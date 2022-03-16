You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia steps up assaults as Ukraine appeals for more help

Russia steps up assaults as Ukraine appeals for more help
A series of powerful explosions rocked residential districts of Kyiv early Tuesday killing two people, just hours before talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to resume. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Russia steps up assaults as Ukraine appeals for more help

Russia steps up assaults as Ukraine appeals for more help
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was still some reason to be optimistic about negotiations
  • Over the past day, 28,893 civilians were able to flee the fighting through nine humanitarian corridors
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia escalated its bombardment of the Ukrainian capital and launched new assaults on the port city of Mariupol, making bloody advances on the ground as Ukraine’s president prepared Wednesday to make a direct appeal for more help in a rare speech by a foreign leader to the US Congress.
As the invasion entered its third week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested there was still some reason to be optimistic negotiations might yet yield an agreement with the Russian government.
After their delegations met Tuesday via video, Zelenskyy said Russia’s demands were becoming “more realistic.” The sides were expected to speak again later Wednesday.
“Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,” he said in his video address to the nation. “Any war ends with an agreement.”
Developments on the diplomatic front and on the ground occurred as the number of people fleeing Ukraine amid Europe’s heaviest fighting since World War II eclipsed 3 million.
Zelenskyy, previewing his speech to the US Congress, thanked President Joe Biden and “all the friends of Ukraine” for $13.6 billion in new support.
He appealed for more weapons and more sanctions to punish Russia and repeated his call to “close the skies over Ukraine to Russian missiles and planes.”
He said Russian forces had been unable to move deeper into Ukrainian territory Tuesday but had continued their heavy shelling of cities.
Over the past day, 28,893 civilians were able to flee the fighting through nine humanitarian corridors, although the Russians refused to allow aid into Mariupol, he said.
Russian warships around midnight fired missiles and artillery at the Ukrainian sea coast near Tuzla, to the south of Odesa, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said.
“They fired a huge amount of ammunition from a great distance,” he said Wednesday on Facebook.
Gerashchenko said Russia wanted to test Ukraine’s coastal defense system. He said there was no attempt to land troops. He didn’t say whether any of the shelling hit anything.
On Tuesday, the leaders of three European Union countries — Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia — visited Kyiv in a bold show of support amid the danger.
Russia’s bombardment of the capital appeared to become more systematic and edged closer to the city center, smashing apartments, a subway station and other civilian sites. Zelenskyy said the barrages hit four multi-story buildings and killed dozens.
A senior US defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment, said the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country. The official said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the center of the capital.
The official said the US has seen indications that Russia believes it may need more troops or supplies than it has on hand in Ukraine, and it is considering ways to get more resources into the country. The official did not elaborate.
The employee of Russian state television who was arrested after interrupting a live news program by protesting the war in Ukraine said she was not allowed to sleep in police custody and was interrogated for 14 hours.
She was fined about about $270, but still could face a prison sentence.
“These were very difficult days of my life because I literally went two full days without sleep, the interrogation lasted for more than 14 hours and they didn’t allow me to contact my family and close friends, didn’t provide any legal support,” Marina Ovsyannikova said after she was released.
Ovsyannikova, an employee of Channel 1, walked into the studio during Monday’s evening news show with a poster saying “stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” In English, it said “no war” at the top of the poster and “Russians against the war” at the bottom.
Before Tuesday’s talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would press its demands that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO, adopt a neutral status and “demilitarize.”
In a statement that seemed to signal potential grounds for agreement with Moscow, Zelenskyy told European leaders gathered in London that he realizes NATO has no intention of accepting Ukraine.
“We have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can’t enter those doors,” he said. “This is the truth, and we have simply to accept it as it is.”
NATO does not admit nations with unsettled territorial conflicts. Zelenskyy has repeatedly said he realizes NATO isn’t going to offer membership to Ukraine and that he could consider a neutral status for his country but needs strong security guarantees from both the West and Russia.
The UN said close to 700 civilians in Ukraine have been confirmed killed, with the true figure probably much higher.
On a day when thousands managed to leave Mariupol, Russian troops seized the city’s largest hospital, regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko said. He said the troops forced about 400 people from nearby homes into the Regional Intensive Care Hospital and were using them and roughly 100 patients and staff as human shields by not allowing them to leave.
Kyrylenko said shelling had already heavily damaged the hospital’s main building, but medical staff have been treating patients in makeshift wards in the basement.
Doctors from other Mariupol hospitals made a video to tell the world about the horrors they’ve been seeing. “We don’t want to be heroes and martyrs posthumously,” one woman said. She also said it’s insufficient to simply refer to people as the wounded: “It’s torn off arms and legs, gouged out eyes, bodies torn into fragments, insides falling out.”
Two journalists working for Fox News were killed when the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by fire Monday on the outskirts of Kyiv, the network said. Fox identified the two as video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was helping Fox crews navigate the area. Another journalist was killed Sunday in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, fighting has intensified on Kyiv’s outskirts, and air raid sirens wailed inside the capital. The mayor imposed a curfew through Thursday morning. Tuesday’s artillery strikes hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv.
“Yesterday we extinguished one fire, today another. It is very difficult,” a firefighter who gave only his first name, Andriy, said outside a 15-story apartment building that was hit, tears falling from his eyes. “People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying. They haven’t lived their lives and they have already seen this.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

