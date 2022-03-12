You are here

PSG ultras call for Al-Khelaifi to leave after Champions League exit

PSG ultras call for Al-Khelaifi to leave after Champions League exit
UEFA opened a disciplinary investigation on Thursday against PSG, its president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and its sporting director Leonardo. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

PSG ultras call for Al-Khelaifi to leave after Champions League exit

PSG ultras call for Al-Khelaifi to leave after Champions League exit
  • "Management resignation," the Collectif Ultras Paris (CUP) group wrote on social media
  • “Nasser Al-Khelaifi, there is nothing personal here but it is clear that he is not the man for the job," the group wrote
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain’s ultra fans group on Saturday said Qatari club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi should step down after the French giants’ Champions League elimination by Real Madrid.
“Management resignation,” the Collectif Ultras Paris (CUP) group wrote on social media, calling for supporters to join them in “showing our dissatisfaction... without violence” during Sunday’s Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux.
For the fourth time in six seasons PSG crashed out in the last 16, self-destructing against 13-time European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday in Spain.
“We know what our return (to the top level) owes to (club) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, there is nothing personal here but it is clear that he is not the man for the job,” the group wrote.
Al-Khelaifi is also chairman of beIN Media Group and Qatar Sports Investments and is involved in running racket sports in Qatar.
“The situation of the club now requires a complete reorganization at all levels and the daily presence of its president,” continued CUP, an umbrella group for various PSG fans groups.
Even though PSG have won seven of their nine Ligue 1 titles under the Qatari owners who took over in 2011, they have repeatedly failed in their European ambitions.
But the capital club have reached the Champions League knockout stage in 10 consecutive seasons, having only previously qualified for the competition five times in their history.
The ultras castigated the club’s lack of direction and sporting director Leonardo for player recruitment described as a “stack of stars who have little or nothing in common” after the signings last year of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum.
The players were also blasted for their lack of commitment.
“Against Bordeaux this Sunday we are going to show our dissatisfaction and we ask all the lovers of the club present to unite in our actions without violence,” added the CUP.
“We will remain mobilized until real major changes are put in place.”
Ligue 1 leaders PSG only have the league title to aim for in a season in which they also suffered an early French Cup exit.

Topics: PSG Nasser Al-Khelaifi Ligue 1 football

Hamilton has no plan to compete in his 40s like other greats

Hamilton has no plan to compete in his 40s like other greats
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

Hamilton has no plan to compete in his 40s like other greats

Hamilton has no plan to compete in his 40s like other greats
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

MANAMA: Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has no plans to emulate sporting greats like Tom Brady and Roger Federer by competing in his 40s.

“I haven’t thought about that number, because I’m 37. Jeez, I’ve still got a bit to go,” Hamilton said on Saturday, laughing.

“So, I honestly haven’t thought about that, and I don’t plan on being here close to that age.”

He has a contract with Mercedes until the end of next season, when he will be 38. That two-year deal was only signed last July and it is not known if he’ll extend it.

The 44-year-old Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, while the 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer will be 41 if he comes back to play in late summer as planned after knee surgery.

The exuberant and prolific Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently returned from injury for Italian soccer club AC Milan, and the imposing 40-year-old Swede is playing well for the title contender.

Hamilton is F1’s record holder for most wins (103) and pole positions (103) and is tied with fellow great Michael Schumacher on a record seven titles. Others in F1 have hit 40 and carried on.

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso is 40 and the Spaniard is still driving well for the Alpine team, securing a podium late last season.

The 2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen kept pushing back the clock until retiring at the end of last season, aged 42.

But with his wide-ranging interests in fashion, music, and his ongoing dedication to environmental and human rights issues, it sounds like Hamilton probably won’t be on track when he’s their age.

“Hopefully I’ll have some other something to get on with,” he said at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

He is close friends with 40-year-old tennis great Serena Williams, who is still looking to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors.

