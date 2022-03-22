You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt intends to raise $500m of Samurai bonds amid diversification efforts

Egypt intends to raise $500m of Samurai bonds amid diversification efforts

Egypt intends to raise $500m of Samurai bonds amid diversification efforts
Cairo, the capital of Egypt (Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yh5dy

Updated 22 March 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Egypt intends to raise $500m of Samurai bonds amid diversification efforts

Egypt intends to raise $500m of Samurai bonds amid diversification efforts
Updated 22 March 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt is intending to raise $500 million worth of yen bonds, also known as Samurai bonds, this week as it attempts to diversify funding, Bloomberg reported.

This comes as a result of the economic pressure the North African country is facing due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Japanese multinational banking and financial services institution Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is going to be managing the transaction which counts as Egypt’s first yen bond sale.

“We found good investor appetite. The bonds will have a competitive yield considering the tightening market conditions that have limited access for several emerging economies,” Bloomberg reported, citing Mohamed Hegazy, the head of the finance ministry’s debt management unit.

The government is set to issue the five-year debt in a private placement on Thursday with a target yield of between 0.8 to 0.85 percent, Hegazy disclosed.

This move is one among many to come as Egypt scurries to secure its economy’s condition considering it has to import most of its fuel and that it buys around 85 percent of its wheat from Russia.

The country is in talks with the International Monetary Fund regarding a support package that might include a loan.

 

Topics: Egypt Yen bonds

Related

Egypt lowers its GDP growth target to 5.5%
Business & Economy
Egypt lowers its GDP growth target to 5.5%

Lending a helping hand to help SMEs grow in Saudi Arabia

Homam Hashem
Homam Hashem
Updated 21 sec ago
Ousama Habib

Lending a helping hand to help SMEs grow in Saudi Arabia

Homam Hashem
Updated 21 sec ago
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: Homam Hashem is the chief executive officer at the Kafalah Fund, a financing guarantee program for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Hashem has a long track record in several banks and financial institutions in the Kingdom stretching over 24 years. He attended many advanced training courses in the fields of finance, risk mitigation and financial consultancy.
He also served as an international consultant for Visa International.
Hashem held many leading positions in the field of finance, until he joined the Kafalah Fund in 2017.

FASTFACT

The Kafala program is a collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, represented by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and Saudi banks, to promote financing to SMEs.

Hashem studied computer information systems, receiving his bachelor’s degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1992. He also holds a diploma in banking operation management from the Institute of Public Administration.
Over the past few years, the Kingdom has paid lot of attention to strengthen the small and medium enterprises.
The Small and Medium Enterprises Financing Guarantee Program by Kafalah is one of the national programs specialized in serving the SME sector in the Kingdom. The Kafala program is a collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, represented by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and Saudi banks, which aims to promote financing to SMEs within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
During the pandemic in 2020, and in the midst of the crisis, the demand for guarantees from Kafalah program increased by more than 106 percent from the previous year.

Topics: Global Entrpenuership Congress

Related

Reem bin Saddik
Business & Economy
Giving young people a voice in spheres of technology, innovation
Reem bin Saddik
Business & Economy
Giving young people a voice in spheres of technology, innovation

Giving young people a voice in spheres of technology, innovation

Reem bin Saddik
Reem bin Saddik
Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Giving young people a voice in spheres of technology, innovation

Reem bin Saddik
Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Reem bin Saddik is the founder of Reem Bin Saddik Corporate Coaching and Consultancy, founded in Riyadh in 2017.
A graduate of Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamamah University, Bin Saddik has an MBA from the Lebanese American University. She is a certified professional trainer, accredited by the UK’s Institute of Leadership and Management, and a certified brand manager from the London School of Public Relations.
Her consultancy firm offers a wide range of services, including the necessary tools and expertise to help grow businesses.

BIO

● A graduate of Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamamah University, Bin Saddik has an MBA from the Lebanese American University.

● She is a certified professional trainer, accredited by the UK’s Institute of Leadership and Management.

● She is also a certified brand manager from the London School of Public Relations.

● Her consultancy firm offers a wide range of services, including the necessary tools and expertise to help grow businesses.

