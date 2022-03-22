Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement

Riyadh strategy seeks to enhance capital’s role as ‘a main driver’ of development

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, mayor of Riyadh, has said that a key strategy for the Saudi capital is to strengthen the city’s role as “a main driver” for development.

In a speech delivered at the opening of the 19th general conference of the Arab Towns Organization, hosted in Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday, the mayor said that Riyadh was a “keystone” for achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The conference, which was inaugurated by Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh region, addressed major themes targeting the digital transformation of cities, environmental sustainability, partnerships in developing cities, and raising the quality of life.

The opening day of the conference hosted urban development and planning officials from various Arab cities, as well as academics, specialists and those interested in urban affairs.

Conference participants presented scientific papers on Tuesday that outlined creative visions and smart solutions for enabling cities to adapt to changing conditions and overcome challenges, and to move toward a prosperous environment and development that contributes to achieving peoples’ aspirations.

Such specialists are helping to improve the quality of life in cities and keep pace with technological developments that enable societies to explore development opportunities and achieve prosperity for Arab cities.

The conference included an accompanying exhibition on the King Salman Urban Charter and its role in improving the urban environment in the city of Riyadh.

The strategy of the Saudi capital aims to raise its rank from 40 to the top 10 economies of cities globally, and grow its population from 7.5 million people to between 15 million and 20 million by 2030. It also aims to be one of the best cities for the level of services, tourism and quality of life.

The mayor stressed the importance of balanced construction that achieved integration between the city’s economic, social and environmental objectives and its residents.

The conference also discussed topics related to development issues, such as the digital transformation of cities, building partnerships for their development, and sustainability of the environment.