Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade

RIYADH: Mauritius’ national investment promotion agency, the Economic Development Board, has expanded to Dubai with its first representative office at Dubai Chambers headquarters.

The opening of the new office is part of a bigger strategic agreement that aims to boost bilateral ties and identify opportunities within the UAE that Mauritian corporations can benefit from, according to a statement.

The new office comes amid a joint collaboration between EDB and Dubai Chambers to propel UAE-Mauritius economic cooperation.

Under the terms of the agreement, both entities will connect respective member companies across financial services, ICT, manufacturing, healthcare, ocean economy, renewable energy, and property development.

Together, both entities will set a framework to achieve their economic objectives together, create new channels for business networking, and knowledge exchange related to trade and investment.