You are here

  • Home
  • UN makes March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia

UN makes March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia

UN makes March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia
Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, presents an Introductory Statement on Resolution "International Day to Combat Islamophobia" March, 15, 2022, New York. (UN Perm Rep Pakistan)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9hbd9

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

UN makes March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia

UN makes March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia
  • Date is anniversary of infamous New Zealand mosque attacks that killed over 50 worshippers
  • Pakistani envoy: ‘Islamophobia is a reality. Its manifestations are proliferating in several parts of the world’
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UN has adopted a resolution proposed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Pakistan to designate March 15 the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The resolution was adopted two years to the day since a right-wing extremist murdered over 50 Muslims in a New Zealand terror attack on two mosques.

It means that the day will be cemented as an annual reminder of the need to combat Islamophobia.

The resolution was introduced on Tuesday by Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, on behalf of the OIC.

“Islamophobia is a reality. Its manifestations — hate speech, discrimination, and violence against Muslims — are proliferating in several parts of the world,” he said.

“Such acts of discrimination, hostility and violence towards Muslim individuals and communities constitute grave violations of their human rights and violate their freedom of religion and belief. They also cause great anguish within the Islamic world.”

Akram cited the words of the UN’s special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, who said: “Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, institutional suspicion and fear of Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim has escalated to epidemic proportions.”

Women and girls have often found themselves at the sharp end of this hatred, said Akram, adding: “The gender aspect of Islamophobia is also gaining prominence, with girls and women being targeted due to mode of their dress and the general notion that Muslim women are oppressed and thus must be liberated.”

He warned that Islamophobia is a “poorly understood” phenomenon that often intersects with anti-immigrant and anti-refugee sentiment.

As such, he said, it is “essential” to promote information about this “disturbing global trend” that can reach the very top of governments in many parts of the world.

The adoption of the resolution follows years of discussion about the need for an international day to combat Islamophobia, initiated in Makkah in 2019 following the New Zealand mosque attacks.

At that time, OIC members, including Saudi Arabia, “stressed the necessity to combat hate and fear of Islam and Muslims.”

Topics: Islamophobia UN Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain
World
UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain

Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: Monitor

Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: Monitor
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: Monitor

Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: Monitor
  • Moscow is recruiting Syrians who acquired combat experience during Syria’s 11-year-old civil war to bolster the invasion of Ukraine
  • In a country where soldiers earn between $15 and $35 per month, Russia has promised them a salary of $1,100 to fight in Ukraine
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Russia has drawn up lists of 40,000 fighters from Syrian army and allied militias to be put on standby for deployment in Ukraine, a war monitor said Tuesday.
The Kremlin said last week that volunteers, including from Syria, were welcome to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activists said Russian officers, in coordination with the Syrian military and allied militia, had set up registration offices in regime-held areas.
“More than 40,000 Syrians have registered to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine so far,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the UK-based monitor.
Moscow is recruiting Syrians who acquired combat experience during Syria’s 11-year-old civil war to bolster the invasion of Ukraine it launched on February 24.
Russian officers deployed as part of the force Moscow sent to Syria in 2015 to support Damascus had approved 22,000 of them, Abdel Rahman said.
Those fighters are either combatants drawn from the army or pro-regime militias who have experience in street warfare and received Russian training.
In a country where soldiers earn between $15 and $35 per month, Russia has promised them a salary of $1,100 to fight in Ukraine, the Observatory reported.
They are also entitled to $7,700 in compensation for injuries and their families to $16,500 if they are killed in combat.
Another 18,000 men had registered with Syria’s ruling Baath party and would be screened by the Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor with links to the Kremlin, the monitor said.
Misinformation about Syrian recruits in Ukraine has been spreading online.
Last week, pictures were shared of a Syrian soldier they said had died in Ukraine, but it later appeared he had been killed in his homeland in 2015.
The Observatory said it had no confirmed reports yet of any Syrian recruits leaving for Ukraine.
Abdel Rahman said Russia had drawn Syrian army recruits from the 25th Special Mission Forces Division, once better known as the “Tiger Forces,” and from the Russian-run 5th Division.
Fighters from the Palestinian Liwaa Al-Quds group and the Baath party’s military branch had also enlisted.
A Syrian government representative denied the recruitment drive.
“Until now no names have been written down, no soldiers registered in any centers nor has anyone traveled to Russia to fight in Ukraine,” Omar Rahmoun of the National Reconciliation Committee told AFP.
Syrian mercenaries have already fought on opposing sides of foreign conflicts, in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.
More than a decade of war has pushed 90 percent of the population into poverty, a factor Syrians for Truth and Justice said was a key factor in the recruitment.
A Syrian soldier told the activist group this month that he enlisted to fight in Ukraine because he could not find a job after his military service.
“The situation is extremely dire. There is no electricity, heating, or household gas,” he said, adding he had registered at an air force intelligence office near Damascus.
Regime-allied forces opened recruitment centers in the eastern towns of Al-Mayadeen and Deir Ezzor, according to Omar Abu Layla, who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet.
“Wagner started the whole thing in Deir Ezzor; only dozens have registered so far,” he said.
“In a country that lacks basic necessities, some have no choice but to fight... for a few hundred dollars.”
Turkey-backed rebels in northern Syria are also gearing up to send fighters on the opposing side.
An AFP reporter in northern Syria said the factions preparing for Ukraine include the Sultan Murad, Sulaiman Shah and Hamza divisions, all of which had previously sent hundreds of fighters to fight in Libya and Azerbaijan.
While money is the main driver for Syrian mercenaries on both sides of the conflict, rights groups said Ankara’s proxies often exploited fighters and withheld wages.
One fighter told AFP he was promised $3,000 to join the Ukraine battlefield.
“We are tired of the hunger... I will go and never come back. From Ukraine, I plan to go to Europe,” another said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Syria Wagner group