This file photo taken on January 26, 2022, shows the seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. (AFP)
World
Russia’s war in Ukraine may ‘fundamentally alter’ global economic, political order — IMF

Russia’s war in Ukraine may ‘fundamentally alter’ global economic, political order — IMF

This file photo taken on January 26, 2022, shows the seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. (AFP)
This file photo taken on January 26, 2022, shows the seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 16 March 2022
Reuters

Russia’s war in Ukraine may ‘fundamentally alter’ global economic, political order — IMF

This file photo taken on January 26, 2022, shows the seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. (AFP)
  • Countries with direct trade, tourism, and financial exposures would feel mounting pressure, the IMF said, citing a greater risk of unrest in some regions, from Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America to the Caucasus and Central Asia
Updated 16 March 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect the entire global economy by slowing growth and jacking up inflation, and could fundamentally reshape the global economic order in the longer term, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.
Beyond the human suffering and historic refugee flows, the war is boosting prices for food and energy, fueling inflation and eroding the value of incomes, while disrupting trade, supply chains and remittances in countries neighboring Ukraine, the IMF said in a post on its website.
It is also eroding business confidence and triggering uncertainty among investors that will depress asset prices, tighten financial conditions and could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets, it said.
“The conflict is a major blow to the global economy that will hurt growth and raise prices,” the IMF said.
IMF officials has already said they expect to lower the Fund’s previous forecast for 4.4 percent global economic growth in 2022. In Tuesday’s post, they suggested their regional growth forecasts would also be likely be revised downward.
The IMF is due to release updated forecasts on April 19.
Countries with direct trade, tourism, and financial exposures would feel mounting pressure, the IMF said, citing a greater risk of unrest in some regions, from Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America to the Caucasus and Central Asia.
At the same time, food insecurity was likely to further increase in parts of Africa and the Middle East, where countries like Egypt import 80 percent of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine.
In the longer term, it said, “the war may fundamentally alter the global economic and geopolitical order should energy trade shift, supply chains reconfigure, payment networks fragment, and countries rethink reserve currency holdings.”
The IMF predicted deep recessions in Ukraine and Russia, and said Europe could see disruptions in natural gas imports and wider supply-chain disruptions. Eastern Europe, which has absorbed most of the 3 million people who have fled Ukraine, would see higher financing costs as a result.
The IMF said countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia with close trade and payment system links to Russia would be more affected by its recession and sanctions imposed since the invasion of Ukraine, curbing trade, remittances, investment and tourism. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
In the Middle East and Africa, worsening external financing conditions may spur capital outflows and add to growth headwinds for countries with elevated debt levels and large financing needs, the IMF said.
Higher energy and food prices, reduced tourism and problems accessing international capital markets would threaten countries in sub-Saharan Africa, which imports around 85 percent of its wheat supplies, with a third coming from Russia or Ukraine.
Food and energy prices are the main channel for spillovers in the Western Hemisphere, with high commodity prices likely to significantly quicken already high inflation rates in Latin America, the Caribbean and the United States.
In Asia, the biggest impact will be felt among oil importers of ASEAN economies, India, and frontier economies including some Pacific Islands, while new fuel subsidies could ease the impacts in Japan and Korea, the IMF said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Ukraine economy could collapse if war drags on: IMF
Business & Economy
Ukraine economy could collapse if war drags on: IMF
IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts
Business & Economy
IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' but launch fails

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) supervising a
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) supervising a "strike drill" together with a high ranking officer in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP file photo)
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' but launch fails

