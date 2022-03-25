You are here

  • Home
  • UAE women entrepreneurs break the glass ceiling

UAE women entrepreneurs break the glass ceiling

UAE women entrepreneurs break the glass ceiling
Short Url

https://arab.news/ycks7

Updated 25 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

UAE women entrepreneurs break the glass ceiling

UAE women entrepreneurs break the glass ceiling
  • They are already turning the tide in several businesses, including F&B, beauty, and health
Updated 25 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Women entrepreneurs in the UAE are creating ripples in the economy, empowering other women, and breaking stigmas by building thriving businesses in a male-dominated world.
One of the leading lights of this movement is UAE-based woman entrepreneur, the CEO and founder of Tashas Group, Natasha Sideris. A psychology student and a culinary specialist, Sideris has been spicing up the UAE’s food scene since 2005 when she launched the company.
The company owns four restaurant brands: Tashas, Flamingo Room by Tashas, Avli by Tashas and Galaxy Bar. These brands are guided by three core principles: Beautiful food, stunning environments and engaging service.
Sideris’s journey was nothing short of a miracle because she had no track record or proof of concept to claim while she was setting up shop and the lenders were generally hesitant to release funds. She persevered for 23 years and reached a position that inspires many other women to follow.
“We now have 21 restaurants across South Africa and the United Arab Emirates,” said Sideris while adding that it’s not an easy path for young women interested in business because of the long hours. Still, the industry is rewarding if one could break the glass ceiling. Sideris will soon be widening her circle of influence by launching her restaurants in Saudi Arabia.
In fact, Sideris is not the only one. Among the scores of women in UAE who successfully lead businesses and realize the full potential of their entrepreneurial dreams is a cancer survivor and immensely confident woman: Emaan Abbass, the CEO and founder of Ketish, a leading feminine wellness brand.
The company offers luxurious products that educate women, help them understand their bodies, and give them a sense of awareness, motivating women to open up and normalize the conversation around feminine health.
“While undergoing cancer treatment, I vividly remember scouring the pharmacies and drug stores because that’s the only place you could find anything connected to intimate care,” said Abbass, a lady who has made a name for herself after battling cervical cancer and hormonal problems throughout her 20s.
Her vision is as clear as her personality. When asked the reason to launch Ketish, she said: “I wanted to create the brand I wished I had throughout my journey. I wanted to create something that women like me always needed but never existed in this way.”
But her fight hasn’t been alone. She had tremendous support from fellow women, especially the female founders’ community that may be small but powerful and incredibly supportive.
“I see how essential it is for us women to have a seat at the table, a voice, the ability to create change within spaces and take on the issues we find important. I’ve also seen how important it is to leave the door open for women coming through behind us,” said Abbass.
Her words of advice to young women aspiring to be entrepreneurs: “Keep going and never lose sight of your mission. It’s really important never to lose sight of what anchors us as to our brand or our company.”
A hopeful development for all these women is the winds of change in the region. Women in the UAE are already turning the tide in several businesses, including F&B, beauty, and health. And entrepreneurs such as Sideris and Abbass are driving this change and creating equitable spaces for both men and women.

Topics: UAE

Funding ideas to nurture entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia

Funding ideas to nurture entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 March 2022
Ousama Habib

Funding ideas to nurture entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia

Funding ideas to nurture entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 March 2022
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: Nabeel Koshak is the CEO and board member of Saudi Venture Capital Co., SVC, a government VC established in 2018, with a target to invest SR2.8 billion ($750 million).

He is also the founder and angel investor at Athaal Angel Investors Group, which mainly invests in early stage startups across the MENA region.

A Harvard alumnus, Koshak has studied wide-ranging subjects, including finance, technology, and entrepreneurship, from leading institutes, besides doing a Ph.D. in design computing from Carnegie Mellon University in 2002.

An industry veteran, he holds several key positions in leading organizations, including the Middle East Venture Capital Association and the Global Entrepreneurship Network in Saudi Arabia.

FASTFACT

A Harvard alumnus, Koshak has studied wide-ranging subjects, including finance, technology, and entrepreneurship, from leading institutes, besides doing a Ph.D. in design computing from Carnegie Mellon University in 2002.