Her competitive advantage is that she partners with clients from start to finish, focusing on their needs while producing innovative ideas, developing effective strategies, and designing high-quality and scalable solutions. Bin Saddik was a speaker at the 5th Anniversary Conference of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative, where she highlighted the importance of giving young people a voice in the economic spheres of technology and innovation and for investors to listen to them.
Bin Saddik describes herself as “an experienced professional trainer with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry.”

 

Topics: Global Entrpenuership Congress

Related

Adwa Al-Dakheel
Business & Economy
Young entrepreneur who wants to ‘think of the society first’
Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Careem — making everyday life simple

Young entrepreneur who wants to ‘think of the society first’

Adwa Al-Dakheel
Adwa Al-Dakheel
Updated 7 min ago
Ousama Habib

Young entrepreneur who wants to ‘think of the society first’

Adwa Al-Dakheel
Updated 7 min ago
Ousama Habib

As founder and CEO of Falak Investment Hub and Ns3a Recruitment, Adwa Al-Dakheel was previously a full-time stock trader, specialized in derivatives and options.
Born in 1992, she is the founder of multiple exciting startups currently operating in different industries such as jewelry, media and fintech.
She is the author of Proven Billionaires’ Formula, a best-seller in Saudi Arabia, which is available on Amazon and all local bookstores in  the Kingdom.
It is also available in Arabic.
She is an MBA graduate from Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship. Al-Dakheel obtained her bachelor’s degree from Suffolk University, Boston.

BIO

● Born in 1992, she is the founder of multiple exciting startups currently operating in different industries such as jewelry, media and fintech.

● She is the author of Proven Billionaires’ Formula, a best-seller in Saudi Arabia.

● She is an MBA graduate from Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

● Al-Dakheel obtained her bachelor’s degree from Suffolk University, Boston.

Al-Dakheel won first prize in a poetry competition at the World Poetry Forum in Washington. She reportedly learned a great deal about the world of business and investments by watching Bloomberg channel. Watching the TV channel helped her better analyze stock markets and the latest business trends.
She is also a professional guitarist; composer of Adwa by Adwa — available on iTunes.
In addition, Al Dakheel was crowned Women’s Squash Champion of Saudi Arabia in 2008 and 2009.
She is a private pilot and a master diver.
“Today if you want to succeed; if you want your business to become a billion-dollar business, you need to think of the society first,” she told Arab News in an earlier interview.

Topics: Global Entrpenuership Congress

Careem — making everyday life simple

Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Careem — making everyday life simple

Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
  • The ride-hailing company widened its offerings from food delivery to money transfer
  • Careem is, in its own words, ‘driven by the purpose of simplifying people’s lives and building an awesome organization’
Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Abdulla Elyas is the co-founder of Careem, Gulf region’s popular ride-hailing and delivery app.

After obtaining a master’s degree in computer science and a Ph.D. in business administration from Germany’s Aachen University, Elyas worked as a software engineer and management consultant in Germany and Malaysia.
He founded the Saudi-based Enwani home delivery app in September 2011, with cloud-based software developed in Saudi Arabia and Germany. In August 2015, he launched Careem with his partner Mudassir Sheikh and subsequently absorbed Enwani within Careem’s operations.
Careem, whose motto is “everyday life, made simple,” started as the Gulf region’s answer to Uber and has since expanded into 13 countries. The company also widened its offerings from food delivery to money transfer.
Careem is, in its own words, “driven by the purpose of simplifying people’s lives and building an awesome organization that inspires … with a host of daily services that people need to move around, order things, and transfer money in one unified smartphone app.”
Careem was acquired by Uber in January 2020 for $3.1 billion (SR11.62 billion) and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at the time: “Working in parallel, our two platforms will be able to build upon the unique strengths of each, to the benefit of drivers, riders, and the cities we serve across the greater Middle East.”

BIO

● Abdulla Elyas is the co-founder of Careem, Gulf region’s popular ride-hailing and delivery app.

● He did a master’s in computer science and a Ph.D. in business administration from Germany’s Aachen University.

● Elyas worked as a software engineer and management consultant in Germany and Malaysia.

● He founded the Saudi-based Enwani home delivery app in September 2011.

