CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues

CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues
Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues

CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has given a green light to two initial public offerings amid the Kingdom’s current bourse listing boom.

The stock market regulator approved the real estate developer, Retal Urban Development Co.’s application, with 12 million shares to be offered, representing 30 percent of the firm’s capital.

Investment firm Abdullah Al-Othaim Investment Co. will also offer 30 million shares, amounting to 30 percent of its total capital, the CMA said in a statement. 

Both approvals will be six months from the CMA board resolution date and will be canceled if the companies’ offerings are not completed within this period. 

RIYADH: Mauritius’  national investment promotion agency, the Economic Development Board, has expanded to Dubai with its first representative office at Dubai Chambers headquarters.

The opening of the new office is part of a bigger strategic agreement that aims to boost bilateral ties and identify opportunities within the UAE that Mauritian corporations can benefit from, according to a statement.

The new office comes amid a joint collaboration between EDB and Dubai Chambers to propel UAE-Mauritius economic cooperation.

Under the terms of the agreement, both entities will connect respective member companies across financial services, ICT, manufacturing, healthcare, ocean economy, renewable energy, and property development.

Together, both entities will set a framework to achieve their economic objectives together, create new channels for business networking, and knowledge exchange related to trade and investment.

Saudi Industrial Investment to increase in its capital to $2bn

Saudi Industrial Investment to increase in its capital to $2bn
Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Industrial Investment to increase in its capital to $2bn

Saudi Industrial Investment to increase in its capital to $2bn
Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Investment Group has received approval from the Saudi Capital Market Authority to increase its capital from SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) to SR7.55 billion.

A total of 304 million new shares will be issued to acquire all shares of its subsidiary National Petrochemical Co., according to a statement by the CMA.

Founded 1996, Saudi Industrial Investment Group is one of the first private petrochemical companies in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 

Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 

Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ecommerce startup marketplace, Soum, has raised $4 million in a seed round led by investors Outliers Venture Capital and Mazen Al-Jubeir.

Founded in 2021, the startup has seen more than 10 percent growth in the industry of re-selling of electronic devices and is aiming to capitalize on that growth, the company said in a statement. 

The acquired funds are set to support the startup in expanding its operations and market efforts to become a leading ecommerce platform.  

“Although we have grown exceptionally fast, we are still in the very beginning of capturing a huge market opportunity,” CEO and co-founder of Soum, Fahad Al-Hassan, said in a statement.  

The round also included participation from venture firms Khwarizmi Ventures, Ammar Al-Khudairy, and multiple angel investors, including Al-Jubeir.

US Defense Department awards Verizon contracts worth $1bn to modernize services

US Defense Department awards Verizon contracts worth $1bn to modernize services
Updated 35 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

US Defense Department awards Verizon contracts worth $1bn to modernize services

US Defense Department awards Verizon contracts worth $1bn to modernize services
Updated 35 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The US Department of Defense awarded three contracts worth $1 billion to Verizon Public Sector to provide technical support and network modernization services to the Pentagon, the National Capital Region and Fort Belvoir.

Under the first deal valued at $515.3 million, Verizon will partner with the Defense Department to transition the entire Pentagon military and civilian population from copper-based telephony to advanced internet protocol-based services, providing a converged-enterprise environment for the Pentagon’s voice and data services. 

Through a separate task order worth almost $433 million, Verizon will deliver core voice, transport, internet, and professional services to over 370 locations throughout the National Capital Region. 

Under the third deal valued at $18.3 million, Verizon will provide communications technology infrastructure including core voice, transport, internet and managed services at Fort Belvoir. 

“The US Department of Defense is at the forefront of technology modernization, and we are proud that Verizon has been selected to grow our existing partnership and continue to serve as its digital transformation partner,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president, Public Sector at Verizon.

 