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) supervising a "strike drill" together with a high ranking officer in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP file photo)
  • The Hwasong-17 is North Korea’s biggest missile, which could potentially fly up to 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), far enough to strike anywhere in the US and beyond
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile but the launch Wednesday apparently ended in a failure.
The launch was made from the Pyongyang region around 9:30 a.m. before the apparent failure, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding that South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analyzing details of the launch.
North Korea had been expected to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile soon in its most significant provocation since 2017.
The US and South Korean militaries said last week that North Korea had tested an ICBM system in two recent launches, referring to the developmental Hwasong-17 missile that North Korea unveiled during a military parade in October 2020.
In the two recent launches on Feb. 27 and March 5, the North Korean missiles flew medium-range distances, and experts have said North Korea could eventually perform a full-range ICBM test.
The North has said it tested cameras and other systems for a spy satellite and released what it said were photos taken from space during those tests, but it didn’t confirm what rocket or missile it launched.
Experts say North Korea aims to boost its ICBM capability while trying to place its first spy satellite into orbit. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to acquire an improved ICBM and a spy satellite among an array of sophisticated weapons systems he says he needs to cope with what he calls American hostility.
The Hwasong-17 is North Korea’s biggest missile, which could potentially fly up to 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), far enough to strike anywhere in the US and beyond. The 25-meter (82-foot) missile, which was shown again at a defense exhibition in Pyongyang last year, has yet to be test-launched.
North Korea has already demonstrated the potential to reach the US mainland with flight tests of other ICBMs, the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15, in 2017. Some analysts say developing a larger missile could mean the country is trying to arm its long-range weapons with multiple warheads to overcome missile defense systems.
In recent months, North Korea has conducted a spate of missile tests in what experts say are attempts to modernize its arsenal and pressure the Biden administration as nuclear disarmament talks remain stalled.

Topics: North Korea

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on March 5, 2022. (AFP)
World
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
Japan, South Korea leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea
World
Japan, South Korea leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis
  • Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Anti-government protests roiled Sri Lanka’s capital on Tuesday amid demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, as the country suffers its worst economic crisis within memory.
Tens of thousands of people gathered outside of the president’s office in Colombo, led by supporters of the opposition party of the United People’s Force.
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa addressed the demonstration, declaring it marked the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.
“You have been suffering now for two years. Can you suffer further?” he told the large crowd carrying signs and anti-government banners.
Premadasa described the sitting government as “evil” and blamed it for many of the country’s economic woes.
Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, milk powder and medicine.
Sri Lanka is struggling to pay for imports as its foreign reserves are at an all-time low.
Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday. He is expected to speak about the economic crisis and possible solutions.
Fuel shortages have curbed transportation within the country, including of essential supplies, and have led to hours-long daily power cuts.
In the face of the fiscal crisis, Sri Lanka’s Central Bank floated the national currency last week, resulting in its devaluation by 36 percent and a further sharp rise in prices.
Authorities have expanded banned imports to include some fruits and milk products, alongside the existing ban on imports of cars, floor tiles and other products, to staunch the outflow of foreign currency.
Sri Lanka’s fiscal crisis is partly driven by outstanding foreign debts of some $7 billion.

Topics: Sri Lanka Economic crisis

Special Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis
World
Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis
Sri Lanka imposes longest power cuts in 26 years
World
Sri Lanka imposes longest power cuts in 26 years

Russia seeks new jail term for opposition leader Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

Russia seeks new jail term for opposition leader Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
  • After his arrest, Navalny’s political organizations across the country were declared “extremist” and shut down, while many key aides fled Russia fearing prosecution
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian prosecutors on Tuesday called for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to serve 13 years in prison on new fraud charges.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic critic, was jailed last year after surviving a poison attack with Novichok nerve agent he blames on the Kremlin.
He now faces embezzlement and contempt of court charges and has been put on trial at the prison colony outside Moscow where he is already serving a 2.5 year sentence.
“I request that Navalny be sentenced to a term of 13 years and a subsequent two years of probation,” prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
The prosecutor asked for Navalny to be sent to a “strict regime” penal colony, which would place him in much harsher conditions with cellmates who are repeat offenders.
The prosecutor also called for him to pay a fine of 1.2 million rubles ($10,600 or 9,500 euros).
“You can’t put everyone in prison. Even if you ask for 113 years, you won’t scare me or others like me,” Navalny said in court, his team wrote on social media.
The judge will issue a verdict on March 22.
It was not immediately clear whether the 13 years would include the sentence Navalny is currently serving.
Navalny spoke in court wearing his black prison uniform, with journalists watching via a video link.
The transmission constantly cut out during his final speech, Mediazona news site reported.
In a statement posted by supporters afterwards, Navalny said his speech focused on Russia’s military action in Ukraine, calling it a “bloody cover-up for the failure of Putin’s regime.”
“Every person must act. In their own way, as they can, considering the circumstances. But act,” Navalny said.
In court, he mentioned the “wonderful woman” Marina Ovsyannikova, who interrupted a state TV news broadcast on Monday holding up an anti-war poster.
He told supporters he was “totally OK” and “only worrying about the fact that others are worrying about me.”
A key Navalny aide and former head of his now outlawed regional offices, Leonid Volkov, said that Russia is seeking to keep Navalny jailed for life.
“He was sentenced to life from the very start. So long as Putin is still in the Kremlin,” Volkov said on Twitter.
Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said his sentence depends on “how long Putin is in power.”

