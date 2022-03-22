You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian refugees speak of bombs, half-empty cities, hunger

A Ukranian serviceman walks between debris outside the destroyed Retroville shopping mall in a residential district after a Russian attack on the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
A Ukranian serviceman walks between debris outside the destroyed Retroville shopping mall in a residential district after a Russian attack on the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
Ukrainian refugees speak of bombs, half-empty cities, hunger
An injured local resident smokes at an area where a residential building was hit by the debris from a downed rocket, in Kyiv, on March 20, 2022. (AFP)
Ukrainian refugees speak of bombs, half-empty cities, hunger
An unexploded Russian rocket is seen in the ground after shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv, on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
Ukrainian refugees speak of bombs, half-empty cities, hunger
A man looks out of the window of his partially destroyed house after the shelling by Russian warships, on the outskirts of Odessa, on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
AP

Ukrainian refugees speak of bombs, half-empty cities, hunger

A Ukranian serviceman walks between debris outside the destroyed Retroville shopping mall in a residential district after a Russian attack on the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
  • Maria Fiodorova, a 77-year-old refugee from Mariupol who arrived Monday in Medyka, said 90 percent of the city has been destroyed. “There are no buildings there (in Mairupol) any more,” she said
AP

MEDYKA, Poland: Yulia Bondarieva spent 10 days in a basement as Russian planes flew over and bombs were falling on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Having reached safety in Poland, Bondarieva’s only wish now is for her twin sister in the besieged city of Mariupol to get out, too.
“They have been in the basement since Feb. 24, they have not been out at all,” Bondarieva said. “They are running out of food and water.”
Bondarieva, 24, managed to speak to her sister on the phone recently. The fear of what will happen to her in the encircled and bombed-out city that is going through some of the worst fighting in the war has been overwhelming.
“She does not know how to leave the city,” Bondarieva said after arriving in the Polish border town of Medyka.
Before the war, Mariupol had a population of about 430,000, and about a quarter got out shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Leaving the besieged city later became nearly impossible. Tens of thousands escaped over the past week by way of a humanitarian corridor, including 3,000 on Monday, but other attempts have been thwarted by the fighting. The Mariupol City Council has asserted that several thousand residents were taken into Russia against their will.
Bondarieva said her sister told her of “Russian soldiers walking around the city” in Mariupol, and people not being allowed out.
“Civilians cannot leave,” she said. “They don’t give them anything.”
In a sign of the dangers for civilians trying to flee, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday that Russian shelling along a humanitarian corridor had wounded four children who were among those being evacuated. He said the shelling took place in the Zaporizhzhia region, the initial destination of those fleeing Mariupol.
The battle for the strategic port on the Azov Sea raged on Monday, with Russian and Ukrainian soldiers fighting block-by-block. It’s not known how many have died so far in Mariupol. City officials on March 15 said at least 2,300 people had been killed, with some buried in mass graves. There has been no official estimate since then, but the number is feared to be much higher after six more days of bombardment.
Maria Fiodorova, a 77-year-old refugee from Mariupol who arrived Monday in Medyka, said 90 percent of the city has been destroyed. “There are no buildings there (in Mairupol) any more,” she said.
For Maryna Galla, just listening to birds singing as she arrived in Poland was blissful after the sound of shelling and death in Mariupol. Galla took a stroll in the park in Przemysl with her 13-year-old son, Danil. She hopes to reach Germany next.
“It’s finally getting better,” Galla said.
The United Nations says nearly 3.5 million people have left Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion , the largest exodus of refugees in Europe since World War II.
Valentina Ketchena arrived by train at Przemsyl on Monday. She never thought that at the age of 70 she would be forced to leave her home in Kriviy Rig, and see the town in southern Ukraine almost deserted as people flee the Russian invasion for safety.
Kriviy Rig is now “half empty,” said Ketchena. She will stay now with friends in Poland, hoping to return home soon. “It (is a) very difficult time for everyone.”
Zoryana Maksimovich is from the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border. Though the city has seen less destruction than others, Maksimovich said her children are frightened and cried every night when they had to go to the basement for protection.
”I told my children that we are going to visit friends,” the 40-year-old said. “They don’t understand clearly what is going on but in a few days they are going to ask me about where their father is.”
Like most refugees, Maksimovich had to flee without her husband — men aged 18 to 60 are forbidden from leaving the country and have stayed to fight. “I don’t know how I will explain,” she said.
Once in Poland, refugees can apply for a local ID number that enables them to work and access health, social and other services. Irina Cherkas, 31, from the Poltava region, said she was afraid her children could be targeted in Russian attacks.
“For our children’s safety we decided to leave Ukraine,” she said. “When the war ends we will go back home immediately.”

