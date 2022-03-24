Suspect in court over alleged murder of UK student

You are here

Maher Maaroufe, 22, was detained on suspicion of the murder of British national Sabita Thanwani, 19, pictured. (Family Handout)
  • Sabita Thanwani, 19, was found dead in her central London student accommodation
  • ‘Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known,’ grieving relatives say
LONDON: A Tunisian man accused of murdering a 19-year-old student in her university accommodation has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Sabita Thanwani, 19, was found dead in her central London student accommodation on Saturday.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, appeared at London’s Old Bailey, the central criminal court, speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He has been charged with the murder of Thanwani as well as assaulting a police officer during his arrest.

Maaroufe, who is believed to have had a relationship with the victim, was assisted by an Arabic interpreter during the hearing.

The court heard that police found Thanwani’s body in her bed, surrounded by bloodstains.

An autopsy found the cause of death was “sharp force trauma to the neck.”

Thanwani’s family have previously paid tribute to her, saying: “Sabita was our daughter. Our angel. Her life, that we hoped would be long, was cut tragically short. She was ripped away from those who loved her so very dearly — her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, extended family and friends.

“Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone.”

Maaroufe was remanded in custody until his next hearing on June 30.

3 Muslim Americans sue over religious questioning in travel

3 Muslim Americans sue over religious questioning in travel
Updated 43 min 35 sec ago
AP

  • The three men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles
  • They said US border officers at land crossings and international airports peppered them with questions about whether they were Muslim and attended a mosque
LOS ANGELES: Three Muslim Americans have filed a lawsuit alleging that US border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights when they returned from international travel.
The three men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles. The suit was filed in California because some of the questioning allegedly occurred at Los Angeles International Airport.
In the lawsuit, the men said US border officers at land crossings and international airports peppered them with questions about whether they were Muslim and attended a mosque and how often they prayed. The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the men, said the questioning violates the men’s constitutional rights to freedom of religion and protection against unequal treatment.
“Just as border officers may not single out Christian Americans to ask what denomination they are, which church they attend, and how regularly they pray, singling out Muslim Americans for similar questions is unconstitutional,” the plaintiffs wrote in the suit, which asks the court to bar officers from questioning the men about their faith and to expunge records containing information that was obtained through this questioning.
A message seeking comment was sent to the Department of Homeland Security.
Hameem Shah, a resident of Plano, Texas, said he was returning in 2019 from a vacation to Serbia and Bosnia when he was pulled aside at the Los Angeles airport for additional screening. There, officers separated him from other travelers and started reading his personal journal despite his protests and asked him whether he had traveled in the Middle East, saying they wanted to make sure he was a “safe person,” the lawsuit said.
They asked him about his religious beliefs and practices and searched his phone despite his opposition and released him two hours later, the suit said.
“I thought that being an American meant that I and others are free to practice any religion that we choose,” Shah said in a statement on Thursday. He said the experience still haunts him.

Suspect in UK MP's murder 'admitted terror crime to police'

Updated 24 March 2022
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

  • Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is standing trial for the alleged terrorist killing of MP David Amess
  • Ali was recorded saying ‘I was prepared to die,’ the court heard
LONDON: The man accused of killing British MP David Amess last year told police he had committed a “terror” crime, a court has heard.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is currently facing prosecution for murder and preparing acts of terrorism for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of Amess. He has denied the charges.

Footage from body cameras worn by police during Ali’s arrest was shown to jurors.

Two police officers, armed only with a baton and a pepper spray-like substance, are recorded entering a church where Ali was said to be hiding, armed with a knife.

One police officer, PC Ryan Curtis, said he found Ali standing in the aisle of the church with a blood-stained knife in his hand.

He was told by Curtis and his colleague PC Scott James to “drop the knife.”

Ali did so after a short standoff.

Ali was recorded saying “I was prepared to die,” the court heard.

He was taken to Southend Police Station and asked if the crime might be domestic or hate-related. Ali told the booking officer: “Terror. Religious,” the jury heard.

Ali’s trial continues.

More than 30 killed in twin attacks in Somalia

Updated 24 March 2022
AFP
AFP

  • The first attack in Beledweyne district was carried out by a suicide bomber, and killed two local lawmakers including Amina Mohamed Abdi
  • Minutes later, a car bomb exploded outside Beledweyne’s main hospital where the injured were being taken for treatment
MOGADISHU: The death toll from twin attacks in central Somalia on Wednesday night has climbed above 30, the Beledweyne district police chief told AFP on Thursday, with the Al-Shabab insurgent group saying it was targeting politicians ahead of elections.

The first attack in Beledweyne district was carried out by a suicide bomber, and killed two local lawmakers including Amina Mohamed Abdi and several of her guards as she campaigned for re-election.

Minutes later, a car bomb exploded outside Beledweyne’s main hospital where the injured were being taken for treatment, killing dozens and leaving vehicles in charred, twisted ruins.

“The terrorists carried out the first attack using a suicide bomber and readied a car loaded with explosives in front of a hospital to cause more casualties,” said Col. Isak Ali Abdulle.

“We are still trying to establish the overall number of casualties, but so far we have confirmed that more than 30 people were killed in the second blast alone,” he said.

