Saudi stocks surge as oil prices spike again: Closing bell
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: In the wake of yet another rise in oil prices, Saudi stocks ended the week higher on Thursday.

Brent crude futures surged $5.68 to $103.70 a barrel, while WTI crude was up $5.32 to $103.70 a barrel, as of 3:55 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, closed the week 0.89 percent higher, to reach 12,769. The parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.72 percent, to 24,902.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance rose 8.33 percent to lead the gainers. Dur Hospitality Co. fell 7 percent to lead the fallers.

Umm Al-Qura Cement Co. dropped 0.24 percent, following a 33 percent decline in profit to SR78 million ($20 million) for 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank rose 3.47 percent. Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, gained 3.38 percent.

Shares in Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, edged up 2.07 percent.

SAIB to establish $533m Sukuk program to fulfill financial needs
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Bank said it intends to establish a Sukuk program, denominated in Saudi Riyals, with up to SR2 billion ($533 million), according to a bourse filing.

The Riyadh-based SAIB was established in 1977 and has a market capitalization approaching SR16 billion ($4.26 billion) as of Jan. 10 2022.

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $7bn government debt
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange has approved the listing of SR26.24 billion ($7 billion) worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance, it said in a statement.

Japan parts makers halt output after quake, another blow to supply chain
Reuters

  The magnitude 7.4 tremblor struck just before midnight on Wednesday east of the Fukushima prefecture
TOKYO : Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Sony Group Corp. and other precision parts makers halted some operations on Thursday after an earthquake jolted the country’s northeast, the latest blow to the global supply chain.


Even as Japan’s dominance of consumer electronics had faded, manufacturers have carved out a world-leading niche in highly specialized components such as Murata’s ceramic capacitors and Sony’s image sensors.


Thursday’s production halt comes after pandemic-related component shortages have already hobbled production of autos and electronics globally.


“An earthquake stopping production is a pure negative given components are currently selling as fast as you can make them,” said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute.


The magnitude 7.4 tremblor struck just before midnight on Wednesday east of the Fukushima prefecture, the same area that suffered Japan’s biggest quake 11 years ago.


Renesas last year emerged as a supply chokepoint after a fire broke out at its Naka plant in Ibaraki prefecture.


The firm, which makes nearly a third of the microcontroller chips used in cars globally, said on Thursday it had temporarily halted production at two plants and partially stopped output at a third.


Among them was the advanced 300 millimeter wafer Naka plant. Ford Motor said as much as 80 percent of its lost vehicle production in the second quarter of last year was due to the fire.


Kyoto-based Murata, the top global supplier of ceramic capacitors, which are used in smartphones, computers and cars, said it had suspended operations at four factories following the quake.


A fire, later extinguished, broke out at one facility producing chip inductors, it said.


Highlighting the strain on the auto industry, Japan’s largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said its global production target would be 10 percent lower in May and 5 percent lower in June than previously estimated.


The revised estimates did not include the impact of the quake, it said.


While many of the companies are not household names in the West, such makers are increasingly being seen as key national assets amid growing tech competition between China and the United States.


One of Japan’s best known conglomerates, Sony, said it halted production at two factories in Miyagi prefecture and a third factory in Yamagata prefecture producing storage media, laser diodes and image sensors.


The firm said later that production would be restarted gradually.


Chipmaker Kioxia said some production equipment at a factory in Iwate prefecture stopped automatically after shaking caused by the quake was detected.

Japanese PM holds talks with Saudi Arabia on oil supplies
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding Saudi oil output in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During their discussions, Japan’s premier praised the Saudi leadership for its role in stabilizing the crude oil market.

The talks took place following the Russian invasion that has resulted in a raft of Western sanctions on Moscow and subsequent disruption to global energy markets. The situation has placed the spotlight on Gulf energy exporters, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as countries look for supplies to replace Russian oil.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia to bolster UK economic and business ties with the two nations.

The West fears that maintaining oil output at current levels could lead to a sharp rise in the price of crude and ultimately trigger a global recession.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

 

Saudi Red Sea Development Co. awards contract for a new hospital
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company has awarded the operations contract for a major new hospital to a joint venture between Alf Healthcare and Steward Health Care International.  

Located in The Red Sea Project’s Coastal Village area, the Coastal Village Hospital will provide healthcare to the community of 14,000 employees and visitors, the company said in a statement.

“Our people are our priority, and we care about the health and well-being of each and every employee,” TRSDC CEO, John Pagano, said. 

“Steward alf Global Healthcare Company combines the local experience of Alfanar with international best practice from Steward Health Care International, guaranteeing the very best of medical care is provided,” he added. 

As part of the contract, Steward alf Global Healthcare Co. will develop site-wide emergency response provision, ensuring the safety of workers and visitors. 

