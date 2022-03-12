You are here

  • Home
  • Amazon launches hiring program for female delivery associates in Saudi Arabia

Amazon launches hiring program for female delivery associates in Saudi Arabia

Amazon will upskill and train Saudi women with the skills, technology and experience needed to be successful in suitable logistics and delivery roles. Supplied
Amazon will upskill and train Saudi women with the skills, technology and experience needed to be successful in suitable logistics and delivery roles. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/vawtt

Updated 12 March 2022
Arab News

Amazon launches hiring program for female delivery associates in Saudi Arabia

Amazon launches hiring program for female delivery associates in Saudi Arabia
  • The program will expand and be available in nine cities in 2022, doubling in scale from last year
Updated 12 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Amazon on Saturday launched a program to create job opportunities for Saudi women in ecommerce logistics and delivery industries, said a press release.

The company first launched the program in 2021 in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abha, and Dammam, creating significant interest among women to work in the logistics industry.

This year the program will scale with opportunities for female delivery associates in Jazan, Qassim, Makkah, Madinah, and Hofuf. 

Through this initiative, Amazon has reinforced its commitment to enabling Saudi women to build successful careers in ecommerce logistics and delivery industries, expanding its global efforts to Saudi Arabia, the press release added. 

Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “This is another step in creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for women, in support of the Saudi national transformation journey. We are proud to partner with local businesses across the country to level the playing field by offering opportunities for talented women in Saudi Arabia in this future-facing sector. We believe that diversity unlocks different perspectives, enabling us to innovate to serve the evolving needs of our diverse customers.” 

Working with its delivery service partners, Amazon will upskill and train Saudi women with the skills, technology and experience needed to be successful in suitable logistics and delivery roles. Their routes will include deliveries to universities, hospitals, compounds and schools, and to help balance their individual needs, working hours for these shifts will be created with added flexibility. 

Commenting on the program, Eman Sayer Al-Enezi, the first Saudi woman delivery associate, said: “Since joining Amazon, I have been extremely impressed with the company’s efforts to support its female delivery associates. Right from day one, I felt at ease thanks to the measures taken to ensure my safety and comfort on the job.” 

Mohammed Swaidan, Last Mile Operations head at Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “It has been extremely rewarding to see this program come to life and create new opportunities for Saudi women. At Amazon, we are committed to utilizing our resources and technologies to support the success of women in Saudi Arabia.” 

Since the launch of Amazon.sa in 2020, Amazon has invested in the country, expanded its fulfillment and delivery network and created diverse opportunities for people. The company has created one of the most advanced fulfillment and delivery networks, thereby creating 1,500 local jobs to date.

Topics: Saudi Arabia logistics Amazon

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: Credit rater Fitch on Saturday downgraded 28 Russian natural resources companies including state gas giant Gazprom, warning they risk defaulting on payments under sanctions imposed for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fitch Ratings said in a statement it had lowered the rating on the companies, which also include oil producer Lukoil and miner Rusal, from B to CC. The latter rating implies some form of default on their payments was “probable.”

It cited a Russian decree on March 5 that authorized Russian companies to settle debts to certain blacklisted foreign companies in rubles rather than foreign currency.

The move, announced as the ruble plunged, was a response to international sanctions imposed on Russia because of its Feb. 24 invasion.

The decree, “against the backdrop of an escalating sanctions regime, could impose insurmountable barriers to many corporates’ ability to make timely payments on foreign- and local-currency debt to certain international creditors,” Fitch said.

Another major rating agency, Moodys, also downgraded Gazprom and Lukoil this week. Three major raters have classed Russia as at risk of defaulting on its long-term sovereign debt due to sanctions.

A credit rating cut makes it harder for a company or country to borrow money at manageable rates.

In an escalation of the sanctions, the US and Britain said on March 8 they were cutting off Russian oil imports.

“Ongoing ratcheting up of sanctions, including restrictions in energy trade and imports, increase the probability of a policy response by Russia, and further weaken its economy, eroding the operating environment for its corporates,” Fitch added.

Topics: Fitch credit rating Russia Ukraine

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

HELSINKI: Finland’s long-delayed Olkiluoto-3 nuclear reactor went online for the first time on Saturday, the plant’s operator said.

The EPR reactor, built by the French-led Areva-Siemens consortium on Finland's southwest coast, was started up in December for testing, 12 years behind schedule.

“Today on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 12.01 pm (1000 GMT), the plant unit has been connected to the national grid at a power output of 103 MW,” TVO wrote in a statement.

Once regular energy production begins, now expected in July 2022, it will supply about 14 percent of Finland’s energy at 1,650 MW, it said.

The plant is to become Europe’s most powerful reactor. Olkiluoto 3 will run alongside two existing reactors at Eurajoki on Finland’s west coast.

The French-developed EPR reactor model was the first nuclear power station to be procured in Europe after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, designed to relaunch nuclear power. It was touted as offering higher power and better safety.

But EPR builds in Finland, France and the UK have been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

In Olkiluoto’s case, the delays led to bitter compensation disputes between TVO and Areva.

In the UK, Hinkley Point in southwest England has pushed back its planned electricity production by half a year to mid-2026.

Topics: nuclear energy

Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’

Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’

Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV: Ukraine, a major global producer of agricultural products, has banned exports of fertilizers given the Russian invasion, the Agriculture Ministry said on Saturday.

Ukraine has already banned exports of some agricultural commodities and introduced licenses for its key export goods — wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

“The Cabinet of ministers is introducing a zero quota for the export of mineral fertilizers that is a de facto ban on the export of fertilizers from Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the ban would help “to maintain balance in the domestic market” and applied to nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and complex fertilizers.

