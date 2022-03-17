You are here

Commodities update — Oil up after IEA's supply warning; Gold gains on Fed rate rise
Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $1.8, or 1.9 percent, to $99.86 a barrel by 0408 GMT, after falling for three consecutive trading sessions. (AFP)
RIYADH: Oil prices climbed on Thursday after the International Energy Agency, or IEA, said markets could lose three million barrels per day of Russian crude and refined products from April.

The supply loss would be far greater than an expected one million bpd per day drop in demand triggered by higher fuel prices, the IEA said in a report on Wednesday.

Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $1.8, or 1.9 percent, to $99.86 a barrel by 0408 GMT, after falling for three consecutive trading sessions.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.6, or 1.7 percent, to $96.67 a barrel.

Both contracts settled lower the previous day, following an unexpected jump in US crude stockpiles and signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

India to import 15 million barrels of cheap Russian oil

Meanwhile, a Business Standard report suggests that India is all set to import 15 million barrels of Russian oil.

Earlier, it has been reported that the Indian Oil Corporation had bought 3 million barrels of Russian Urals from trader Vitol for May delivery.

Ukraine-Russia peace talks; Wheat falls, corn, soybean rise

US wheat futures extended losses in early trade on Thursday, hit by hopes of a resumption in supplies from the Black Sea region as talks between Ukraine and Russia progressed, while corn and soybean rose on strong demand in the physical market.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.15 percent at $10.57 a bushel, as of 0232 GMT, after falling by the daily limit of 85 cents in the previous session.

Corn rose 0.75 percent to $7.35-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans rose 0.47 percent to $16.57 a bushel.

Gold gains as Fed hikes rates as expected

Gold prices gained on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rate as expected, with investors focusing on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,935.89 per ounce by 0436 GMT after touching its lowest since Feb. 28 at $1,894.70 on Wednesday. US gold futures also rose 1.5 percent to $1,937.40.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO may resume dividends as profit jumps 970%

RIYADH: Saudi papers maker MEPCO may resume sharing profits with shareholders after years of payout freeze on the back of a leap in profit.

The Saudi-based company’s board of directors announced plans for a potential full-year dividend payout of SR1 per share.

Profits of the company, formally known as Middle East Paper Co., rose 970 percent in 2021 as sales of the paperboard manufacturer soared.

Jeddah-based MEPCO hit SR220 million ($59 million) in profit, compared to SR20 million a year earlier, a bourse filing revealed.

The profit leap was propelled by higher sales of SR1.06 billion, up 46 percent year-on-year.

“We are still pushing through the year with stable performance, which follows 2021 trends,” said the company’s president, Sami Al Safran, commenting on the results.

“The current political and economic events in Europe give a further boost to commodities at large,” he added.

PIF-owned ACWA Power's shares rise 2.41% despite lower profits

 RIYADH: Leading Saudi utility firm ACWA Power Co. closed Wednesday's trading session with a gain of 2.41 percent, despite falling profit.

The shares price reached SR110.4 ($29.44), up from SR107.8 at the previous close.

The shares moved up despite ACWA reporting a 17 percent decline in profit to SR744 million for 2021.

 

State-owned SEC's shares fall 10% despite a fourfold profit leap

RIYADH: Saudi Electricity Co. saw its shares drop by nearly 10 percent during Wednesday trading, despite recording a massive jump of 375 percent in annual profits.

The share price reached SR27.7 ($7.38), down from a previous close of SR30.75.

Earlier in the day, the state-owned utility firm posted profits of SR14.4 billion in 2021, up from SR3.03 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Saudi financial analyst and CEO, Muhamed Al Suwayed, attributed the results to “the restructured debt deal with the government last year to convert SEC’s liabilities into Shariah-compliant equity-like instruments.”

GCC central banks raise interest rates in line with US Fed's move to tackle inflation

RIYADH: Gulf central banks on Wednesday raised their main interest rates by a quarter percentage point in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve as it began a monetary tightening cycle in a newly aggressive stance against rising inflation.
The six Arab nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council typically follow the Fed’s lead on interest rates as their currencies are pegged to the US dollar, except Kuwait’s, which is pegged to a basket of currencies including the dollar.
“If policymakers in the Gulf did not allow interest rates to follow those in the US, capital would flow out of their economies and this would put downwards pressure on their currencies,” James Swanston, Middle East and North Africa economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.
The Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA, increased both its repo and reverse repo rates by 25 basis points (bps) each to 1.25 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively.
“Policy rate adjustments are consistent with SAMA’s objectives of maintaining monetary stability and supporting the stability of the financial sector in the evolving domestic and international monetary conditions,” SAMA said in a statement.
The Central Bank of the UAE raised its base rate, which is on its overnight deposit facility, by 25 bps to 0.4 percent. CBUAE maintained the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from it through all standing credit facilities at 50 bps above the base rate.

INVESTMENT
The central banks of Kuwait and Bahrain also raised their key interest rates by 25 bps. Qatar and Oman are widely expected to follow.
Historical precedent points to oil prices as a more potent harbinger for Gulf economies’ fortunes than interest rates, though the hikes could impact people and companies’ appetite to borrow for investment and consumption and boost saving by households, Swanston said.
“In terms of the supply of loans, rate increases will prompt banks to deem some potential lending opportunities no longer viable,” he said, adding it could lead to higher debt servicing costs for businesses and individuals.
“All of this acts as a headwind to domestic demand, although this may be welcomed in so far as it helps to dampen inflationary pressures across the Gulf,” Swanston said, as inflation has climbed to multi-year highs across the region, except in Saudi Arabia.
Companies in the UAE and Qatar, particularly in sectors hard-hit by the pandemic like tourism and real estate, risk a further increase in non-performing loans as central banks wind down pandemic-linked payment holidays, he said.
Government debt servicing costs will increase, but with Brent crude at over $97 a barrel, all Gulf governments are expected to post a fiscal surplus this year, reducing the need to raise debt to plug deficits.
However, Bahrain and Oman, the only GCC countries with sub-investment-grade credit ratings, have high fiscal breakeven oil prices, so even a small downturn in crude prices could swing them to deficits.
“Ultimately, we think that both Bahrain and Oman will need to turn to the rest of the Gulf for financial assistance in the coming years,” Swanston said. 

Saudi central bank follows the US Fed's move and raises interest rates

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s central bank raised its key interest rates following the US Federal Reserve's decision to increase rates to tackle inflation.

The bank, known as SAMA, increased late on Wednesday the repo rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent, and the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent.

It said in a statement it raised key interest rates to maintain monetary stability and support the stability of the financial sector.
 

 