● In August 2015, he launched Careem with his partner Mudassir Sheikh and subsequently absorbed Enwani within Careem’s operations.

Elyas currently sits on the boards of Bupa Arabia and Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Monsha’at.
Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021.
It completed a total of 109 million rides, the firm said in its 2021 customer and business trends report.
Cars and bikes transactions grew by 2.6 times compared to December 2020, while delivery and bill payments services grew 2.4 times and 2 times respectively.
In 2021, one in seven customers in Saudi Arabia used multiple services on the app, and the most popular combination of services was ride hailing and food delivery.  
The airports with the most Careem journeys in 2021 were Jeddah with 57,000 trips, Karachi with 211,000 trips, and Dubai with 207,000 trips.
In Q1 2021, Careem revealed a new, disruptive food delivery business model that replaced traditional high-percentage aggregator commissions with a 0 percent commission, giving restaurants of all sizes fair and transparent pricing to grow profitably. It reduced delivery bills by nearly 50 percent and increased the number of orders by up to 20 percent in some restaurants.
The number of the new restaurant outlets that joined Careem in 2021 increased by 58 percent over 2020.
Careem Pay registered over 66 million transactions across six core markets in 2021. Pakistan had the highest use of peer-to-peer payments and mobile recharge, with over 443,000 transactions. Careem Captains topped-up their phones 32.6 million times in 2021, amounting to a total of $1.5 billion.

Topics: Global Entrpenuership Congress Careem

Related

Egypt’s capital outflow gets trumped by its entrepreneurial spirit
Business & Economy
Egypt’s capital outflow gets trumped by its entrepreneurial spirit
Tesla opens first European factor near Berlin
Business & Economy
Tesla opens first European factor near Berlin

Egypt’s capital outflow gets trumped by its entrepreneurial spirit

Egypt’s capital outflow gets trumped by its entrepreneurial spirit
Updated 22 March 2022
Mona Alami

Egypt’s capital outflow gets trumped by its entrepreneurial spirit

Egypt’s capital outflow gets trumped by its entrepreneurial spirit
  • Gulf Cooperation Council companies are showing avid interest in enterprising Egyptian firms
Updated 22 March 2022
Mona Alami

RIYADH: The entrepreneurial climate in Egypt looks upbeat despite the looming fallout of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the pandemic and domestic growth hiccups.
Much of the nation’s buffer comes from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s economic reforms that led to the emergence of mega real estate projects, new cities, massive improvements in infrastructure and the expansion of the Suez Canal.
“The country has a lot of growth potential. There’s so much happening in terms of investment and improvement, especially in the last two years, with the overhaul of roads, bridges, metro systems and railways,” Shehab Moubarak, owner of Brick and Mortar, a Cairo-based real estate company, told Arab News.
The business optimism is not only shared by the locals but also nurtured by an increasing number of GCC companies that are looking to invest in Egypt. One of them is Saudi-based IDAR Contracting, a real estate company planning to set shop in Egypt besides venturing into the region’s food and beverage business.
“We recently conducted a survey and were amazed by the country’s economic openness, impressive growth, and the sheer size of its ongoing government projects,” Ahmad Yaman, owner of IDAR Contracting, told Arab News.
The government of Egypt has been working in overdrive to invite new companies into the country, and the outcome has given a considerable fillip to domestic entrepreneurship.
“New laws, allowing foreigners to be sole owners of their companies and facilitating foreign currency transfers, are encouraging factors. The officials also offered us a location for a plant in their industrial zone,” said Yaman.
Some of the other GCC companies eager to explore emerging opportunities in the north-eastern African nation include the Lebanon-based Kamp Hospitality Group. The restaurant chain, which has carved a name for itself Riyadh, plans to franchise its Kampai restaurants in Egypt.
“We plan to open ten restaurants in Egypt in the next four years,” said Henri Farah, CEO of Kamp Hospitality Group, while disclosing his expansion plan.

HIGHLIGHTS

Egypt has been working in overdrive to invite new companies into the country, and the outcome has given a considerable fillip to domestic entrepreneurship.

Last year, Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties acquired a majority stake in Egypt’s Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company, or SODIC, for 6.1 billion Egyptian pounds or $386.8 million.

