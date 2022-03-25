Funding ideas to nurture entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Nabeel Koshak is the CEO and board member of Saudi Venture Capital Co., SVC, a government VC established in 2018, with a target to invest SR2.8 billion ($750 million).
He is also the founder and angel investor at Athaal Angel Investors Group, which mainly invests in early stage startups across the MENA region.
A Harvard alumnus, Koshak has studied wide-ranging subjects, including finance, technology, and entrepreneurship, from leading institutes, besides doing a Ph.D. in design computing from Carnegie Mellon University in 2002.
An industry veteran, he holds several key positions in leading organizations, including the Middle East Venture Capital Association and the Global Entrepreneurship Network in Saudi Arabia.
Koshak is associated with several other prestigious organizations as a member of the Executive and Investment Committee at the Cultural Development Fund, the Investment Committee at KAUST’s Innovation Fund, the Saudi Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, besides being on the board of Tomouh Community of Leaders.
A startup mentor at Endeavor Saudi Arabia, he has been working towards nurturing and developing young entrepreneurs for the future.
Koshak spent two years starting in 2017 as founding executive dean of Prince Mohammad bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, which has a partnership with Babson College at King Abdullah Economic City.
Koshak was an executive adviser to the Ministry of Economy and Planning while has also contributed to the private sector as an executive adviser at Deloitte.