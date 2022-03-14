You are here

Apple supplier Foxconn in talks to build $9b multipurpose facility in Saudi Arabia: WSJ

Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Foxconn Technology Group is in talks with Saudi Arabia about jointly building a $9 billion facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Foxconn, which is a supplier to Apple Inc, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

According to WSJ report, the Saudi authorities are reviewing an offer from the company, known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co,. to build a dual-line foundry for surface-mount technology and wafer fabrication in NEOM.

The report quoted the unnamed sources as saying that Riyadh wants the company to guarantee that it would direct at least two-thirds of the foundry’s production into Foxconn’s existing supply chain to ensure there are buyers for its products and the project is ultimately profitable.

The company said last year that it is planning to build an EV project in the Middle East, focusing on software and cloud infrastructure for passenger cars.

Topics: Saudi Arabia NEOM Foxconn Chip

Russia may suspend grain exports until June 30: Interfax

Reuters

PARIS, HUMBURG: Russia may suspend exports of wheat, barley, maize (corn) and rye starting from Tuesday until June 30, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Agriculture Ministry.

Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the EU and Ukraine.

“The Agriculture Ministry and the Trade Ministry have prepared a draft government decree that would introduce a temporary ban on exports of the main grains from Russia from March 15 to June 30,” Interfax quoted the Agriculture Ministry as saying.

The Russian Agriculture Ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The news sent European wheat price higher. Front-month May on Paris-based milling wheat futures was up 1.8 percent at €377.50 ($414.34) a ton by 1545 GMT. Earlier, prices had been trading in negative territory.

“An actual Russian export ban would be a big game changer. The markets had been hoping and expecting that any ceasefire in Ukraine would have resulted in a quick resumption of full Russian exports from the Black Sea,” a European trader said.

“The EU would no doubt have to shoulder a big part of the export demand. I think if there is an export stop, Europe will be able to sell just about everything it has.”

Russia’s exportable surplus for the period is estimated at between 6 million and 6.5 million tons of wheat, Dmitry Rylko, the head of the IKAR agriculture consultancy, said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict grain exports Food

Saudi National Development Fund to inject $152bn in local economy by 2030, Crown Prince says

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi National Development Fund to inject SR570 billion ($152 billion) in the Kingdom’s economy by 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said. 

In a statement on Monday to mark the launch of the strategy for the fund, known as NDF, the Crown Prince said that it will contribute to tripling the share of non-oil GDP to SR605 billion over the same period.

NDF, through its funds and development banks, will increase the participation of the private sector in the GDP by three-folds by 2030, said the statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

The fund was established by royal order in 2017, according to its website. It was mandated to advance the performance of development funds and banks as well as to empower development funds and banks to better fulfill development priorities and economic obligations related to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Topics: economy

Britain sticking by its ending coal plans by 2024, says PM's spokesman

Reuters

LONDON: Britain is sticking to its timetable to end the use of coal by 2024, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding it was for individual firms to determine the operation of their coal plants.

“We are sticking with our timetable of ending the use of coal by 2024. Outside of that, the operation of UK coal plants is a commercial matter, we have made no formal requests to individual companies or plants on that,” he told reporters.

“We will set out our plans for energy security and domestic supply later this month.”

Topics: Britain energy coal

Ukraine economy could collapse if war drags on: IMF

AFP

WASHINGTON: Ukraine’s government continues to function, the banking system is stable and debt payments are viable in the short term, but the Russian invasion could plunge Ukraine into a devastating recession, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

And it warned that the war could have broader repercussions, including threatening global food security due to rising prices and the inability to plant crops, especially wheat.

At a minimum the country would see “output falling 10 percent this year assuming a prompt resolution of the war,” the IMF said in an analysis of the economy in the wake of the Russian invasion.

But the fund warned of “massive uncertainty” around the forecasts, and if the conflict is prolonged, the situation will worsen.

The country’s economy grew 3.2 percent in 2021 amid a record grain harvest and strong consumer spending.

But in the wake of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, “the economy in Ukraine dramatically changed,” said Vladyslav Rashkovan, alternate executive director for Ukraine on the IMF board.

“As of March 6, 202 schools, 34 hospitals, more than 1,500 residential houses including multi-apartment houses, tens of kilometers of roads, and countless objects of critical infrastructures in several Ukrainian cities have been fully or partially destroyed by Russian troops,” the official said in a statement.

Ports and airports also have been closed due to “due to massive destruction,” he said.

Oleg Ustenko, economic adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, last week estimated the damage at $100 billion so far.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict IMF economy

Allianz, Swiss Re join other financial firms in turning from Russia

Reuters

FRANKFURT, LONDON, ZURICH: Allianz and Swiss Re said on Monday they were cutting back on Russian business as European financial institutions turn their backs on Russia.

The German insurer and Swiss reinsurer join banks Deutsche , Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase which have exited Russia following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western government sanctions.

The moves will pile pressure on others to follow.

Allianz said it had put a stop to insuring new business in Russia and was no longer investing in Russia for its own portfolio.

Swiss Re said it was not taking on new business with Russian and Belarusian clients and was not renewing existing business with Russian clients. In a statement sent via email, Swiss Re said it was reviewing its current business relationships in Russia and Belarus.

The decisions follow similar action by other major European insurers and reinsurers, which provide cover for large projects such as energy installations.

Insurer Zurich no longer takes on new domestic customers in Russia and will not renew existing local business, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

Hannover Re said last week that new business and renewals for customers in Russia and Belarus were on hold, while Italian insurer Generali said earlier this month it would pull out of Russia.

Insurance broker Willis Towers Watson also said on Sunday it would withdraw from Russia, following similar moves by rivals Marsh and Aon.

Asset managers have said they will not make new investments in Russia and many Russian-focused funds have frozen because they are unable to trade following the sanctions and counter-measures taken by Russia.

The EU’s markets watchdog ESMA said on Monday it was coordinating the bloc’s regulatory response to the Ukraine conflict to ensure markets continued to function in an orderly manner.

Britain’s pensions regulator said the sector had little direct exposure to Russia, but that there were practical difficulties in selling Russian assets.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