The shopping spree also reverberated in the e-commerce space when the Saudi Arabia-based B2B platform Sary recently acquired Egypt-based Mowarrid.

Impact of Ukraine crisis

The shimmering entrepreneurial streak is encouraging in the light of the Ukraine crisis that has cast a dark shadow on the prospects of the country’s foreign direct investment, or FDI.
According to a seminal paper “Egypt emerges as a top FDI destination” by economics scholar Hebatallah Ghoneim released last year, the country had the highest FDI rates in Africa in 2021 despite the universal pandemic clouding the continent from an economic standpoint.
“Nearly 90 percent of the FDI in Egypt originates from the European Union, Arab states, the UK, and the US,” said Ghoneim in the paper, while pointing out that the investment pie was fairly diversified and not dependent on one country.
To make matters worse, the Egyptian stock exchanges in Cairo and Alexandria have recently witnessed a considerable capital outflow. According to a recent Reuters article, the country has seen hundreds of millions of dollars leave its treasury markets since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“The forecasted growth of the next financial year beginning July was six percent, but we do not know how the growth will be impacted by the Ukraine crisis. The government’s priority, for now, is to provide for the population with basic necessities,” said Mosbah Qotb, an economic analyst and journalist, in an interview to Arab News.
The problem doesn’t end there. A recent paper by the Middle East Institute warned of an impending food crisis in Egypt, given the country’s high reliability on grain imports and the farming sector’s inability to produce enough to meet the country’s needs.
According to Qotb, Egypt imports 80 percent of its wheat from Ukraine. Other imports from Ukraine include corn and sunflower oil, which could further worsen inflation in the region. Also, on the anvil is the dwindling tourism prospect that may not show signs of revival in the immediate future.

Depending on fundamentals
But not everything is as gloomy as the prevailing economic climate as the Egyptian government’s foreign exchange reserves, currency stability, and infrastructure momentum have reinforced the country’s growth outlook.
“The reassuring factors are that foreign reserves are at a satisfying level of around $40 billion, and the government strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for four months, after which local wheat production will be available in the market,” said Qotb.
He further pointed out that currency stability fueled by significant remittances from the diaspora amounted to nearly $33 billion. Exports in 2021 hit a record high of $45.2 billion. And to top it, unemployment levels were in the acceptable eight percent range.
“In addition, the Suez Canal earnings, amounting to $6 billion in 2021, are expected to rise by 10 percent this year,” he added.
The analyst believes that the country’s growth is also being nourished by its vibrant startup industry, thanks to a smart young and educated population that’s had a positive ripple effect on the medical and education sectors.
GCC comes calling
Of late, Gulf Cooperation Council companies have been showing avid interest in enterprising Egyptian firms. A stellar example of this move happened last month when First Abu Dhabi Bank offered to buy a controlling stake in Egypt’s biggest investment bank EFG Hermes, which is valued at $1.18 billion.
Last year, Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties acquired a majority stake in Egypt’s Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company, or SODIC, for 6.1 billion Egyptian pounds or $386.8 million. The shopping spree also reverberated in the e-commerce space when the Saudi Arabia-based B2B platform Sary recently acquired Egypt-based Mowarrid.
Still, the road to revival won’t be simple as a lot will depend on how Egyptian entrepreneurs will steer the course of the businesses through these tough times to their advantage.

Topics: Egypt Investment

Related

Egypt intends to raise $500m of Samurai bonds amid diversification efforts
Business & Economy
Egypt intends to raise $500m of Samurai bonds amid diversification efforts
Egypt lowers its GDP growth target to 5.5%
Business & Economy
Egypt lowers its GDP growth target to 5.5%

Latest updates

Careem — making everyday life simple
Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
World tennis No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement
World tennis No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement
Unvaccinated travelers can enter Saudi Arabia after health ministry updates COVID-19 requirements
Unvaccinated travelers can enter Saudi Arabia after health ministry updates COVID-19 requirements
Lending a helping hand to help SMEs grow in Saudi Arabia
Homam Hashem
Giving young people a voice in spheres of technology, innovation
Reem bin Saddik

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.