Lending a helping hand to help SMEs grow in Saudi Arabia

Oil prices ascend, Caspian pipeline export to drop

Oil update — Oil prices ascend, Caspian pipeline export to drop

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as a reported drop in US crude inventories increased concerns about tight global supplies amid the hit to Russian exports from economic sanctions.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.77, or 1.53 percent, to $117.25 a barrel at 0443 GMT, after falling 14 cents in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.51, or 1.38 percent, to $110.78 a barrel, after losing 36 cents on Tuesday.

Oil market remains on edge

The market remains on edge over the prospect of further sanctions on Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, after its invasion of Ukraine – actions that Moscow calls a “special operation.”

Prices dipped on Tuesday as the European Union seems unlikely to agree to a ban on Russian oil. However, US President Joe Biden is set to announce more sanctions on Russia when he meets with European leaders on Thursday in Brussels, including an emergency meeting of NATO.

Russia warns sharp drop in Caspian pipeline oil export

Russian and Kazakhstan oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium from the Black Sea may fall by up to 1 million barrels per day, bpd, or 1 percent of global oil production, due to storm-damaged berths, a Russian official said on Tuesday.

Pavel Sorokin, a deputy energy minister, said the second berth could also turn out to be damaged after initial information about one of the three being damaged by a storm. He said the maintenance could take up to two months.

A storm in Russia’s section of the Black Sea has damaged loading equipment of Caspian Pipeline Consortium, one of the world’s biggest oil pipelines which ships crude from Kazakhstan to global markets, its operator said earlier on Tuesday.

Petroecuador seeks to extend crude delivery to Thailand

Ecuador’s state-owned oil company Petroecuador hopes to reach an agreement with its Thai counterpart PTT to extend the time frame for crude deliveries until the end of 2024.

Petroecuador is also open to talks with the US to supply oil directly to the North American country, a company official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Petroecuador will hold meetings with PTT this coming Friday to discuss extending the time it has to deliver just over 41.3 million barrels of oil by one year until December 2024, Petroecuador’s international trade manager Pablo Noboa said during a virtual call.