You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement

Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement

Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement
The cabinet also called on the international community to assume responsibility in maintaining energy supplies. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wy57m

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement

Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi cabinet emphasised on Tuesday "the essential role" of OPEC+ agreement in bringing balance and stability to oil markets, state news agency SPA reported.
The cabinet also called on the international community to assume responsibility in maintaining energy supplies and to be aware of the danger of Iran’s supplying Yemen's Houthis with ballistic missiles and drones. 

The Cabinet said it considered the aggressive attacks carried out by the Houthis on civilian objects and vital economic facilities in the Kingdom “a dangerous escalation.” 

The Cabinet stressed, as mentioned earlier by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the Kingdom will not be responsible for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets in light of the attacks. 

(with Reuters)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia cabinet meeting OPEC

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences to China’s president after plane crash

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences to China’s president after plane crash
Updated 42 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences to China’s president after plane crash

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences to China’s president after plane crash
  • The China Eastern Airlines passenger jet was carrying 132 people when it crashed
Updated 42 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have offered their condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping, following a passenger plane crash on Monday.

The China Eastern Airlines passenger jet was carrying 132 people when it crashed in the mountains of southern China. 

According to China’s Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the plane was en route from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou,  and lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. 

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also expressed their deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and the people of China.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has also extended its sincere condolences and solidarity with China over the plane crash victims. 

The UAE ministry of foreign Affairs said it expresses its sympathy with the Chinese government and people during this difficult time, read an official statement on WAM news agency. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia China plane crash

Related

Saudi crown prince receives call from Jordan’s king

Saudi crown prince receives call from Jordan’s king
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince receives call from Jordan’s king

Saudi crown prince receives call from Jordan’s king
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Monday from Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, King Abdullah was reassured on the health of King Salman who last week underwent medical tests and had the battery of his pacemaker replaced.
The crown prince thanked King Abdullah for his sincere feelings.
Last Wednesday, state television aired a video clip of the Saudi king leaving hospital, accompanied by his son the crown prince.
King Salman underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan

Related

EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Akylbek Japarov discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets Kyrgyzstan PM in Bishkek

EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
  • EU: The attacks are “completely unacceptable and must stop”
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The EU said that it “strongly condemns” recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi militia.
The EU said the attacks are “completely unacceptable and must stop,” in a statement on Monday.
On Saturday night and Sunday, the Iran-backed militia fired a barrage of missiles and drones strikes targeting a Saudi petroleum products distribution terminal in the southern Jizan region, a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, a power station in Dhahran Al-Janub, a gas station in Khamis Mushayt and an LNG facility in the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

The EU urged all parties in Yemen to work with “UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg to achieve a comprehensive political agreement,” the statement said, indicating that it remains the only option to end the seven-year war.
The militia’s actions have been widely condemned for their danger to civilians, regional security and the stability of global energy markets.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it could not be held responsible for any oil supply shortage to the international market that results from attacks on its facilities.
“The Kingdom stresses the importance of the international community to realize the gravity of Iran’s continued behavior of equipping the terrorist Houthi militias with ballistic missiles technology, and advanced UAVs with which they target the Kingdom’s oil, gas and refined products production sites,” a statement said.
Benchmark Brent crude oil stood at over $117 a barrel in trading early Tuesday.
The Houthi attacks came just as a meeting in Oman was convened by Grundberg with Houthi chief negotiator Mohammad Abdulsalam and Omani officials as part of the envoy’s efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, including a possible truce during the upcoming Holy month of Ramadan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis

Related

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the Houthis' attacks on civilians and infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law. (UN)
Middle-East
UN condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities as detrimental to peace efforts
Update Saudi Arabia says it isn’t responsible for oil supply shortage from attacks on its facilities
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia says it isn’t responsible for oil supply shortage from attacks on its facilities

Riyadh strategy seeks to enhance capital’s role as ‘a main driver’ of development

Prince Faisal bin Bandar (Right), Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman (Centre) during the opening of the 19th general conference of Arab towns organization in Riyadh on Monday. (Supplied)
Prince Faisal bin Bandar (Right), Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman (Centre) during the opening of the 19th general conference of Arab towns organization in Riyadh on Monday. (Supplied)
Updated 22 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh strategy seeks to enhance capital’s role as ‘a main driver’ of development

Prince Faisal bin Bandar (Right), Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman (Centre) during the opening of the 19th general conference of Arab towns organization in Riyadh on Monday. (Supplied)
  • The strategy of the Saudi capital aims to raise its rank from 40 to the top 10 economies of cities globally, and grow its population from 7.5 million people to between 15 million and 20 million by 2030
Updated 22 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, mayor of Riyadh, has said that a key strategy for the Saudi capital is to strengthen the city’s role as “a main driver” for development.

In a speech delivered at the opening of the 19th general conference of the Arab Towns Organization, hosted in Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday, the mayor said that Riyadh was a “keystone” for achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The conference, which was inaugurated by Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh region, addressed major themes targeting the digital transformation of cities, environmental sustainability, partnerships in developing cities, and raising the quality of life.