Koshak is associated with several other prestigious organizations as a member of the Executive and Investment Committee at the Cultural Development Fund, the Investment Committee at KAUST’s Innovation Fund, the Saudi Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, besides being on the board of Tomouh Community of Leaders.

A startup mentor at Endeavor Saudi Arabia, he has been working towards nurturing and developing young entrepreneurs for the future.

Koshak spent two years starting in 2017 as founding executive dean of Prince Mohammad bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, which has a partnership with Babson College at King Abdullah Economic City.

Koshak was an executive adviser to the Ministry of Economy and Planning while has also contributed to the private sector as an executive adviser at Deloitte.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Leading an investments portfolio with focus on future growth sectors

Leading an investments portfolio with focus on future growth sectors
Updated 25 March 2022
Ousama Habib

Leading an investments portfolio with focus on future growth sectors

Leading an investments portfolio with focus on future growth sectors
Updated 25 March 2022
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: Rayan Qutub is the chairman of Nama Al-Baraka Holding, a global multimillion dollar investments portfolio company with interests in logistics, mobility solutions, SaaS, e-commerce development, and specialized advisory services.

He has over 25 years of diverse experience in investments, economic development, logistics, and real estate with some of the leading companies, including Emaar Properties, Unilever and Savola Group.

As the chairman of Nama Al-Baraka Holding, Qutub leads an investment portfolio focusing on future growth sectors such as logistics, real estate, e-commerce, e-learning, and general trading.

BIO

Qutub graduated with a degree in business administration in 1995 with honors and attended several top universities such as Harvard, Stanford, Oxford and Harris.

He was part of the founding team of Emaar, King Abdullah Economic City, where he successfully led the establishment, development and execution of various sectors, including real As CEO of King Abdullah Port and the chairman of Specialized Marine Services, Qutub led the development and operation of the SR10 billion ($2.67 billion) port, the GCC region’s first privately-owned facility.

As chairman of Nama Al-Baraka Holding, Qutub leads an investment portfolio focusing on future growth sectors.

In his previous assignment as the CEO of King Abdullah Por and the chairman of Specialized Marine Services, Qutub led the development and operation of the SR10 billion ($2.67 billion) port, the GCC region’s first privately owned facility.

Prior to joining KAP, Qutub was part of the founding team of Emaar, King Abdullah Economic City. Qutub graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1995 with honors and attended several top universities.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Providing an enhanced shopping experience for customers

Providing an enhanced shopping experience for customers
Updated 25 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Providing an enhanced shopping experience for customers

Providing an enhanced shopping experience for customers
Updated 25 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Abdulmajeed Al-Sukhan is co-founder and CEO of Tamara, one of the leading providers of Buy Now Pay Later, or BNPL, service in the MENA region.

Having gained his bachelor’s degree in financial economics from California State University and a master’s degree in Economic Policy from Boston University, Al-Sukhan launched a succession of startups. First, Habli, a product delivery app; then Nana, which became “the largest digital grocery shopping platform in Saudi Arabia;” and finally, Tamara
in September 2020, with co-founders Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Al-Babtain.

Tamara app enables users to split payments into three installments with no fees or interest. The company has partnered with over 1,000 online merchants, including Namshi, Floward, SACO
World, and the pharmacy Whites. Headquartered in Riyadh, Tamara has offices in the UAE, Germany and Vietnam. Tamara’s stated mission is “to empower people to shop through an honest, transparent and inclusive financial solution.”

FASTFACT

Tamara’s stated mission is ‘to empower people to shop through an honest, transparent and inclusive financial solution.’

As the first BNPL firm to benefit from Saudi Central Bank’s Sandbox fintech development program, Tamara announced in April 2021 that it had secured funding of $110 million from a group of investors led by London-headquartered checkout.com. At the time, it was the largest Series A funding ever in the MENA region.

The company is using those funds to expand its operations across the GCC.

“Tamara was born to make a change,” Al-Sukhan said in a press statement upon the funding announcement. “The region and the world need payment solutions that are transparent and customer-oriented. At Tamara, we offer our customers an alternative to credit cards and Cash on Delivery (COD), which enhances their shopping experience.”

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Providing the power you need to charge your phone, wherever you go

Providing the power you need to charge your phone, wherever you go
Updated 25 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Providing the power you need to charge your phone, wherever you go

Providing the power you need to charge your phone, wherever you go
  • The app functions via a scanned QR code where users can access the nearest power bank station
Updated 25 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Rakan Al-Eidi is the founder and CEO of Chaizer, a Saudi Arabia-based “pop-up” smartphone charging provider.