“Then we will do everything so that he doesn’t stay in power long,” Yarmysh said.
Investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for personal use several million dollars’ worth of donations that were given to his political organizations.
Before he was jailed, Navalny was Russia’s main opposition leader and his team frequently published investigations into the wealth of Russia’s elites that garnered millions of views on YouTube.
Navalny’s poisoning in 2020 with Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, and arrest on his return from rehabilitation in Germany last year sparked widespread condemnation abroad as well as sanctions from Western capitals.
After his arrest, Navalny’s political organizations across the country were declared “extremist” and shut down, while many key aides fled Russia fearing prosecution.
Russia has also ramped up pressure on independent media and NGOs, with many declared foreign agents or shut down under fear of prosecution.
Russia has passed a new law introducing up to 15 years in jail for “fake news” about what Russia calls its military operation in Ukraine.
In an effort to further control the information available to its domestic audience, Russia this month restricted access to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and has blocked the websites of several independent news outlets.
On Instagram, Navalny has denounced the conflict and called on his supporters to protest despite the high likelihood of fines and arrest.
Over the past two weeks, close to 15,000 people have been detained at Ukraine demonstrations across Russia, according to independent monitor OVD-Info.

Topics: Russia Alexei Navalny President Vladimir Putin

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
  • The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked US regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.
Currently the US urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.
While authorities say the vaccinations continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, they haven’t held up as well against milder infections especially those due to the omicron mutant. With COVID-19 cases finally plummeting after the intense omicron surge, public health experts are starting to look ahead to what next steps might be needed — if a new variant crops up or, barring that, whether to try shoring up coronavirus protection in the fall at the same time people get flu vaccinations.
Speaking to CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla signaled the company’s plans.
“The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections,” he said. “But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”
The US booster campaign was based on evidence that the shots’ effectiveness, particularly against milder infections, was waning about six months after the last dose. Calls for a third shot grew once it became clear the vaccines weren’t as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.
Many scientists say the ultimate goal of vaccination is to prevent severe illness, not mild infections, and early CDC data show the shots still are doing a good job at that. During the omicron wave, effectiveness against hospitalization was 91 percent in people who had gotten their booster two months earlier, and 78 percent by the fourth month after that booster.
Pfizer based its new application on data from Israel, which already was offering a second booster to people age 60 and older and health care workers.
While some early data left unclear just how much benefit another shot offered — or for how long — Pfizer said Tuesday that an analysis of health records of more than 1.1 million Israeli seniors showed confirmed infections were two times lower and rates of severe illness were four times lower among those who got two boosters instead of just one.
Pfizer also cited an ongoing study of health care workers that tracked a jump in virus-fighting antibodies after getting the additional booster.
In the US so far, a fourth dose is recommended only for people with severely weakened immune systems, who need three doses to begin with for the best chance at any protection.

Topics: Pfizer Covid vaccine vaccine doses

Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5
World
Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine
World
Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi GDP went up by 3.2% in 2021, official data shows
Saudi GDP went up by 3.2% in 2021, official data shows
Russia steps up assaults as Ukraine appeals for more help
Russia steps up assaults as Ukraine appeals for more help
Commodities update — Oil prices up ahead of Fed; soybean climbs; China shares wobble
Commodities update — Oil prices up ahead of Fed; soybean climbs; China shares wobble
State-owned SEC reports 375% jump in annual profit to $3.84bn
State-owned SEC reports 375% jump in annual profit to $3.84bn
Insuring against SoftBank’s debt default rises to 2-year high as value of its holdings slumps
Insuring against SoftBank’s debt default rises to 2-year high as value of its holdings slumps

