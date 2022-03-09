You are here

Marketing platform Insider achieves unicorn status after $121m Series D round

RIYADH: Insider has become the first female-founded startup in Turkey and the Middle East to achieve unicorn status after raising $121 million in a Series D round led by the Qatar Investment Authority. 

It is a marketing platform for enterprise marketers that offers customer data through channels and systems to reveal interests, an AI-powered engine that predicts future behavior. 

The raised capital will allow the startup to enhance its technology and invest in more marketing activities. 

Insider operates in 28 countries and has partnered with some of the largest brands including McDonald’s, Unilever, L’Oreal, and Adidas. 

Founded in 2012 by Hande Cilingir, the firm raised its latest capital with participation from investment firms Sequoia, Riverwood Capital, 212, Wamda, Esas Private Equity, and Endeavor Catalyst. 

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi’s CEO, Rayan Fayez, has resigned due to his appointment in a new position at a semi-governmental body, according to a bourse filing.

Fayez, whose resignation was approved by the bank’s board of directors on March 9, will continue as a member of the board effective May 31, when he will have stood down from his CEO role.

“Any further developments related to the appointment of a new or acting CEO of the bank will be announced in due course,” the bank said.

economy Saudi Arabia banking Banks Saudi banks Banque Saudi Fransi

RIYADH: Saudi IT firm Arab Sea Information System Co. swung into SR21.5 million ($5.7 million) profit in 2021 as revenue doubled.

The Riyadh-based company erased losses of SR15.8 million from a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

This came as revenue more than doubled to SR57.5 million, compared to SR24 million in 2020, the company said.

It attributed the results to “recovering the impairment in the value of intangible assets amounting to SR11.67 million.”

economy Saudi Arabia technology earnings

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Industrialization Co. swung into profit by the end of 2021, recording over SR1.3 billion ($346 million).

The bank reported a net loss of SR446 million during the same period in 2020, according to a bourse filing.

The firm attributed its performance to the increase in average selling prices of all products.

Saudi National Industrialization Co

RIYADH: A unit of Advanced Petrochemical Co. has closed a loan deal worth SR3 billion ($800 million) with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, known as SIDF.

Advanced Polyolefins Industry Co. will use the funds “to finance the construction of propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene plants,” according to a bourse filing.

Located in Jubail industrial city, the plants will have the capacity to manufacture 843,000 tons of propylene and 800,000 tons of polypropylene annually.

Advanced Polyolefins Industry Co Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has met its target of getting 30 percent female labor force participation almost 10 years ahead of schedule, according to a study released by Uber.

The research, carried out by Roland Berger on behalf of the global firm, shows that women made up 36 percent of workers in the Kingdom in 2021 — up from 22 percent just three years earlier.

The increase was partly attributed to the success of the Wusool program, an initiative launched in 2017 by Uber and Saudi Arabia's Human Resources Development Fund, which aimed at making transport more accessible to working women in the Kingdom. 

“We are very pleased to announce the tangible impact that Wusool is making in empowering women in Saudi Arabia,” said Mohammad Gazzaz, general manager of Uber Saudi Arabia.

Turki Al-Jawani, director general of the HDRF, said: “Wusool has been successful in addressing the issue of transportation, which is a key challenge to employment continuity, particularly for entry-level women workers.” 

According to the study, 80 percent of respondents who were previously reliant on public transport, agreed that Wusool enabled them to access more and better employment opportunities.

21 percent noted that the Wusool program increased their job security.

49 percent of the working women revealed that the Wusool program helped them to save money, and now they are financially independent.

The number of women benefiting from Wusool increased from 300 to around 13,000 in only the first year of operation.

By late 2021, more than 120,000 women took more than 20 million trips to/from their workplace, mainly using the Uber app. 

Funded by HRDF, the program is being operated by Takamol Holdings. 

Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia women Uber

