China's Valuable Capital Group applies for license in Saudi Arabia

China’s Valuable Capital Group applies for license in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

China’s Valuable Capital Group applies for license in Saudi Arabia

China’s Valuable Capital Group applies for license in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Hong Kong-based Valuable Capital Group, also known as Sina Valuable, has applied for membership with the Saudi Exchange and financial license with the Capital Market Authority.

The company made the announcement on the sidelines of the Saudi Capital Market Forum 2022 in Riyadh on Tuesday.

It applied for the membership and license through its Saudi subsidiary.

Powered by Sina Corp., Valuable Capital Group is a fintech firm that provides online brokerage services, offering global capital markets exposure and coverage.

“We have witnessed impressive fintech innovation and robust capital market growth in the MENA region, especially in the Saudi marketplace, which has great talent and abundant market liquidity,” CEO Jess Cheung said. 

Deals signed

During the forum, the Saudi Tadawul Group signed two initial agreements to foster the exchange of knowledge and skills in the financial community through various initiatives.

The first agreement, signed with Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, aims to provide support to female graduates to bolster the participation of women in the finance second.

The second deal was signed with the Communication Financial Knowledge Center. It aims to develop the financial sector through the transfer of international best practices, information and experience exchange. 

RIYADH: The entrepreneurial climate in Egypt looks upbeat despite the looming fallout of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the pandemic and domestic growth hiccups.
Much of the nation’s buffer comes from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s economic reforms that led to the emergence of mega real estate projects, new cities, massive improvements in infrastructure and the expansion of the Suez Canal.
“The country has a lot of growth potential. There’s so much happening in terms of investment and improvement, especially in the last two years, with the overhaul of roads, bridges, metro systems and railways,” Shehab Moubarak, owner of Brick and Mortar, a Cairo-based real estate company, told Arab News.
The business optimism is not only shared by the locals but also nurtured by an increasing number of GCC companies that are looking to invest in Egypt. One of them is Saudi-based IDAR Contracting, a real estate company planning to set shop in Egypt besides venturing into the region’s food and beverage business.
“We recently conducted a survey and were amazed by the country’s economic openness, impressive growth, and the sheer size of its ongoing government projects,” Ahmad Yaman, owner of IDAR Contracting, told Arab News.
The government of Egypt has been working in overdrive to invite new companies into the country, and the outcome has given a considerable fillip to domestic entrepreneurship.
“New laws, allowing foreigners to be sole owners of their companies and facilitating foreign currency transfers, are encouraging factors. The officials also offered us a location for a plant in their industrial zone,” said Yaman.
Some of the other GCC companies eager to explore emerging opportunities in the north-eastern African nation include the Lebanon-based Kamp Hospitality Group. The restaurant chain, which has carved a name for itself Riyadh, plans to franchise its Kampai restaurants in Egypt.
“We plan to open ten restaurants in Egypt in the next four years,” said Henri Farah, CEO of Kamp Hospitality Group, while disclosing his expansion plan.

HIGHLIGHTS

Egypt has been working in overdrive to invite new companies into the country, and the outcome has given a considerable fillip to domestic entrepreneurship.

Last year, Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties acquired a majority stake in Egypt’s Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company, or SODIC, for 6.1 billion Egyptian pounds or $386.8 million.

The shopping spree also reverberated in the e-commerce space when the Saudi Arabia-based B2B platform Sary recently acquired Egypt-based Mowarrid.

Impact of Ukraine crisis

The shimmering entrepreneurial streak is encouraging in the light of the Ukraine crisis that has cast a dark shadow on the prospects of the country’s foreign direct investment, or FDI.
According to a seminal paper “Egypt emerges as a top FDI destination” by economics scholar Hebatallah Ghoneim released last year, the country had the highest FDI rates in Africa in 2021 despite the universal pandemic clouding the continent from an economic standpoint.
“Nearly 90 percent of the FDI in Egypt originates from the European Union, Arab states, the UK, and the US,” said Ghoneim in the paper, while pointing out that the investment pie was fairly diversified and not dependent on one country.
To make matters worse, the Egyptian stock exchanges in Cairo and Alexandria have recently witnessed a considerable capital outflow. According to a recent Reuters article, the country has seen hundreds of millions of dollars leave its treasury markets since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“The forecasted growth of the next financial year beginning July was six percent, but we do not know how the growth will be impacted by the Ukraine crisis. The government’s priority, for now, is to provide for the population with basic necessities,” said Mosbah Qotb, an economic analyst and journalist, in an interview to Arab News.
The problem doesn’t end there. A recent paper by the Middle East Institute warned of an impending food crisis in Egypt, given the country’s high reliability on grain imports and the farming sector’s inability to produce enough to meet the country’s needs.
According to Qotb, Egypt imports 80 percent of its wheat from Ukraine. Other imports from Ukraine include corn and sunflower oil, which could further worsen inflation in the region. Also, on the anvil is the dwindling tourism prospect that may not show signs of revival in the immediate future.