Related

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says
World
Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says
Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
World
Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict

Insurgents murdered Rohingya leader, Bangladesh police admit

Insurgents murdered Rohingya leader, Bangladesh police admit
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Insurgents murdered Rohingya leader, Bangladesh police admit

Insurgents murdered Rohingya leader, Bangladesh police admit
  • The assassination of Mohib Ullah last September sent shockwaves through the sprawling border settlements
  • Security forces have routinely denied ARSA operates in the camps and blamed Ullah's death on an unrelated turf war
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police admitted for the first time Tuesday that an insurgent group ordered last year’s murder of a respected Rohingya leader, saying they were threatened by his growing popularity.
The assassination of Mohib Ullah last September sent shockwaves through the sprawling border settlements that house hundreds of thousands of stateless Rohingya refugees who fled a violent crackdown in neighboring Myanmar.
Hours after the 48-year-old was gunned down in Kutupalong, the world’s largest refugee settlement, his family accused the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) of orchestrating the killing.
The militant group is waging an insurgency in Myanmar and has been accused of running narcotics, murdering political opponents and instilling a climate of fear in the camps.
Security forces have routinely denied ARSA operates in the camps and blamed Ullah’s death on an unrelated turf war.
But the police investigation has made headway in recent weeks and the inspector manning the probe said Tuesday that 15 people with ties to the group had been arrested for their role in the killing, four of whom have issued confessions.
“In their statement the four claimed they are ARSA members and they got instructions from ARSA leaders to kill Mohib Ullah,” Gazi Salahuddin told AFP.
“A meeting was held on the night of September 27 to assassinate Mohib Ullah. There were leaders of ARSA (in the meeting) and they demanded he be killed,” he said.
Salahuddin said he believed the murder was ordered ARSA chief Ataullah, who is believed to be in Myanmar, because of the victim’s growing following.
“They thought Mohib Ullah and his organization had become more organized and popular than ARSA. So they killed him,” he said.
“Mohib Ullah was working against ARSA and was raising awareness about the group’s criminal activities.”
The militant group has previously denied any involvement in the community leader’s murder.
More than 850,000 Rohingya refugees live in Bangladesh refugee camps, most of whom fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar that is now the subject of a genocide case at the UN’s highest court in The Hague.
Working among the chaos and unease in the camps, Ullah and his colleagues quietly documented the crimes that his people suffered at the hands of the Myanmar military while pressing for better conditions.
The former schoolteacher shot to prominence in 2019 when he organized a protest of about 100,000 people in the camps to mark two years since their exodus.
He also met then US president Donald Trump in the White House that year and addressed a UN meeting in Geneva.

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya refugees Mohib Ullah

Related

More than 100 Rohingya land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh
World
More than 100 Rohingya land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh
Gambia urges UN court to continue Rohingya genocide case
World
Gambia urges UN court to continue Rohingya genocide case

Ukraine’s capital barraged; 3 EU nation leaders to visit

Ukraine’s capital barraged; 3 EU nation leaders to visit
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine’s capital barraged; 3 EU nation leaders to visit