3.5 million people fled Ukraine

The United Nations' Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday that the number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now 3,528,346, with more than 2 million crossing the border into Poland. 
Poland has taken in most of the Ukrainian refugees. On Sunday evening, Ukrainian artists joined their Polish hosts in a charity event that raised more than $380,000.
The star of the evening was a 7-year-old Ukrainian girl, whose video singing a song from the movie “Frozen” in a Kyiv bomb shelter has gone viral and drawn international sympathy.
Wearing a white, embroidered folk dress, Amellia Anisovych, who escaped to Poland with her grandmother and brother, sang the Ukrainian anthem in a clear, sweet voice as thousands of people in the audience waved their cellphone lights in response.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Japan protests Russia move to drop peace talks over Ukraine

Japan protests Russia move to drop peace talks over Ukraine
  • Japan and Russia have for years attempted to reach agreement on a post-World War II treaty
TOKYO: Japan said Tuesday it "strongly protests" Russia's decision to abandon talks on a World War II peace treaty because of Tokyo's strong response to the invasion of Ukraine.
"The latest situation occurred as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and Russia's attempt to shift the issue to Japan-Russia relations is extremely unjustified and absolutely unacceptable," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in parliament.
Japan "strongly protests," he added, condemning Russia for its actions to "unilaterally change the status quo by force."
Japan and Russia have for years attempted to reach agreement on a post-World War II treaty, but the status of four islands held by Moscow and claimed by Tokyo have been a key sticking point.
But overnight Russia said it would drop the talks, citing the "impossibility" of continuing discussions "with a country that has taken an openly hostile position and is striving to cause harm to the interest of our country."
Moscow said it was also ending a visa-free regime for Japanese people to visit the disputed islands and was pulling out of talks on joint economic activity there.
Japan has marched in lockstep with allies in the Group of Seven in imposing tough sanctions hitting Russian financial institutions and the country's leadership.
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe pushed hard for progress in talks with Russia, but years of efforts have so far produced little agreement on the disputed islands, which Moscow calls the Kurils and Tokyo the Northern Territories.
Analysts say the lack of progress helped free Tokyo to take tougher action against Russia than in the past, when chances for a resolution appeared stronger.
"Japan's position of resolving the Northern Territories issue to sign a peace treaty is unchanged," Kishida said Tuesday.
"But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left us with no prospects for the issue," he added.
He said it was also now "impossible" to imagine new economic cooperation with Russia, though Japan has not yet withdrawn from key joint energy projects, seen as necessary for the resource-poor country.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Japan

Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger gives an update about a cyber attack against U.S. in Washington on Monday. (REUTERS)
Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger gives an update about a cyber attack against U.S. in Washington on Monday. (REUTERS)
Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger gives an update about a cyber attack against U.S. in Washington on Monday. (REUTERS)
  • The president said the federal government is “doing its part” to prepare for an attack and warned the private-sector CEOs that it also is in the national interest that they do the same
RICHMOND, Virginia: President Joe Biden on Monday urged US companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues.
Addressing corporate CEOs at their quarterly meeting, Biden told the business leaders they have a “patriotic obligation” to harden their systems against such attacks. He said federal assistance is available, should they want it, but that the decision is theirs alone.
Biden said the administration has issued “new warnings that, based on evolving intelligence, Russia may be planning a cyberattack against us. ... The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential, and it’s coming.”
The president said the federal government is “doing its part” to prepare for an attack and warned the private-sector CEOs that it also is in the national interest that they do the same.
“I would respectfully suggest it’s a patriotic obligation for you to invest as much as you can” in technology to counter cyberattacks, Biden told members of the Business Roundtable. “We’re prepared to help you, as I said, with any tools and expertise we possess, if you’re ready to do that. But it’s your decision as to the steps you’ll take and your responsibility to take them, not ours.”
Biden’s top cybersecurity aide, Anne Neuberger, expressed frustration at a White House press briefing earlier Monday that some critical infrastructure entities have ignored alerts from federal agencies to fix known problems in software that could be exploited by Russian hackers.
“Notwithstanding these repeated warnings, we continue to see adversaries compromising systems that use known vulnerabilities for which there are patches,” said Neuberger, who is the president’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies. “That makes it far easier for attackers than it needs to be.”
The federal government has been providing warnings to US companies of the threats posed by Russian state hackers since long before the country invaded Ukraine last month. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has launched a “Shields Up” campaign aimed at helping companies strengthen their defenses and has urged companies to back up their data, turn on multifactor authentication and take other steps to improve cyber hygiene.
Neuberger said there’s no intelligence suggesting a specific Russian cyberattack against US targets, but she did add that there has been increase in “preparatory activity,” like scanning websites and hunting for vulnerabilities, that is common among nation-state hackers.
In an written statement earlier Monday, Biden said Russia could launch a cyberattack against US targets as retaliation for “the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed” on Russia through sanctions.
“It’s part of Russia’s playbook,” Biden said.
The United States and its allies have put a slew of sanctions in place aimed at crippling the Russian economy, and Biden recently announced the US is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones to help Ukraine.
John Hultquist, a vice president of intelligence analysis at the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, said cyberattacks gives Russia the ability to punch back.
“Cyberattacks are a means for them to exact costs without crossing a major red line,” he said.
Russia is considered a hacking powerhouse but its offensive cyberattacks since it invaded Ukraine have been muted compared to what some feared. Russia has carried out significant cyberattacks against Ukraine in years past, including the devastating NotPetya attack in 2017 that spread far and wide and caused more than $10 billion in damage globally.
Neuberger said Russia cyberattacks against Ukraine are ongoing, though she did not provide specifics. She said the Biden administration has made clear there will be consequences if Russia engages with the US in cyberspace.
“We’re not looking for a conflict with Russia. If Russia initiates a cyberattack against the United States, we will respond,” she said.
The Russian Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian cyberattacks United States

US sets new sanctions on China for harassing religious, ethnic minorities

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the press in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the press in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
US sets new sanctions on China for harassing religious, ethnic minorities

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the press in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
  • Blinken noted that the visa restrictions would be focused on Chinese officials complicit in policies aimed at repressing religious and ethnic minorities, as well as other dissidents, human rights activists and journalists
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new visa restrictions on Chinese officials Monday for their actions to repress ethnic and religious minorities both inside and outside the country.
In a statement, which provided no specific details on which officials would be targeted, Blinken also reiterated a call for China to “end its ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.
Xinjiang is in the grip of a years-long “anti-terrorism” campaign that has seen more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities detained in a sprawling network of “re-education” camps, according to rights groups.
Blinken noted that the visa restrictions would be focused on Chinese officials complicit in policies aimed at repressing religious and ethnic minorities, as well as other dissidents, human rights activists and journalists.
He noted that the actions by Chinese officials extended outside China’s borders, including into the United States.
“The United States rejects efforts by PRC (People’s Republic of China) officials to harass, intimidate, surveil, and abduct members of ethnic and religious minority groups, including those who seek safety abroad, and US citizens, who speak out on behalf of these vulnerable populations,” Blinken said.
“We again call on the PRC government to cease its acts of transnational repression, including attempting to silence Uyghur American activists and other Uyghur individuals serving the American people by denying exit permission to their family members in China,” he added.
The new actions come only a few days after Joe Biden spoke via video call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which the US president sought to pressure Xi to not provide support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 