“These were devastating simultaneous attacks which damaged property as well as causing mass civilian casualties.”

The bombings occurred the same day as three people were killed in a separate attack near Mogadishu’s airport that was also claimed by Al-Shabab.

The Al-Qaeda-linked militants frequently target civilian, military and government targets in Somalia’s capital and outside.

Witnesses described carnage outside the hospital in Beledweyne.

“The second blast was very huge, it occurred in front of the hospital and my brother and one of our neighbors were among the dead,” said Mahad Yare, a Beledweyne resident.

Al-Shabab said it carried out the attacks to target politicians contesting ongoing elections.

The British ambassador to Somalia, Katie Foster, shared her condolences on Twitter, saying: “We strongly condemn the use of violence to intimidate and disrupt the elections.”

The European Union’s ambassador to the country, Tiina Intelmann, also offered condolences, writing on Twitter: “Violence is not a way forward for #Somalia. #EU condemns terrorism and politically motivated killings.”

Earlier on Wednesday, security forces shot dead two gunmen who attempted to storm a heavily fortified area of the Somali capital Mogadishu near the city’s main airport.

The airport complex houses the United Nations, aid agencies, foreign missions and contractors, and the headquarters of the African Union military mission, AMISOM.

Three people were killed in that attack — a policeman, an AMISOM soldier and a civilian.

Al-Shabab has been seeking to overthrow the country’s fragile government for over a decade.

The Horn of Africa nation has seen a spate of attacks in recent weeks as it hobbles through a long-delayed election process.

Somalia’s key foreign backer, the United States, has already imposed travel sanctions on key political figures for undermining the electoral process.

The lower house election is now due to be completed on March 31, paving the way for lawmakers to pick a president.

Somalia’s international backers have warned the election delays distract from the fight against Al-Shabab.

The extremists controlled Mogadishu until 2011 when they were pushed out by AMISOM troops, but still hold territory in the countryside.

'As strong as Zelensky': Indian company names new tea after Ukraine president

Updated 24 March 2022
Updated 24 March 2022

  • Embattled leader has defied invaders and refused US offer to move to a secure location
  • Aromica Tea mulls sales in Russia — biggest importer of one of India’s favorite beverages
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A company in India’s main tea-producing region has launched a new “strong” blend called “Zelenskyy” to honor the Ukrainian president who has been standing defiant in the face of Russia’s onslaught on his country. 

Russia began a multipronged invasion of Ukrainian territory and major cities, including the capital, Kyiv, on Feb. 24. Airstrikes on civilians have since intensified, forcing 3.6 million people to flee to neighboring European countries in just four weeks.

Volodymyr Zelensky (his surname is variously spelled with one or two Ys), who says he has been designated by the attackers as “the target number one,” remains in Kyiv, leading Ukraine’s defense. He refused a US offer to move to a more secure location away from the capital last month, saying “the fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”

The words became some of the most-cited lines of the Russian invasion, winning Zelensky international admiration.

One of those inspired by the Ukrainian president was Ranjit Baruah, an entrepreneur in India’s northeastern state of Assam, the largest tea growing region in the world, whose Aromica Tea last week introduced the blend named after Zelensky.

“I’ve been really impressed by the way Zelensky rejected the US offer where he said he does not want a free ride but needs ammunition. It shows his character. He didn’t run away from his country,” Baruah told Arab News. “Fighting against the mighty Russian forces is showing his strength.”

On the package, the producer describes the tea as “really strong.”

“The character and strength this person has is in my tea. That is the tea. It is a strong Assam black tea,” Baruah said. “The tea is as strong in character as the Ukrainian president Zelensky is.”

The “Zelenskyy” blend is handcrafted orthodox tea that has gone through the CTC (crush, tear, curl) process — a new technique in which black tea leaves are run through a series of cylindrical rollers.

The CTC, Baruah said, “gives the punch, while the orthodox tea gives the flavor after drinking.”

With Russia being the biggest importer of Indian tea — most coming from Assam, which has over 100,000 plantations producing 630,000 tons a year — the company would not mind exporting it to the Russian market.

“I want this product to reach people (so) they can enjoy a good cup of Assam tea,” Baruah said. “If Russia does not have any problem with the name, I am willing to sell that tea to Russia.”

He believes in the centuries-old notion that a pause for tea can give peace a chance.

“Nobody wants a war. Many wars have ended in discussions over a cup of tea,” he said. “Make peace, not war, and have a cup of tea.”

Ukraine's president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

Updated 24 March 2022
Reuters
Reuters

  • Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine needs fighter jets, tanks, anti-ship weapons and improved air defense to repel Russian troops
LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland.
Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelensky said Ukraine needed fighter jets, tanks, anti-ship weapons and improved air defense to repel Russian troops as the war enters its second month.
“I am sure you understand that Russia has no intention of stopping in Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a video address that was released by the Ukrainian presidency.
“It wants to go further. Against eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states. Poland for sure.”
While NATO is expected to step up support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will not send troops or planes to Ukraine.
Zelensky said he was grateful for the support Ukraine had received from individual NATO member states.
“But NATO has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people,” he said. “It feels like we’re in the grey zone between the West and Russia, but we’re protecting all our and your shared values.”
“The alliance can still prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation by giving us all the weapons we need.”