Ukraine’s capital barraged; 3 EU nation leaders to visit
  • Kyiv said that Ukraine-Russia conflict talks have resumed
  • Large explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Russia’s relentless bombardment of Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv as a series of strikes hit a residential neighborhood Tuesday, while the leaders of three European Union countries planned a bold visit to Ukraine’s capital and the number of people the war has driven from the country passed 3 million.
Large explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia’s assault on the city appeared to become more systematic. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said barrages hit four multi-story buildings in the city and caused dozens of deaths.
The strikes targeted a western district of Kyiv, disrupting a relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Russian forces was stopped in the early days of the war. Tuesday’s shelling ignited a huge fire in a 15-story apartment building and spurred a frantic rescue effort.
As Russia stepped up its assault on Kyiv, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia set out for Ukraine’s embattled capital by train to show support for the country.
“The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet. He was joined by Janez Jansa of Slovenia, Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s de-facto leader.
EU officials characterized the visit as one the central European leaders had undertaken independently despite security risks. The 27-nation bloc’s other leaders were “informed” of the trip but did not sanction it, EU officials said.
The International Organization for Migration said the number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 passed 3 million on Tuesday. The UN has described the flood of people crossing into Poland and other neighboring countries as Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II.
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators also planned to hold a second day of talks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reached its 20th day. The Red Cross and the United Nations refugee agency say millions of people face food and medicine shortages along with the immediate conflict threats of shelling and air attacks.
The Ukrainian government said new aid and evacuation efforts would take place Tuesday along nine corridors around the country, including the Kyiv region. But past attempts have repeatedly failed amid continued fighting.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said an evacuation involving 30 buses was planned from Sumy in northeast Ukraine. The organization said it still had not gotten aid to Mariupol, an encircled port city of 430,000 where local officials estimate a lethal siege has killed more than 2,300 people and left residents desperate for food, water, heat and medicine.
Russia’s invasion has shocked the world, upended Europe’s post-Cold War security order and driven millions from their homes. Russia’s military is bigger and better equipped than Ukraine’s, but its troops have faced stiffer-than-expected resistance, bolstered by arms supplied by the West.
When Russia launched the war three weeks ago, fear of an imminent invasion gripped the Ukrainian capital, and residents slept in subway stations or crammed onto trains to flee. But as the Russian offensive bogged down, Kyiv saw a relative lull. US officials say Russian forces were about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the center of the city as of Monday.
Fighting has intensified on Kyiv’s outskirts in recent days, and sporadic air raid sirens ring out around the capital.
The early morning artillery strikes hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin, which has seen some of the worst battles of the war.
Flames shot out of the 15-story apartment building and smoke choked the air as firefighters climbed ladders to rescue people. The assault blackened several floors of the building, ripped a hole in the ground outside and blew out windows in neighboring apartment blocks.
Rescue workers said one person died and several were rescued but others remained inside.
“Yesterday we extinguished one fire, today another, it is very difficult,” said one young firefighter as he took a brief break outside the building, tears falling from his eyes.
“People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying. They haven’t lived their lives and they have already seen this, this is the worst,” said the rescuer, who gave only his first name, Andriy.
Shockwaves from an explosion also damaged the entry to a downtown subway station that has been used as a bomb shelter. City authorities tweeted an image of the blown-out facade, saying trains would no longer stop at the station.
A 10-story apartment building in the Podilsky district of Kyiv, north of the government quarter, was damaged by unspecified ammunition. Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on Irpin and the northwest Kyiv suburbs of Hostomel and Bucha, said the head of the capital region, Oleksiy Kuleba.
“Many streets (in those areas) have been turned into a mush of steel and concrete. People have been hiding for weeks in basements, and are afraid to go out even for evacuations,” Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.
In the country’s east, Russian forces launched more than 60 strikes overnight on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to regional administration chief Oleh Sinehubov. The strikes hit the city’s historical center, including the main marketplace.
Sinehubov said fires were raging and rescuers had pulled “dozens of bodies of civilian residents,” from the ruins of destroyed apartment buildings.
Zelenskyy is seeking to extend martial law until April 24 and to require men ages 18 to 60 to stay in the country to fight. Ukraine’s parliament is expected to vote on the measure this week.
The Ukrainian leader appealed for more weapons to counter Russia’s military. He said Ukraine’s forces are rapidly using up weapons and other hardware supplied by Western nations, and he asked northern European leaders to “help yourself by helping us.”
As Russia struggled to gain ground in Ukraine, US administration officials alleged that Moscow had asked China for help, and Beijing had signaled that it would be willing to provide both military support and financial backing to help stave off effects of Western sanctions.
Russia and China denied military assistance had been asked for or granted.
Talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators were due to resume Tuesday, after failing to make a break through — or to break down — on Monday. The two sides had expressed some optimism about the negotiations, which Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said would discuss “peace, cease-fire, immediate withdrawal of troops & security guarantees.”
With each day, the human cost of the grinding war continues to rise. The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office released details of two deadly Russian attacks that took place Monday: an artillery strike that hit a university and open-air market in the northern city of Chernihiv, killing 10, and the shooting of a 65-year-old woman on a bus that was evacuating civilians from a Kyiv suburb.
The number of people killed in a Russian rocket attack on a TV tower in western Ukraine on Monday rose to 19, authorities in the Rivne region said Tuesday. A further nine people were injured in the strike on the TV tower in Antopol, a village about 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the border of NATO member Poland.
In Mykolaiv, a strategic southern city near the Black Sea where airstrikes killed nine people Sunday, residents braced for more attacks. Volunteers prepared food and sorted donated clothes at an abandoned naval yard that was turned into a support center for troops. Molotov cocktails were already on hand to take on invaders.
Svetlana Gryshchenko, whose soldier son was killed in the fighting, said it was “impossible to put into words” what was happening to the city.
“We are bombed during the day and during the night …. It’s a nightmare what Russia is doing on the territory of Ukraine,” she said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Related