Depending on fundamentals
But not everything is as gloomy as the prevailing economic climate as the Egyptian government’s foreign exchange reserves, currency stability, and infrastructure momentum have reinforced the country’s growth outlook.
“The reassuring factors are that foreign reserves are at a satisfying level of around $40 billion, and the government strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for four months, after which local wheat production will be available in the market,” said Qotb.
He further pointed out that currency stability fueled by significant remittances from the diaspora amounted to nearly $33 billion. Exports in 2021 hit a record high of $45.2 billion. And to top it, unemployment levels were in the acceptable eight percent range.
“In addition, the Suez Canal earnings, amounting to $6 billion in 2021, are expected to rise by 10 percent this year,” he added.
The analyst believes that the country’s growth is also being nourished by its vibrant startup industry, thanks to a smart young and educated population that’s had a positive ripple effect on the medical and education sectors.
GCC comes calling
Of late, Gulf Cooperation Council companies have been showing avid interest in enterprising Egyptian firms. A stellar example of this move happened last month when First Abu Dhabi Bank offered to buy a controlling stake in Egypt’s biggest investment bank EFG Hermes, which is valued at $1.18 billion.
Last year, Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties acquired a majority stake in Egypt’s Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company, or SODIC, for 6.1 billion Egyptian pounds or $386.8 million. The shopping spree also reverberated in the e-commerce space when the Saudi Arabia-based B2B platform Sary recently acquired Egypt-based Mowarrid.
Still, the road to revival won’t be simple as a lot will depend on how Egyptian entrepreneurs will steer the course of the businesses through these tough times to their advantage.

BERLIN: Electric car manufacturer Tesla opened its first European factory Tuesday on the outskirts of Berlin in an effort to challenge German automakers on their home turf.

The company says its new “Gigafactory” will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year once it is fully up and running. Initial production will focus on Tesla's Model Y compact sport utility vehicle.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended the opening ceremony in Gruenheide, southeast of the German capital, with Tesla boss Elon Musk, who performed an impromptu dance for fans as the first cars rolled out of the factory for delivery.

He later posted a comment on Twitter thanking Germany with the words “Danke Deutschland!” surrounded by German flags.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the opening of the factory was “a nice symbol” that gasoline-powered cars can be replaced with electric vehicles at a time when Germany and other European nations are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and wean themselves off Russian oil.

Tesla began building the vast facility less than three years ago, before it received official permits to do so. Had those permits not been issued, the company would have had to level the site.

“That's a different company risk culture,” Habeck said, after being asked to compare Tesla's approach with the slow pace of German construction projects such as Berlin's nearby new airport, which opened with a nine-year delay.

Environmental activists have warned that the factory could affect drinking water supplies in the region.

Tesla has dismissed those warnings. The company refused most media access to the site and the ceremony Tuesday.

WASHINGTON: The consequences for the global financial system if Russia cannot pay its foreign debts are likely to be “limited,” a senior IMF official said on Tuesday.

The US and its allies have imposed tough financial sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but Moscow so far has made debt payments.

Still, concerns remain about its ability to continue to service its loans — especially after the May 25 expiration of a US exemption that allows the transactions.

“If there were a default, I think the direct effect on the rest of the world would be quite limited, because the numbers that we’re looking at are relatively small from a global perspective," said Gita Gopinath, the number-two official at the Washington-based crisis lender.

“It is not a systemic risk to the global economy,” although some banks have “greater exposure,” she said in a discussion with Foreign Policy magazine.

The sanctions effectively have severed Russia’s ties to the global financial system, prohibiting most transactions except for debt payments and oil purchases.

The measures also froze the government’s stockpile of $300 billion in foreign currency reserves held abroad.

FRANKFURT: European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde spoke of her concern Tuesday that cryptocurrencies were being used as a loophole to avoid sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Lagarde said she was “most concerned” about the high volume of rubles being converted into crypto assets since Russia was hit with a barrage of financial sanctions over last month's invasion of Ukraine.

Crypto assets are being used “to circumvent the sanctions that have been decided by many countries around the world against Russia and a particular and specific number of players,” Lagarde told an online banking forum.

“Here in Europe, we have taken steps to clearly signal to all those who are exchanging, transacting, offering services in relation to crypto assets that they are being accomplices,” she added.

Western sanctions have included cutting selected Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, rendering them isolated from the rest of the world.

Measures that prohibit transactions with Russia’s central bank have also plunged the country’s economy into turmoil.

As a result, Russians have flocked to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and tether that operate on a decentralized network, outside the official banking system.

This, in turn, prompted the EU to issue a statement earlier this month stressing that crypto assets were also included in the sanctions.

Lagarde and other central bankers around the world have long been critical of unregulated cryptocurrencies, which are highly volatile and could leave investors exposed to heavy losses.

To counter the rise of crypto and respond to the growing shift towards cashless payments, the ECB is studying the creation of a “digital euro.”

RIYADH: Saudi dairy company Almarai is planning to increase its market share by introducing new products during 2022, Argaam reported citing the firm’s board report for 2021.

Proceeding with the robust growth strategy, the firm intends to implement record levels of investment in poultry by doubling supply through targeted investments over five years. 

By expanding the poultry segment, it will focus on maximizing the full potential of its core business lines across the Gulf Cooperation Council region and will lift the dairy market share in foods and long life milk.  

Almarai also aims to grow its foodservice segment into a profitable unit and strengthen its UAE footprint as it continues to bolster operations in Egypt and Jordan.