Ukraine traditionally starts spring field work in late February or in March. Farmers say they will start sowing in safe areas as soon as they can.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday the country must sow as many crops as possible this spring, despite the Russian invasion.

The country’s agriculture producers’ union said this week farmers were likely to reduce areas sown to sunseed, rapeseed and corn this year, replacing them with cereals — buckwheat, oats and millet.

Ukraine, the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil, had forecast before the invasion that it could export more than 60 million tons of grain, including 33 million tons of corn and 23 million tons of wheat, in the 2021/22 July-June season.

The Agriculture Ministry said Ukraine had exported 43 million tons of various grains in the 2021/22 season as of Feb. 23, the day before the invasion.

Topics: Ukraine export Agriculture

Filteroff brings event dating to Art Dubai fair

Filteroff brings event dating to Art Dubai fair
Updated 12 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Filteroff brings event dating to Art Dubai fair

Filteroff brings event dating to Art Dubai fair
  • ‘Our match rate is about two-and-a-half times higher than Tinder,’ claims CEO
Updated 12 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Dating app Filteroff brings its community-based dating app to the Art Dubai festival this month, which covers art from over 100 galleries and 40 countries.

Apps such as Filteroff, Tinder, OKCupid, or the Islamic-oriented muzmatch, are a challenge to traditional matches in Arab society where families tend to arrange marriages.

Instead, these apps offer lonely hearts an array of potential partners, all just a swipe away.

New York-based Filteroff is new to the Gulf dating scene as a sponsor of Art Dubai, from March 11 to 13.

Filteroff says it differs from other dating apps because it is based around events, meaning that people looking for romance can find each other according to mutual interests, such as art, music, hobbies or even religion.

“You create your profile and then you can choose from many available virtual events, which could be arts-based, or related to a festival or a holiday,” co-founder and CEO Zach Schleien told Arab News.

He added: “Then, once you RSVP and confirm you’ll be there, we schedule you up to 10 video speed dates, which last about three minutes each to break the ice.

“Once each date concludes, we ask if you like each other. Then you go on to your next date. When the event ends, you see if you have any matches. If you do, you can then message or video chat with those matches.”

The CEO said that Filteroff takes a more community-based approach to dating, in contrast to the endless swiping of most apps. This, combined with the fact that potential matches are filtered and selected by Filteroff, means that scammers are prevented — at least to some extent — from hiding behind fake profiles.

Schleien launched Filteroff in February 2020 and said the firm was boosted by the pandemic, given that most events around the world at the height of the health crisis had to be held online.

Co-founder Brian Weinreich came on board in October of the same year, and the two succeeded in raising $2.4 million (SR9 million) in seed financing in 2021.

The lead investor was “a well-known beverage company” along with several angel investors, all ex-employees of Airbnb, Tinder and Google Schleien said.

He added: “That investment is all going toward marketing and people. Building out our team — which is presently three — and really accelerating our growth.”

Filteroff’s business model is based on two income streams.

Schleien said: “We have a paid matchmaking service. Our matchmakers will match you with up to four people every day, based on your preferences. And you can also create your own event and sell tickets, and Filteroff receives a commission on the ticket sales.”

The company will not reveal its number of active users, but according to Schleien, it has run over 10,000 virtual events.

He also claimed that “our match rate is about two-and-a-half times higher than Tinder.” Filteroff says its users match about 23 percent of the time.

With Tinder the match rate is about 0.6 percent among men, according to a 2016 study from Queen Mary University of London in the UK, while women are more selective, getting a match rate of 10 percent.

Schleien added: “Filteroff provides a video-first experience and that’s what leads to higher metrics.”

This has resulted in six marriages to date, Schleien claims — one of which was covered by the New York Times.

“We’re now introducing Filteroff to the Gulf region with the Art Dubai event,” Schleien said. “We see the Gulf as a region where telecommunications infrastructure has really improved. And I think the Gulf region aligns with our brand in terms of family and community values.”

However, critics might argue that dating apps of any kind undermine local traditions, where marriages tend to bring two families together in a planned fashion, as opposed to two people meeting by chance and falling in love.

Schleien countered that Filteroff is more of a platonic introduction service without the instant hookup encouraged by other dating apps.

“With Filteroff it doesn’t have to be romantic,” Schleien said. “It could just be a monogamous friendship. Our platform is all about connecting you with other humans.”

Topics: app Digital Gulf

Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar

Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar

Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: The German government, working to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas, discussed energy supplies with Qatar this week, the federal chancellery’s state secretary said on Saturday.

“We discussed bilateral cooperation particularly in energy and corporate investments,” Joerg Kukies said on Twitter, adding he talked to Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who also heads the Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, on Wednesday.

Germany is to close its last nuclear power plants this year and plans to build its first liquefied natural gas terminal within two years.

Qatar is one of the countries that recently have been approached by the US to reroute gas supplies to Europe. The country has said it could divert probably 10-15 percent of its LNG shipping volumes. It plans to raise LNG production capacity to 126 million tons a year by 2027 from 77 million tons at present.

The European Commission is working on plans to phase out the EU’s dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal in five years following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its head Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung he planned to make Germany independent of Russian coal and oil in less than a year.

“Every day, in fact every hour, we say goodbye to Russian imports to a certain extent,” Habeck told the weekly. “If it works, we will be independent of Russian coal in the autumn and almost independent of oil from Russia by the end of the year.”

He said gas was more complicated as Germany does not yet have capacity to import LNG and reiterated an immediate embargo on supplies could cause bottlenecks next winter, an economic slump and high inflation.

Topics: energy gas Germay Qatar

Latest updates

Suez Canal setting new records, says Egypt in response to claims that maritime traffic is falling
Suez Canal setting new records, says Egypt in response to claims that maritime traffic is falling
Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City
Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City
Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online
Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online
Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’
Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.