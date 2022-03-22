Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Agency for Languages and Translation, in turn represented by the General Administration of Languages and Translation, launched an identification card to facilitate access to several electronic services. These services include the broadcasting of translated sermons, live classes, radio programs and audiobooks through the Manarat Al-Haramain Platform.
The presidency confirmed on Sunday that the card also contains interactive maps, noting that the agency was keen to provide all services using the latest technologies in order to help visitors to the Two Holy Mosques “perform their rites with ease.”
Director-General of the General Administration of Languages and Translation Ahmed bin Marzouq Al-Jumaiei elaborated on the features of the card.
“The identification card has a number of important QR codes that facilitate access to the electronic services provided by the Agency for Languages and Translation,” he said.
“The live translation of sermons and classes is based on the highest standards. The agency relies on a number of distinguished cadres specialized in the field to translate the content of the sermons before the date of delivery. The translation is then reviewed and edited before being read in conjunction with the preacher’s sermon,” he added.
“The broadcasting process utilizes the latest digital technologies to convey the Kaaba’s echo to the world through the electronic Manarat Al-Haramain application and platform. This is done in several languages, namely English, French, Persian, Urdu, and Malay. It also supports the use of links on all smart devices.
“There is a QR code that takes the user to the Twitter account of the Agency for Languages and Translation, which shares tweets related to translation services such as the live streaming of translated sermons and classes, radio programs, audiobooks, guidance clips, quotes and snippets of pulpit sermons,” Al-Jumaiei explained.
“There is also a QR code containing an interactive map of the Grand Mosque, which can help beneficiaries access all the locations and services inside and outside of the Grand Mosque and its courtyards.
“The presidency is gifting visitors wired earphones that make listening to sermons and classes easier. Service providers on the ground offer them a simplified explanation, in several languages, on how to benefit from this service,” he said.
“There are service providers on the ground in the Grand Mosque’s corridors and at its main and secondary entrances, namely King Abdulaziz Gate, King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Gate, Ajyad Gate, Fatah Gate, Umrah Gate and Salaam Gate, along with the entrances of the upper floors. They provide spatial guidance services in more than 23 languages, including English, French, Persian, Urdu, Malay, Turkish, Russian, Spanish, Hausa, Chinese and Pashto.”