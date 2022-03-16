Binance to showcase innovations in the crypto industry at Dubai event

RIYADH: Binance Blockchain Week is making its first physical return in Dubai after COVID-19, featuring some of the best names in the industry, the most daring innovators and the most significant technological advances of the century.

The conference is scheduled from March 28-30 and will feature live panels, fireside chats, and exclusive programming over the three days.

“The past year has seen enormous breakthroughs in mainstream awareness of blockchain and blockchain-based innovation, from simple trading to NFTs, GameFi and Fan Tokens. But the industry is still young, and the crypto story is only just beginning,” said Changpeng Zhao, CEO and co-founder of Binance.

The event will host over 80 speakers, including Binance’s Zhao, Vukasin Vukoje, co-founder and CEO of Alt Labs and Filecoin, William Quigley, co-founder and CEO of Tether and WAX, and Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon.

The first day of the conference will be all about “Crypto Ecosystem Growth — Adoption, Industry Building, & User Safety.” In comparison, the second day will be about navigating NFT, GameFi and Metaverse world. Lastly, the third day is about understanding the basics of cryptocurrency investment and trading.

More than 2,500 attendees are expected to attend the event.