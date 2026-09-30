DUBAI: A FlyDubai plane traveling from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Israel was diverted, after a fight broke out betweet the two pilots, briefly sparking concerns about a possible hijacking.

The incident happened on the regular scheduled flight on Wednesday Al Arabiya reported.

It’s not clear what prompted the altercation between the two pilots, but a distress signal was transmitted, prompting concerns of a possible kidnapping, causing Israel to scramble warplanes.

Israeli media, citing security officials, confirmed the incident stemmed from a feud between the plane’s two pilots, and everyone on board was safe.

A regional official briefed on the incident said a fight broke out in the cockpit and apparently involved pilots.