You are here

  • Home
  • Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar

Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar

Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar
Short Url

https://arab.news/nh9rb

Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar

Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: The German government, working to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas, discussed energy supplies with Qatar this week, the federal chancellery’s state secretary said on Saturday.

“We discussed bilateral cooperation particularly in energy and corporate investments,” Joerg Kukies said on Twitter, adding he talked to Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who also heads the Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, on Wednesday.

Germany is to close its last nuclear power plants this year and plans to build its first liquefied natural gas terminal within two years.

Qatar is one of the countries that recently have been approached by the US to reroute gas supplies to Europe. The country has said it could divert probably 10-15 percent of its LNG shipping volumes. It plans to raise LNG production capacity to 126 million tons a year by 2027 from 77 million tons at present.

The European Commission is working on plans to phase out the EU’s dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal in five years following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its head Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung he planned to make Germany independent of Russian coal and oil in less than a year.

“Every day, in fact every hour, we say goodbye to Russian imports to a certain extent,” Habeck told the weekly. “If it works, we will be independent of Russian coal in the autumn and almost independent of oil from Russia by the end of the year.”

He said gas was more complicated as Germany does not yet have capacity to import LNG and reiterated an immediate embargo on supplies could cause bottlenecks next winter, an economic slump and high inflation.

Topics: energy gas Germay Qatar

How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations

How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations
Updated 6 sec ago
Mona Alami

How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations

How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations
  • China is playing a key role in the development of the region’s non-oil sectors
Updated 6 sec ago
Mona Alami

RIYADH: As of 2020, China replaced the EU as the Gulf Cooperation Council’s largest trading partner. Saudi Arabia was China’s top supplier of crude oil in 2021. Its neighbor, the UAE, has become an important platform for re-exporting Chinese goods into the region and Africa.

Additionally, Qatar has become an essential natural gas supplier to China.

“There is a very strong China moment in the GCC that has been built over the past 15 years of (trade) relations,” said Mohammed Al-Sudairi, head of the Asian Studies Program at King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, in an interview with Arab News.

He pointed out that the general assessment across the GCC is that relations with China are much more important than before, “as it has become a top partner at the level of the bloc.”

China is also playing a key role in the development of the region’s non-oil sectors, according to Robert Mogielnicki, asenior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

The researcher believes that strong complementarities exist between China and the GCC across many sectors. These include tourism, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, smart cities, and renewables, among other technology-driven industries.

Reciprocity, mutual understanding and predictability are the most important aspects of GCC-China relations, said Tang Tianbo, a research fellow at China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, known as CICIR, in an interview with Arab News. 

‘Win-win relationship’

“GCC is vital for China’s energy security while China provides GCC with a stable market for exports. It is a win-win relationship,” he said, adding that the GCC and China never impose anything on each other.

“Both sides recognize and defend each other’s independence and own choices,” said the Chinese researcher, while calling the relationship “pragmatic, stable and ever-growing.”

“This is highly valuable in a world full of uncertainty,” Tianbo underlined.

The GCC member states also compete among each other to capture Chinese trade and investment flows into the region, explained Al-Sudairi.

While the UAE has been at the forefront of this since 2004, other GCC member states have been following the suit by linking their national development plans with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, also called BRI.

He added that they have developed Jazan in Saudi Arabia, Duqm in Oman, and the Silk City in Kuwait as key areas for Chinese companies’ operation and spread Chinese trade and investment across the Middle East and East Africa.

“China’s Digital Silk Road overlaps neatly with technology-oriented development plans across the Gulf but especially in places like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar,” said Mogielnicki, in an interview with Arab News.

He pointed out that these governments and their state-owned entities possess significant financial resources and have been tasked with quickly growing the digital economy. “Chinese firms are willing partners, offering cost-effective, high-quality services that can be completed over short timeframes,” added Mogielnicki.

Tianbo underlined that China can bring added value to the GCC in terms of e-commerce, Industry 4.0, new energy, among many others. “China and the GCC can cooperate in fields where China has a competitive edge and the GCC, an interest.”

Economic transformation

The CICIR researcher explained that China’s technology and manufacturing equipment can contribute to GCC’s economic transformation and create more jobs in the non-oil industry. 

Sovereign wealth funds are also strengthening China-Gulf relations.

For example, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, China Development Bank Capital, and China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange set up a $10 billion UAE-China Joint Investment Fund in 2015. Recently, Gulf sovereign wealth funds are increasingly allocating a larger share of their portfolios toward China.

Yet, bilateral relations still face many challenges ahead.

The GCC has failed to fully integrate into the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

However, Mogielnicki said, “It’s not so much that the BRI has failed to expand to the GCC, but rather that the GCC is not quite a central component or ultimate destination of the BRI’s primary economic corridors.”