Topics: US China Muslim Uighurs Chinese muslims

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police
Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police
  • The first police patrol on site was able to arrive at the school and arrest a male suspect
MALMÖ, Sweden: Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Monday, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.
The two women, both in their 50s, “were employees of the school,” the police said in a statement following the attack at Malmo Latinskola, a secondary school in the center of Malmo, the country’s third largest city.
Local media said the alleged attacker called the emergency number to say where he was and that he had put down his weapon and admitted to having killed two people.
He was armed with a knife and an axe, according to several Swedish media.
The suspect was arrested without difficulty shortly after the arrival of the first patrol, according to the police account.
Earlier in the evening, police had initially reported two injured among the around 50 people in the school at the time of the incident.
The two victims “were taken to the hospital but their lives could not be saved,” the authorities said.
Police were alerted around 5:15 p.m. (1615 GMT) and a first patrol was able to enter the school.
Footage shows heavily equipped and armed police inspecting the interior of the building.
The school remained cordoned off with police tape several hours later, and numerous police cars and ambulances were still at the scene.
After initial reports of screaming in the school, “we have had more information that pointed to a serious crime being committed and that violence was occurring in the school,” police spokesman Nils Norling told AFP.
“The first police patrol on site was able to arrive at the school and arrest a male suspect. They were also able to see that there were two injured people inside the school,” he said, speaking in front of the building.
No motive has been established so far.
After extensively inspecting the scene and interviewing witnesses, the authorities are convinced the suspect acted alone.
“A lot of work remains ahead of us to understand what happened and the motivation behind this appalling act,” said Asa Nilsson, one of the heads of the investigation.
A press conference is scheduled for 9:30 am (0830 GMT) Tuesday.
In January, a 16-year-old boy was arrested after wounding a student and a teacher in the town of Kristianstad, also in southern Sweden,
The case had been linked to a similar attack in August in the town of Eslov, around 50 kilometers (30 miles) away, when a student attacked a 45-year-old school worker.
No link has been established at this stage with the Malmo incident.
In October 2015, three people were killed in a racially-motivated attack at a school in the western town of Trollhattan by an assailant later killed by police.

Topics: school attack Swedish

Biden calls India ‘shaky’ in Russia confrontation

U.S. President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
U.S. President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
Biden calls India 'shaky' in Russia confrontation

U.S. President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
  • Indian oil refiners have reportedly continued to purchase discounted Russian oil, even as the West seeks to isolate Moscow
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Monday that India was an exception among Washington’s allies with its “shaky” response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Biden lauded the US-led alliance, including NATO, the European Union and key Asian partners, for its united front against President Vladimir Putin.
This includes unprecedented sanctions aimed at crippling Russia’s currency, international trade and access to high-tech goods.
However, unlike fellow members of the Quad group — Australia, Japan and the United States — India continues to purchase Russian oil and has refused to join votes condemning Moscow at the United Nations.
Addressing a meeting of US business leaders in Washington, Biden said there had been “a united front throughout NATO and in the Pacific.”
“The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong — so has Australia — in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression.”
Biden said that Putin was “counting on being able to split NATO” and instead, “NATO has never been stronger, more united, in its entire history than it is today.”
Indian oil refiners have reportedly continued to purchase discounted Russian oil, even as the West seeks to isolate Moscow.
An Indian government official said last week that the world’s third-biggest consumer of crude relies on imports for almost 85 percent of its needs, with Russia supplying a “marginal” less than one percent of this.
But “the jump in oil prices after the Ukraine conflict has now added to our challenges... India has to keep focusing on competitive energy sources,” the official added.
New Delhi, which historically has had close ties with Moscow, called for an end to the violence in Ukraine but has stopped short of condemning Russia’s invasion, abstaining in three votes at the United Nations.

Topics: Quad group Australia Japan United States India

