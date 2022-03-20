Three of Egypt’s largest national banks launch an $85m fund to accelerate the fintech sector

Mubadala to invest $395m in UK’s CityFibre: Report

RIYADH: UAE-based sovereign investment company Mubadala has agreed to invest £300 million ($395 million) into CityFibre, Britain’s biggest independent provider of full-fiber broadband infrastructure, according to a Sky News exclusive report.

The investment aims at accelerating the rollout of CityFibre’s full-fiber lines across the UK.

Quoting an insider, Sky News reported that an official announcement from Mubadala or CityFibre could come as early as Monday.

With this new investment from the Middle East, the total amount of equity raised by CityFibre in the last six months has reached $1.85 billion, touted to be the UK’s largest-ever capital raising for broadband infrastructure.