There are certain projects and initiatives in the GCC that are branded as part of the BRI. But the research scholar said he is skeptical of the BRI bringing an economic windfall to the region over the coming years.

“It is important to remember that the BRI emerged within the context of growing Sino-Gulf economic ties — it wasn’t the starting point of strong economic linkages,” he added.

A lack of economic diversification continued to prevail in the Gulf, despite government efforts to do so.

In the GCC, the oil and gas sector still dominates the economy and represents a majority of countries’ revenues. This creates an indirect dependency upon China, given that it is considered a major energy consumer.

Most Gulf countries rely on different trading partners for crude oil exports. However, Oman is highly dependent on China, which purchased 83 percent of Oman’s oil shipments in the first half of 2021, according to figures provided by Mogielnicki.

He explained that strength in bilateral relations ultimately comes through diversification — primarily diversifying trade flows or foreign investments.
“Gulf Arab economies would benefit from a more diversified mix of exports — beyond hydrocarbon commodities — to China. Gulf officials and business people also want to see more Chinese investments in non-oil areas of their economies,” added Mogielnicki.

Chinese capital

Additionally, attempts to lure Chinese capital have failed to gain momentum as the Middle East managed to attract only 2 to 3 percent of Chinese investments in the last decade.

For Tianbo, the GCC is perceived as a high-end market with considerable purchasing power, a vivid desire for new products and intense competition.

“Companies have to try and provide their best products and service to succeed. Compared to Western countries, China is a latecomer in the GCC, and there is a lot to learn and adapt,” concluded the researcher.

Topics: GCC BRI China Saudi Arabia UAE

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: Credit rater Fitch on Saturday downgraded 28 Russian natural resources companies including state gas giant Gazprom, warning they risk defaulting on payments under sanctions imposed for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fitch Ratings said in a statement it had lowered the rating on the companies, which also include oil producer Lukoil and miner Rusal, from B to CC. The latter rating implies some form of default on their payments was “probable.”

It cited a Russian decree on March 5 that authorized Russian companies to settle debts to certain blacklisted foreign companies in rubles rather than foreign currency.

The move, announced as the ruble plunged, was a response to international sanctions imposed on Russia because of its Feb. 24 invasion.

The decree, “against the backdrop of an escalating sanctions regime, could impose insurmountable barriers to many corporates’ ability to make timely payments on foreign- and local-currency debt to certain international creditors,” Fitch said.

Another major rating agency, Moodys, also downgraded Gazprom and Lukoil this week. Three major raters have classed Russia as at risk of defaulting on its long-term sovereign debt due to sanctions.

A credit rating cut makes it harder for a company or country to borrow money at manageable rates.

In an escalation of the sanctions, the US and Britain said on March 8 they were cutting off Russian oil imports.

“Ongoing ratcheting up of sanctions, including restrictions in energy trade and imports, increase the probability of a policy response by Russia, and further weaken its economy, eroding the operating environment for its corporates,” Fitch added.

Topics: Fitch credit rating Russia Ukraine

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

HELSINKI: Finland’s long-delayed Olkiluoto-3 nuclear reactor went online for the first time on Saturday, the plant’s operator said.

The EPR reactor, built by the French-led Areva-Siemens consortium on Finland's southwest coast, was started up in December for testing, 12 years behind schedule.

“Today on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 12.01 pm (1000 GMT), the plant unit has been connected to the national grid at a power output of 103 MW,” TVO wrote in a statement.

Once regular energy production begins, now expected in July 2022, it will supply about 14 percent of Finland’s energy at 1,650 MW, it said.

The plant is to become Europe’s most powerful reactor. Olkiluoto 3 will run alongside two existing reactors at Eurajoki on Finland’s west coast.

The French-developed EPR reactor model was the first nuclear power station to be procured in Europe after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, designed to relaunch nuclear power. It was touted as offering higher power and better safety.

But EPR builds in Finland, France and the UK have been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

In Olkiluoto’s case, the delays led to bitter compensation disputes between TVO and Areva.

In the UK, Hinkley Point in southwest England has pushed back its planned electricity production by half a year to mid-2026.

Topics: nuclear energy

Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’

Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’

Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV: Ukraine, a major global producer of agricultural products, has banned exports of fertilizers given the Russian invasion, the Agriculture Ministry said on Saturday.

Ukraine has already banned exports of some agricultural commodities and introduced licenses for its key export goods — wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

“The Cabinet of ministers is introducing a zero quota for the export of mineral fertilizers that is a de facto ban on the export of fertilizers from Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the ban would help “to maintain balance in the domestic market” and applied to nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and complex fertilizers.

Ukraine traditionally starts spring field work in late February or in March. Farmers say they will start sowing in safe areas as soon as they can.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday the country must sow as many crops as possible this spring, despite the Russian invasion.

