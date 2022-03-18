Reapers, scarecrows and zombies invade Riyadh Boulevard

RIYADH: Wearing a burlap bag and hay on his head, Mahmoud Huthaifa came to Boulevard Riyadh City to participate in the biggest costume party in Saudi Arabia.

“When I first heard about the event, I looked for the weirdest character in the world and chose the scarecrow. I (put together) the look and I decorated myself with fake blood to look scary.”

The event was part of the venue’s Winter Wonderland program running from March 17 to 18, announced earlier this month by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh.

Another partygoer, Salim Al-Harthi, dressed as a reaper character with a scythe and mask because he found it appealing and wanted to look scary.

“I love the event. It is an amazing idea to have such a cool event that everyone can enjoy whether adults or kids, and I hope it will be repeated every year.”

Brothers Mohammed and Turki Ashkarah decided to don costumes worn by characters from the Attack on Titan anime series.

“We bought the costumes three months ago to be ready for any coming event. We were excited when we heard about the biggest costume party in the Kingdom. We couldn’t miss such events.”

Abdulrahman Al-Hassoun arrived with a rifle and a white mask to portray a sniper.

“I’m wearing a suit that I already have and I threw the rifle and the mask in the mix. Honestly, it’s a last-minute costume because I just learned about the event yesterday. But I still wanted to participate.”

Abdulkareem Alruwaili wore a light-blue scrub, detailed stitching mixed with fake blood, a classic clown mask, and special makeup to represent a zombie doctor.

“The outfit I chose to wear … is inspired by my profession because I’m a medical student. This is why I came up with a scrub mixed with fake blood.”

Sultan Al-Marshad, who wore fake blood and ripped clothes, said he had an unforgettable time.

“I still can’t get over the (inaugural Saudi) Founding Day and now this. All I can say is I’m very happy and thankful for the changes.”

Mohammed Khalid wore a stunningly bold and detailed costume which he hoped would win him the car prize.

“I decided to think out of the box and come up with a new idea that would … win the costume challenge, a moving cage with a skeleton trapped inside.”

Mishael Al-Amri wore a combination of textures and a beautiful, black mask with sparkling decorations.

“I want to be unique and special … I chose this look because I want everyone to look at me.” He said he loved the event because it inspired people and allowed them to express themselves. “Thank you (Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman and thank you Turki Al-Sheikh.”

The six-month-long Riyadh winter season entertainment program ends at the close of March, but there are several other events and a grand finale still to come.