The opening day of the conference hosted urban development and planning officials from various Arab cities, as well as academics, specialists and those interested in urban affairs.

Conference participants presented scientific papers on Tuesday that outlined creative visions and smart solutions for enabling cities to adapt to changing conditions and overcome challenges, and to move toward a prosperous environment and development that contributes to achieving peoples’ aspirations.

Such specialists are helping to improve the quality of life in cities and keep pace with technological developments that enable societies to explore development opportunities and achieve prosperity for Arab cities.

The conference included an accompanying exhibition on the King Salman Urban Charter and its role in improving the urban environment in the city of Riyadh.

The strategy of the Saudi capital aims to raise its rank from 40 to the top 10 economies of cities globally, and grow its population from 7.5 million people to between 15 million and 20 million by 2030. It also aims to be one of the best cities for the level of services, tourism and quality of life.

The mayor stressed the importance of balanced construction that achieved integration between the city’s economic, social and environmental objectives and its residents.

The conference also discussed topics related to development issues, such as the digital transformation of cities, building partnerships for their development, and sustainability of the environment.

Topics: Riyadh Arab Towns Organization Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

The unique exhibition features a variety of activities that emphasize Sadu and its ties to the Kingdom’s history. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah) photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh event explores Bedouin history of weaving
Saudi authorities to launch activities of Environment Week in Riyadh on Sunday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities to launch activities of Environment Week in Riyadh on Sunday

ID card to help visitors at the Two Holy Mosques launched

The presidency said that the card contains interactive maps to help visitors at the Two holy mosques. (Supplied)
The presidency said that the card contains interactive maps to help visitors at the Two holy mosques. (Supplied)
Updated 22 March 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

ID card to help visitors at the Two Holy Mosques launched

The presidency said that the card contains interactive maps to help visitors at the Two holy mosques. (Supplied)
  • Move will facilitate worshippers to access to several electronic services
Updated 22 March 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Agency for Languages and Translation, in turn represented by the General Administration of Languages and Translation, launched an identification card to facilitate access to several electronic services. These services include the broadcasting of translated sermons, live classes, radio programs and audiobooks through the Manarat Al-Haramain Platform.

The presidency confirmed on Sunday that the card also contains interactive maps, noting that the agency was keen to provide all services using the latest technologies in order to help visitors to the Two Holy Mosques “perform their rites with ease.”

Director-General of the General Administration of Languages and Translation Ahmed bin Marzouq Al-Jumaiei elaborated on the features of the card.

“The identification card has a number of important QR codes that facilitate access to the electronic services provided by the Agency for Languages and Translation,” he said.

FASTFACT

These services include the broadcasting of translated sermons, live classes, radio programs and audiobooks through the Manarat Al-Haramain Platform.

“The live translation of sermons and classes is based on the highest standards. The agency relies on a number of distinguished cadres specialized in the field to translate the content of the sermons before the date of delivery. The translation is then reviewed and edited before being read in conjunction with the preacher’s sermon,” he added.

“The broadcasting process utilizes the latest digital technologies to convey the Kaaba’s echo to the world through the electronic Manarat Al-Haramain application and platform. This is done in several languages, namely English, French, Persian, Urdu, and Malay. It also supports the use of links on all smart devices.

“There is a QR code that takes the user to the Twitter account of the Agency for Languages and Translation, which shares tweets related to translation services such as the live streaming of translated sermons and classes, radio programs, audiobooks, guidance clips, quotes and snippets of pulpit sermons,” Al-Jumaiei explained.

“There is also a QR code containing an interactive map of the Grand Mosque, which can help beneficiaries access all the locations and services inside and outside of the Grand Mosque and its courtyards.

“The presidency is gifting visitors wired earphones that make listening to sermons and classes easier. Service providers on the ground offer them a simplified explanation, in several languages, on how to benefit from this service,” he said.

“There are service providers on the ground in the Grand Mosque’s corridors and at its main and secondary entrances, namely King Abdulaziz Gate, King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Gate, Ajyad Gate, Fatah Gate, Umrah Gate and Salaam Gate, along with the entrances of the upper floors. They provide spatial guidance services in more than 23 languages, including English, French, Persian, Urdu, Malay, Turkish, Russian, Spanish, Hausa, Chinese and Pashto.”

Topics: Makkah Madinah General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Saudi Arabia

Related

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal (right) and Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
International Hajj and Umrah conference and exhibition underway in Jeddah
In the wake of the government lifting its precautionary measures, 500 security personnel will remain on duty inside and outside the mosque to ensure the safety of pilgrims and visitors. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Black Stone and Grand Mosque in Makkah upkeep under ‘expert control’

Latest updates

Becky Lynch to defend WWE Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38
Becky Lynch to defend WWE Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in Amazon’s ‘I Helped Destroy People’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in Amazon’s ‘I Helped Destroy People’
Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement
Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement
Man charged with murder of London student, 19
Man charged with murder of London student, 19
How a Saudi luxury tourism site uses underground water to lure visitors
How a Saudi luxury tourism site uses underground water to lure visitors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.