Topics: Lewis Hamilton F1

Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs

Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs

Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
  • Three fantastic finishes took Ronaldo clear as the highest scorer in professional men's football history
  • Victory lifts United back into fourth, although they are just two points ahead of Arsenal who have four games in hand
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Cristiano Ronaldo set another goalscoring record in a return to form with a hat-trick to keep Manchester United’s chances of playing in the Champions League next season alive with a 3-2 win over Tottenham on Saturday.
Ronaldo had scored just once in his previous 10 games, but three fantastic finishes took him clear as the highest scorer in professional men’s football history according to FIFA’s records with 807 goals for club and country.
Victory lifts United back into fourth, although they are just two points ahead of Arsenal who have four games in hand.
A fifth defeat in eight league games is another blow to Tottenham’s hopes of a top-four finish as they remain seventh, now five points behind United.
Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford has so far proven to be an anti-climax with his poor form sparking debate over whether the 37-year-old’s powers are waning.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed United’s thrashing in the Manchester derby last weekend and was criticized for a perceived lack of commitment as he jetted off to Portugal to rehab a hip injury rather than watch his teammates lost 4-1 at the Etihad.
He was restored to Ralf Rangnick’s starting line-up as one of five changes from that damaging defeat with Bruno Fernandes the notable absentee due to illness.
It took just 12 minutes for Ronaldo to make his mark with a stunning strike into the top corner from outside the box.
However, United failed to build on the early goal and were instead forced back in a familiar pattern to previous home games this season against stronger opposition.
Spurs quickly had the ball in the net in response only for Ben Davies to be flagged offside before Eric Dier’s header from a corner was cleared off the line.
A Tottenham equalizer seemed only a matter of time and was gifted to them when Alex Telles handled Dejan Kulusevski’s cross for a clear penalty.
Harry Kane smashed home the resulting spot-kick to continue his fine form for his sixth goal in as many games.
Within three minutes, though, United were back in front thanks to a landmark goal for Ronaldo.
He turned home Jadon Sancho’s inviting cross to surpass Austria-Czech striker Josef Bican as football’s all-time record goalscorer according to FIFA’s records.
United’s defensive deficiencies meant Ronaldo’s work was not done to win the game as Spurs enjoyed the better of the second half.
Son Heung-min hooked a glorious chance wide from Kulusevski’s cut-back.
When a second equalizer did arrive for Antonio Conte’s men it was thanks to more misery for United captain Harry Maguire.
Consistent errors from the England international have played a huge part in his side’s struggles this season and he turned into his own net from Sergio Reguilon’s cross.
Conte screamed for focus from his side on the sideline, but they succumbed again to Ronaldo’s predatory instincts.
The United number seven rose highest to meet Telles’ corner nine minutes from time to power a header into the top corner for just his second United hat-trick and first since returning to Old Trafford in August.

Topics: Premier league Ronaldo Manchester United Tottenham

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim
  • "Luck wasn't on our side," bemoaned captain Manuel Neuer
  • Bayern have now drawn their last two league games
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim on Saturday as the runaway Bundesliga leaders had three goals disallowed and also hit the post.
“Luck wasn’t on our side,” bemoaned captain Manuel Neuer.
Bayern have now drawn their last two league games.
Christoph Baumgartner gave Hoffenheim a deserved lead before Robert Lewandowski levelled on the stroke of half-time in Sinsheim with a record-equalling 17th away goal this season.
It was a tough afternoon for Bayern who had two goals by Thomas Mueller and one by Lewandowski ruled out before Serge Gnabry struck the post.
“We had a few more chances and at the end it was disappointing not to travel home with three points,” admitted Neuer.
Bayern are ten points clear in the Bundesliga, but second-placed Dortmund, who are home to Bielefeld on Sunday, have two games in hand.
It was a frustrating return to Sinsheim for Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, who spent nine years with Hoffenheim, three as head coach.
“I am pleased with the overall performance, especially as we had goals ruled offside which were marginal, even if we only took a point,” said Nagelsmann.
Bayern had lost three of their five previous away matches against Hoffenheim and there was a cup match atmosphere among the sold-out home crowd hoping for another upset.
The hosts landed the first blow when striker Andrej Kramaric fired a pass to the far post where Baumgartner was waiting to drive past Neuer with half an hour played.
The Germany captain had hoped to set a new Bundesliga record of 311 victories, but Neuer will have to wait at least another week.
Lewandowski struck before half-time when he powered in Bayern’s equalizer to claim his 29th league goal this season.
It was end to end stuff in the second half, which opened with Lewandowski’s disallowed goal, then Gnabry beat the defense, but hit the post.
Mueller had his head in his hands when his shot was scrambled off the line.
At the other end, Neuer denied Hoffenheim a late winner with a superb save at close range to block a shot by Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Freiburg climbed back into the Champions League places despite throwing away a two-goal lead before defender Nico Schlotterbeck sealed a 3-2 win at Wolfsburg.
Stuttgart snatched a valuable point in the relegation battle as Sasa Kalajdzic’s 90th minute equalizer sealed a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin.
Stuttgart climbed to third from bottom, one place ahead of Hertha Berlin who later hunt their first win of 2022 at Moenchengladbach.
An outbreak of 20 Covid cases at Mainz meant their away game at Augsburg on Saturday was postponed.