From Gaza to Ukraine and back: war haunts Palestinian students
Middle-East
From Gaza to Ukraine and back: war haunts Palestinian students
Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv
World
Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv

Hopes for detained UK-Iranian as passport returned

Hopes for detained UK-Iranian as passport returned
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Hopes for detained UK-Iranian as passport returned

Hopes for detained UK-Iranian as passport returned
  • She has been held under house arrest and unable to leave the country since her release
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Tehran since 2016, has had her British passport returned, her local MP in London said on Tuesday, raising hopes for her release.
“I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back,” Labour MP Tulip Siddiq wrote on her Twitter account.
“I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now,” she added.
Siddiq’s comment follows reports that London and Tehran may be close to resolving a long-standing dispute over a debt dating back to the time of the Shah of Iran.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, believes his wife is being held as a political pawn until the debt of £400 million ($520 million, 475 million euros) for defense equipment is resolved.
Resolving the dispute could clear the way for the release of other UK nationals held in Iran.
On the debt, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office told AFP, “We continue to explore options to resolve this case and will not comment further as discussions are ongoing.”
Asked about reports on the possible release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a spokesman added, “We have long called for the release of unfairly detained British nationals in Iran.
“We don’t comment on speculation.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer Hojjat Kermani was optimistic about her situation, according to her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthrophic arm of the news and data agency.
“I am hopeful that we will have good news soon,” Kermani was quoted as saying.
The UK chief executive of human rights group Amnesty International, Sacha Deshmukh, said, “We sincerely hope these reports are correct.
“The detainees and their families have been suffering for years and a resolution can’t come quickly enough.
“It’s been clear for a long time that the Iranian authorities have been targeting foreign nationals with spurious national security-related charges to exert diplomatic pressure.
“In the past we’ve had false dawn after false dawn over possible breakthroughs, so it’s only right to be cautious at the moment.”
Other UK-Iranian nationals held in Tehran include retired engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, who was arrested in August 2017 and jailed for 10 years on charges of spying for Israel.
Mehran Raoof, a labor rights activist, was detained in October 2020 and was being held in solitary confinement, according to Amnesty.
Dual nationals from the Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden and the United States have also been arrested in similar circumstances.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a visit to her family in the Iranian capital in 2016 and convicted of plotting to overthrow the government. She was jailed for five years.
She was sentenced to a further year’s imprisonment in April last year for participating in a rally outside the Iranian embassy in London in 2009.
Richard Ratcliffe staged a hunger strike outside the foreign ministry in London last October after she lost her latest appeal, and as government ministers held talks with Iranian counterparts.
She was freed from prison with an electronic tag in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic but she has been held in Iran under a form of house arrests ever since.

Topics: Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe release

Related

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran since 2016, sits outside the Foreign Office in London on November 5, 2021. (AFP)
World
Husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges PM to challenge Iran
Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
World
Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab in class

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab in class
Updated 15 March 2022

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab in class

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab in class
Updated 15 March 2022
NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Tuesday upheld a ban on the hijab in class in the state of Karnataka, a ruling that could set a precedent for the rest of the country which has a big Muslim minority.
The ban last month by the southern state sparked protests by some Muslim students and parents, and counter-protests by Hindu students. The dispute has led to criticism that Muslims in the country are being further marginalized.
“We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice,” Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi of the High Court of Karnataka said in the judgment.
He said the government had the power to prescribe uniform guidelines, dismissing various petitions challenging the order.
Ahead of the verdict, Karnataka authorities announced closures of schools and colleges and imposed restrictions on public gatherings in some parts of the state to prevent potential trouble.
Last month, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah said he preferred students sticking to school uniforms instead of any religious attire.
Students who had challenged the ban in court had said wearing the hijab was a fundamental right guaranteed under India’s constitution and an essential practice of Islam. Reuters could not immediately contact the challengers.
Karnataka’s ban had led to protests in some other parts of the country too and drew criticism from the United States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Latest updates

UN makes March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia
UN makes March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia
Ex-PM Siniora won’t run in Lebanese elections
Ex-PM Siniora won’t run in Lebanese elections
Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat
Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat
Italy’s UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO
Italy’s UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO
Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought
Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.