After gaining his bachelor’s degree in industrial systems engineering at Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd University, Al-Eidi worked with Aramco, KAUST and the San Francisco-based venture capital firm 500 Global. In the meantime, he also completed an MBA majoring in Entrepreneurship and Human Resource Management from the University of Queensland, Australia.

He was also, from May 2012 to January 2016, the founding managing director of the Saudi Affiliate of Endeavor, a New York City-based organization that supports entrepreneurs with potential for economic and social impact in various regions of the world.

El-Eidi founded Cown Space, a co-working solution, in April 2017 and then launched Chaizer in Cown Space in November of the same year. Facing challenges running both companies, he decided to focus entirely on Chaizer. He spent two years developing and researching before bringing his product to the market.

The app functions via a scanned QR code by which users can access the nearest Chaizer power bank station location where they can pick up the charger and later deposit it at any Chaizer
station — meaning they are free to roam with it.

As per Chaizer’s website, its R&D team “worked on digital transformation for the power you need to charge your phone. Now, wherever you go, there is (the) power to use through the Chaizer ‘Power Pass’ … with unlimited power bank swaps from Chaizer’s network of machines.”

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Qatar stands in solidarity with Europe and will not divert gas supplies, says energy minister

Qatar stands in solidarity with Europe and will not divert gas supplies, says energy minister
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

Qatar stands in solidarity with Europe and will not divert gas supplies, says energy minister

Qatar stands in solidarity with Europe and will not divert gas supplies, says energy minister
  • During an interview with CNN, Saad Al-Kaabi said that his country will not choose sides in the Ukraine conflict, will not impose sanctions on Russia, and that ‘energy should stay out of politics’
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: During an exclusive interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson on Thursday, Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said that his country will stand “in solidarity” with European nations by continuing to supply them with gas.

Qatar’s agreements with some European countries to supply gas are in the form of “divertible contracts,” which means its has the right to divert supplies to other customers, Al-Kaabi told Anderson, but added that this will not happen.

“We’re not going to divert (contracts) and will keep them in Europe; even if there is financial gain for us to divert away, we would not do that,” he said. “That’s in solidarity with what’s going on in Europe.”

Al-Kaabi rejected the option of imposing sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sector, stating that “energy should stay out of politics.” He also reiterated that a complete ban on Russian gas supplies to Europe is “not practically possible,” and added that his nation is not “choosing sides” in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Although Qatar withdrew from OPEC in 2019 and has said it has no plans to return to the cartel of oil-producing nations, Al-Kaabi said his country supports recent supply decisions by the organization, describing the plans as “very sensible.”

This week, leading German officials, including Economy Minister Robert Habeck, visited Qatar for talks on the long-term supply of gas to Europe given the current uncertainty about Russian energy supplies.

Germany is dependent on Russian gas for much of its energy needs. More than half of its gas imports come from Russia, compared with an average of about 40 percent across the EU.

Following the visit there were rumors that a deal had been struck between Qatar and Germany for gas supplies but Al-Kaabi denied that this is the case, at least for now.

“We have not agreed a long-term agreement with Germany yet but we’re willing to discuss with the companies that we have been discussing to put a long-term agreement in place, potentially,” he said. “This is a commercial agreement between commercial entities.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Saudi Arabia and the UAE last week in an attempt to persuade both nations to increase oil supplies to international markets, despite an existing agreement between a number of oil-producing nations, including Russia, to cap supplies to help stabilize the markets.

Topics: Qatar gas Europe Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Update Saudi Arabia, Kuwait agree to develop joint Dorra gas field
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait agree to develop joint Dorra gas field

Latest updates

Canada torn between economy, climate in deciding oil project
Canada torn between economy, climate in deciding oil project
Ukraine war reverberates on Taiwan’s ‘frontline of democracy’
Ukraine war reverberates on Taiwan’s ‘frontline of democracy’
Saudi foreign minister meets Portuguese, Algerian ambassadors 
Saudi foreign minister meets Portuguese, Algerian ambassadors 
Review: Arcane
Review: Arcane
Saudi women can now apply to be in the Border Guards
Saudi women can now apply to be in the Border Guards

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.