Topics: Bayern Munich Robert Lewa Hoffenheim Bundesliga

Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City

Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City

Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City
  • Diaz opened the scoring in the first half and Salah netted with a penalty after the interval at the Amex Stadium
  • Jurgen Klopp's side have won their last eight league games, keeping the pressure on City
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom: Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah sealed a 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday.
Diaz opened the scoring in the first half and Salah netted with a penalty after the interval at the Amex Stadium.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last eight league games, keeping the pressure on City, with the champions playing at Crystal Palace on Monday.
While City are in fine form, Liverpool’s hot streak is equally impressive.
The Reds have scored 21 goals and conceded just twice in their winning run, while also keeping a third successive league clean sheet for the first time this term.
When Salah converted from the spot, it made Liverpool only the second club to score 2,000 goals in the Premier League, emulating Manchester United.
Salah has reached 20 goals in a Premier League season for the fourth time, with his latest strike coming at just the right time amid his tense contract negotiations.
Klopp said on Friday it is up to Salah whether he signs a new deal, a claim that was followed by the Egypt forward’s agent tweeting a series of laughing emojis just minutes later.
Salah’s current deal runs until the end of next season and he has previously said his future is in Liverpool’s hands and he is not asking for “crazy stuff.”
His long-term value to Liverpool is immense, but of more immediate concern to Klopp will be the knock that saw him replaced by Diogo Jota soon after his first goal in four games.
With a testing trip to Arsenal looming on Wednesday followed by an FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forst, Klopp will hope his star makes a quick recovery.
Liverpool, chasing an unprecedented quadruple, suffered only their third defeat this season against Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16 second leg in midweek.
But Klopp insisted his players are such bad losers that they were certain to mount an immediate response to the Inter loss, which didn’t stop them progressing to the quarter-finals on aggregate in any case.
The German’s assessment proved correct, after a lively Brighton start that saw Neal Maupay drill his strike just wide and Leandro Trossard curl his shot straight at Alisson Becker.
Liverpool responded emphatically and Salah picked out Sadio Mane, whose close-range effort was pushed away by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
Klopp’s team took the lead in the 19th minute when Diaz sprinted onto Joel Matip’s perfectly-weighted pass and bravely headed into the empty net as Sanchez rushed off his line, pole-axing the Colombian with a dangerous high challenge in the process.
Diaz was unable to celebrate as he was writhing on the turf after being caught in the chest by Sanchez’s leg, but the keeper surprisingly escaped a red card following a VAR check.
Diaz’s second goal since signing from Porto in January was almost followed by one for Salah, whose incisive burst ended with a low drive that forced Sanchez to save at his near post.
Trossard shot wastefully over from Maupay’s defense-splitting pass soon after the interval.
Salah almost made him pay for that miss with a deflected effort that looped onto the crossbar.
Liverpool’s luck was out on that occasion but they doubled their lead in the 61st minute.
Naby Keita’s shot was blocked by Yves Bissouma’s arm, conceding a penalty that Salah drove past Sanchez with ease to keep the title race bubbling nicely.

Topics: Premier league Liverpool Mohamed Salah Brighton & Hove Albion

Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League

Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League

Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League
  • Chelsea are unable to sign players, renew contracts or sell tickets to matches
  • “The Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club," a Premier League statement said
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a Chelsea director by the Premier League board after the British government sanctioned the Russian billionaire.
Chelsea owner Abramovich was one of seven more oligarchs sanctioned this week by the UK following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The European champions have been placed under tough restrictions due to the sanctions on Abramovich.
Chelsea are unable to sign players, renew contracts or sell tickets to matches, with limits on the amount of money they are allowed to spend on travel to away games.
Now Premier League chiefs have taken action against Abramovich, who is described by the government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle despite his denials of any association.
“Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club,” a Premier League statement said on Saturday.
“The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a license issued by the Government, which expires on May 31 2022.”
Abramovich had already announced his intention to sell Chelsea, with a host of potential buyers declaring their interest in a club that have won 19 major trophies since he bought the side in 2003.
The government is still open to a sale but would have to approve a new license, on the proviso no profit would go to the Russian, who has bankrolled the club to the tune of around £1.5 billion ($2 billion).
Chelsea are already feeling the impact of the sanctions, with shirt sponsor Three suspending its £40 million deal.
The club’s official training wear partner Trivago said Friday that it was sticking with Chelsea despite the “challenging” situation.
Chelsea reportedly saw several credit cards temporarily frozen on Friday while they negotiate the terms of their special operating license with the government.
Thomas Tuchel’s side host Newcastle on Sunday as they look to cement their hold on third place in the Premier League.

Topics: Chelsea Roman Abramovich Premier league UK