The country’s agriculture producers’ union said this week farmers were likely to reduce areas sown to sunseed, rapeseed and corn this year, replacing them with cereals — buckwheat, oats and millet.

Ukraine, the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil, had forecast before the invasion that it could export more than 60 million tons of grain, including 33 million tons of corn and 23 million tons of wheat, in the 2021/22 July-June season.

The Agriculture Ministry said Ukraine had exported 43 million tons of various grains in the 2021/22 season as of Feb. 23, the day before the invasion.

Topics: Ukraine export Agriculture

Filteroff brings event dating to Art Dubai fair

Filteroff brings event dating to Art Dubai fair
Updated 12 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Filteroff brings event dating to Art Dubai fair

Filteroff brings event dating to Art Dubai fair
  • ‘Our match rate is about two-and-a-half times higher than Tinder,’ claims CEO
Updated 12 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Dating app Filteroff brings its community-based dating app to the Art Dubai festival this month, which covers art from over 100 galleries and 40 countries.

Apps such as Filteroff, Tinder, OKCupid, or the Islamic-oriented muzmatch, are a challenge to traditional matches in Arab society where families tend to arrange marriages.

Instead, these apps offer lonely hearts an array of potential partners, all just a swipe away.

New York-based Filteroff is new to the Gulf dating scene as a sponsor of Art Dubai, from March 11 to 13.

Filteroff says it differs from other dating apps because it is based around events, meaning that people looking for romance can find each other according to mutual interests, such as art, music, hobbies or even religion.

“You create your profile and then you can choose from many available virtual events, which could be arts-based, or related to a festival or a holiday,” co-founder and CEO Zach Schleien told Arab News.

He added: “Then, once you RSVP and confirm you’ll be there, we schedule you up to 10 video speed dates, which last about three minutes each to break the ice.

“Once each date concludes, we ask if you like each other. Then you go on to your next date. When the event ends, you see if you have any matches. If you do, you can then message or video chat with those matches.”

The CEO said that Filteroff takes a more community-based approach to dating, in contrast to the endless swiping of most apps. This, combined with the fact that potential matches are filtered and selected by Filteroff, means that scammers are prevented — at least to some extent — from hiding behind fake profiles.

Schleien launched Filteroff in February 2020 and said the firm was boosted by the pandemic, given that most events around the world at the height of the health crisis had to be held online.

Co-founder Brian Weinreich came on board in October of the same year, and the two succeeded in raising $2.4 million (SR9 million) in seed financing in 2021.

The lead investor was “a well-known beverage company” along with several angel investors, all ex-employees of Airbnb, Tinder and Google Schleien said.

He added: “That investment is all going toward marketing and people. Building out our team — which is presently three — and really accelerating our growth.”

Filteroff’s business model is based on two income streams.

Schleien said: “We have a paid matchmaking service. Our matchmakers will match you with up to four people every day, based on your preferences. And you can also create your own event and sell tickets, and Filteroff receives a commission on the ticket sales.”

The company will not reveal its number of active users, but according to Schleien, it has run over 10,000 virtual events.

He also claimed that “our match rate is about two-and-a-half times higher than Tinder.” Filteroff says its users match about 23 percent of the time.

With Tinder the match rate is about 0.6 percent among men, according to a 2016 study from Queen Mary University of London in the UK, while women are more selective, getting a match rate of 10 percent.

Schleien added: “Filteroff provides a video-first experience and that’s what leads to higher metrics.”

This has resulted in six marriages to date, Schleien claims — one of which was covered by the New York Times.

“We’re now introducing Filteroff to the Gulf region with the Art Dubai event,” Schleien said. “We see the Gulf as a region where telecommunications infrastructure has really improved. And I think the Gulf region aligns with our brand in terms of family and community values.”

However, critics might argue that dating apps of any kind undermine local traditions, where marriages tend to bring two families together in a planned fashion, as opposed to two people meeting by chance and falling in love.

Schleien countered that Filteroff is more of a platonic introduction service without the instant hookup encouraged by other dating apps.

“With Filteroff it doesn’t have to be romantic,” Schleien said. “It could just be a monogamous friendship. Our platform is all about connecting you with other humans.”

Topics: app Digital Gulf

Latest updates

PSG ultras call for Al-Khelaifi to leave after Champions League exit
PSG ultras call for Al-Khelaifi to leave after Champions League exit
Macron, Scholz urge Putin to end siege of Mariupol: France
Macron, Scholz urge Putin to end siege of Mariupol: France
Billion-dollar property grab as Houthi ‘gangs’ seize rivals’ homes
Billion-dollar property grab as Houthi ‘gangs’ seize rivals’ homes
How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations
How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations
Suez Canal setting new records, says Egypt in response to claims that maritime traffic is falling
Suez Canal setting new records, says Egypt in response to claims that maritime traffic is falling

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.