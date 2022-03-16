You are here

  • Home
  • Italian IT firm Deda Group eyes $1.1bn IPO: Bloomberg

Italian IT firm Deda Group eyes $1.1bn IPO: Bloomberg

Italian IT firm Deda Group eyes $1.1bn IPO: Bloomberg
The firm is currently preparing for a listing later this year or in early 2023 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jssah

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Italian IT firm Deda Group eyes $1.1bn IPO: Bloomberg

Italian IT firm Deda Group eyes $1.1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Italy-based technology company Deda group is considering an initial public offering, estimated to be valued at over $1.1 billion.

The firm is currently preparing for a listing later this year or in early 2023, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Established in 2000, Deda Group provides application solutions and IT services to over 4,000 clients in over 50 countries.

Topics: Deda Group initial public offerings (IPOs)

Related

CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues
Business & Economy
CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues

CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues

CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues

CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has given a green light to two initial public offerings amid the Kingdom’s current bourse listing boom.

The stock market regulator approved the real estate developer, Retal Urban Development Co.’s application, with 12 million shares to be offered, representing 30 percent of the firm’s capital.

Investment firm Abdullah Al-Othaim Investment Co. will also offer 30 million shares, amounting to 30 percent of its total capital, the CMA said in a statement. 

Both approvals will be six months from the CMA board resolution date and will be canceled if the companies’ offerings are not completed within this period. 

Topics: Capital Market Authority (CMA) initial public offerings (IPOs)

Related

Al Rajhi Bank gets CMA nod for 60% capital raise to $11bn
Business & Economy
Al Rajhi Bank gets CMA nod for 60% capital raise to $11bn

Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade

Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade

Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Mauritius’  national investment promotion agency, the Economic Development Board, has expanded to Dubai with its first representative office at Dubai Chambers headquarters.

The opening of the new office is part of a bigger strategic agreement that aims to boost bilateral ties and identify opportunities within the UAE that Mauritian corporations can benefit from, according to a statement.

The new office comes amid a joint collaboration between EDB and Dubai Chambers to propel UAE-Mauritius economic cooperation.

Under the terms of the agreement, both entities will connect respective member companies across financial services, ICT, manufacturing, healthcare, ocean economy, renewable energy, and property development.

Together, both entities will set a framework to achieve their economic objectives together, create new channels for business networking, and knowledge exchange related to trade and investment.

Topics: Mauritius UAE trade

Related

UAE’s Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan
Business & Economy
UAE’s Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan

Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade

Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade
Updated 8 min 50 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade

Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade
Updated 8 min 50 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Mauritius’  national investment promotion agency, the Economic Development Board, has expanded to Dubai with its first representative office at Dubai Chambers headquarters.

The opening of the new office is part of a bigger strategic agreement that aims to boost bilateral ties and identify opportunities within the UAE that Mauritian corporations can benefit from, according to a statement.

The new office comes amid a joint collaboration between EDB and Dubai Chambers to propel UAE-Mauritius economic cooperation.

Under the terms of the agreement, both entities will connect respective member companies across financial services, ICT, manufacturing, healthcare, ocean economy, renewable energy, and property development.

Together, both entities will set a framework to achieve their economic objectives together, create new channels for business networking, and knowledge exchange related to trade and investment.

Topics: Mauritius UAE trade

Related

UAE’s Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan
Business & Economy
UAE’s Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan

Saudi Industrial Investment to increase in its capital to $2bn

Saudi Industrial Investment to increase in its capital to $2bn
Updated 30 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Industrial Investment to increase in its capital to $2bn

Saudi Industrial Investment to increase in its capital to $2bn
Updated 30 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Investment Group has received approval from the Saudi Capital Market Authority to increase its capital from SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) to SR7.55 billion.

A total of 304 million new shares will be issued to acquire all shares of its subsidiary National Petrochemical Co., according to a statement by the CMA.

Founded 1996, Saudi Industrial Investment Group is one of the first private petrochemical companies in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Investment Group

Related

Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 1,135% jump in its 2021 profit
Business & Economy
Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 1,135% jump in its 2021 profit

Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 

Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 
Updated 41 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 

Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 
Updated 41 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ecommerce startup marketplace, Soum, has raised $4 million in a seed round led by investors Outliers Venture Capital and Mazen Al-Jubeir.

Founded in 2021, the startup has seen more than 10 percent growth in the industry of re-selling of electronic devices and is aiming to capitalize on that growth, the company said in a statement. 

The acquired funds are set to support the startup in expanding its operations and market efforts to become a leading ecommerce platform.  

“Although we have grown exceptionally fast, we are still in the very beginning of capturing a huge market opportunity,” CEO and co-founder of Soum, Fahad Al-Hassan, said in a statement.  

The round also included participation from venture firms Khwarizmi Ventures, Ammar Al-Khudairy, and multiple angel investors, including Al-Jubeir.

Topics: Soum

Related

Saudi fintech Malaa Technologies raises $1.7m in seed round
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech Malaa Technologies raises $1.7m in seed round

Latest updates

Italian IT firm Deda Group eyes $1.1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Italian IT firm Deda Group eyes $1.1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Ukraine’s child refugees a huge challenge for host countries
Ukraine’s child refugees a huge challenge for host countries
CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues
CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues
Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade
Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade
Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade
Mauritius’ Economic Development Board opens Dubai office to boost bilateral trade

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.