slightly to grow 3.1 percent last year.
Malaysia-based AirAsia, one of Southeast Asia’s top budget airlines, called the move “timely” and said it “will provide a strong impetus” for recovery in tourism and aviation.
Group chief executive Bo Lingam told AFP the carrier hoped to move around a million passengers in the first week.
Vaccinated travelers will not be subject to quarantine but will need to produce a negative PCR test two days before arrival and take an antigen test in the 24 hours after entry.
Previously only travelers from Singapore were allowed quarantine-free entry.
Malaysia has recorded more than 3.6 million Covid cases to date with more than 33,000 deaths.
About 80 percent of the country’s 32 million population have been fully vaccinated.

Topics: Malaysia COVID-19 Travel

